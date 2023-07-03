Iran
Iran Steps Up Closure Of Businesses For Not Complying With Mandatory Head Covering
Iranian authorities have stepped up their monitoring of commercial and recreational venues, shutting dozens of cafes, restaurants, and other businesses across the country they say were failing to comply with the mandatory head-scarf law.
Anger over the hijab law has boiled over since the death of Mahsa Amini in September 2022 in police custody over an alleged hijab infraction. Women have taken to the streets in growing numbers without the head scarf in protest of the government's policies. The unrest has tapped into broader discontent over the regime's corruption, economic mismanagement, and oppression of Iranians.
As part of a brutal and sometimes deadly crackdown on dissent, the government has looked to enforce the law amid one of the biggest threats to the Islamic regime since 1979.
The closing of businesses has been met with resistance from women and the growing trend of refusing to wear the hijab has reached such an extent that Abdolhossein Khosropour, the secretary of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, noted last month that "women without a mandatory hijab should be arrested, but due to the large number of these women, it is not possible to do so."
The cities affected in the most recent wave of closures include Bandar Abbas, Mashhad, Tehran, Islamshahr, Eshtehard, Parand, Rasht, and Motel Qu.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new regime. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
In the face of unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
Resistance to the hijab is likely to increase further, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
More News
Iranian Activist Held During Protests Given Five-Year Sentence, Supporters Say
An Iranian appeals court handed a five-year sentence to prominent activist and journalist Golrokh Ebrahimi Iraee, who has been held since her arrest at the onset of a protest movement, supporters said on July 2. Iraee refused to take part in the appeals court hearing over her sentence for participating in illegal gatherings and violating national security, saying she didn't recognize the court's legitimacy. She was arrested last September in a police raid on her home at the start of the protest movement sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been detained for allegedly violating the strict dress rules for women.
Iran Holds Off Sending Ambassador To Sweden In Protest Over Koran Incident
Iran will refrain from sending a new ambassador to Sweden in protest over the burning of a Koran outside a mosque in Stockholm, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on July 2. A man tore up and burned a Koran outside Stockholm's central mosque on June 28, the first day of the Muslim Eid al-Adha holidays. Swedish police charged the man who burned the holy book with agitation against an ethnic or national group. In a newspaper interview, he described himself as an Iraqi refugee seeking to ban it. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
German Party Leader Refused Visit To Condemned German-Iranian Citizen
The leader of Germany's Christian Democrats, Friedrich Merz, said on July 1 that he has been told he cannot visit the German-Iranian Jamshid Sharmahd, who has been sentenced to death. "After several months of processing, my application to enter Iran was rejected. The regime denies me an insight into the prison conditions of the German citizen Jamshid Sharmahd," Merz wrote on Twitter. Iran's Supreme Court confirmed the controversial death sentence against the journalist at the end of April. In February, a revolutionary court found Sharmahd responsible for an alleged terrorist attack. He has denied the charges and his daughter said he has been tortured in prison.
Iranian Women To Be Allowed To Watch Games In Stadiums, Says Soccer Chief
Woman in Iran will be allowed to watch football matches in stadiums in the future, the head of the country's soccer association Mehdi Taj, said on June 30. Until now, women in Iran have only been allowed in the stands in a few exceptions, most recently at a friendly match against Russia. When and under what conditions women will be allowed to watch matches in stadiums was initially unclear. The country's archconservative clergy argued that women had no business in stadiums with fanatical male fans. Under pressure from soccer's world governing body, FIFA, the ban has been relaxed somewhat in recent years.
Concerns Mount Over Health of Imprisoned Iranian Activist
The family of Iranian activist Manuchehr Bakhtiari is voicing serious concerns over his health following his brief transfer from prison to a medical facility on June 28.
Bakhtiari, who is currently held at Chubindar prison in the northwestern city of Qazvin, has been denied access to medical treatment for several months.
Bakhtiari became a prominent rights advocate after his son, Pouya Bakhtiari, was killed in a crackdown on protests in Iran in November 2019. He has been denied medical treatment for several months.
His transfer to a medical facility comes after his wife, Sara Abbasi, told the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) that his prostate disease has been progressing.
In a video released by the family on June 29, Bakhtiari is seen being escorted by multiple security personnel from Chubindar prison in Qazvin to a medical facility.
One of his hands is cuffed to one of the officers, and he is surrounded by a heavy security presence during the transfer.
The video also captures a poignant moment when Bakhtiari meets his elderly mother on a bench inside the medical facility. Despite being in a medical facility, Bakhtiari's handcuffs were not removed, even during his meeting with his mother.
The family has repeatedly raised alarms over Bakhtiari's health, warning that his life is in danger.
Despite doctors stressing the urgent need for Bakhtiari's hospitalization due to the progression of his illness, he was returned to prison after a few hours.
His brother, Mehrdad, shared a video of Manuchehr's transfer to the medical facility, stating, "On Wednesday, they brought my brother for a check-up, and we were able to see him after one year and six months."
The November 2019 protests during which Bakhtiari's son was killed saw thousands of citizens in more than 100 Iranian cities and towns protesting the government's sudden decision to raise gas prices.
The protests quickly turned political, with many chanting against the Iranian regime and its leaders.
The Iranian Human Rights Organization has confirmed the death of 324 citizens, including 14 children, in the 2019 protests, but Reuters estimated that the actual number of people killed was around 1,500.
The Islamic republic has a long history of harassing, arresting, and imprisoning the families of executed political prisoners and killed protesters.
In recent months, pressure has intensified on the families seeking justice for those killed in the November 2019 protests and during the current wave of nationwide protests triggered by the death in September last year of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody following her arrest for allegedly earing her Islamic headscarf improperly.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says more than 500 people have been killed during the recent unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Seven young protesters have been executed.
Israeli Intelligence Agency Says It Conducted Operation Inside Iran To Capture Cyprus Terror Suspect
Israeli Mossad agents claimed they conducted an operation inside Iran to capture the suspected leader directing an alleged Iranian plot to attack Israelis in Cyprus.
Mossad, the Israeli intelligence agency, in a statement on June 29 identified the suspect as Youssef Shahbazi Abbasalilu and alleged that he had "received detailed instructions and weapons from senior officials [of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)]."
Mossad published a video of what it said was an interrogation of the suspect.
In the video, the man -- who speaks Persian with an Azeri accent -- says he was commissioned by his superior to identify Israeli and Jewish targets in Cyprus and to attack them. Mossad identified the superior as a senior IRGC leader.
He also said he surveilled the target and took photos of the person’s home in Cyprus but that he fled the island and returned to Iran after being alerted that police were searching for him.
He said he had worked with Iranians, Pakistanis, and Cypriots in the operation.
It was not immediately clear from the video if the suspect was speaking under duress.
Mossad did not say when its operation took place or provide more details on the alleged planned attack in Cyprus.
Israeli officials said the suspected attacker was operating from northern Cyprus, a statelet that is recognized only by Turkey and divides the Mediterranean island.
Iran did not immediately comment on the report.
EU-member Cyprus also has not responded to the reports from Israel, but a senior official told reporters that the EU island nation would not tolerate any terrorist acts on its territory.
Iran and Israel are bitter enemies, and Tehran has vowed the destruction of the Jewish state.
The United States and others in the West have accused Iran of supporting extremist activity in the region, charges Tehran has denied.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Canada, Partners Take Iran To International Court Of Justice Over Downed Jet
Canada, Britain, Sweden, and Ukraine are to move to the International Court of Justice in their bid to hold Iran accountable for the downing of an airliner by Iranian forces in 2020, they said on June 29. Most of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down the Ukrainian jet near Tehran in January 2020 were citizens from those four countries, which created a coordination group that seeks to hold Iran to account. Iran says its Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) accidentally shot down the Boeing 737 jet and blamed a misaligned radar and an error by the air-defense operator. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Former Senior Iranian Judiciary Official Released After Serving Less Than Three Years of 58-Year Sentence
Akbar Tabari, a senior official in Iran's judiciary, has been released from prison after serving less than three years of a 58-year sentence for serious financial fraud.
The news was confirmed on June 28 by Gholamali Mohammadi, the head of Iran's Prisons Organization, during a program on Iranian state television.
Tabari, who held senior financial and executive positions within the Iranian judiciary for nearly 20 years, was arrested in July 2019.
He was eventually sentenced to 31 years in prison for leading a bribery network and receiving multiple bribes, 12 1/2 years for money laundering, and more than 15 years for other undisclosed crimes.
Mohammadi stated that Tabari's release was due to a "judicial authority's decision within legal parameters," a reference to Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, the head of Iran's judiciary.
Iran is one of the world's most corrupt countries, according to Transparency International, which ranked it 150th out of 180 countries in its 2021 Corruption Perception Index.
Tabari's release has raised questions about the fairness of Iran's judiciary in cases involving high-ranking officials.
Unlike the immediate review and severe punishments meted out to opponents of the regime, including those arrested in the recent nationwide protests, the process of reviewing the charges of officials and their affiliates is often slow, and the execution of the sentence is usually suspended after a short period of time.
Mohammadi also confirmed the release of Mehdi Hashemi, the son of former prominent Iranian politician Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, and Mohammad Ali Najafi, the former minister of education and a former mayor of Tehran.
Hashemi was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 50 lashes in 2015 for "participation in bribery, embezzlement, assembly, and collusion to commit crimes against the country's security."
Najafi, who was released in April this year following a "leader's pardon," was sentenced to five years in prison after killing his second wife in June 2019. His sentence was annulled after he paid a sum of money to the victim's family.
Iran has recently executed at least seven anti-government protesters in hasty trials, triggering strong condemnation from human rights activists and numerous Western governments.
Critics have labeled these legal proceedings as sham trials, citing issues of inadequate legal representation and rushed decisions made behind closed doors.
Iranian Students Issue Protest Statements Against Security Forces' Brutality
Students from two Iranian universities have issued statements of protest following the brutal treatment of a student demonstrator by a security officer at Tehran's Allameh University.
The June 26 incident, during which a security officer violently struck a student's head against stone steps, occurred in the context of a dispute over Iran's strict dress code enforcement.
The incident was triggered by the university's insistence on making the Maghna'eh -- a black cloth covering the head, forehead, chin, and chest -- mandatory for female students.
Whe students staged a sit-in at the university's National Garden campus, their protest was met with violence by security forces.
In response to the incident, Allameh University students issued a statement which declared that "nothing will go back [to what it used to be like]," and stating, "We, who have become 'We' for almost a year, have no word for you except one: no."
On June 27, students from North Tehran's Azad University issued a statement in support of their Allameh University colleagues in which they decried the "audacity of the university security measures against the protesting student at Allameh University."
The students' statement, which called for universities "free from gender discrimination and political, religious, and ideological exclusion," came amid growing tensions within Iran's universities, which have been at the forefront of protests and gatherings against the Iranian regime.
The students also drew attention to the death in the custody of morality police in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, which ignited the current wave of nationwide protests, and urged further protests to ensure that the incident at Allameh University would not be repeated.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency says that at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment or flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Blinken Says No Nuclear Deal On Table With Iran
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says no new nuclear agreement is on the table with Iran, despite quiet new diplomacy between Washington and Tehran. "There is no agreement in the offing, even as we continue to be willing to explore diplomatic paths," Blinken said on June 28 in New York. "We'll see by their actions," Blinken said of the future relationship, calling on Iran "not to take actions that further escalate tensions" with the United States and in the Middle East. To read the original story by AFP, click here.
Father, Sister Of Teenager Shot Dead By Iranian Security Forces Charged With 'Anti-Government Propaganda'
The father and sister of Abolfazl Adinezadeh, a 17-year-old protester shot dead by Iranian security forces in October, have been charged with "anti-government propaganda," according to their family lawyer, Khosrow Alikordi.
The charges are in relation with interviews and social media posts by Ali Adinehzadeh and Marzieh Adinezadeh, Abolfazl's father and sister respectively, Alikordi said.
The family has reportedly been under pressure since Abolfazl's death, with their home being subjected to multiple raids by security forces.
Abolfazl Adinehzadeh was one of the casualties of the nationwide protests that erupted following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, a young woman who had been arrested for an alleged head-scarf violation.
These protests have led to the arrests of thousands of demonstrators across Iran. The exact number of detainees remains unclear, but the head of Iran's judiciary announced in May that around 90,000 protesters had been pardoned by Iran’s leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Seven young protesters have been executed.
The Adinehzadeh family's lawyer has called for the release of all political prisoners and justice. He also expressed concern about the lack of transparency in the cases of political prisoners and the pressure exerted on their families.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in nationwide protests over the September death in police custody of Mahsa Amini have been on the rise in recent weeks.
The government has been accused of stepping up the pressure on the victims' families through collective arrests and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Authorities Arrest Associates of Iran's Top Sunni Leader Accused Of 'Disturbing Public Minds'
Several associates of Molavi Abdolhamid, the imam of southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan and Iran's top Sunni leader, have been arrested by Iranian authorities. The arrests were confirmed by a media outlet close to the Revolutionary Guards, who accused the detainees of "disturbing public minds."
Local news reports last week quoted unnamed sources as saying that a recent assassination attempt against Abdolhamid, orchestrated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), had been thwarted and the would-be perpetrator was arrested.
One June 27, the Tasnim News Agency, known for its close ties with the IRGC, dismissed the recent reports of a conspiracy to assassinate Abdolhamid as "rumors."
The agency quoted what it said was an "informed source" as saying that "rumors" about an alleged plot to poison Abdolhamid that had been circulating on social media were fundamentally false.
The agency said several individuals were arrested for allegedly spreading the "rumors" and a judicial case was initiated against them.
The news of these arrests follows a report by the HAALVSH, a group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Baluchistan region, about the "violent arrest" of Abdolhamid's grandson, Abdolnassir Shahbakhsh, on June 27.
Shahbakhsh was reportedly arrested on his way to the Makki Mosque, which is run by Abdolhamid.
The same day, June 27, 23-year-old videographer and photographer Osama Shahbakhsh, who worked for the Makki Mosque, was taken into custody by security forces. The circumstances surrounding his arrest remain unclear.
On June 24, Abdolvahed Shahlibar, a prominent member of the Makki Mosque, was arrested following a summons to the prosecutor's office. He was subsequently transferred to an undisclosed location.
These arrests come amid increasing pressure on Abdolhamid and his associates.
In December, a leaked document from the hard-line Fars agency said Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told security and military officials that rather than arresting Abdolhamid, who is a vocal critic of the government, they should try and smear his reputation.
The government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on the months of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Abdolhamid has said senior officials, including Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during a November 30 massacre in Zahedan.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Sunni Muslims are in the majority in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Security Forces Arrest Two Kurdish Citizens Amid Rising Tensions
Two Kurdish people from the western Iranian city of Saqqez have been arrested by Iranian security forces and subsequently transferred to an undisclosed location, a Kurdish rights group based in France said on June 27.
The arrest of the two Kurds -- identified as Milad Fazelpour and Heyman Hosseini – was carried out on June 26 without the presentation of a judicial order, raising concerns about due process, according to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network.
Security officers reportedly raided the residences of Fazelpour and Hosseini in Saqqez, which is also the hometown of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old woman whose death in September 2022 after her arrest by Iran's morality police triggered nationwide protests.
The exact reasons for the arrests remain unclear as does the identity of the security institution responsible.
The arrests come amid a backdrop of escalating tensions in the region. In the wake of the Women, Life, Freedom protests that have swept across the region in recent months, pressure on civil activist groups and individuals in Kurdistan has significantly increased.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network has reported a disturbing number of arrests in the region. According to the network’s collected data, at least 70 Kurdish Iranian citizens across various cities and villages in the provinces of West Azerbaijan, Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and Khuzestan have been arrested on political charges by security and judicial institutions in the last month.
Anger over Amini's death in police custody prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Teachers' Union Decries Mass Trials, Harsh Sentences Meted Out To Educators
The Iranian Teachers' Union Association has issued a statement protesting mass trials and "unjust sentences" handed to teachers, urging the authorities of the Islamic Republic to halt the practice.
Unrest, including several protests by teachers, has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
The statement by the Teachers' Union Association was released after eight teachers were sentenced to a total of 34 years in prison for "assembly and collusion with the intention of disrupting internal security."
Their collective trial was held at the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Shiraz.
The court sentenced Abdolreza Amiri and Zahra Esfandiari to two years in prison each while Iraj Rahnama, Afshin Razmjooei, Mojgan Bagheri, Gholamreza Gholami, Mohammad Ali Zahmatkesh, and Asghar Amirzadegan were each sentenced to five years' imprisonment.
The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council had previously voiced its opposition to mass trials of protesting teachers, saying that the many severe prison sentences for teachers were prompted by "the pressure of security institutions."
In its statement on June 26, the Teachers' Union Association stressed that the verdict of the Revolutionary Court of Shiraz amounts to one of the "most unjust sentences" against teachers.
It added that the only crime of these protesting teachers was their demand for rights "within the framework of the current laws of the country."
The statement further highlighted a "new wave of summonses, case fabrications, dismissal sentences, expulsions, and prison sentences" against teachers' unions activists.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says that more than 500 people have been killed during the latest wave of unrest, which started in September, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By RFE/RL
EU Adds Seven Iranian Officials To Sanctions List Over 'Serious' Rights Violations
The European Council has approved a ninth package of sanctions on an additional seven individuals it says are responsible for "serious human rights violations" in Iran.
The council said in a statement on June 26 that the new listings include the prosecutor of Isfahan Province and the deputy judge of the provincial Criminal Court of Isfahan, who are responsible for the trials against the protestors Saleh Mirhashmi, Majid Kazemi and Saeid Yaqobi. The three men were executed in May 2023.
The sanctions also target the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) forces in Isfahan Province, who oversaw the actions of all security forces in response to anti-government protests that have rocked the country for more than a year.
The protests have been sparked by deteriorating living standards and then amplified by a crackdown on dissent following the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over an alleged head-scarf violation
The council said it was also putting on the list the governor and head of Rezvanshahr Security Council in Gilan Province, who ordered officers to open fire on protesters, and the police commander of Rezvanshahr in Gilan Province, who executed the orders.
Sanctions also were imposed on the governor of the city of Amol who the council said was responsible for the killing of at least two young Iranian protesters, and the commander of the Imam Hossein Guards Corps of Karaj over the detention and killing of Mohammad Reza Ghorbani and the detention and rape of Amrita Abbassi by the Karaj security forces.
"The European Union and its member states urge the Iranian authorities to stop the violent crackdown against peaceful protests, cease their resort to arbitrary detentions as a means of silencing critical voices, and release all those unjustly detained," the council said in the statement.
With the additions, a total of 223 individuals and 37 entities are now on the list.
The sanctions include an asset freeze, an EU-wide travel ban, and exclude those on the list from receiving funds or economic resources from the bloc.
Cyprus, With Help From U.S., Israeli Intelligence, Reportedly Foils Terror Attack; Israel Points At Iran
Authorities in Cyprus, in cooperation with Israeli and U.S. intelligence services, thwarted a terrorist attack on Jewish and Israeli citizens on the island, media in Cyprus and Israel reported on June 25. Without providing specifics, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the foiling of what he called an "Iranian terrorist attack in the territory of Cyprus against Israeli targets." To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Activists Come Out In Support Of Students, Tell Iranian Leaders 'There's No Going Back'
A number of Iranian activists and rights group have come out in support of protesting students at Tehran's University of Art, warning them against increasing enforcement of dress codes, especially head scarves for women, across the country. The activists said in a statement titled "The voice of society's majority to the entire system of the Islamic republic" that "there's no going back" to how it was before months of nationwide anti-government protests. "There is a sea of blood between us and you, we have nothing to say to you except one word: no," the statement said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Senior Iranian Officials Discussed Common Strategy To Counter Alleged Plots By 'Enemies'
Senior Iranian intelligence and security officials met last week in the northeastern religious city of Mashhad to discuss a coordinated strategy to counter what state media described as “plots” by the country’s "enemies."
The June 15 meeting, which was not reported by state media until a week later with no explanation, appeared to be intended to increase cooperation between the Intelligence Ministry and the intelligence branch of the powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a message addressed to the meeting that “the lack of understanding” between the country’s intelligence bodies is “our weakness,” while calling for increased intelligence cooperation “at all levels.”
The message by Khamenei, who has ultimate power in the Islamic republic, was read by his chief of staff, Ayatollah Mohammad Mohammadi Golpayegani.
Other attendees included Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib, the IRGC’s intelligence chief, General Mohammad Kazemi, IRGC commander Major General Hossein Salami, and the newly appointed secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, Rear Admiral Ali Akbar Ahmadian.
Power Struggle?
The meeting followed several months of antiestablishment protests, and highlights the Islamic republic’s concerns about instability and potential future protests.
It could also suggest a power struggle and rivalry between the Iran’s two main intelligence bodies, which in recent years have failed to prevent the November 2020 assassination near Tehran of a top nuclear scientist, cyberattacks targeting state institutions, and acts of sabotage against the country’s nuclear and military facilities.
Saeid Golkar, a senior fellow on Iran policy at the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, told RFE/RL that competition between the two groups has led to "the mishandling of some situations, potentially leading to ineffective intelligence operations and conflicts of interest."
"The meeting shows Khamenei’s frustration with the competition between these two forces," Golkar said, adding that the presence of the supreme leader's chief of staff and the head of his military office at the meeting was "significant."
The IRGC's intelligence branch was created in 2009 shortly after the disputed presidential election that year triggered mass protests and a brutal state crackdown. The feared branch has expanded its activities in recent years, arresting scores of activists, conservationists, and alleged spies as well as foreigners and dual nationals.
Preventing 'Plots And Seditions'
The IRGC's intelligence branch was created in 2009 shortly after the disputed presidential election that year triggered mass protests and a brutal state crackdown. The feared branch has expanded its activities in recent years, arresting scores of activists, conservationists, and alleged spies as well as foreigners and dual nationals.
Speaking at the meeting, the head of the Supreme Leader’s military office, General Mohammad Shirazi, said intelligence bodies should work together to prevent “plots and seditions” through intelligence work, preparation, and timely action.
IRGC commander Salami referred to the Intelligence Ministry and the IRGC’s intelligence body as “the two eyes” of the establishment that should work to provide “a single picture” and prevent what he described as “political astigmatism.”
Antiestablishment sentiments have been on the rise in Iran amid a deteriorating economy that has led to rising poverty. The protests have led to increased state repression and the crackdowns that have left about 500 dead, including children, according to rights groups.
Earlier this week, IRGC intelligence chief Kazemi alleged that 20 countries were involved in the recent nationwide antiestablishment protests sparked by the September death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest by the morality police in Tehran.
In a June 19 interview with Khamenei’s website, Kazemi, who was appointed as IRGC intelligence chief last year amid a major shakeup, claimed that the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada, Belgium, Iceland, Italy, and Iran's regional rival, Saudi Arabia, and archfoe Israel were among the countries involved in fomenting the protests.
Speaking at the June 16 meeting, Kazemi called for increased cooperation between intelligence bodies and said there should be joint action and the formation of joint operational bases.
For his part, Intelligence Minister Khatib said his ministry and the IRGC’s intelligence branch must develop joint strategies and improve information-sharing to counter what he called “coherent and extensive” planning by “the enemies” against the Islamic republic.
Khatib said the intelligence meetings will continue to fulfill Khamenei’s demands for greater cooperation between the two intelligence bodies.
Political Sponsors Say Trial For Iranian Rapper Salehi Under Way Behind Closed Doors
The trial of Iranian hip-hop artist Toomaj Salehi, who was arrested during nationwide anti-government protests in November, has been conducted behind closed doors, his legal representatives have disclosed.
Representatives from the parliaments of Germany, Austria, New Zealand, and Italy, who have become Salehi's political sponsors, announced on June 22 that the court proceedings concerning the singer's charges were held without media coverage or official notification, 230 days after his arrest.
"We are very concerned. There is no transparency at all. We don't know anything: Not how the court date went. Not when the next court date will be. Not when the verdict will be announced," Ye-One Rhie, a member of Germany's parliament, said on Twitter.
"We demand direct access to Toomaj himself. We demand access to all court files," she added.
Salehi, 33, has gained notoriety for his lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran. His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country’s leadership, accusing authorities of “suffocating” the people without regard for their well-being.
Salehi was arrested on November 30 amid protests that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, who was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation. In the days leading up to his arrest, Salehi was living clandestinely, releasing numerous messages in support of the protests.
The rapper was denied legal representation for an extended period. Amir Raeisian, his lawyer, reported last December that he had only been granted access to one of the four volumes of his client's case file.
On May 30, Raeisian revealed in an interview with the Tehran-based Sharq newspaper that Salehi is facing five charges, including "corruption on earth,""propaganda against the system," "collaboration with a hostile government," "inciting people to murder and riot," and "insulting the leadership."
He added that since the case was returned to the prosecutor's office, Salehi's lawyers have once again been denied access to their client's case file.
Under the Islamic republic's criminal laws, charges such as "corruption on earth" and "waging war against God" could potentially result in the death penalty for the singer.
According to reports, during the recent nationwide protests that started nine months ago and which continue in various forms, thousands of protesters have been arrested in different cities of Iran.
Human rights sources say they have yet to obtain accurate statistics on the number of detainees in these protests. However, the head of Iran's judiciary announced on May 17 that about 90,000 protesters were pardoned by Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Sister Of Jailed Iranian Protester Korkor Missing After Police Raid Family Home
The sister of Mujahed Korkor, an Iranian protester facing the threat of execution in the southwestern city of Izeh, has gone missing after his family home was raided twice by the Iranian security forces.
Reports of the raids on the Instagram account of Yasna Bakhtiari, another of Korkor's sisters, said security forces raided the house on June 21, engaged in violent confrontations with family members, and confiscated several personal items, including the mobile phone of Negar Korkor, who is also a sister of Mujahed.
Bakhtiari added that, during the raid, agents summoned Negar to the Izeh courthouse, leading to her disappearance as the family has not been informed of her place of detention.
Security forces raided the Korkor family home again on June 22, according to Fatemeh Heydari, the sister of Javad Heydari, a victim of recent nationwide protests.
Rights activists said government forces reportedly filmed inside the house and took video of Negar Korkor, possibly with the intention of using the images "to put pressure" on Mujahed Korkor, who was arrested after the killing of Kian Pirfalak, a 9-year-old child from Izeh, and several other Izeh residents when government forces opened fire on protesters in the city on November 16.
Government officials have labelled the Izeh massacre as a "terrorist" act and attributed it to government opponents. However, Pirfalak's mother refuted the claims at her son's funeral, stating that government forces had fired a barrage of bullets at their family car.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in nationwide protests over the September 2022 death in police custody of Mahsa Amini have been growing in recent weeks.
The government has been accused of intensifying pressure on the families of the victims through collective arrests, attacks on the graves of slain protesters, and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies.
Amnesty International recently warned about the possible execution risk of several detainees from the protests, including Korkor.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Official Tells Mosque In Zahedan To Prove Allegations Of Attempt On Imam's Life
The head of the judiciary in Iran's eastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province has told a local mosque it must provide proof to back up claims of an assassination attempt on the Sunni imam of Zahedan, Molavi Abdolhamid, or face legal consequences.
Local news reports quoted sources recently as saying an intelligence operation by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had attempted the "biological assassination" of the imam, which was thwarted by the identification and arrest of an individual assigned to carry out the killing.
Ali Mostafavi-Nia, the head of the judiciary in Sistan-Baluchistan, disputed the reports on June 22 and said the individual in question had lodged a complaint saying he was illegally detained by personnel of the Grand Makki Mosque of Zahedan, the largest Sunni mosque in Iran.
Mostafavi-Nia emphasized that the mosque must substantiate claims that the individual intended to poison students and Molavi Abdolhamid and that "failure to provide such proof would result in legal consequences."
The office of the Sunni imam of Zahedan confirmed the detention of a suspicious individual at the mosque and suggested that the person could be affiliated with certain government institutions. It gave no evidence to back up the claim.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, claimed individuals associated with Molavi Abdolhamid arrested a Sunni seminary student on the pretext of theft and subsequently detained him illegally.
In December, a leaked document from the hard-line Fars agency said Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told security and military officials to try and disgrace Molavi Abdolhamid, a spiritual leader of Iran's Sunni Muslims who is a vocal critic of the government, instead of arresting him.
The government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on the months of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Molavi Abdolhamid has said senior officials, including Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during the November 30 massacre in Zahedan.
Sunni Muslims are in the majority in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Since Amini's death, more than 500 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Hackers Release Documents Reportedly Showing Raisi Approved Funds To Suppress Unrest
A group of hackers has reportedly leaked government documents suggesting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi approved the use of at least 100 trillion Iranian rials ($200 million) to put down protests during the recent nationwide unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September while she was in police custody for an alleged head-scarf offense.
The hackers, known as Uprising Until Overthrow and affiliated with the exiled opposition Mujahedin-e Khalq organization (MKO), reportedly hacked and released the highly confidential correspondence between the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Thar Allah Headquarters in Tehran, and Raisi's office.
The Thar Allah Headquarters, which operates under the command of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), is tasked with suppressing protests in various parts of Tehran Province.
The MKO is considered a terrorist group by Tehran. RFE/RL could not immediately verify the authenticity of the materials, which were marked "very confidential."
The leaked correspondence dates back to early November during a period of extensive protests against the government sparked by Amini's death.
According to the documents, Mohammad Bagheri, the head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, wrote to Raisi requesting an immediate allocation of "at least 100 trillion rials" to "end the current situation." The funds were targeted to cover "essential items" needed by security forces, including vehicles, clothing, individual equipment, and other "unavoidable operational costs."
In response to the request, Gholamhossein Esmaili, the head of Raisi's office, wrote a highly confidential and urgent letter to the head of the country's Planning and Budget Organization seeking the "necessary assistance" for the financial request.
Further documents published by the hacker group show that Esmaili also requested funds for the Thar Allah Headquarters in Tehran. The headquarters had asked Raisi to allocate tens of billions of Rials to suppress student protests.
The confidential correspondence coincides with reports by the state-run IRNA news agency that a 20 percent increase in the salaries of military and law enforcement personnel had been approved in the annual budget amendment bill.
Since September 2022, thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights, with the judiciary, backed by lawmakers, responding to the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution with a brutal crackdown.
Thousands have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others. At least seven protesters have been executed after what rights groups and several Western governments have called "sham" trials.
Several more remain on death row and senior judiciary officials have said they are determined to ensure those convicted and sentenced have their punishments meted out.
The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people were killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kurdish Prisoner Reportedly Executed In Iran
Human rights groups say Hayman Mostafaei, a Kurdish prisoner, was executed in the early hours of June 21 at the Sanandaj Central Prison in western Iran.
The execution was reported by the human rights group Hengaw and the Free Workers' Union of Iran on their respective social media accounts. The judiciary of the Islamic republic has yet to release any official statement regarding this matter.
According to the reports, a large crowd gathered outside the Sanandaj Prison late on June 20 in a bid to prevent the execution of the 34-year-old inmate, who had been transferred to solitary confinement a day earlier. The gathering reportedly continued into the early hours of June 21.
"The people of Sanandaj and a large crowd that had travelled from Marivan to Sanandaj gathered in front of City’s Central Prison and did everything they could until the last moment to save Hayman Mostafaei from execution," The Free Workers' Union of Iran said.
"But once again, the agents of death did their job and took another person's life."
Mostafaei was accused of killing a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in 2012. He appeared to be tortured into giving a "confession" before being sentenced to death the following year.
Iran has seen a surge in executions in recent months, a trend that has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation with critics saying that judgements are rushed through the judiciary while "sham" trials and forced confessions are routine.
Authorities have warned for months since unrest broke out following Mahsa Amini's death in September that they would react harshly to any dissent.
Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render the death penalty in trials for those arrested during the protests, which are seen as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since it took power in 1979.
On June 19, the UN's high commissioner for human rights, Volker Turk, expressed disquiet about the increase in executions in Iran. At the opening of the new session of the Human Rights Council, he stated: "I am concerned about the widespread increase in executions and also the continued discrimination against women and girls in Iran."
Human rights advocacy organizations say that hundreds of people have been executed in Iran in the past six months. Depending on the sources, the number of executions ranges from 290 to over 310, an increase of more than 75 percent compared to the same period last year.
Amnesty International also announced in an annual report on May 16 that the number of drug-related executions in Iran this year has tripled compared to 2022, calling this statistic "shameful."
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to "instill fear" in society rather than to combat crime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Cases Of Fatal Alcohol Poisoning Rise In Iran
Dear subscribers,
This will be the last edition of The Farda Briefing before we take a summer hiatus. In the meantime, please let us know what you have enjoyed about the newsletter in its current format, and what changes or suggestions you have for the future. Please send them to newsletters@rferl.org.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, alcohol has been strictly banned in Iran, where consuming, producing, or selling alcohol is punishable by prison, floggings, and fines.
Despite the official ban, Iranians still drink foreign and homemade alcoholic beverages that are sold on the black market.
Over the past year, there has been a spike in the cases of fatal alcohol poisoning, according to medical officials in Iran.
On June 16, at least 14 people died in the northern province of Alborz after drinking bootleg alcohol, state media reported. Another 175 people suffering from alcohol poisoning symptoms were taken to the hospital.
Abbas Masjedi Arani, the head of Iran's Forensic Medicine Organization, said on June 20 that 644 people had died from alcohol poisoning during the past Iranian year, which ends on March 20. That, he said, was a 30 percent increase compared to the previous year.
Why It Matters: The reason for the surge in cases of fatal alcohol poisoning is unclear. But experts say alcohol consumption has increased in the Islamic republic in recent years.
Some have suggested that growing alcohol use is tied to the deepening economic crisis in Iran, which has witnessed soaring inflation, rising unemployment, and growing poverty.
Researcher and therapist Mohammad Ghadirzadeh told Iran's Etemad daily that alcohol use has increased over the past five years, including excessive drinking. He said Iran has few alcohol rehabilitation centers, and many who suffer from alcohol abuse are too afraid to seek help.
"The main problem is that many alcohol [abusers]…refuse to go to the hospital or medical centers because they are afraid that going to the hospital would result in a legal case [against them]," Ghadirzadeh said.
What's Next: The authorities do not appear to have a clear plan to curb cases of fatal alcohol poisoning.
Experts said there are likely to be more cases during the summer, when people usually take trips and hold celebrations.
Physician Hossein Hosseinnia Moghadam, speaking to the Hammihan daily, said demand for alcohol is rising in Iran.
He blamed the cheap alcohol available on the black market, which often contains methanol, for the rise in alcohol-related deaths.
Addiction expert Hooman Narenjiha said Iranians are turning to cheap homemade alcohol because many can no longer afford to buy foreign-made beverages.
Stories You Might Have Missed
Students from at least a dozen universities across Iran have issued statements of solidarity with their peers protesting at Tehran's Art University as anger builds over increased enforcement of dress codes on campuses across the country. Protests at the Art University escalated last week following the university's insistence on making the Maghna'eh -- a black cloth covering the head, forehead, chin, and chest -- mandatory. Students staged a sit-in at the university's National Garden campus, which was met with violence from security forces.
Authorities in Iran's southwestern province of Fars banned retail stores and grocery shops from employing foreigners as salespeople and shop assistants on June 5. The decision has adversely affected Iran's large community of Afghan refugees and migrants, including some who fled to the Islamic republic following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in 2021.
What We're Watching
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian is visiting Qatar and Oman this week for talks with senior officials.
Abdollahian's trip comes as Iran said it is engaged in indirect talks with the United States over a possible prisoner swap and the lifting of crippling U.S. sanctions. Tehran said the talks have been mediated by Oman.
Why It Matters: The indirect negotiations appear to show that Tehran and Washington are keen to de-escalate tensions.
Observers said the talks could possibly lead to a deal under which Iran releases Americans held in Iran and accepts limits on its sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for relief from U.S. sanctions and the release of some of Iran's frozen funds held abroad.
Oman's foreign minister said on June 14 that Tehran and Washington were close to finalizing a deal on the release of the at least three Americans held in Iran.
That's all for now from The Farda Briefing. You can follow our coverage of Iran on our Farda English page.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
We invite you to check out the Farda website in English and its dedicated Twitter account, which showcase all of our compelling journalism from Iran. Why not check out our other newsletters, too, or subscribe to one of our podcasts?
