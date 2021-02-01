Iran Calls On U.K. Muslims To Act Against 'Divisive' Film

Iran's ambassador to London has condemned a film produced by a U.K.-based company, claiming that the film undermines the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad.

The film, titled The Lady Of Heaven, revolves around the story of an Iraqi child who learns the importance of patience by discovering the story of Fatima Zahra, the daughter of Muhammad.

"In a letter to the Shi'ite and Sunni Islamic centers in the U.K., I categorically condemned the film...as a divisive action, and expressed concern over attempts to create division and hatred among Muslims at this sensitive time," Ambassador Hamid Baeidinejad tweeted on February 1.

Baeidinejad urged the both Shi'a and Sunnis to "be vigilant and act in unity to condemn this film and resort to legal steps to ban the film in the U.K."

Several senior Iranians clerics have reportedly condemned the movie, saying it promotes discord between Shi'a and Sunnis.

It has been also condemned in Pakistan, where the telecommunications authority last month ordered social-media platforms to block all content related to the "sacrilegious" movie.

With reporting by Mehr and Express Tribune