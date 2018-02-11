Iranian-Canadian Activist Dies In Tehran Prison, Family Told

An Iranian-Canadian academic and environmental activist detained in Iran last month has died in a Tehran prison, his family and activists say.

They identified the scholar as Kavous Seyed-Emami, a 63-year-old U.S.-trained professor of sociology who also headed an Iranian conservation group.

Seyed-Emami’s son, Iranian musician Raam Emami, wrote on social media late on February 10 that authorities had informed his mother about his father’s death the previous day.

"The news of my father's passing is impossible to fathom," he wrote on his Instagram page.

He added that the authorities said his father had committed suicide following his arrest on January 24.

"They say he committed suicide. I still can't believe this," Emami wrote from an unknown location.

The family has asked for an independent autopsy, he wrote from an unknown location.

Seyed-Emami “was one of the defendants in a spying case and unfortunately he committed suicide in prison since he knew that many had made confessions against him and because of his own confessions," Tehran's prosecutor, Abbas Jafari-Dolatabadi, told the semiofficial ILNA news agency on February 11.

The Center for Human Rights in Iran confirmed Seyed-Emami’s identity and also questioned the claim that he took his own life.

Iranian authorities “made similar and highly questionable claims regarding two other recent deaths that occurred in custody," the New York-based rights group said in a statement.

The Iran Sociology Association, of which Emami was a member, said in a statement that “the information published about [Seyed-Emami] is not believable and we expect officials to respond and to provide the public with information concerning his death."

Iranian authorities had never announced Seyed-Emami’s arrest and his death was not confirmed by official sources.

Seyed-Emami had been managing director of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation (PWHF), a nongovernmental organization that seeks to protect Iran's rare animals.

Seyed-Emami had also taught sociology for decades at Tehran’s Imam Sadegh University, considered a hard-line institution where future leaders of the Iranian establishment are trained. Seyed-Emami had said he felt it was his duty to teach his opposing views.

Seyed-Emami is said to have been a dual Iranian-Canadian citizen. A Canadian Foreign Ministry spokesman said authorities were looking into the matter.

The death is among a number recently reported involving activists detained during nationwide protests that swept across dozens of Iranian cities and towns in December and January.

Prison authorities insist that three prisoners who died while in custody in Tehran and Arak, some 240 kilometers southwest of the capital, also committed suicide, although many Iranians have challenged those conclusions.

In its February 11 statement, the Center for Human Rights in Iran called for an “immediate, international UN-led investigation into the three deaths that have occurred in custody in Iran in the past 40 days.”

“Iranian authorities must also immediately stop harassing Seyed-Emami’s family and cease pressuring them into conducting a burial before the completion of an independent autopsy and medical investigation of the cause of death,” it added.

With reporting by AFP, AP, The New York Times, and Reuters

