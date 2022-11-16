News
Canada Ramps Up Sanctions On Iran Over Rights Abuses, War Aid To Russia
Canada has imposed a fifth package of sanctions against Iran this year in response to Tehran's "ongoing gross and systematic” human rights violations and actions to “destabilize peace and security." The Foreign Ministry said on November 16 that six individuals and two entities were added to the list. The sanctions target senior officials, “prominent regime supporters” and entities that have participated in “gross and systematic human rights violations" in Iran, it said. The two new entities sanctioned are considered "key" to activities aimed at destabilizing international security, including selling weapons and providing military personnel to train and assist Russian forces on the use of Iranian weapons." For the statement from the Canadian government, click here.
Djokovic Confirms He Has Visa To Play In 2023 Australian Open
Nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic will be able to play in next year's tournament after he confirmed on November 16 that he had been granted a visa to travel. The 35-year-old Serb, the most successful male player in the tournament's history, missed this year's event after he was deported over his failure to have a COVID-19 vaccine. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Kazakh Soldier Who Shot Dead Shepherd During January Protests Gets Six-Year Prison Term
A Kazakh soldier who shot dead a shepherd during unprecedented anti-government protests in January that left at least 238 people dead has been sentenced to six years in prison.
The Almaty Garrison Court sentenced Mark Zlunyaev on November 16 after finding him guilty of abuse of power.
Shepherd Ernazar Qyryqbaev, 24, was shot dead along with his horse when he was looking for his livestock near a military unit in the southeastern city of Taldyqorghan on January 5.
Both sides expressed dissatisfaction with the court's decision. Zlunyaev's lawyers said their client was innocent as he was on high alert during the protests and carried out his military duty. Lawyers for Qyryqbaev's family, meanwhile, insisted that the defendant should have been charged with murder and faced stricter punishment.
Qyryqbaev's killing became one of the most questioned issues related to the January protests, which ended with violent dispersals of protesters across the country.
Many people in Kazakhstan, including relatives of those killed during the unrest, have demanded an explanation from President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev on his decision to invite Russian-led troops from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to disperse the protests, as well as his public "shoot to kill without warning" order.
The unrest occurred after a peaceful demonstration in the western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a fuel price hike tapped into deep-seated resentment of the country's leadership, leading to widespread anti-government protests.
Thousands of people were detained by officials during and after the protests, which Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence.
Human rights groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
Zlunyaev’s sentence was pronounced as the Central Asian nation prepared for an early presidential election scheduled for November 20.
Kyrgyz Parliament Suspends Accreditation Of RFE/RL Correspondents
BISHKEK -- The Kyrgyz parliament has suspended the accreditation of RFE/RL correspondents as of November 17.
The decision on November 16 by the Jogorku Kenesh (Supreme Council) follows last month’s move by the Central Asian nation's Culture Ministry to block the websites of RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, known locally as Radio Azattyk.
In late October, Radio Azattyk's bank account was frozen following the ministry’s decision to suspend access to the media outlet’s websites. The move came just after Kyrgyz authorities blocked Radio Azattyk's websites for two months when the broadcaster refused to take down a video of one of its news programs that reported on clashes at the border with Tajikistan.
RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly condemned the move to freeze Radio Azattyk's bank account at the time.
“This escalation by Kyrgyz authorities appears to violate Kyrgyz law. We will fight this attempt to silence our journalists," Fly said, “Radio Azattyk is a trusted source of news and should be allowed to continue to operate unimpeded.”
According to the law on bank and banking activities in Kyrgyzstan, banks can freeze accounts only after a court decision, and an official request from law enforcement cannot lead to the freezing of bank accounts.
The Kyrgyz government made the decision to block Radio Azattyk’s website on October 26 after RFE/RL refused to take down the video on the border clashes, produced by Current Time, a Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with Voice of America. Officials claimed the segment "predominantly" took the position of the Tajik side.
The decision was based on the Law on Protection from False Information, legislation that drew widespread criticism when adopted in August last year.
In solidarity with RFE/RL, independent Kyrgyz media outlets on October 28 posted a black screen on their websites for several hours with the caption "No news today. Media under pressure in Kyrgyzstan" and refused to cover news stories about the government for the whole day.
The Kyrgyz government's decision has also been criticized by some Kyrgyz lawmakers and rights activists who have called for the government to repeal it.
Jailed Russian Opposition Politician Kara-Murza: 'Price Of Silence Is Unacceptable'
Jailed Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, who faces a prison sentence of up to 24 years on high treason and other charges, says he doesn't regret any of his actions, even though they almost cost him his life twice.
Answering questions from the BBC via written statements sent from a Moscow detention center, Kara-Murza wrote that "the price of silence is unacceptable" in current Russia and "a form of being an accomplice" to President Vladimir Putin's policies.
"I do not think that I would have had a right to be involved in politics, call people to action, if I had remained in safety somewhere else," Kara-Murza wrote.
The 41-year-old politician was detained in April and sentenced to 15 days in jail on a charge of disobeying police. He was later charged with spreading false information about the Russian Army for talks he held with lawmakers in the U.S. state of Arizona.
Last month, a high treason charge was added to the list of offenses he faces over his alleged cooperation with organizations in a NATO member for many years. Kara-Murza has rejected the charges, calling them politically motivated.
Putin has moved to silence his opponents over the years through legislation that has restricted free speech and civil society in Russia. That campaign has intensified since he launched an invasion of Ukraine in late February.
"The Kremlin wants to show Putin’s opponents as traitors...,but real traitors are those who are destroy the wealth, reputation, and future of our country for the sake of personal power, not those who stand against them," Kara-Murza said in his written answers.
In October, Kara-Murza won the Vaclav Havel Human Rights Prize awarded annually by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to honor "outstanding" civil society action in the defense of human rights.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) has blasted the charges against Kara-Murza as "baseless," saying it is "painfully obvious" that the Kremlin sees Kara-Murza as "a direct and imminent threat."
The son of a prominent journalist, also named Vladimir, who died in 2019, the younger Kara-Murza was a television correspondent in Washington for several years and later worked on political projects launched by former oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a prominent Putin foe who now lives in Western Europe after spending more than a decade in prison.
A close associate of slain opposition leader Boris Nemtsov, Kara-Murza fell deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Tissue samples smuggled out of Russia by his relatives were turned over to the FBI, which investigated his case as one of "intentional poisoning."
U.S. government laboratories also conducted extensive tests on the samples, but documents released by the Justice Department suggest they were unable to reach a conclusive finding.
The Kremlin has denied any involvement in the incidents.
Kyiv Voices Doubts That Missile That Fell In Poland Was From Ukraine
Ukrainian authorities have voiced doubts that a missile that fell in Poland on November 15 came from Ukrainian air defense forces.
The Polish Foreign Ministry said a Russian-made missile fell on the village of Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland, about six kilometers from the border with Ukraine. Two people died in the incident, which has raised global alarm that the Ukraine war could spill into neighboring countries.
Western officials, including U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO chief Jens Stotlenberg, said the incident was probably caused by a Ukrainian air defense missile, though they cautioned that there has been no indication so far that it was a deliberate attack and an investigation into what happened is ongoing.
But Oleksiy Danilov, the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, said on November 16 that Kyiv wanted a joint study of the incident with its Western partners and to see the information that provides the basis for its allies' conclusions.
"We are advocating a further, as detailed as possible study of this incident together with our partners. We are ready to hand over to our partners the evidence of the Russian trail that we have," Danilov said.
"We also expect information from our partners, on the basis of which a final conclusion was made that it is a Ukrainian air defense missile," he added.
Ukraine has also requested immediate access to the site of the explosion, he said.
"We remain completely open to a comprehensive study of the situation and agreement on conclusions based on the entire set of available data," Danilov said.
The incident occurred during what Kyiv said was Russia's most-intensive wave of missile attacks on cities across Ukraine since the start of the war in February.
Russia has denied its missiles hit Polish territory, saying the reports were "a deliberate provocation" to escalate the situation.
Danilov also said Ukraine has evidence of a "Russian trace" in the incident and echoed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in blaming Russia's "missile terror."
Danilov provided no details of what evidence he was citing.
With reporting by Reuters
Family Of Jailed Iranian Activist Sadeghi Warns That His Health Is Deteriorating
The family of Arash Sadeghi has again voiced concern over a further deterioration in the Iranian activist's state of health while incarcerated at Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
Arash Sadeghi's father warned about his son's physical condition and the progression of his bone cancer, adding that Arash was detained despite suffering from the disease and that he does not have access to medicine and treatment in prison.
Pointing out that his son was arrested for the first time in 2009 and has been arrested and imprisoned several times since, Hossein Sadeghi warned that "if Arash is not treated for two months, he will not survive."
Sadeghi was arrested during recent protests that are rocking the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by morality police for the alleged improper wearing of a head scarf, or hijab.
Sadeghi was a student at Allameh Tabatabaei University in Tehran where he was expelled by the authorities due to his political activities.
In 2013 he was sentenced to 19 years in prison on charges of propaganda against the government, defamation of the supreme leader, and threatening national security.
He has gone on hunger strike several times, including in 2016 to protest against the arrest of his wife, who was detained on a charge of writing fiction that has not yet been published.
Sadeghi, who was diagnosed with cancer during his previous imprisonment, was released from prison a year and a half ago after enduring more than five years behind bars.
Many high-profile activists, rights advocates, and intellectuals have also been arrested in recent days because of the protests, including Fatemeh Sepehri and Majid Tavakoli.
At least 116 journalists and columnists are among those arrested, according to RFERL’s Radio Farda.
They include Yalda Moayeri, Arash Ganji and Niloufar Hamedi, who reported from a Tehran hospital where Amini died on September 16.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU Pushes To Add Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania To Free-Travel Zone
The European Commission has called for Bulgaria, Croatia, and Romania to be admitted to the Schengen area to allow travel between these countries and most of Europe without border controls. The EU executive asked the European Council on November 16 to make the necessary decisions to admit the three Eastern European countries to the 26-member Schengen area that stretches from Iceland to Greece. Bulgaria and Romania completed the evaluation process in 2011. The council confirmed in December 2021 that Croatia, which became an EU member in 2013, had fulfilled the conditions to join the Schengen area. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Uzbek Blogger Jailed For Posting 'Vulgar' Videos Released From Custody
Uzbek blogger Sevinch Sadullaeva, who was sentenced last weekend to five days in jail for posting videos showing her in what a court described as an "immoral" way, has been released from custody after her sentence was shortened by one day on November 15. The decision was made after Sadullaeva offered apologies for two videos, one that revealed her legs while she was walking in the street, and another where she allows a young man to put his head under her sweater. To read original story from RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Russia Puts Sanctions On Irish PM, Others Over Dublin's 'Anti-Russian Campaign'
Russia's Foreign Ministry has placed sanctions on 52 Irish government members and politicians for their support for the European Union's sanctions on Russia over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. According to the ministry, they include Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin; his deputy, Leo Varadkar; the chairman of the Irish parliament's lower chamber, Sean O Fearghail; Foreign and Defense Minister Simon Coveney; Justice Minister Helen McEntee; Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe; and other Irish ministers and lawmakers.
Russian Prosecutor Seeks 18 Years In Prison For Crimean Tatar Activist
A prosecutor has asked a court in Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don to sentence Crimean Tatar activist Marlen Mustafayev to 18 years in prison on terrorism charges.
The Crimean Solidarity public group said on November 15 that prosecutor Vladislav Kuznetsov in his request at the Southern Military District Court said Mustafayev must stay the first five years of his term in a cell and the rest of the term in a correctional colony, and then after release under parole-like control for two years.
Mustafayev, along with three other Crimean Tatar activists, was arrested in Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimea in February after their homes were searched. They all were accused of being members of Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group, which is banned in Russia as a terrorist organization but is legal in Ukraine.
All three say they are practicing Muslims and members of a group that is legal.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars on various charges that rights organizations have called trumped-up.
In September, the de facto Supreme Court of Crimea sentenced a leader of the Crimean Tatar community, Nariman Dzhelyal, to 17 years in prison on a sabotage charge that he and his supporters call politically motivated.
Moscow's takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Uzbek President Appoints New Justice Minister
Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoev has appointed Akbar Toshqulov, the rector of Tashkent State Judicial University, to the post of justice minister, the presidential press service said on November 16. The 51-year-old Toshqulov has previously worked at different posts at the Justice Ministry. The announcement came one day after Toshqulov's predecessor, Ruslanbek Davletov, was removed from the post and appointed to the newly created position of adviser to the president on social and political developments. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Czech Parliament Declares 'Current Regime' In Russia 'Terrorist'
Czech lawmakers have backed a resolution recognizing the current "regime" in Russia as "terrorist" in reposnse to Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the recent wave of attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. In total, 129 Czech lawmakers voted for the resolution on November 15, while 14 voted against it. The document also condemns Russia's annexation of parts of four eastern Ukrainian regions via so-called referendums. Last month, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe adopted a resolution that declared Russia a "terrorist regime."
Iran Issues Second Death Sentence In Three Days Over Protests
A court in Iran has handed a death sentence -- its second in three days -- to a protester arrested during demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in September while she was being detained for allegedly improperly wearing a head scarf. "A revolutionary court sentenced to death another defendant accused of terrorizing people in the street using a bladed weapon, setting fire to the motorcycle of a citizen, and attacking a person with a knife," the judiciary's Mizan Online website reported late on November 15. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
NATO Chief Says Poland Missile Incident Was Likely Caused By Ukraine, But Moscow Responsible
The blast in NATO-member Poland that killed two people was likely caused by a Ukrainian air-defense missile but it was Russia that was ultimately responsible because it started the war, alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg has told a news conference in Brussels.
The Polish Foreign Ministry said a Russian-made missile fell on November 15 on the village of Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 6 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, killing two people and raising global alarm that the Ukraine war could spill into neighboring countries.
"Our preliminary analysis suggests that the incident was likely caused by a Ukrainian air-defense missile fired to defend Ukrainian territory against Russian cruise missile attacks," Stoltenberg told a news conference after an emergency meeting of NATO ambassadors on November 16.
"An investigation into this incident is ongoing and we need to await its outcome. But we have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack," Stoltenberg said.
"But let me be clear. This is not Ukraine's fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine," he added.
Stoltenberg said the incident proved the risks of the war in Ukraine but added that there was no indication Russia was preparing offensive military actions against NATO allies.
The preliminary findings came after U.S. President Joe Biden, citing information about the trajectory of the projectile, said November 16 that it was "unlikely" that Russia fired the missile before adding, "I'm going to make sure we find out exactly what happened."
Poland, meanwhile, signaled it may in the end not invoke NATO's Article 4, which provides for consultations among allies in the face of a security threat, since the blast was likely caused by a Ukrainian air-defense missile and not by Russia.
"From the information that we and our allies have, it was an S-300 rocket made in the Soviet Union, an old rocket, and there is no evidence that it was launched by the Russian side," Polish President Andrzej Duda said. "It is highly probable that it was fired by Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense."
WATCH: Russia launched a barrage of missiles against Ukraine on November 15, hitting energy infrastructure facilities in regions across the country and plunging Kyiv and other cities into darkness.
The incident occurred during what Kyiv said was Russia's most intensive wave of missile attacks on cities across Ukraine since the start of the war in February.
Ukraine says it shot down most of the incoming Russian missiles with its own air-defense missiles. Ukraine's Volyn region, just across the border from Poland, was one of the many Ukraine says was targeted by Russia's attacks.
Russia has denied its missiles hit Polish territory, saying the reports were "a deliberate provocation" to escalate the situation.
Biden, speaking after convening emergency talks with leaders of Western allies in Indonesia on the sidelines of a G20 summit, pledged support for Poland's investigation into what it had called a "Russian-made" missile.
Biden stressed that investigations into the incident were still ongoing, but said there was "total unanimity" among world leaders in supporting Poland in its efforts to establish the circumstance of the incident.
"It is unlikely in the lines of the trajectory that it was fired from Russia, but we'll see."
The Kremlin on November 16 hailed Washington's "measured" response to the incident.
"In this instance, attention should be paid to the measured and more professional response from the American side," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
Peskov said that, as opposed to the U.S. response, a number of countries had made "baseless statements" about Russia's involvement "without having any idea of what had happened."
"We have witnessed another hysterical, frenzied Russophobic reaction, which was not based on any real data," Peskov told reporters.
The Russian Defense Ministry said on November 16 that its strikes on Ukraine on the previous day were no closer than 35 kilometers from the Polish border, RIA Novosti news agency reported.
Biden spoke by phone with Duda, offering "full U.S. support for and assistance with Poland's investigation," the White House said.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and French President Emmanuel Macron -- all leaders of NATO member states -- voiced solidarity with Poland.The incident came as Russia unleashed one of the heaviest missile attacks since the start of the war on sites across Ukraine aimed at crippling the country's energy infrastructure.
Ukrainian officials said that more than 90 missiles were fired in the attacks.
Biden on November 16 called those attacks "barbaric," and Zelenskiy described them as a "slap in the face" for the G20 summit.
The summit has been dominated by the Ukraine war, with members struggling to find common ground on Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.
In a joint statement issued November 16, leaders came together to condemn the war's effects but remained divided on assigning blame.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, and BBC
Turkey's Erdogan Says He Believes Ukraine Grain Exports Will Continue
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said he believes a deal allowing Ukraine to export grain through the Black Sea that is set to expire would remain in place. "I am of the opinion that it will continue," Erdogan told a press conference at the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia. Ukraine is one of the world's top grain producers, and Russia's invasion of the country blocked 20 million tons of grain in its ports before the United Nations and Turkey brokered the deal in July. Erdogan said he would speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin once he returned to Turkey.
French Senate Calls For Sanctions Against Azerbaijan Over Attacks On Armenia, Karabakh
The French Senate has voted 295-1 to adopt a resolution calling on the French government to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan for its attacks against Armenia and aggression against Nagorno-Karabakh. The resolution also condemns Azerbaijan for its attack on Armenian sovereign territory in September, calls on Baku to withdraw its troops from Armenia, and reaffirms the Senate's 2020 resolution calling on the French government to recognize Nagorno-Karabakh. It calls for guarantees that the status of the Lachin corridor, which links the region with Armenia, will remain unchanged. The Azerbaijani community in France held a protest in connection with the discussion of this resolution in the French Senate. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Armenian Service, click here, and from RFE/RL's Azerbaijani Service, click here.
CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said France had recognized Nagorno-Karabakh.
Biden Asks For More Than $37 Billion In Aid For Ukraine
U.S. President Joe Biden is asking Congress to provide more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine, a massive infusion of cash that could help support the nation as Russian forces suffer battlefield losses in their nearly 9-month-old invasion. The administration formally requested the funds on November 15. The request also seeks $9.25 billion in COVID-19 funding to prepare for a possible winter surge and help combat the virus nationwide. Government funding expires in mid-December, and the aid requested would be part of the package to fund the government through the end of September 2023. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Serbian Party In Northern Kosovo Announces Boycott Of Municipal Elections
The Serbian List party of Kosovo says it will not take part in snap elections scheduled to take place next month for mayors of four Serb-majority municipalities in the northern part of Kosovo.
The announcement on November 15 came a day after Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani set December 18 as the date of the snap elections in the municipalities of North Mitrovica, Zubin Potok, Leposavic, and Zvecan.
The mayors of the municipalities -- all from the Serbian List, which is the strongest party backed by Belgrade representing Kosovo's Serb minority -- resigned on November 5, in opposition to the decision of the government of Kosovo to start the process of re-registering cars that have illegal Serbian license plates.
The Serbian List said both the party and the citizens who support it will boycott the elections.
Osmani said the decision to announce extraordinary elections is a "constitutional obligation" that follows the resignation of the four mayors.
The head of the office for Kosovo in the Serbian government, Petar Petkovic, said the elections are "destined to fail."
In addition to the mayors of the four municipalities, other Serbian officials have also resigned from Kosovar institutions, including police officers in the north, in opposition to the government's plan to re-register cars.
The plan envisages cars with Serb license plates to be re-registered by April 21. Serbia objects, insisting the license plates, which date to the 1990s when Kosovo was a part of Serbia, are neutral to the status of Kosovo.
Kosovar authorities started the implementation of the license-plate conversion plan on November 1 despite calls from the international community to postpone it.
During the first phase, Kosovo authorities issued warnings to people driving the vehicles with Serbian plates. As of November 21, violators will face a fine of 150 euros.
The conversion of the plates is to take place in phases lasting through April 21. Vehicles that have not changed their plates by then will be impounded, according to the government decree issued late last month.
The European Union has urged Kosovo to allow more time for the phaseout. The United States and NATO have also cautioned Kosovo against unilateral actions that could lead to the further escalation of tensions.
Kosovo's chief negotiator in talks with Serbia, Besnik Bislimi, was holding talks on November 15 in Brussels with the European Union's special envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue, Miroslav Lajcak.
EU spokesman Peter Stano told reporters the meeting was one of the steps Brussels is taking to try to find a solution to the tensions.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned Serbia and Kosovo on November 14 that they are on a precipice and must resolve their dispute before next week or face the prospect of a return to their violent past.
"We cannot reach this date without having an agreement or we will be on the edge of a dangerous situation," Borrell told reporters in Brussels.
With reporting by AP
NATO Envoys To Meet After Reports Say Russian Missiles Struck Polish Territory, Killing Two
NATO envoys will hold an emergency meeting on November 16 at the request of Poland to discuss reports that two stray Russian missiles aimed at Ukraine landed in the NATO member, killing two people.
The meeting is to be held on the basis of the alliance's Article 4, Reuters reported, citing two unidentified European diplomats. According to Article 4 of the alliance's founding treaty, members can raise any issue of concern when any NATO member feels its "territorial integrity, political independence, or security" are at risk.
"We are verifying the rationale for the use of Article 4," said Jacek Siewiera, head of Poland's National Security Council. "We are in very intensive contacts with key allies."
Reports on November 15 that two blasts in a village in eastern Poland near the border were caused by Russian missiles that crossed into Poland set off a flurry of calls between the leaders of countries in the alliance.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan spoke with Siewiera, White House National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.
Siewiera later tweeted that Polish President Andrzej Duda spoke by phone to U.S. President Joe Biden, who reaffirmed the "ironclad" U.S. commitment to NATO after the call, the White House said. Biden also offered full U.S. support for assistance with Poland's investigation into the explosions.
The United States and Western allies said earlier they were investigating reports of the explosions but could not confirm them or any details. "We will determine what happened and what the appropriate next steps would be," Watson said in the National Security Council statement.
Poland put its military on heightened alert after an emergency meeting of the country's National Security Council. "There has been a decision to raise the state of readiness of some combat units and other uniformed services," Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller told reporters after the meeting in Warsaw.
Hungary, also a NATO member bordering Ukraine, convened its National Defense Council in response to the reports, a spokesman for Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
Members of NATO are committed to collective defense enshrined in Article 5 of the alliance's founding treaty, but even if a cross-border strike is confirmed, the response would likely be influenced by whether it was accidental or intentional.
Russia denied its missiles hit Polish territory, saying the reports were "a deliberate provocation" to escalate the situation.
"There were no strikes on targets near the Ukrainian-Polish state border by Russian weapons. The wreckage published by the Polish mass media from the scene of the incident in the settlement of Przewodow has nothing to do with Russian weapons," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said later he had no information on the explosion in Poland, according to Reuters.
WATCH: Russia launched a barrage of missiles at Ukraine on November 15, hitting energy infrastructure facilities in regions across the country and plunging Kyiv and other cities into darkness.
The missile strikes on NATO territory represented a significant escalation, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.
"Today Russian missiles hit Poland, the territory of an allied country. People died," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address to the nation, calling for unspecified action in response.
U.S. State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel said the reports coming out of Poland were "incredibly concerning," adding that Washington was working to determine what happened and appropriate next steps.
The State Department is talking to a range of partners about the reports and is working with the Polish government, Patel told reporters at a regular news briefing.
Firefighters quoted by Polish media said two people were killed in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland about 12 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.
Polish Radio ZET attributed the explosion to two stray missiles, without giving more details.
The situation arose as Russia launched a barrage of missiles at sites across Ukraine aimed at crippling the country's energy infrastructure.
Ukrainian officials said more than 90 missiles were fired in the attacks, some of the heaviest attacks since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February, hitting cities such as Kyiv and Lviv.
With the attacks hitting a NATO member, many countries in the region reacted swiftly, warning the incident could further raise already-high tensions between the West and Moscow.
Estonia's Foreign Ministry called the news from Poland "most concerning" and said that Tallinn would consult with Warsaw and other NATO allies.
Poland's neighbor Lithuania voiced similar sentiments, adding that "every inch of NATO territory must be defended."
"Today's massive missile attacks by the Russian Army on Ukraine clearly show that Russia wants to further terrorize its people and destroy the country," added Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on Twitter.
"If Poland confirms that the missiles also hit its territory, this will be a further escalation by Russia," he added.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
U.S. Targets Production, Transfer Of Iranian Drones To Russia In New Sanctions
The United States has imposed sanctions on companies it accused of being involved in the production of or transfer to Russia of Iranian drones that have been used in attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. The U.S. Treasury Department in a statement on November 15 said it imposed sanctions on the Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center, accusing it of being responsible for the design and production of Shahed-series drones being used by Russian forces in Ukraine, as well as other companies. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Film Committee Highlights Treatment Of Iranian Cinema, Theater Artists
A film committee in Iran has collected a list of 100 Iranian cinematographers and music and theater artists who have been summoned, arrested, or banned from leaving the country in the last few months, Iranian media reported.
In a report published on November 14, the Shargh newspaper wrote that the committee refused to publish the names of the artists.
The newspaper said Mojgan Ilanlu and Katayon Riahi are among famous artists who are in detention.
Riahi was one of the first Iranian celebrities to have removed her hijab in protest of Mahsa Amini's death, and Ilanlu, an Iranian documentary filmmaker, had previously published pictures of herself walking on the streets of Tehran without a hijab in solidarity with the anti-government protests.
The moves come amid a brutal crackdown by the government on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.
Since the start of daily protests that have rocked Iran since Amini's death, several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures announced their support for the protesters.
In response, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called the statement of support "worthless" in a speech and asked the judiciary to decide "whether their stance is criminal or not."
Prior to the recent wave of nationwide protests, three other prominent Iranian cinematographers, Mostafa al-Ahmad, Mohammad Rasulof, and Jafar Panahi were arrested after they joined a group of more than 300 Iranian filmmakers in calling on the security forces to "lay down arms" in the face of public outrage over "corruption, theft, inefficiency, and repression" following a building collapse in May in the city of Abadan, which killed 41 people.
The Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran on October 3 announced a sentence of six years against al-Ahmad.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Activists Detained Across Kazakhstan As Early Presidential Election Day Nears
Several opposition and rights activists have been detained across Kazakhstan as the day of an early presidential election scheduled for November 20 nears.
Police in the southwestern town of Zhanaozen on November 15 detained noted opposition activist Estai Qarashaev, who was sentenced to six days in jail several hours later on a charge of violating regulations for holding public gatherings.
Qarashaev was among oil workers who protested in 2011 to demand higher wages. Police brutally dispersed the protests, killing at least 16 people.
In the country's largest city, Almaty, on November 15, police detained Aset Abishev, a member of the founding committee of the Algha Qazaqstan (Forward, Kazakhstan) party that has been trying unsuccessfully for eight months to get registered for the election.
It is not clear why Abishev was detained. Last week, five other members of the unregistered party were detained for taking part in an unsanctioned rally in August.
WATCH: Several activists of a Kazakh opposition movement have been arrested and police were stationed outside the door of another ahead of a snap presidential election scheduled for November 20.
Meanwhile, in the village of Bobrovka in the East Kazakhstan region, rights activist Serik Ydyryshev was detained, his wife Gulmira Berikqyzy told RFE/RL on November 15. According to Berikqyzy, her husband's arrest is linked to the upcoming early presidential election. The police department of the East Kazakhstan region was not available for comment.
One day earlier, opposition activist Rashid Qamaldanov was sentenced in Almaty to 15 days in jail for taking part in an unsanctioned rally earlier this year.
In Astana, the capital, jailed activist Sandughash Qantarbaeva stared a hunger strike last weekend, protesting her administrative arrest that she says was handed to her to prevent her from taking part in protests on the day of the presidential election.
Many activists complained to RFE/RL that they have been followed and that police have been monitoring their homes. According to the activists, the pressure imposed on them is directly linked to the presidential poll, while the country’s Constitution guarantees them freedom of expression and freedom of public gatherings. An Interior Ministry official denied that measures to prevent the activists from holding rallies on the day of election are under way.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, who has tried to position himself as a reformer, on September 1 called the early presidential election and proposed changing the presidential term to seven years from five years. Under the new system, future presidents will be barred from seeking more than one term.
Critics say Toqaev's initiatives have been mainly cosmetic and do not change the nature of the autocratic system in a country that has been plagued for years by rampant corruption and nepotism.
Toqaev's predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbaev, who ran the tightly controlled former Soviet republic with an iron fist for almost three decades, chose Toqaev as his successor when he stepped down in 2019.
Though he was no longer president, Nazarbaev retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council. He also enjoyed substantial powers by holding the title of “elbasy” or leader of the nation.
Many citizens, however, remained upset by the oppression during Nazarbaev's reign.
Those feelings came to a head in January when unprecedented antigovernment nationwide protests started over a fuel price hike, and then exploded into countrywide deadly unrest over perceived corruption under the Nazarbaev regime and the cronyism that allowed his family and close friends to enrich themselves while ordinary citizens failed to share in the oil-rich Central Asian nation's wealth.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself. Since then, several of Nazarbaev’s relatives and allies have been pushed out of their positions or resigned. Some have been arrested on corruption charges.
A Toqaev-initiated referendum in June removed Nazarbaev's name from the constitution and annulled his status as “elbasy.”
Uzbek Justice Minister To Become Presidential Adviser
Uzbek Justice Minister Ruslanbek Davletov has been appointed to the newly created position of adviser to the president on social and political developments. The Uzbek presidential press service said on November 15 that Davletov has been relieved of his ministerial post due to the appointment. The 42-year-old Davletov, who served as justice minister for five years, has been known as a pro-reform official. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here. To read Uzbek presidential press service's statement, click here.
Barrage Of Russian Missiles Knocks Out Energy Facilities Across Ukraine
Russia has launched a barrage of missiles at Ukraine, hitting energy infrastructure facilities in scores of regions and plunging the capital and other cities into darkness.
The barrage, which struck targets from east to west, killed at least one person in Kyiv and injured three in the city and three other people elsewhere, Ukrainian government officials said.
The attack was strongly condemned by the United States, while President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that more attacks may be coming but said Ukraine "will survive everything."
The office of the president said most of the Russian rockets launched on November 15 hit energy infrastructure facilities in the center and north of the country, adding that the "situation is critical."
Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelenskiy's office, described the situation in the capital as "extremely difficult" and said it had forced Ukrainian national energy company Ukrenerho to impose emergency power outages to balance the power grid and avoid equipment accidents.
Tymoshenko said the barrage was "another planned attack on energy infrastructure facilities," and he appealed to Ukrainians to hang on.
Ukrenerho chief Volodymyr Kudrytskiy said the situation was the most serious in the history of Ukrenerho, but he said the company was maintaining control over the system.
"Since the beginning of October, this is the sixth massive attack on the country's energy infrastructure. This time [was] the largest: about a hundred missiles. Every missile flew with the aim of plunging Ukraine into darkness," he said on Facebook.
He declined to provide details of the destruction but emphasized that the energy companies will restore power supply "as quickly as their strength allows."
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said the missile strikes appeared to have hit residential buildings the capital and elsewhere in the country.
Sullivan noted that the strikes occurred as world leaders meet at the G20 in Bali "to discuss the issues of significant importance to the lives and livelihoods of people around the world."
As those discussions take place, "Russia again threatens those lives and destroys Ukraine's critical infrastructure," Sullivan said in a statement. "These Russian strikes will serve to only deepen the concerns among the G20 about the destabilizing impact of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's war."
Attacks on critical infrastructure facilities were reported in the Lviv, Volyn, and Rivne regions in western and northwestern Ukraine, the Vinnytsya and Kirovohrad regions in south-central Ukraine, the Zhytomyr region in northern Ukraine, and the Kharkiv and Poltava regions in northeastern Ukraine.
A Ukrainian Air Force spokesman said Russia fired around 100 missiles; Zelenskiy said the Russian attacks hit only 10 targets, while more than 70 missiles and 10 drones were shot down.
"Thank you to all our partners who help defend our skies," he said in his nightly video address, noting the role of sophisticated NASAMS air-defense systems.
Reports that two stray Russian missiles landed in Poland, killing two people, sent shock waves throughout countries in NATO.
A senior U.S. intelligence official quoted by AP said two blasts in a village in eastern Poland near the border were due to Russian missiles crossing into the NATO member, which called an emergency meeting of its Security Council.
WATCH: RFE/RL spoke to residents of a Kyiv apartment block rendered uninhabitable by a rocket strike with nighttime temperatures already plunging close to freezing point.
Russia has recently intensified attacks on critical infrastructure facilities, especially energy facilities, leaving people in the cold and dark as winter approaches. According to the authorities, about 40 percent of the energy infrastructure in Ukraine had already been "seriously damaged" by Russian shelling before the fresh strikes on November 15.
The aerial assault came days after Ukraine retook the southern city of Kherson -- one of its biggest military successes in the nearly nine-month war.
The city is without power and water, and the head of the UN human rights office's monitoring mission in Ukraine, Matilda Bogner, decried a "dire humanitarian situation" there.
Speaking from Kyiv on November 15, Bogner said her teams were looking to travel to Kherson to verify allegations of nearly 80 cases of enforced disappearances and arbitrary detention.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
