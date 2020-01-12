Iranians Protest After Airplane Downing

Anti-government protests were filmed in Iranian cities on January 11 and 12. University campuses appear to be the centers of growing anger at the government after the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps acknowledged downing a Ukrainian passenger jet in error. Police deployment was observed outside the Tehran University campus early on January 12 as protests were still ongoing elsewhere. These social-media videos were vetted by VOA and RFE/RL's Radio Farda but their authenticity could not be independently verified.