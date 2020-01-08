Iran Claims Responsibility For Multiple Attacks In Iraq, Including Air Base With U.S. Troops

Rockets early on January 8 struck multiple locations in Iraq, including an air base that houses U.S. troops, Reuters reported citing an unnamed U.S. official.



Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) claimed responsibility for the attacks, AP reported citing Iranian state television.



The IRGC stated the attacks were in retaliation for the killing of a prominent Iranian military commander, Qasem Soleimani, who died in a U.S. airstrike last week.

IRGC said further details will be announced and warned the United States any retaliation will met with a harsher and more destructive response, according to Iranian state-run news agencies.

No information was available yet on any damage or casualties from the rocket attacks, including at the Ain Assad Air Base, which hosts U.S. forces.



It was unclear what other sites may have been attacked.



“We are aware of the reports of attacks on U.S. facilities in Iraq,” the White House told reporters based on a media pool report.

“The President [Donald Trump] has been briefed and is monitoring the situation closely and consulting with his national-security team.”



The multiple attacks came hours after Soleimani was buried in his hometown on January 7.



Iran’s military leaders and pro-Iranian factions in Iraq have vowed to avenge his death.



A day earlier in Washington, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters that he anticipated Iran would retaliate for the death of Soleimani "in some way, shape, or form."



"We're prepared for any contingency. And then we will respond appropriately to whatever they do," he warned.

