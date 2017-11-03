Eight Iranian Border Guards Killed In Clashes Near Turkish Border

Eight Iranian border guards have been killed in clashes with militants near the Turkish frontier.

Iranian state television and the official IRNA news agency both reported the deaths, which came amid battles near Chaldoran in northern Iran on November 3.

Iribnews.ir reported that the Iranian border guards inflicted heavy casualties on the militants.

None of the reports elaborated on the affiliation of the militants, but the area near Iran's borders with Turkey and Iraq has been the scene of occasional skirmishes with Kurdish separatist groups as well as extremist Islamic militants.

Last month, Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed four militants in the area.

With reporting by AP and AFP