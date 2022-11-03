Iran
Iranian Cleric Killed In City Of Zahedan
The cleric of a Shi'ite mosque in the mostly Sunni flashpoint Iranian city of Zahedan has been shot dead, the state news agency IRNA reported on November 3. IRNA named the dead cleric as Sajjad Shahraki. The police commander of Sistan-Baluchistan Province, Ahmad Taheri, said a special task force had been formed to find and arrest the perpetrators. Zahedan was the scene of one of the deadliest days during a wave of protests after a woman died in police custody after being detained for improperly wearing her hijab. To read the original story on Reuters, click here.
U.S. Targets Oil-Smuggling Network Supporting Iran's Quds Force In New Sanctions
The United States has issued sanctions targeting an international oil-smuggling network it accuses of supporting Hizballah and Iran's Quds Force. The U.S. Treasury Department said on November 3 in a statement that it designated members of the network that facilitated oil trades and generated revenue for Lebanon's Iran-backed Hizballah and the Quds Force, an arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps that operates abroad, both of which are under U.S. sanctions. To read the original story on Reuters, click here.
Israeli Soldier Among Passengers On Plane That Made Emergency Landing In Iran
The Israeli military has confirmed that a female soldier was among the passengers on a plane that was forced to make an emergency landing in Iran last week, but managed to leave the country before being identified.
According to the Jerusalem Post, the Israeli soldier was a passenger on a flight from Tashkent to Dubai on October 27, but the pilot of the flight had fallen unconscious, leading to the plane making the emergency landing at Shiraz in southern Iran.
The Israeli Defense Forces said the 19-year-old Russian-speaking soldier, who serves in a "nonsensitive position in the IDF's Northern Command," had traveled to Uzbekistan for a vacation and to visit her family.
Israeli media reported that the soldier called her parents from Shiraz's airport, and they notified her commander.
The details were eventually passed on to senior defense officials, who notified Prime Minister Yair Lapid during a cabinet meeting.
Reports also indicate that Mossad, the Israeli secret service, contacted the soldier while on the ground and instructed her to conceal her identity.
The soldier spent 11 hours in Iran and then again with other passengers, boarded a replacement plane and flew to the United Arab Emirates.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a years-long shadow war. Tensions between Iran and Israel, its regional foe, have been soaring in recent years.
Tensions have also flared between the two countries as negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remain deadlocked. In the absence of a deal that would curb Iran's sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions, Tehran has reduced its commitments and expanded its nuclear activities.
The report on the soldier comes as Tehran has accused Israel of carrying out a recent spate of assassinations and sabotage attacks inside the Islamic republic.
Some reports suggest that Israeli airman Ron Arad, who was shot down over Lebanon in 1986, was reportedly sent to Iran. It is also believed that William Buckley, the Central Intelligence Agency's Beirut chief of station who was taken hostage in 1984, was sent to Iran for interrogation and tortured to death. Iran has rejected both reports.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Wants To Oust Iran From UN Women's Commission
The United States will try to remove Iran from the UN Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) over the government's denial of women's rights and its brutal crackdown on protests, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris said on November 2. "The United States believes that no nation that systematically abuses the rights of women and girls should play a role in any international or United Nations body charged with protecting these very same rights," Harris said in a statement. Iran is just starting a four-year term on the commission, which meets annually every March. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Outrage Over Video Showing Apparent Police Brutality In Iran
Amnesty International has called on the UN Human Rights Council to investigate police brutality in Iran after a video emerged online appearing to show security forces beating a man, running over him with a motorcycle, and then shooting at him. It comes amid a deadly crackdown on nationwide protests that erupted in September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained over an alleged Islamic dress-code violation.
More Protests In Several Iranian Cities In Defiance Of Government's Warning
Iranian cities were again the scene of anti-government protests and at least one strike on November 2, despite a warning from authorities to end the demonstrations.
Videos published on social media show protests in different cities as the outcry that erupted in mid-September after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody continues.
Local sources reported gatherings in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, where people chanted, "Death to the dictator," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Meanwhile, Kolbarnews, a group that monitors the Kurdish-inhabited areas of western Iran where Amini was from, reported on November 2 that shopkeepers from Sanandaj had started a general strike.
The protests took place despite a warning from the commander of Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Hossein Salami, who told Iranians that October 29 was “the last day of the riots."
Since Amini’s death on September 16, thousands have been demonstrating across the country against the clerical establishment.
Videos continue to emerge on social media showing evidence of the government’s violent response to the protests -- a crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has left at least 277 people, including 40 children, dead.
On November 1, the Kurdistan Human Rights Network and Hengaw, two groups that monitor the human rights situation in Kurdistan Province, published a video from CCTV cameras in the western Iranian city of Baneh that shows the moment a citizen was shot at by armed security forces.
Kurdistan Human Rights Network and Hengaw say that these videos are related to the killing of Mutalib Saeid Piro, who died of a gunshot wound on October 27.
In the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, lawyer Mustafa Nili announced the arrest of several fellow lawyers who represented people detained during the recent protests.
Nazanin Salari, Bahar Sahraian, Mahmoud Taravatroy, and Amin Adel Ahmadian are among the detained lawyers.
Earlier in May, the Shiraz Revolutionary Prosecutor filed a court case against Taravatroy and Salari for defending members of the Baha'i community and issued a summons for trial against them on charges of assembly and collusion against national security.
Meanwhile, the family of Iranian activist Hossein Ronaghi expressed concern over the civil rights leader's health condition.
On November 1, Hossein Ronaghi's father announced that he had managed to meet his son after 38 days in prison. In a video, Ronaghi says that his son is on a hunger strike and that his health is deteriorating.
He also says that the interrogator of the case spoke to him insultingly and threatened three times to kill his son.
Videos of the security forces' presence in two neighborhoods of Tehran -- Ekbatan and Chitgar -- in the west of the Iranian capital have been published showing agents using loudspeakers to threaten residents.
In one of the videos, security officers use sexual profanities in response to the chanting of women.
In another video, one of the security agents tells the residents through the loudspeaker that they are ready to behead their own women and children in defense of the state.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Fears Mount Over Health Of Jailed Iranian Rapper
Family members of Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi say they are concerned about his health after he was arrested during the ongoing protests rocking the country following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being arrested for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.
On November 1, state-affiliated media published a video of Salehi, who was arrested last week, that some Iranians on social media say shows signs of possible torture.
Salehi is seen blindfolded and appears to be in fear or distress.
Iranian authorities have a history of broadcasting what former political prisoners say are frequently forced confessions following torture and other abuse.
The state judiciary's Mizan news agency quoted Isfahan prosecutor Seyyed Mohammad Musaviyan as saying Salehi was arrested on charges of "propaganda activity against the regime, cooperation with hostile governments, and forming an illegal group with the intention of disrupting the security of the country."
Salehi's uncle told the BBC that his nephew was injured during his arrest and the family has not heard from him since.
Agents have also reportedly prevented Salehi from receiving money or clothes in prison.
Salehi gained notoriety for lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran.
His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country’s leadership, accusing authorities of “suffocating” the people without regard for their well-being.
Officials in Iran routinely target artists and intellectuals who don’t follow the official line and touch on topics deemed as sensitive.
Several Iranian celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated after showing support for the anti-government protests that have occurred daily since Amini's death on September 16.
Most Iranian rappers publish their music without approval from Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the branch of the regime that regulates artistic work and enforces strict censorship rules.
Several rappers have been detained in recent years, and others have chosen to live abroad.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Iran Increases Pressure On Media Amid Protests
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I’ve been following during the past week and what I’m watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Iran has accused two female journalists who covered the hospitalization and funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini -- whose death in the custody of Tehran's morality police triggered protests across the country -- of being U.S. spies and the "primary sources of news for foreign media."
The accusations came in a joint statement by the feared intelligence branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and the Intelligence Ministry, which identified the two journalists, Nilufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi, who are being held in Tehran's Evin prison, by their initials. The statement claims the journalists were trained abroad. It also says the protests that have shaken Iran were planned by the CIA along with other foreign intelligence services, including the British and Saudi spy agencies as well as Israel's Mossad.
The statement was met with fear and anger by Iranian journalists and their colleagues, who pushed back against the accusations. Senior editors of Hamedi's Sharq daily and Mohammadi's Hammihan dismissed the charges and said the journalists were only doing their jobs. "Our journalist and our newspaper.....acted within the framework of the journalistic mission," said Mehdi Rahmanian, editor of the reformist Sharq, while Gholamhossein Karbaschi, the editor of Hammihan, said the IRGC-affiliated Fars news agency and other news agencies had similar reports that included more details. More than 500 journalists, photographers, and other media workers demanded the release of their colleagues while calling on officials to allow the free flow of information.
Separately, Tehran's Journalist Association said that based on the statement by the Iranian intelligence agencies, journalism should be banned because "the normal activity of journalists has been cited as evidence of a crime." For its part, the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists dismissed the charges against the two journalists as "conspiracy theories," adding that it will hold Iranian leaders accountable for any harm done to the journalists.
Why It Matters: The spying accusations against Hamedi and Mohammadi are a major escalation of state pressure on the media, which is already facing a severe crackdown and tough censorship. The spying charges leveled against the two carries the death penalty. According to the CPJ, more than 45 journalists and columnists have been arrested in the current crackdown. The French media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said Iran has become the world's biggest jailer of female journalists in the course of the current crackdown.
Meanwhile, reports have emerged that France-based Iranian journalist Vahid Shamsoddinnezhad, who had traveled to Saghez to cover the aftermath of Amini's death for the European TV channel Arte, has been in jail since September 28.
What's Next: The judiciary has not officially charged the two journalists with spying. The pushback from the Iranian press and journalists and international pressure could be instrumental in clearing the two journalists of the accusations.
Stories You Might Have Missed
- Iranian authorities secretly buried the body of RFE/RL's Radio Farda broadcaster Reza Haghighatnejad at a location near Shiraz after seizing his body upon repatriation to Iran for burial. Haghighatnejad, 45, died of cancer in Berlin on October 17. His body was flown to Iran on October 25. His family was not allowed to see the body or participate in his burial. Radio Farda obtained a video of Haghighatnejad's gravesite, where the anthem of the current mass protests in Iran, Shervin Hajipur's Baraye, was heard in the background. The U.S. State Department has called on Iran to release Haghighatnejad's body and said the episode showed the extent the Iranian government will go to intimidate the press.
- Iran has arrested rapper Toomaj Salehi, who had expressed support for the anti-govenment protests in Iran. Security authorities announced that the rapper was arrested on October 30 while attempting to flee the country. Salehi's uncle denied the claim, saying his nephew was arrested in the southwestern province of Chaharmahal Bakhtiari. Salehi was also detained last year over lyrics he wrote that condemn state repression, the killings of protesters, poverty, and injustice.
What We're Watching
Iran saw a surge in protests last week when thousands of people marked 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini in state custody. In Amini's hometown of Saghez, a massive crowd gathered at the cemetery where the young woman is buried. Many walked to the cemetery amid reports that authorities had blocked the roads leading to Amini's resting place. Mourners also gathered last week at the grave of 16-year-old Nika Shahkarami near the western city of Khorramabad, 40 days after she was killed in the brutal state crackdown amid reports that security forces had opened fire to disperse mourners while also making arrests.
Why It Matters: The memorial ceremonies for those killed by security forces have energized the protest movement by fueling more anger with state repression. The establishment has responded with force. More protests could erupt as Iranians mourn those killed by security forces.That’s all from me for now. Don’t forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.
Iranian Foreign Minister Plans EU, IAEA Talks On Nuclear Issues
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has announced plans to speak soon with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell about stalled efforts to revive a 2015 nuclear deal and said a delegation from Tehran will travel to Vienna to meet with the UN nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The two-pronged diplomatic effort comes amid a stalemate since Iran responded in September to an EU "final draft" to salvage the hobbled 7-year-old deal that exchanges nuclear curbs for sanctions relief. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Shocking Video Emerges Showing Apparent Brutality By Iranian Police
An amateur video that has emerged on social media appears to show Iranian police officers beating a man, running over him with a motorcycle, and then firing at him.
Police said they will investigate the video posted online on November 1. It is not known when the video was recorded.
Some reports suggested that the footage was recorded in the southern Tehran neighborhood of Naziabad, which has been the scene of anti-regime protests triggered by the death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained in mid-September by Iran's notorious morality police for "improperly wearing" her hijab.
RFE/RL could not independently verify the video.
"A special order has been immediately issued to investigate the exact time and place of the incident and identify the offenders," the police said in a statement published by Iranian media.
"The police absolutely do not approve of violent and unconventional behavior and will deal with the offenders according to the rules," the statement added.
The video recorded at night in an alley shows about a dozen purported police officers beating a man who is lying on the ground. A person who is recording the scene from a building across the street is heard cursing the aggressors.
“Damn you, damn you," a male voice says in the video.
At one point, a man in police uniform riding a motorcycle appears to run over the man. Shortly after, another uniformed man beats the victim with a baton, then another one shoots him at close range.
The man initially tries to cover his head with his hands. Later, his legs appear to be motionless.
The man recording the scene is heard saying, "He died, he died."
The video comes amid a brutal state crackdown on nearly seven weeks of antiestablishment protests that erupted following the September 16 death of Amini.
Women have removed and burned their hijabs, the mandatory Islamic headscarves, while many of the protesters have called for an end to the Islamic republic. "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" have been among the main chants of the protesters.
The authorities have claimed that Iran's enemies are behind the unrest.
More than 250 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Without providing any evidence, Iran's police chief, General Hossein Ashtari, claimed last month that "counterrevolutionary groups abroad" wore police uniforms and fired into the crowds. He claimed some of the alleged fake police officers had been arrested.
Amnesty International said on Twitter that that the video was "another horrific reminder that the cruelty of Iran's security forces knows no bounds."
"Amid a crisis of impunity, they're given free rein to brutally beat and shoot protesters," the London-based rights watchdog added while calling on the UN Human Rights Council to "urgently investigate the crimes."
The shocking scenes have caused outrage among Iranians on social media with many condemning the violence.
"These brutal conditions are a sign that the establishment is on the verge of collapse," Abdollah Momeni, a prominent activist and former political prisoner, said on Twitter, adding that the violence reflected the regime's "fear of the people."
Shadi Sadr, a human rights lawyer and the co-founder of the rights group Justice for Iran, told RFE/RL that the international community needed to do more to pressure the Islamic republic to stop its crackdown on protesters.
"The actions taken by the international community so far have not deterred the Islamic republic from stopping the bloodshed," Sadr said.
Officials: Saudis Tell U.S. That Iran May Attack The Kingdom
Saudi Arabia has shared intelligence with U.S. officials that suggests Iran could be preparing for an imminent attack on the kingdom, three U.S. officials have said. The heightened concerns about a potential attack on Saudi Arabia come as the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden criticizes Tehran for its crackdown on widespread protests and condemns it for sending hundreds of drones -- as well as technical support — to Russia for use in its war in Ukraine. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Iranian Protesters Block Operations At Taftan Mine For Second Time
Protesters in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchistan have halted operations at a gold mine in the city of Taftan for a second time.
The RasadBalochistan news site published photos and videos of people gathering in front of the mine, adding that the crowd had succeeding in shutting down the site.
The Taftan gold mine is one of the biggest sources of gold in Iran. The semiofficial ILNA news agency has reported that the mine has 24 million tons of proven gold reserves.
However, Sistan-Baluchistan is still one of the poorest provinces in Iran.
Government officials have yet to react to the news, which comes amid widespread demonstrations in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Sistan-Baluchistan has been the scene of one of the harshest crackdowns on the protests following the death on September 16 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
It has also seen deadly violence when security forces raided the central mosque and the nearby Great Mosalla and opened fire on worshippers. Rights groups say live ammunition was used in the raid, "revealing a clear intent to kill or seriously wound" by security forces.
At least 94 people were killed and 350 wounded on the day, referred to as "Bloody Friday," according to the U.S.-based Iran Human Rights Documentation Center. At least 13 minors were among those killed.
Activist Atena Daemi wrote on her Twitter account that the closure of the Taftan gold mine by the people and the denial of mining permission to the Islamic republic is "very important news that we should not ignore" as it will send a message to the authorities that people won't back down.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Ukraine Says Its Air Defenses Can't Protect Against Iranian Ballistic Missiles
Ukraine does not have an effective means of defense against Iranian-made ballistic missiles, which Russia is likely planning to deploy north of the Ukrainian border, Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat said. Speaking at a briefing on November 1, Ignat said it would be theoretically possible to shoot down Iranian ballistic missiles, but it would be very difficult to do it "with the means that we have in our arsenal today." The Washington Post reported last month that Iran had agreed to supply Russia with surface-to-surface missiles, citing sources in U.S. security agencies. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Iranian Professor Confirms He Was Kidnapped By Security Agents
Iranian professor Dariush Farhud, known as the "father of Iranian genetic science," has confirmed he was forcibly kidnapped by unknown security agents and interrogated for more than a day before being released.
The 84-year-old scientist told the semiofficial ISNA news agency that as he was leaving his house on the morning of October 30, two men wearing black clothes and "who looked like agents" greeted him and then "got into my car."
"Then they took me to a place and put me in another car," he said.
The genetics clinic staff headed by Farhud reported he was missing after he openly supported the current wave of anti-government protests that has rocked the country.
Farhud is also a critic of the human population planning policies of the Islamic leadership. Earlier in April, he described parliament's plan to ban fetal screenings and prevent legal abortions as an affront to human rights and a move that sets the country back 200 years.
Iran has seen daily protests since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16 while in police custody. She had been detained for an alleged dress code violation over how she was wearing a head scarf.
As the demonstrations broadened across the country, officials responded with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has left more than 270 dead and seen thousands detained.
Farhud said his abductors asked him about his contacts and also asked why he had been critical of the government.
Iran has a record of targeting scientists and intellectuals who don't toe the official line and who touch on topics deemed as sensitive.
Several Iranian professors have been interrogated after voicing support for the anti-government protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Marge Simpson Mural Supporting Women Reappears Near Iranian Consulate In Milan
A mural of cartoon character Marge Simpson cutting her hair in solidarity with Iranian women has reappeared on a wall in front of Tehran's consulate general in Milan less than a month after it was removed by "unknown agents."
Italian artist aleXsandro Palombo told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that the new work is called "The Cut 2" and was designed and painted after "The Cut 1" was removed from the wall in front of the consulate general less than 24 hours after it went up.
While both murals show Marge cutting her trademark blue beehive hairdo, she is noticeably angrier in the second, showing her middle finger while scowling.
"Every action has a reaction, and this second painting was my reaction," the Milanese artist said.
"Iran is a country that has always inspired me because of its extraordinary beauty, and seeing Iranians oppressed like this is unacceptable to me. The freedom of these young people is my freedom," he added.
Women cutting their hair has become a symbol of protests sweeping Iran since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody on September 16. Many women -- including celebrities and feminists around the world -- have chopped their locks in solidarity with the protesters in Iran.
The act is a powerful symbol as it is mentioned in the Shahnameh, a 1,000-year-old Iranian epic and one of the main cultural foundations of Iran, written by Ferdowsi. The book is one of the most important literary works in the Persian language. In this epic work, women cut their hair as an act of mourning.
Palombo told Radio Farda he doesn't know who removed the first mural, but when the second painting was unveiled, members of the consulate general came out and tried to stop photographers from documenting it.
"Their behavior was not friendly at all," he said.
“Art scares the [Islamic republic] regime, but the city of Milan is in a democratic country, and we will not let anyone scare us, and that's exactly what I tried to remind them.”
In his interview with Radio Farda, the Italian artist said his grandparents were killed during the Italian dictatorship and said Iranian protesters need to "be strong: Sooner or later this regime will fall and your courage will lead you to the light."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original interview by Hooman Askari at RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's Currency Hits New Low Against The Dollar Amid Unrest
Iran’s currency dropped to its lowest value against the dollar on November 1 after weeks of nationwide unrest have roiled the country. Traders in Tehran exchanged the rial at 338,000 to the dollar, up from 332,200 the previous day. The rial’s new low comes amid protests first sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the country's morality police. She was detained for allegedly violating the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Tehran Stock Exchange Sees Capital Exodus Amid Protests
Data from the Tehran Stock Exchange shows that almost $120 million in capital has been withdrawn from the market in the past 10 days amid unrest that poses the deepest threat to the leadership of the Islamic republic since the revolution in 1979.
According to the EcoIran news website, which covers economic news in Iran, $28 million was pulled out of the Tehran Stock Exchange on October 29, the highest daily amount in the past five months.
Iran has seen daily protests since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16 while in police custody due to an alleged dress code violation over how she was wearing a head scarf.
As the demonstrations broadened across the country, officials responded with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has left more than 270 dead and seen thousands detained.
Since Amini's death, TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), has dropped more than 7 percent, while the $120 million that has left the TSE equals about 10 percent of the market's total capital.
The Iranian government has presented a support package for the market in recent days, but it has not been able to stop the outflow of capital.
The protests are just the latest strife to hit the market this year.
The Tehran exchange has seen a downward trend since the middle of May when negotiations between Iran and global powers including France, Britain, Germany, China, and Russia to rescue a deal on Tehran's nuclear program reached an impasse.
Robert Malley, the U.S. envoy for Iran who is involved in efforts to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, said on October 18 that talks to revive the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) are no longer on the agenda. The United States left the agreement in 2018 and since has imposed crippling sanctions on Iran.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on October 30 that there are currently no negotiations to revive the JCPOA between the countries and Iran.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Detains Rapper Salehi Over Support For Anti-Government Protests
Iran has announced the arrest of rapper Toomaj Salehi, one of the most prominent artists in the country to support the current wave of anti-government protests.
Security authorities announced that the rapper was arrested on October 30 while attempting to flee the country. Salehi's uncle denied the claim, saying his nephew was arrested in the southwestern Iranian province of Chaharmahal Bakhtiari.
The state judiciary's Mizan news agency quoted Isfahan prosecutor Seyyed Mohammad Mousaviyan as saying that Salehi had "played a key role in creating chaos and inviting and encouraging the recent disturbances in Isfahan Province and in the city of Shahinshahr."
Since the beginning of the new wave of protests in Iran, ignited by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly, Salehi said he feared he would be arrested and went into hiding.
Last year, Salehi was arrested at his home after releasing several protest songs. A few days later, the rapper was released on bail amid widespread condemnation of his arrest by his supporters and by rights groups.
Salehi recently wrote to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps that he would surrender if protesters arrested in the Iranian central city of Shahinshahr were released.
Self-exiled Iranian dissident rapper Hichkas, known by fans as the father of Persian rap, told his followers on Twitter that Salehi “has been fighting for freedom, and has been very influential in the Iran Revolution.”
Amnesty International said that Salehi was targeted “solely for exercising his right to freedom of expression.”
Salehi has gained notoriety for lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran.
His songs also highlight the widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country’s leadership, accusing authorities of “suffocating” the people without regard for their well-being.
Iran has a record of targeting artists and intellectuals who don’t follow the official line and touch on topics deemed as sensitive.
Several Iranian celebrities, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated by the authorities after showing support for the anti-government protests that have occurred daily since Amini's death on September 16.
Most Iranian rappers publish their music without approval from Iran’s Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the branch of the regime that regulates artistic work and enforces strict censorship rules.
Several rappers have been detained in recent years, while others have chosen to live in exile.
Iran Seizes Tanker With 'Smuggled Fuel' In Persian Gulf
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has seized a foreign oil tanker that was carrying 11 million liters of fuel in the Persian Gulf.
The judiciary chief of the southern province of Hormozgan, Mojtaba Ghahremani, told Iranian media on October 31 that the vessel contained “smuggled fuel.” The captain and the crew were also arrested, he added.
The nationalities of the vessel and the crew were not announced.
Ghahremani said that the seizure of the vessel "was done after a month of detailed technical and informational work" and that its value is about $6.7 million.
“All vessels that delivered fuel to the violating tanker will also be prosecuted,” the judiciary official said.
Iranian authorities occasionally announce the seizure of smuggled fuel shipments and the arrest of their crews.
In May, IRGC forces seized the Delta Poseidon and another Greek-operated tanker in what appeared to be a tit-for-tat punitive action as shipping seizures mounted amid rising international tensions with Iran and in the Gulf region.
The Iranian actions followed Greece's impounding of an Iranian-flagged, Russian-crewed tanker called the Pegas (formerly the Lana) in April.
The October 31 incident comes as Iran cracks down on protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police.
The seizure also comes as negotiations between Iran and world powers over a revamped version of the 2015 nuclear deal have hit a dead end.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Students Launch Sit-In After Violent Clashes With Security Forces Over Weekend
Students at several Iranian universities have launched sit-ins after skirmishes over the weekend where security forces fired tear gas and used live ammunition to disperse protests sparked by the death of a young woman while she was being held in police custody for allegedly violating the country's rules on wearing a head scarf.
Students began the sit-in on October 31 saying school officials must end the suspension of other students who were punished for taking part in protests that have spread across the country since 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16.
"This action [to suspend students] is illegal because it was done without any explanation of the accusations against them and without them having the right to defend themselves," said a statement from students at the University of Economics of Allameh Tabatabai University in Tehran.
The sit-in is likely to heighten tensions already boiling over after clashes over the weekend amid threats from Iran's Revolutionary Guard that October 29 was to be the last day of protests by students.
University campuses have emerged as central hotbeds of opposition, playing a central role in the protests, which the government has blamed on foreign enemies and their agents. Officials have not provided any evidence to back up their claims.
The protests first focused on the state-mandated hijab, or head scarf, for women after Amini's death but quickly broadened to include calls for the downfall of Iran's theocratic leadership itself.
The rights group HRANA said that as of October 28 at least 272 people had been killed and nearly 14,000 arrested in the protests.
Iranian Authorities Reportedly Secretly Bury RFE/RL Journalist
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has told the family of RFE/RL journalist Reza Haghighatnejad that his body was secretly buried at a location outside Shiraz.
On October 30, Radio Farda posted on Twitter a photograph of the purported burial site that the IGRC had sent to Haghighatnejad's father.
Haghighatnejad, 45, died of cancer in Berlin on October 17. His body was repatriated to Iran for burial on October 25.
The body, however, was not turned over to his parents after it arrived in Iran, and there were unconfirmed reports it had been seized by the IRGC and taken to an unknown location.
On October 27, the journalist's mother, Beygumjan Raeisi, published a video in which she said her son's body had "been abducted by the authorities at the airport."
Haghighatnejad's family was not allowed to see the body or participate in the burial.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price on October 28 called on Iranian authorities to release Haghighatnejad's body "immediately" to his family and said the episode showed the extent of intimidation of the press.
"The treatment of Reza Haghighatnejad underscores just how much Iran's leadership fears journalists even after their death," he said.
RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly called the Iranian regime’s treatment of Haghighatnejad's family deplorable.
“The Iranian regime’s callous cruelty towards Reza and his family is utterly reprehensible,” Fly said. “They deserved better, and I hope they find peace.”
Haghighatnejad left Iran amid increased pressure on journalists and started working with Persian-language media outside the country. He began reporting for Radio Farda in 2019.
He was not able to return to Iran because of his journalistic activities.
The incident comes as Iran cracks down on protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.
Iranian Journalists Demand Release Of Colleagues Detained For Protests Coverage
More than 300 Iranian journalists have published an open letter calling for the release of two colleagues who were detained for their coverage of the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
The letter was published by the reformist Iranian daily Etemad on October 30. Amini, 22, died days after being detained by the notorious morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code.
The journalists called for the release of Niloufar Hamedi, who took a photo of Amini's parents embracing in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma. His post of the photo on Twitter was the first report about Amini's case.
The journalists' letter also urged the authorities to release Elahe Mohammadi, who covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, at which the protests that later swept the country began.
On October 28, Iran's intelligence services issued a statement accusing Hamedi and Mohammadi of being CIA agents, part of a government narrative claiming without evidence that the United States and other Western powers are behind the unrest.
On October 29, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Hossein Salami, warned that "today is the last day of the riots."
The IRGC warning on October 29 came as the United Nations expressed "increasing concern" about reports of deaths in in the antiestablishment protests in Iran.
"We condemn all incidents that have resulted in death or serious injury to protestors and reiterate that security forces must avoid all unnecessary or disproportionate use of force against peaceful protestors,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York on October 28.
"Those responsible must be held to account," he said, adding that the UN was urging Tehran "to address the legitimate grievances of the population, including with respect to women's rights."
The United Nations urged the Iranian government in Tehran to respect human rights, noting that the crisis can and should be brought under control through dialogue.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) says 272 protesters have been killed in the crackdown against the unrest, including 39 minors. Nearly 14,000 people have been arrested, including at least 40 journalists.
With reporting by Reuters
Family Of RFE/RL Journalist Says His Body Is Still Missing In Iran
The family of RFE/RL journalist Reza Haghighatnejad said in a statement on October 29 that all efforts to retrieve his body from Iranian security officials have remained unsuccessful so far.
The statement sent to RFE/RL's Radio Farda said authorities have failed to inform the family which state organ has seized Haghighatnejad's body following his October 25 repatriation to Iran for burial in his home province of Fars.
"We have turned to every institution and organization that came to our mind for help," the statement said.
“It is our humane and rightful wish to bury his body in his hometown, Dejkord, after so many years of forced separation so that at least now that it is no longer possible to visit him, we can visit his grave,” the statement added.
Haghighatnejad, 45, died of cancer on October 17 at the Charite Hospital in Berlin, and his body was repatriated to Iran for burial on October 25. However, his corpse went missing upon arrival amid unconfirmed reports that agents from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) took it to an unknown location.
On October 27, Haghighatnejad's mother said Iranian security agents had abducted her son's body.
"This is the message of a mother who has not seen her son for six years and was unaware of his illness, and now that his body has returned to Iran, it has been abducted by the authorities at the airport," Beygumjan Raeisi said in a video.
She did not say whether she had official confirmation that her son's body had been taken by security agents. Iranian authorities have not publicly commented on the situation.
Relatives and friends told Radio Farda, where Haghighatnejad worked from 2019 until his death, that the necessary permits had been issued to bury his body in his hometown, the southern Iranian city of Shiraz.
Haghighatnejad left Iran amid increased pressure on journalists and started working with Persian-language media outside the country. He was not able to return to Iran because of his journalistic activities.
In an October 27 statement released to RFE/RL, the U.S. State Department expressed disgust over reports that Haghighatnejad’s body has been seized by the IRGC and called on Iranian authorities to immediately release his remains to his family.
State Department spokesman Ned Price on October 28 called on Iranian authorities to release Haghighatnejad’s body "immediately" to his family and said the episode showed the extent of intimidation of the press.
"The treatment of Reza Haghighatnejad underscores just how much Iran's leadership fears journalists even after their death," he said.
RFE/RL President and CEO Jamie Fly has called the Iranian regime’s treatment of Haghighatnejad's family "disgraceful and disgusting," adding they deserve to bury him without regime harassment.
The incident comes as Iran cracks down on protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.
With reporting by AFP
IRGC Head Warns Protesters To End Demonstrations As UN Urges Iran To Respect Human Rights
The commander of Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, Hossein Salami, warned protesters that October 29 would be their last day of taking to the streets.
"Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots," Salami was quoted as saying by state media.
Iran has been gripped by protests triggered by the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in the custody of Tehran’s morality police.
Since Amini’s death on September 16, thousands have been demonstrating across the country against the clerical establishment.
Protests were reported on October 29 at several universities across the country where students chanted, “Death to the dictator,” and, “Woman, life, freedom.”
Iran has blamed its foreign enemies and their agents for the unrest.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) posted videos on Twitter showing protests at several universities. One of the protests showed people holding hands in a large circle and chanting: "If we don't unite, we will be killed one by one."
HRANA said 272 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of October 28, including 39 minors. Some 34 members of the security force have also been killed and nearly 14,000 people have been arrested, it said.
The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights also posted a video of a protest at a university campus and said that in the city of Arak state security forces fired tear gas as mourners gathered for the funeral of Mehrshad Shahidinejad, a young aspiring chef who reportedly was killed after being arrested during a protest.
The IRGC warning on October 29 came as the United Nations expressed "increasing concern" about reports of deaths in the antiestablishment protests in Iran.
"We condemn all incidents that have resulted in death or serious injury to protesters and reiterate that security forces must avoid all unnecessary or disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters,” UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York on October 28.
“Those responsible must be held to account,” he said, adding that the UN was urging Tehran “to address the legitimate grievances of the population, including with respect to women’s rights.”
The United Nations urged the Iranian government in Tehran to respect human rights, noting that the crisis can and should be brought under control through dialogue.
In a separate statement, World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus also expressed concern about "rising fatalities and injuries" to protesters in Iran.
"It’s essential that unfettered access to health care is provided to those in need, [including] the appropriate use of medical vehicles, facilities & the ability of health workers to help patients," WHO chief Tedros said on Twitter on October 28.
Protesters clashed again with security forces on October 28 in Zahedan, a city in southeastern Iran were dozens of people were killed in clashes four weeks ago during anti-government protests.
Activists posted videos on social media showing protesters in the city calling for the death of "dictator" Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and against the Basij militia, which has played a major role in a crackdown on the demonstrations.
The United States and Albania will hold an informal UN Security Council gathering on November 3 that will focus on the protests in Iran, according to a note outlining the event seen by Reuters. Iranian Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi and Iranian-born actress and activist Nazanin Boniadi are set to address the gathering.
"The meeting will highlight the ongoing repression of women and girls and members of religious and ethnic minority groups in Iran," the note said. "It will identify opportunities to promote credible, independent investigations into the Iranian government's human rights violations and abuses."
Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, is also due to address the meeting, which can be attended by other UN member states and rights groups.
"The meeting will underscore ongoing unlawful use of force against protesters and the Iranian regime's pursuit of human rights defenders and dissidents abroad to abduct or assassinate them in contravention of international law," read the note about the planned meeting.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Violent Clashes Reported At Protest In Southeastern Iranian City
Protesters clashed again with security forces on October 28 in Zahedan, a city in southeastern Iran that has seen weeks of unrest since a wave of demonstrations broke out following the death of a 22-year-old woman detained by the country's morality police.
Dozens of people were killed in clashes in Zahedan four weeks ago during anti-government protests, and the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights said people in Zahedan once again gathered after Friday Prayers on October 28 and chanted against the government.
Activists posted videos on social media showing protesters in the city calling for the death of "dictator" Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Basij militia, which has played a major role in a crackdown on the demonstrations.
Iran Human Rights said security forces opened fire and that deaths were reported, including a 12-year-old boy.
The U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) said earlier on Twitter that security forces had fired on protesters.
The state-run IRNA news agency said "unknown people opened fire," killing one person and wounding 14 others, including security forces.
It was not possible to verify the claims or the authenticity of the videos.
Amnesty International said the crackdown on the protests by security forces in the city on September 30 killed at least 66 people.
At the same time as the protest rally in Zahedan, reports and videos indicate that other protest rallies were held in some other cities of Sistan-Baluchistan Province at noon on October 28 and after Friday Prayers.
Reports also indicate that a large gathering was held on October 27 in Makki Mosque in Zahedan in support of influential Sunni cleric Molavi Abdolhamid Ismaeelzah.
Last week during his Friday Prayers sermon, the cleric, who is known across the country as Molavi Abdolhamid, said senior officials, including Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killings on September 30.
Molavi Abdolhamid published excerpts of his speech on Instagram on October 27 in which he again asks the authorities to condemn the September 30 massacre and punish the perpetrators.
Videos posted on social media on October 27 showed people in the Chitgar neighborhood chanting, "No to hijab. No to oppression. Freedom and equality," and also, "Death to the dictator," a reference to Khamenei.
Protesters have continued to take to the streets of Tehran despite the threat of a further crackdown on the unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979.
Rights groups say at least 215 people have been killed during protests since Mahsa Amini, 22, died on September 16 while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The UN human rights office on October 28 voiced concern at Iran's treatment of detained protesters and said authorities refused to release some of the bodies of those killed.
"We've seen a lot of ill treatment...but also harassment of the families of protesters," Ravina Shamdasani, spokeswoman of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, told a press briefing in Geneva.
"Of particular concern is information that authorities have been moving injured protesters from hospitals to detention facilities and refusing to release the bodies of those killed to their families," she said.
The body of the late RFE/RL journalist Reza Haghighatnejad was reportedly seized by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) upon being repatriated, drawing a sharp response from the U.S. State Department, which said it was “disgusted” by the treatment of Haghighatnejad’s body.
Haghighatnejad died on October 17 of cancer in Berlin.
In the city of Arak, RFE/RL’s Radio Farda reported that a 19-year-old man was killed by security forces on October 26.
Mehrshad Shahidinejad was assaulted by security forces in Arak and was killed due to multiple baton blows to his head, according to his relatives and friends on social media.
Shahidinejad was a talented chef and was popular in his home city of Arak.
With reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, as well as AFP, Reuters, and dpa
