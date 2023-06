5 Though the treatment of dogs varies in the Muslim world based on cultural, religious, and personal beliefs, dogs are often not welcomed in public areas in Iran and are sometimes abused. "We take in dogs with disabilities or impairments that cannot survive in the wild and have a hard time finding adoptive homes. Many of them are dogs I've personally assisted and nursed back to health. They stay here until they fully recover and regain their strength," Tabatabaei said.