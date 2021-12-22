Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Iran

Iran Condom Ban Sparks Fears Of Disease, Unwanted Pregnancies, And A Black Market

Iran Condom Ban Sparks Fears Of Disease, Unwanted Pregnancies, And A Black Market
Embed
Iran Condom Ban Sparks Fears Of Disease, Unwanted Pregnancies, And A Black Market

No media source currently available

0:00 0:04:25 0:00

Iran has passed a law banning the free, state-subsidized distribution of contraceptives in a bid to boost its population growth -- but the move has raised fears of catastrophic repercussions. Iran's government systematically cracks down on the free flow of information and those who speak to foreign media may be subject to persecution. For that reason, the identities of the interviewees are not disclosed and their faces are blurred or not shown.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG