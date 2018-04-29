Iran Confirms Arrest Of British-Iranian Computer Professor

The Iranian government has confirmed the arrest of a British-Iranian professor on suspicion of violating security laws.

Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejehi, a spokesman for Iran's judiciary, said on April 29 that Abbas Edalat had been arrested in Tehran on April 25.

Edalat is a professor of computer science at London's Imperial College and holds both British and Iranian citizenship.

"I confirm his arrest on security charges, but I am unable to give details," Ejehi told state broadcaster IRIB.

Iran's Fars news agency reported on April 26 that Edalat is accused of being part of an "infiltration network affiliated with Britain."

An unknown number of other accused members of the purported network were also reportedly detained.

At least three other British citizens are currently being held in Iran.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) has arrested around 30 dual nationals over the last three years, most of them on spying charges.

