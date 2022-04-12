Iran Demands That The Taliban Protect Diplomatic Posts After Consulate Attacked

Iran has demanded that Afghanistan’s Taliban-led government do more to protect diplomatic posts after Afghan protesters pelted a consulate with stones and appeared to set fire to part of it.

Dozens of Afghans rallied outside the Iranian Consulate in Herat, chanting “Death To Iran” on April 11 after unconfirmed videos appeared on social media networks allegedly showing Afghan refugees being beaten by Iranian border guards.

Similar protests took place in the capital, Kabul, and other towns.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry called on Taliban authorities to provide "the necessary guarantees for the safe operation of these missions,” according to a statement posted on the ministry’s website.

One video seemed to show Iranian border guards beating Afghan refugees; another appeared to show a group of Iranians dragging and beating refugees in some sort of compound.

The Iranian Embassy in Kabul said the videos were "baseless and invalid" and were aimed at harming bilateral relations.

Iran has struggled to cope with an influx of Afghans who have fled since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last August.

More than 5 million Afghans have reportedly fled to Iran.

The two countries share a 900-kilometer border. Tehran has not recognized the Taliban’s claim to be Afghanistan’s rulers.

With reporting by AFP