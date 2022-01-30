Iranian Parliament Hit By Omicron Outbreak

Thirty members of Iran's parliament are in quarantine after testing positive for the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In announcing the positive tests on January 30, lawmaker Abolfasl Abutorabi said that the 290-member legislative body seeks to test all members to prevent the further spread of COVID-19, according to the semiofficial Fars news agency.

The Iranian government has been considering new lockdown measures amid a rise in coronavirus infections following the emergence of the omicron variant, which prompted a nationwide vaccination campaign.

More than 132,000 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 in Iran since the pandemic began in early 2020.

More than 6.3 million infections have been recorded among the country's population of 84 million, and an estimated 60 percent have been fully vaccinated.

