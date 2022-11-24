News
Iran Crackdown In Spotlight At UN Rights Council
The UN Human Rights Council is holding an urgent meeting on November 24 to discuss whether to launch a high-level international investigation into the deadly crackdown on mass protests rocking Iran. The meeting, requested by Germany and Iceland with the backing of more than 50 countries, follows two months of protests in Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini after she was arrested for an alleged breach of the country's strict dress rules for women. At least 416 people have been killed in the crackdown. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
All Of The Latest News
Russians, Ukrainians Met In UAE To Discuss Prisoner Swap, Ammonia, Sources Say
Representatives from Russia and Ukraine met in the United Arab Emirates last week to discuss the possibility of a prisoner-of-war swap that would be linked to a resumption of Russian ammonia exports, which go to Asia and Africa via a Ukrainian pipeline, three sources with knowledge of the meeting said. The sources said the talks were being mediated by the Gulf Arab state and did not include the United Nations despite the UN’s central role in negotiating the ongoing initiative to export agricultural products from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Hungary To Provide $195 Million In Financial Aid To Ukraine
Hungary will provide $195 million in financial aid to Ukraine as its contribution to a planned EU support package worth up to $18.6 billion in 2023, according to a government decree published late on November 23. The government has said it was willing to pay its share of support for Ukraine but would rather pay it bilaterally than see more of the joint borrowing that the EU agreed on to prop up its economies during the COVID-19 pandemic. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Serbia, Kosovo Reach Deal On License Plate Dispute
Kosovo and Serbia have reached an agreement to end a long-running dispute over car license plates in northern Kosovo that had raised concerns that it could touch off ethnic violence.
"We have a deal," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Twitter on November 23 after the agreement was reached in Brussels under EU mediation.
"Very pleased to announce that chief negotiators of #Kosovo & #Serbia under EU-facilitation have agreed on measures to avoid further escalation and to fully concentrate on the proposal on normalisation of their relations."
Kosovo's ambassador to Belgium, Agron Bajrami, also confirmed an agreement had been reached.
"After long hours, we achieved our objective: we have an agreement! Now the intensive talks on full normalization can start," he said on Twitter.
The announcement came after a meeting between Petar Petkovic, head of the office for Kosovo in the Serbian government; Besnik Bislimi, Kosovo's chief negotiator in talks with Serbia; and Miroslav Lajcak, the European Union's special envoy for the Kosovo-Serbia dialogue.
Lajcak said earlier on Twitter it was his "sincere hope" that a solution would be found to de-escalate the tensions on the ground and work toward normalization of relations.
The deal calls for Serbia to stop issuing license plates with Kosovo cities' "denominations" and Kosovo will cease further actions related to the re-registration of vehicles, Borrell said.
EU spokesman Peter Stano said the aim of the meeting between the two countries that aspire to become members of the EU had been to find a way out of the situation "in the European spirit."
Borrell said he will invite the parties in the coming days to discuss next steps.
Kosovo had planned this week to start issuing fines to some 10,000 Serb drivers who continue to use Serbian-issued car license plates.
EU-backed talks earlier this week between Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had failed to reach an agreement on the issue.
Kosovo previously postponed plans to start issuing fines for 48 hours after the talks failed.
With reporting by Reuters
Jailed Rights Advocate Asks UN To Document 'Killing And Repression' In Iran
A prominent Iranian human rights advocate incarcerated in the notorious Evin prison has published a letter saying that Iran's authoritarian theocracy has prevented people from achieving their rights, including democracy and freedom, and a normal relationship with the world.
Narges Mohammadi sent the letter on November 23 to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), whose mission is to promote and protect human rights around the world. Mohammadi's letter was published a day before a special meeting of the council on Iran.
Mohammadi asks the council to "document the repression and killing of the Islamic republic" and requests "permanent supervision of the UNHRC on the government's behavior" to include respect for human rights in relations of the government.
Mohammadi's letter also notes the high number of prisoners and says that brave and innocent young people are killed every day in the streets.
"They have gone from killing women to killing children, but people's resistance continues," she says in the letter.
Anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread demonstrations represent the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Germany initiated the special session of the UNHRC, which has 47 members, in order to discuss the human rights violations that have taken place during the nationwide protests in Iran.
A resolution is set to be introduced at the November 24 session that will call on Iran to end the repression and violence against its own people. The resolution also provides for an independent investigative mission to document human rights violations in Iran in the context of the protests.
At least 416 people, including 51 children, have been killed by security forces across the country, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights group.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Poet Arrested For Criticizing Kremlin Sent For Psychiatric Checkup
Russian poet Artyom Kamardin, who was beaten and reportedly raped during his arrest in September on a charge of inciting hatred over a presentation of his verses critical of the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, has been sent for a psychiatric checkup. A court of appeals in Moscow said on November 23 that Kamardin will be examined over 30 days at the Serbsky psychiatric clinic in the Russian capital. Kamardin's girlfriend said earlier that police beat up Kamardin and raped him with a dumbbell during his arrest. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
U.S. To Send Additional $400 Million In Military Aid For Ukraine
The United States has announced additional military assistance to help Ukraine defend itself, including from "the Kremlin's relentless attacks on Ukraine's critical energy infrastructure." The U.S. State Department said in a statement on November 23 that it was enacting the 26th draw-down of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021. "This $400 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and air defense equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories," the statement said. The drawdown will bring total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to approximately $19.7 billion under the administration of President Joe Biden, it added.
Russian Lawmakers Approve Second Reading Of Bill Tightening 'Gay Propaganda' Law
Russian lawmakers approved on November 23 the second of three readings of a series of amendments to the country's controversial "gay propaganda" law, an expansion of the legislation that rights activists say has put LGBT people at risk and led to increased discrimination and violence against them. The amendments to the 2013 law, if approved as expected, ban the "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relationships" entirely and authorize the blocking of Internet resources that cover LGBT topics and ban films that the government interprets as containing such "propaganda." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Teenager Detained In St. Petersburg Says She Fled Home In Ingushetia Over Domestic Violence
Police in St. Petersburg have detained an 18-year-old woman from the North Caucasus region of Ingushetia who says she fled to escape systematic domestic violence and beatings.
Human rights activists in Russia said on November 23 that Leila Giriyeva called police after her relatives found her in an apartment in St. Petersburg and tried to take her with them by force. Police detained both the teenager and her relatives.
Police say they are waiting for information from authorities in Ingushetia, where Giriyeva was added to the wanted list over an alleged theft. Giriyeva and human rights activists say her name was added to the wanted list as a means of locating her in St. Petersburg. She denies the theft allegation.
Giriyeva insists that her father, a retired police officer, has regularly beaten her for several years. She says her relatives brought her to Islamic scholars "for treatment" several times because she has declared herself an atheist.
Domestic violence has been a problem in Russia's North Caucasus region for decades. Victims who manage to flee often say that they may face "punishment," including honor killings, if they are forced to return.
Usually, local authorities take the side of the accused abusers.
SK SOS, the human rights group whose activists provided the information about Gerijeva's detention, said on November 23 that police detained group member Vladislav Khorev while he was on his way to provide Giriyeva with legal support.
Last month, four sisters from another North Caucasus region, Daghestan, managed to flee to Georgia with the help of human rights organizations after they faced domestic violence.
In August, another woman from Daghestan, Patimat Idrisova, managed to leave Russia and change her identity after she faced domestic violence.
Last year, Daghestan-based rights activist Svetlana Anokhina said that two victims of domestic violence in Daghestan were taken by force from a shelter in Tatarstan and taken back home against their will.
Also last year, a police officer rushed into a shelter in the capital of Daghestan, Makhachkala, and forcibly removed a young Chechen woman, Khalimat Taramova, who had fled Chechnya with the intention of living with her girlfriend.
U.S. Places Sanctions On Iranian Officials Amid Crackdown On Protests
The United States has targeted three Iranian security officials under human rights-related sanctions, the U.S. Treasury Department said on November 23, citing Tehran's ongoing crackdown on protesters and "increased aggressive actions against the Iranian people." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russian Jailed In Norway For Drone Flight
A Russian man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail in Norway for flying a drone over Norwegian territory in violation of a ban adopted in response to the war in Ukraine. Now Europe's main supplier of natural gas, Norway has been on high alert since mysterious unmanned aircraft were spotted near strategic sites, including oil and gas platforms far offshore, over the past few weeks. The 34-year-old Russian citizen, who said he left Russia to escape President Vladimir Putin's partial mobilization order, was found guilty of flying a drone "on several occasions" in southern Norway between October 13 and 20, a district court in Bergen said in its verdict.
Iranian Rights Groups Say Dozens Killed In Kurdish Region In Police Crackdown
Human rights sources say that dozens of people have been killed by Iranian security agents in recent weeks as a deadly crackdown intensifies in the country's western Kurdistan region, which has been the epicenter of anti-establishment protests that have raged for months following the death of a young woman in police custody.
Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, reported that the security forces killed at least 42 Kurdish citizens between November 15 to November 21 while using live ammunition against protesters.
The France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network wrote in a report that government forces killed at least 14 Kurdish citizens in the cities of Javanrud, Piranshahr, Sanandaj, Dehgolan, and Bukan during three days from November 19 to 21.
Activists say the violence is an attempt by the authorities to create fear among protesters and quell the nationwide protests that have rocked the country since Mahsa Amini died on September 16 after being detained by police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
What began as protests against the brutal enforcement of the mandatory head scarf has snowballed into one of the biggest threats to Iran's clerical establishment since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
At least 378 people, including 47 children, have been killed by security forces across the country, according to the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group. At least 83 people have been killed in Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and West Azerbaijan, three provinces with significant Kurdish populations, IHR said.
Activist reports also indicate that hundreds of people have been arrested and scores injured, with many people missing after being detained by security forces.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Armenian PM Attacks Russian-Led Alliance At Summit In Yerevan
YEREVAN -- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian has criticized the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for its refusal to support Armenia when it faced "Azerbaijan's aggression."
Speaking at a CSTO summit in Yerevan on November 23, Pashinian said it was "depressing that Armenia's membership in the CSTO has failed to contain Azerbaijani aggression." He said this had been "hugely damaging to the CSTO's image both in our country and abroad."
Armenia asked for military help in September after deadly clashes broke out between the two Caucasus neighbors, but the CSTO responded only by sending its secretary-general to the conflict zone and offering to set up a working group to analyse the situation.
Six countries -- Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Russia -- comprise the CSTO, which was established in October 2002.
Pashinian said his country had supported CSTO member Kazakhstan immediately in early January when Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev asked CSTO troops to enter his country following unprecedented antigovernment protests.
WATCH: Hundreds of Armenians unhappy about Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to their country gathered at two separate rallies in Yerevan on November 23.
"Armenia is ending its chairmanship of the CSTO. Although it is an anniversary year [for the CSTO], for Armenia it was not an anniversary year at all. In the last two years, a CSTO member-state has been attacked by Azerbaijan at least three times, and actually, till now, we have not received any reaction from the CSTO regarding Azerbaijan's aggression, which is a big blow to the CSTO's image," Pashinian said.
Armenia says dozens of square kilometers of its sovereign territory were seized by Azerbaijan during the military conflict between the two countries in May 2021, in November 2021, and in September this year.
Pashinian met later on November 23 with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Yerevan summit to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.
At the start of the meeting Pashinian reportedly noted that the CSTO did not manage to reach a consensus on all issues on the agenda of the summit.
Pahinian said during the summit that he was not ready to sign draft documents regarding "joint measures on providing assistance to Armenia" that he said did not address Yerevan’s concerns regarding the CSTO's political position on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.
"Under these conditions, the lack of a clear political assessment of the situation and the failure to make the above decision may not only mean the CSTO's refusal from allied obligations but may also be interpreted by Azerbaijan as a green light from the CSTO for further aggression against Armenia," Pashinian said at the summit.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the CSTO was a "necessary" organization whose services were "very much in demand" to resolve regional conflicts.
"It is very important that Armenia and Azerbaijan agree on a peace treaty," said Peskov, who accompanied Putin to Yerevan. "This is our main task. And we all have to do our utmost to...make it happen," he told reporters after the summit.
During his meeting with Putin, Pashinian raised the issue of honoring agreements that Armenia and Azerbaijan have reached through the Russian president’s mediation.
"These are very important issues, which, of course, we need to discuss, just as we need to discuss the agenda, which, we hope, will lead to a lasting peace in our region," Pashinian said.
Putin, as quoted by the Kremlin, highlighted the allied nature of Russian-Armenian relations that he said have "deep roots."
In his remarks at the summit the Russian leader said that a meeting between the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan in Sochi, Russia, on October 31 and their joint statement afterward created "a good basis for future compromises" between Yerevan and Baku.
Putin said that only through consistent implementation of agreements on border delimitation, unblocking of transport links, and solutions to humanitarian problems will it be possible to achieve normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
"We hope that this will eventually pave the way for a peace treaty between Yerevan and Baku," Putin said.
Prior to the summit hundreds of activists representing civil society and democratic institution rallied on November 23 in downtown Yerevan, demanding Armenia leave the CSTO. Among the demonstrators were Ukrainian citizens who protested Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in late February.
The leaders of the CSTO's member states -- Putin, Pashinian, and Toqaev along with Alyaksandr Lukashenka of Belarus, Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan, and Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan -- met in the Armenian capital as Russia continued shelling Ukrainian towns and cities with missiles targeting energy infrastructure.
It was announced at the summit that Kazakh politician Imanghali Tasmaghambetov will replace Belarusian politician Stanislau Zas at the post of secretary-general of the CSTO.
The 65-year-old Tasmaghambetov, who has been known as one of the most loyal people to Kazakhstan's former President Nursultan Nazarbaev, used to serve as Kazakhstan's prime minister, deputy prime minister, mayor of the Kazakh capital, Astana, and the country's largest city, Almaty.
His last official position was ambassador to Russia, the position he held before he announced his retirement in 2019.
With reporting by and RFE/RL's Kazakh Service and AFP
Trial Of Russian Opposition Politician Yashin Starts In Moscow
A Moscow court has begun the trial of opposition politician Ilya Yashin, who was arrested in July on a charge of spreading false information about the Russian military amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Yashin is an outspoken Kremlin critic and one of the few prominent opposition politicians still in Russia. The charge against him stems from his YouTube posts about alleged crimes committed by the Russian military in the Ukrainian city of Bucha. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Iran Says IRGC Colonel Killed In Roadside Bombing Attack In Syria
Iran says that Colonel Davoud Jafari, a senior commander with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), has been killed in Syria by a roadside bomb in an attack Tehran blamed on Israel.
The IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency on November 23 published a statement from the group in which it said Jafari was an adviser to the IRGC's aerospace division. The statement added that Israel was responsible for the operation, though it presented no evidence to back up the claim.
Tasnim published a photo of Jafari next to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, which showed that he was involved in the arrest of U.S. sailors in the Persian Gulf in January 2016.
Independent sources have not yet confirmed the Tasnim report and Israel has not reacted to it either.
Tehran admits it has provided military support to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces in a civil war since at least 2012 in the form of military advisers and volunteers, but denies sending its own troops.
Even so, Iranian media have reported the death of a handful of Iranian commanders along with hundreds of Iranian fighters in Syria.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a shadow war for years, worsening already strained relations between them.
Further heightening tensions are deadlocked negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.
In the absence of a deal that would curb Iran's sensitive nuclear activities in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions, Tehran has reduced its commitments and expanded its nuclear activities, raising concern in Israel.
The news of Jafari's death comes after an Israeli official blamed Iran for a November 15 strike on the Pacific Zircon tanker, which is managed by Israeli-controlled Eastern Pacific Shipping.
Tehran has also accused Israel of carrying out a recent spate of assassinations and sabotage attacks inside the Islamic republic.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Daughter Of Journalist Who Set Self On Fire Fined For 'Discrediting' Russian Army
The daughter of Russian journalist Irina Slavina, who died two years ago after setting herself on fire in an apparent reaction to being under investigation, has been fined on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces.
Margarita Murakhtayeva wrote on Facebook that a court in the city of Nizhny Novgorod ordered her to pay 30,000 rubles (almost $500) on November 22 for her single-person picket in October to protest against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine, launched by President Vladimir Putin in late February.
Murakhtayeva stood at the site where her mother burned to death on October 2, 2020, with a poster saying, "My mother would say 'Putin, go to hell with your war,' but Putin already killed her."
Before setting herself on fire in front of the city police headquarters in Nizhny Novgorod, Slavina wrote on Facebook, "Blame the Russian Federation for my death."
Slavina killed herself a day after a group of law enforcement officers searched her apartment in an attempt to find evidence linking her with the opposition Open Russia group. The officers confiscated Slavina's computers and mobile phones.
Slavina said at the time that she was left without the tools needed to do her job as a journalist, adding that she had never had any links with Open Russia.
Slavina's self-immolation caused a public outcry, with many people demanding justice. However, the authorities have refused to launch a probe into her death, saying there were no elements of a crime to investigate.
Slavina's Koza.Press online newspaper focused on shortcomings in the work of local officials, cases of political persecution, and the illegal removal of historic buildings in the Nizhny Novgorod region.
The newspaper was shut down by her daughter after her death.
Several days after Russia launched its full-scale aggression against Ukraine, Putin signed a law that criminalized the dissemination of "fake" reports that purportedly "discredit the armed forces."
Kyrgyz Lawmaker Says He's Under Pressure After Argument With Security Chief
A Kyrgyz lawmaker claims he has come under pressure after an argument with the country's security chief over a border deal with neighboring Uzbekistan.
Omurbek Bakirov told RFE/RL on November 22 that attempts were being made to "denigrate" him, with the aim of removing him from parliament, an accusation rejected by his critics.
Bakirov said he was given several hours by the presidential administration to vacate his office at Bishkek's White House, the headquarters of both the presidency and parliament, the Jogorku Kenesh.
A letter from the president's office on November 18 said Bakirov would be offered another office but didn't give further details.
Bakirov and Kamchybek Tashiev, the head of the National Committee for State Security, argued during a parliament session on November 17 as the legislature ratified a bilateral deal with Uzbekistan on border demarcation and jointly managing the Kempir-Abad water reservoir.
The accord has faced fierce criticism and public protests.
Bakirov said Tashiev "got personal" when he questioned the security chief over a previous deal that involved another reservoir in southern Osh Province.
"He suddenly began to get personal, saying, 'We know who you are, and we know how you were chosen, we'll see soon.' But it wasn't about me. I said, 'Then cook and eat me if you will.' He said, 'What are you, a partridge that I should eat you?'" Bakirov said.
Bakirov called Tashiev's comments clear "threats and intimidation" against him.
Without naming any individuals, Tashiev said in a television interview on November 18 that some lawmakers had spread provocative information and asked him tricky questions in parliament in order to score political points by using the sensitive topic of the border agreement.
The incident has sparked mixed reactions among the public. Some have condemned it as pressure on parliamentary immunity and its constitutional guarantees.
Others accused Bakirov of trying to exploit the situation to save his own political career amid an allegation that a 2021 criminal case against him on charges of electoral fraud could be revived.
Bakirov was among 19 lawmakers who voted against the border agreement on November 17.
The Uzbek parliament's lower and upper chamber approved the accord on November 14 and November 18, respectively. The presidents of both countries must still sign the deal for it to become valid.
Under the deal, Kyrgyzstan will hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad reservoir, which covers 4,485 hectares, to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
President Sadyr Japarov and his allies claim the agreement benefits Kyrgyzstan and that Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water reservoir.
But many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam are against the deal, saying Uzbekistan should continue to be allowed to use the water, but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan.
Turkmen Women Refused Boarding On Dubai Flight Over Cosmetic Changes
ASHGABAT -- Several women in Turkmenistan say they were not allowed to board a plane to Dubai because they had cosmetic procedures such as Botoxed lips, fake eyelashes, and nails.
One of the women, a 40-year-old resident of the western Balkan Province, told RFE/RL on November 22 that migration officers claimed that facial-recognition software on their computers "would not be able to identify" the women because of their augmented lips or other parts of their faces.
The women questioned the reasons they were stopped from boarding the plane, noting it came just months after Turkmen authorities introduced restrictions for women, banning Botox, hair-dyeing, mascara, artificial eyelashes and nails, as well as tight dresses.
"When they sell air tickets to Dubai, they do not warn us about the facial requests. The ticket also does not carry any instructions on that matter. When just four hours are left before the flight, migration officers start studying our faces and in the very last moment say that they cannot allow us to board.
"First of all, it is a huge financial blow, secondly, it is psychological pressure. Our freedom of movement and gender rights are being fully violated here," a woman who identified herself as Mahri from Balkan Province told RFE/RL.
"The tone the international airport's employees talked to us in such situations is as if women and girls change their facial features with the aim of becoming prostitutes while in Dubai," Mahri added.
Turkmenistan is one of the most repressive countries in the world. President Serdar Berdymukhammedov took over the former Soviet republic in March after his authoritarian father, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov, ruled the Central Asian country with an iron fist from 2006.
Women, especially from rural locations, often have to travel abroad to find jobs as the economic situation in the country gets worse.
Adding to their difficulties, authorities and police in April started limiting their behavior in public by prohibiting them holding men's hands in public and from sitting in the front seats of vehicles.
Meanwhile, Turkmen media outlets that are fully under state control have started publishing instructions for women's behavior in recent months, ordering them to "passionately respect" their husbands.
Last year, dozens of Turkmen activists residing abroad held protests in Turkey, the United States, and the European Union, calling on the international community to pay more attention to the situation regarding human rights and civil freedoms in Turkmenistan.
Former Russian Regional Governor Launches Hunger Strike As His Trial In Moscow Continues
Sergei Furgal, the former governor of the Far Eastern Khabarovsk region of Russia whose arrest in 2020 caused months-long protests, has launched a hunger strike. Furgal, who is charged with attempted murder and ordering two killings in 2004 and 2005, went on trial in May. He has rejected any involvement. Furgal and his supporters insist the case against him is politically motivated. He faces a life sentence if convicted. Furgal, a member of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, was elected in 2018 after beating the region's longtime incumbent from the ruling United Russia party. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Independent Media Outlet In Almaty Attacked For Second Time In Weeks
Unknown assailants have broken a window at the offices of the Elmedia television channel in Kazakhstan’s largest city, Almaty. The attack came weeks after a similar attack shattered the office's glass doors and a large inscription was left in red on the sidewalk in front of the office in what employees believe was a warning to independent media. Elmedia said on Telegram on November 23 that the office's doors were also broken in the overnight attack. Intimidation and attacks on independent media outlets in the country have been frequent for years. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Kazakh Service, click here.
Bishkek Court Rules To Deport Noted Investigative Journalist Bolot Temirov
BISHKEK -- The Bishkek City Court upheld a decision to deport noted Kyrgyz investigative journalist Bolot Temirov to Russia after finding him guilty of illegally obtaining a Kyrgyz passport.
After the court's decision was pronounced on November 23, Temirov was immediately detained by men in civilian clothes and forcibly taken from the courtroom.
Temirov's lawyer, Bakytbek Avtandil-uulu, told RFE/RL that he does know where his client was taken and how the court’s ruling will be carried out.
In late September, the Sverdlov district court in Bishkek found the 43-year-old journalist not guilty on charges of illegal drugs possession and illegal border crossing. But it did conclude that his Kyrgyz passport was obtained with legal violations that would not lead to criminal prosecution due to the statute of limitations.
Prosecutors then appealed the court's ruling, questioning the statute of limitation and demanding that the investigative journalist, who also holds a Russian passport, be deported.
Temirov and traditional bard singer Bolot Nazarov, who performed his anti-corruption songs on the YouTube channel Temirov LIVE, were arrested in January for allegedly possessing illegal drugs, which the two men say were planted by police.
In April, Bishkek city police filed additional charges against Temirov, accusing him of forgery and illegally crossing the border with Russia.
Police said Temirov, who was born in Kyrgyzstan but raised in Russia, used forged documents to obtain a Kyrgyz passport in 2008, which he then used to illegally exit and enter Kyrgyzstan.
Temirov rejected all of the charges, saying they were brought against him after he published the results of his investigation suggesting corruption among top officials of the Central Asian nation.
Kyrgyz authorities have denied that probes against Temirov are politically motivated.
Earlier this month, Temirov was shortlisted for the Reporters Without Borders Press Freedom Awards 2022.
Temirov was among 12 people recognized by the U.S. State Department last year as anti-corruption champions.
Temirov's parents are naturalized Russian citizens and reside in Moscow.
Gas Stored In Ukraine Is Ours, Moldova Says, Accusing Russia Of Energy 'Blackmail'
Moldova has accused Moscow of energy "blackmail" and dismissed allegations by Russian energy giant Gazprom that Ukraine is withholding deliveries intended for its neighbor as "manipulation" meant to justify cutting supplies for Chisinau.
Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu said in a Facebook post on November 23 that some gas supplies -- over 200 million cubic meters -- from Russia remain in storage in Ukraine for future use and that Gazprom is falsely using that fact to threaten to cut supplies "in an unfriendly manner we have already been used to."
"To be clear, all the gas delivered to Moldova ends up in our country," Spinu wrote. "The volumes of gas that Gazprom refers to as remaining in Ukraine are our savings and reserves stored in warehouses in Ukraine.... Let it also be clear that these volumes were and will be fully paid for by our country."
Russia has drastically cut gas deliveries to Europe in response to Western sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine, triggering an energy crisis at the onset of the cold season.
Moldova, wedged between Ukraine and EU member Romania, has seen its Russian gas deliveries slashed and its regular electricity imports dry up.
Earlier this week, Gazprom threatened to reduce gas deliveries to Moldova starting next week, alleging that Ukraine -- a key transit route for Russian gas supplies to Europe -- had prevented the delivery of some 52.5 million cubic meters of gas to Chisinau, thus causing an "imbalance" in the gas flow.
Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita told Moldovan television channel Pro TV that Moldova is prepared to counter what she called Russia's "blackmail."
"There are no signals that Russia will stop supplying gas to Moldova in December. But the government is ready for any scenario, as Russia continues to use energy resources as a tool of blackmail," she said.
Pro-Western President Maia Sandu said on November 21 that Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, could face a harsh winter because of an "acute" energy crisis that risked stoking popular discontent.
Ukraine has also rejected Gazprom's allegations, saying that all Moldovan gas has been transferred "in the full amount." It also accused Russia of "manipulating facts" to justify cutting deliveries to Europe.
Ukrainian state energy firm Naftohaz said that by threatening to cut gas deliveries to Moldova, Gazprom is attempting to prevent Chisinau from using Ukraine's gas transport systems and its subterranean storage facilities in order to consolidate Moldova's dependence on Russian gas.
EU Parliament Website Attacked After Members Slam Russian 'Terrorism'
The European Parliament website was hit by a cyberattack claimed by pro-Russian hackers on November 23, shortly after lawmakers approved a resolution calling Moscow a "state sponsor of terrorism." "The European Parliament is under a sophisticated cyberattack. A pro-Kremlin group has claimed responsibility," the parliament's president, Roberta Metsola, said on Twitter. "Our IT experts are pushing back against it and protecting our systems. This, after we proclaimed Russia as a State-sponsor of terrorism. My response: #SlavaUkraini (Glory to Ukraine)."
Pope Compares Russia's War In Ukraine To 1930s Famine Inflicted By Stalin
Pope Francis said on November 23 that Ukrainians were suffering today from the "martyrdom of aggression" and compared Russia's war in Ukraine to the "terrible genocide" of the 1930s, when Soviet leader Josef Stalin inflicted famine on the country. Francis, speaking to thousands of people in St. Peter's Square in his weekly general audience, mentioned the Holodomor, in which millions of Ukrainians died. “Let us pray for the victims of this genocide and let us pray for so many Ukrainians -- children, women, elderly -- who are today suffering the martyrdom of aggression,” he said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Russian Commission Wants To Designate 30 International NGOs As 'Extremist' Or 'Undesirable'
A Russian parliamentary commission investigating the alleged interference of foreign nations in the country's internal affairs has recommended recognizing dozens of international NGOs as extremist or undesirable. The commission's chief, Vasily Piskaryov, wrote on Telegram on November 23 that 30 NGOs from Australia, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxemburg, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the United States "are controlled by NATO members' governments and aim to destroy Russia." Russia has been under unprecedented international sanctions over its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Ukrainian Unit Explains How It Shoots Down Russian Aircraft Around Bakhmut2
Russian Colonel Arrested For Demanding A Washing Machine As A Bribe3
Stuhna Missiles Help Ukrainian Troops Keep Russian Armor At Bay Near Bakhmut4
IAEA Chief Says Talks Intensify On Creating Safety Zone Around Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant5
Ukraine's Security Service Conducts 'Counterintelligence' Raid At Historic Kyiv Monastery6
Wider Europe Briefing: NATO Fallout After A Rocket Hits Poland; A Tough Winter For EU-Ukraine Relations7
Kremlin-Installed Officials In Crimea Say Sevastopol Targeted By Ukrainian Drones8
U.S. Official Sees 'Vast Difference' In Russian, Ukrainian Reactions To War Crimes Allegations9
Zelenskiy Appeals To Security Council For Action To Stop Russian Attacks On Infrastructure10
The Fight In Serbia Over Chinese-Style Surveillance (Part 1)
Subscribe