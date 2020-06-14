Famed Iranian Actor Mohammad Ali Keshavarz Dies At 90

Mohammad Ali Keshavarz, a legendary actor in Iranian film, theater, and television, has died at the age of 90 in Tehran.

Keshavarz was hospitalized in early June with a kidney problem, after which he was placed in the intensive care unit due to a lung infection.

The prominent actor has been ill since 1990 and hospitalized several times.

Keshavarz was born in Isfahan in 1961 and began his theatrical career in the late 1930s.

Over several decades, he features in about 50 movies, more than 30 television series, and several theaters.

Among his most famous roles were those in the popular television series The Patriarch and such films as Clay and Mirror, Mother, and Ragbar.

He is considered one of the five great male actors in Iranian theater, cinema, and television.



