Two Iranian Teens Reportedly Sentenced To Death Over Protests
Iran has reportedly sentenced two teenagers to death for "corruption on Earth" and "waging war against God" among other charges often used by the judiciary to help the government quell nationwide unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody.
The U.S.-based activist group HRANA quoted an informed source on January 4 as saying that the Revolutionary Court in the northern city of Sari handed down a death penalty to 18-year-old Arshia Takdastan, basing its verdict on an accusation that he threw a drinking bottle and a stone at a police car during a protest in the city of Nowshahr in September.
Takdastan's actions constituted "corruption on Earth," a charge often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government and which the courts have taken to using in recent months against protesters angered over Amini's death in September.
Meanwhile, the same court sentenced another teenager, Mehdi Mohammadifard, who was arrested during the same demonstration, to death for helping organize and lead the September 21 rally in Nowshahr.
HRANA quoted relatives of Mohammadifard as saying his confession was "made under duress."
Since Amini's death after she was arrested by the notorious morality police for wearing a hijab, or Islamic head scarf, "improperly," Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Lawmakers have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Two public executions already have taken place, according to the authorities, and rights groups say many other defendants have been handed death sentences.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: The Iranian Cleric Defying The Clerical Regime
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Iran's top Sunni cleric, Molavi Abdolhamid, denounced the deadly government crackdown on months-long anti-establishment protests during a December 30 sermon in Sistan-Baluchistan Province.
The outspoken cleric said Iranians want "freedom and justice," saying demonstrators were protesting against "discrimination, corruption, and lack of freedom."
Abdolhamid also criticized the repression of Iran's ethnic and religious minorities, including Baha'is, who have faced systematic persecution in the Shi'a-majority nation.
Why It Matters: Since the nationwide protests erupted in September, Abdolhamid has become a key dissenting voice inside the Islamic republic.
Following a crackdown on protesters in Sistan-Baluchistan on September 30 that left scores dead, the cleric said he held senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, "responsible."
Abdolhamid, a member of Iran's beleaguered Baluch ethnic minority, has even gone as far as calling for a referendum on protesters' demands, which include ending the current clerical system.
What's Next: State media affiliated with Iran's political hard-liners have criticized Abdolhamid, saying his comments about Baha'is were against "national security."
The authorities have yet to take action against Abdolhamid, whose popularity has soared amid the protests. But a document from the hard-line Fars news agency that was leaked in November suggested Khamenei has told security and military officials to try and discredit Abdolhamid instead of arresting him.
Abbas Milani, director of the Iranian Studies program at Stanford University, told the Washington Post in December that Abdolhamid has "a stature that makes him almost untouchable for the regime."
- Iran sentenced a writer and book illustrator to death on December 30, informed sources told RFE/RL's Radio Farda. Mehdi Bahman was arrested in October after he gave an interview to Israeli TV. No details about the charges against Bahman have been released. In the interview, Bahman criticized the authorities for imposing Islamic Shari'a law. He also said many Iranians have no problem with Israel or Jews and want their government to normalize relations with Israel.
- Analysts said the protests raging across Iran are unlikely to subside, despite a brutal state crackdown in which hundreds of demonstrators have been killed and thousands more detained. Anger over decades of state repression and economic mismanagement remains widespread, and analysts predict the protest movement is likely to continue as the gulf widens between the ruling clerics and Iran's young population.
What We're Watching
The Association of Iranian Journalists has expressed concern over proposed legislation that it said is "likely to further restrict the free flow of information and media activities."
The association said the contents of two draft bills have not been made public in order "to keep them away from the eyes of the public."
Lawyer Mehdi Hojati said last week that one of the bills designed to combat "fake news" will "without any doubt" limit free speech in the country.
What's Next: The warning from the association came amid intensified censorship in Iran.
At least 70 journalists have been arrested amid the state crackdown on the nationwide protests, turning the Islamic republic into the top jailer of journalists, according to the New York-based Committee To Protect Journalists.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.
Iranian Activist Neda Naji Sentenced To Prison And Flogging For Attending Protest
An Islamic revolutionary court in Tehran has sentenced civil and labor activist Neda Naji to a prison term and flogging for attending a protest in support of Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody in September.
Naji's mother, Mehraneh Ghasemi, wrote on her Instagram account on January 3 that her daughter was sentenced to eight months in prison, 60 lashes, a fine of 150 million rial ($385), "propaganda against the Islamic Republic" and "assembly and collusion with the intention of disrupting public order." She was also given a two-year ban on leaving the country and on using smartphones.
The civil activist's family says that she was denied the right to have a lawyer in court during the proceedings.
Naji was arrested on October 2 after attending a protest rally in front of the Kasra Hospital in the Iranian capital, where Amini died after being transferred from a detention center where she was being held by the country's notorious morality police.
Naji is no stranger to the Iranian judicial system, having been sentenced to 30 months in prison after being found guilty of "assembly and collusion against the state" over her attendance at a protest rally in front of parliament marking May Day in 2019.
Since Amini's death while she was in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and digital rights defenders. Some protesters have been sentenced to death.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 2, at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian President Repeats Vow To Avenge Killing Of Top General
Iran's president has again vowed to avenge the killing of the country's top general on the third anniversary of his death in a U.S. drone strike.
President Ebrahim Raisi on January 3 told a ceremony marking General Qassem Soleimani’s death that those behind it “should know that retaliation is obvious.”
Since Soleimani was killed on January 3, 2020, in Iraq, he has been hailed as a national icon among supporters of Iran's theocracy. Raisi claimed in his speech that Soleimani defeated “U.S. hegemony” and praised him for his role in leading Iranian-backed forces against the Islamic State extremist group.
Demonstrators who have been taking part in recent anti-government protests over the past four months, however, have expressed their contempt for him, ripping down billboards and burning other images erected in his honor.
The drone strike in which Soleimani was killed was ordered by then-President Donald Trump.
Soleimani was the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and the United States held him responsible for the deaths of many of its soldiers in Iraq. His Iraqi lieutenant, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was also killed in the same drone strike.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said earlier on January 3 on Twitter that "the cowardly assassination” of Soleimani failed to achieve its goals.
"Iran continues to play a decisive role; America's footprint in West Asia is getting smaller every day, and the terrorist plot designed by America in our region has failed," the ministry said on January 3 on Twitter.
Iran responded to the killing of Soleimani by launching a barrage of missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq. The retaliatory attack caused no fatalities, but the U.S. military said dozens of its soldiers suffered head injuries.
Amid the heightened tensions in the days following the drone strike, Iranian forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people aboard.
Earlier this year the U.S. Justice Department charged a member of the IRGC in connection with an attempted plot to murder former White House national-security adviser John Bolton. The Justice Department said on August 10 that charges were filed against Shahram Poursafi of Tehran.
The Justice Department said Poursafi "attempted to pay individuals in the United States $300,000 to carry out the murder." Iran rejected the charges as "ridiculous and baseless."
With reporting by AP and AFP
Iran Revokes Death Sentences Of Three Protesters But Confirms Two Others
Iran's Supreme Court has revoked the death sentence handed to three defendants who allegedly played a role in the murder of a security officer but confirmed the death penalty of two others in the case.
Amir Hashemi, the the Supreme Court's public relations director, announced on Twitter on January 3 that based on the court's decision, the death sentences for Hamid Qarahasanlou, Hossein Mohammadi and Reza Aria were being revoked due to a flaw in the investigation.
However, the court rejected appeals by Mohammad Mahdi Karmi and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, confirming their death sentences stemming from the same incident.
Authorities have accused 16 protesters of causing the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during an anti-government demonstration. All of the accused deny the charges, saying they were being targeted for their part in the nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Five of those accused were handed death sentences, while the other 11, including three minors, were given lengthy jail terms.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to slain protester Hadis Najafi at a cemetery to mark 40 days -- the end of the official mourning period -- after she was killed during the protests.
Prosecutors say Ruhollah Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to Najafi.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences of protesters in Iran after what they have termed "sham trials" that were held via three hearings over six days.
Among those sentenced to death in the case was Qarahasanlou, a doctor whose brother has said officers severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law while in custody.
The lawyer of Mohammad Hosseini, whose death sentence has been confirmed by the Supreme Court, said his client also was tortured until he confessed to playing a part in the murder of a security officer.
Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani said in a tweet on December 18 that during a meeting his client told him he had been tied up and tortured by agents to secure a confession.
"He was tortured with his eyes closed and his hands and feet tied. They kicked his head until he fainted and injured different parts of his body with an iron rod and an electroshock weapon," Ardakani said.
Earlier, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that Mohammad Mehdi Karami, the other accused in the case whose death sentence has been confirmed, said in a meeting with his family that officers beat him so badly during his arrest that they left his body in the street, thinking he was dead. They realized he wasn't just as they were leaving.
Since the death of Amini while she was in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 2, at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeded 500 last year.
Iran has already admitted to executing two men for crimes allegedly linked to the protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Protesters Come Out In Support Of Javanrud Residents
Protesters in several western Iranian cities took to the streets overnight to support demonstrators in Javanrud, who have faced deadly attacks by security forces amid nationwide unrest over the death of 22-year-old student Mahsa Amini in mid-September.
Demonstrators in the Kurdish Iranian city of Mahabad were gathered in a local cemetery on January 2 to mark the end of the 40-day mourning period for Shemal Khadiripour, a young protester killed by security forces in ongoing anti-regime unrest.
After the ceremony, the protestors lit fires in several areas of Mahabad, blocked streets, and chanted anti-government slogans while expressing support for the people of Javanrud, who have faced off against Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) forces for three days.
Javanrud remains under strict security control after intense confrontations between protesters and the security forces on December 31 which left at least one person dead after people gathered to honor slain protesters, only to be pushed away by IRGC troops.
IRGC forces have since kept a heavy presence in the streets.
Video published on social media from the western Iranian city of Sanandaj showed protesters there setting fire to a government building late on January 2.
In the Iranian capital, Tehran, protesters could be seen tearing down pictures of Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force, who was killed by the United States in a drone attack in Iraq on January 3, 2020.
Protesters have been burning banners put up in various cities in Soleimani's honor, including the central Iranian city of Yazd.
The protests over Amini's death while she was in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly came after a summer of unrest across Iran over poor living conditions, water shortages, and economic difficulties resulting from crippling sanctions that the United States has imposed on Iran over its nuclear program.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 2, at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
'A Terrible Club To Be In': Russia, Iran, And The Bloc Of Sanctioned Nations
As Russia and Iran have come under increasingly restrictive international economic sanctions, the two countries have turned to each other and similarly sanctioned states in a bid to develop trade that can circumvent the punitive measures.
Largely cut off from international banking systems, export markets, and foreign resources and technologies, they have strengthened their own trade relations while building economic ties with pariah states such as North Korea and Belarus, and others such as Venezuela and Burma that have been sanctioned by the United States and the European Union for human rights and other abuses.
These sanctions-circumvention measures…may ensure regime survival, but will not lead to economic growth."-- Benjamin Tsai, TD International
But while such states might be willing to deal in a shared effort to counter the West, long-standing rivalries, logistical difficulties, and similarity of products greatly limit the effectiveness of any sort of bloc of the sanctioned, experts say.
"They're geographically spread out. They don't have things that they want to buy and sell from each other. And they don't like each other," said Peter Piatetsky, a former U.S. Treasury Department official who is now the CEO of the consultancy firm Castellum.AI. "It's a terrible club to be in."
Sanctions Upon Sanctions
Russia and Iran entered the year as the two most sanctioned countries in the world, and attempts to hold them to account for their internationally condemned actions in 2022 only compounded their problems.
Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February set the table for a raft of new sanctions targeting the country’s lucrative energy sector. Many Russian banks were also cut off from the world’s dominant financial transaction network, SWIFT, greatly inhibiting Moscow's ability to conduct trade.
Iran, another major energy exporter, had hoped that existing sanctions over its controversial nuclear program would be dropped in negotiations to revive its stalled nuclear deal with global powers. Instead, the United States and the European Union imposed new sanctions on Tehran over its support for Russia's war in Ukraine and its crackdown on antiestablishment protests at home.
They're geographically spread out. They don't have things that they want to buy and sell from each other. And they don't like each other. It's a terrible club to be in."-- Peter Piatetsky, Castellum.AI
Even before the war in Ukraine began, Tehran and Moscow were envisioning the benefits of working out trade deals in an effort to circumvent sanctions.
"Both Iran and Russia are targeted by sanctions, and they can take advantage of this opportunity," Iran's Oil Ministry tweeted in January 2022 as officials met in Moscow to iron out areas of increased economic cooperation, including in the manufacturing and energy sectors.
While hosting a Russian delegation in Tehran in November, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi pledged to upgrade relations with Moscow to a "strategic" level, something he said is "the most decisive response to the policy of sanctions and destabilization of the United States and its allies."
Others Enter The Ring
Other countries interested in challenging the West attracted attention from Moscow and Tehran, as well.
Belarus, itself under sanctions for its support for Russia's war effort and its own crackdown on anti-government protests in 2020-21, saw the potential of inking fresh agreements this year with Moscow and Tehran that boosted trade with both.
Venezuela, which in the wake of its crackdown on protests in 2014 has been under U.S. and EU sanctions, struck a 20-year cooperation agreement with Tehran this year.
According to Benjamin Tsai, a former U.S. government intelligence officer who is now a senior associate with the risk intelligence firm TD International, in addition to Belarus and Venezuela, North Korea, Syria, and Burma (also known as Myanmar), "all play a role in trading with Russia or Iran."
China, he said in written comments, "benefits from Russian and Iranian energy imports," but is "playing a delicate balancing game of supporting Russia and Iran diplomatically and ideologically while not violating sanctions." This is because, Tsai said, China "cannot afford to be cut off from the West."
Ironically, Russia's lowering of prices to boost exports to China was seen as harming Iran's own efforts to sell its oil.
China and Russia did throw a bone to Iran in September when the two countries, which lead the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), formally agreed to make Iran a permanent member, paving the way for increased trade.
E-Trade And De-Dollarization
Sanctioned states, hindered by obstacles to international shipping and financial services, employ a number of different methods to conduct trade among themselves.
"They can engage in barter or trade that is not denominated in U.S. dollars," wrote Tsai. "For example, Western sanctions have increased Russia's use of the Chinese yuan to settle bilateral trade. Russian entities have also attempted to evade sanctions by using cryptocurrencies."
Russia and Iran have long floated the idea of establishing alternative currencies to avoid dollar-denominated trade.
Since it came under sanctions for its seizure of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and backing for pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014, Russia has attempted to expand the use of its own banking system to replace SWIFT.
This year, Russia found a willing partner in Iran, which has claimed to have completed import deals using an unspecified cryptocurrency. The two states took steps to trade in their respective national currencies and worked to integrate their homegrown electronic banking payment systems -- Mir and Shetab, respectively -- as part of their de-dollarization push.
When Iran and Russia did not succeed in direct trade with sanctioned states, they turned to exchanges of military goods, technology, or know-how.
The United States has accused North Korea of supplying munitions to Russia to replenish stocks that were depleted due to the fighting in Ukraine. Iran, meanwhile, has supplied combat and "kamikaze" drones to be used on the battlefield in Ukraine, while Britain has accused Russia of paying Iran back by supplying it with "advanced military components."
Such workarounds aside, however, Piatetsky said Iran, Russia, and other sanctioned states lack tradable commodities that they do not already export themselves.
"There's essentially this problem where yes, you can do business with each other, but you don't really have anything the other one wants," Piatetsky said.
Russia, Iran, and Belarus are all energy producers, and with Russia's increased sales to India and China, Iran's own exports suffered. Both Russia and Belarus are leading exporters of fertilizers, nixing the market for potash, a key Belarusian export. And while Russia's difficulties with its domestic automobile industry was seen as an opening for Iran's efforts to export vehicles and parts, the woeful safety record and reputation of Iranian vehicles cast doubt on the success of any arrangement.
Likewise, while Tehran reportedly agreed in August to supply Russia with aircraft parts in an effort to thwart sanctions, and Moscow last year reached an understanding with Tehran to export Russian aircraft to Iran, the viability of such dealings is questionable.
"People in Russia don't want to drive Iranian cars, and people in Iran don't want to fly on Russian planes," said Piatetsky.
More To Come
Nevertheless, officials from both Russia and Iran appear committed to continuing to look for new trading opportunities among states interested in helping them fight what they believe are Western efforts to isolate them economically.
Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged on December 15 that his country would continue its efforts to boost trade with partners in Asia, Latin America, and Africa.
"We will never take the route of self-isolation," Putin vowed. "On the contrary, we are broadening, and will broaden, cooperation with all who have interest."
But ultimately, most of the dealings among sanctioned states are relatively small-scale, and experts see serious limits to what Russia and Iran and their disparate crew of trading partners can do to effectively counter the punitive measures against them.
"These sanctions-circumvention measures…may ensure regime survival, but will not lead to economic growth," said Tsai. "It is inconceivable that this 'bloc' of sanctioned nations will rival the West economically in any way."
Iran Detains Two French Nationals, One Belgian On Espionage Charges
Two French nationals among seven arrested in Iran have been indicted on charges of alleged espionage and conspiracy against the country's national security. Masoud Satayshi, a spokesman for the judiciary, said on January 3 that another indictment had been issued for a Belgian citizen whose case is currently being processed by the Revolutionary Court. He did not give the names of those indicted. Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody, often without revealing any charges, since mass protests broke out across the country over the death of a woman while in police custody. To read the original story from Radio Farda, click here.
Clampdown Reported In Western Iran After Slain Protesters Mourned
Demonstrators in the western Iranian city of Javanrud were set on by security forces and have reportedly faced a martial-style clampdown since gathering in a local cemetery on December 31 to mark the end of the 40-day mourning period for seven protesters killed by security forces in ongoing anti-regime unrest.
Reports from Javanrud on January 1 described harsh security conditions and the widespread presence of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) forces in the streets.
The IRGC and other hard-line enforcers have played a key role in suppressing dissent since the unrest was triggered by the death in custody of 22-year-old student Mahsa Amini in mid-September.
Local sources have accused government forces of using live ammunition and arresting protesters in Javanrud, in Kermanshah Province.
The protests there intensified after security forces stormed the city's cemetery on December 31 and tried to disperse people who had gathered to honor the dead protesters.
Security forces also used tear gas and live ammunition against protesters in and around the cemetery, reportedly leading to the death of 22-year-old Borhan Eliasi.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network, a group that monitors the human rights situation in western Iran's Kurdish region, reported on January 1 that at least 15 people, including 16-year-old Arman Ahmadi, were injured by the firing of pellets and live ammunition by the IRGC.
Reports from the capital claimed the death of another protester who was recently temporarily released from prison, Mehdi Zarei Ashkezari. They said he was buried on December 31 in his hometown of Ashkezar.
Radio Farda was initially unable to confirm the specifics of those reports. The families of many detainees have avoided going public to avoid being targeted by authorities.
Anger over Amini's death has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand greater freedom and respect for women's rights.
Thousands of arrests have been made, and some protesters have been sentenced to death.
At least 58 journalists have been arrested, according to the International Federation of Journalists, including the most recent detainee, Mehdi Ghadimi.
Ghadimi’s friends and colleagues say he was arrested at his home on January 1.
Iran's judiciary, which routinely withholds information including on trials in process, has not provided any information about possible charges against Ghadimi.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
In Iran, Baha'i Leader's Son Says No Word From Jailed Mother For More Than A Month
The son of an imprisoned leader of Iran's Baha'i community says he has not heard from his mother for more than five weeks and prison authorities have prevented her from phoning or meeting with family members.
Mahvash Sabet Shahriari, 69, was arrested in July amid a new wave of repression against Iran's Baha'i community and given a new 10-year sentence following an hourlong trial on November 21.
Frud Sabet said in an interview with RFERL's Radio Farda that he had no information about his mother's condition since the trial.
"The family is very worried about her health," he said. "We don't know where she is, and we don't know if she's alive."
Sabet Shahriari is a prominent Baha'i leader. She previously served 10 years in prison on charges of acting against Iran's national security, collaboration with foreign countries, and "corruption on Earth," among other things.
In July, Iranian security agents raided the homes of dozens of Baha'is in different parts of the country, arresting several well-known community leaders and charging many with "spying for Israel."
Months of protests erupted in Iran following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini after she was detained for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly and reportedly beaten by members of the notorious morality police.
Frud Sabet told Radio Farda that while his mother's arrest came prior to the recent protests, "we assume that the overcrowding of prisons and courts has affected my mother's fate."
"But being completely unaware of her after issuing such a heavy sentence is not justified," he added.
Since Amini's death, several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Iran accuses Baha'is of having links to Israel, where the city of Haifa hosts a center of the Baha'i faith. Baha'i leaders reject the allegations and say they are used as a pretext to persecute members.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide.
In Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized in the constitution, its leaders say they face systematic persecution.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has on several occasions called the Baha'i faith a cult and, in a religious fatwa issued in 2018, he forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Teen Protester Condemned To Double Death Sentence
An Islamic Revolutionary Court in Iran has sentenced an 18-year-old accused protester to two death sentences on charges of "corruption on Earth" and "waging war against God," the activist HRANA news agency reports.
The report said Mehdi Mohammadifard was arrested on September 30 in connection with protests in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr.
He was accused of helping organize and lead a rally on September 21.
During his detention, Mohammadifard was reportedly denied access to a lawyer and the court forced him to use a public defender.
HRANA quoted a source close to Mohammadifard's family as saying his confessions were the result of coercion and torture and there was no documentary evidence of any crime.
Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the notorious morality police for wearing a hijab "improperly," Iranians have protested en masse, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government in decades.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Hard-liners have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Two public executions have taken place, according to the authorities, and rights groups say many other defendants have been condemned to death.
Investigations by RFERL's Radio Farda show that in the last three months, at least 44 Iranian protesters have been accused of "waging war against God" and "corruption on Earth," which are punishable by death and often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By RFE/RL
Family Of Iranian Journalist Samimi Deny Reports Of His Release
Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi reportedly remains in prison despite a weekend report in reformist media suggesting he had been released from Semnan Prison, where he has been serving a two-year sentence for his presence at a protest rally in 2019.
AFP quoted unnamed family on January 2 rejecting a report a day earlier in the Sharq daily saying the 73-year-old member of the Religious Nationalists Council had been freed.
Samimi was imprisoned at Tehran's Evin prison in 2021 to serve a two-year sentence after being found guilty of "assembly and collusion against the state" relating to his attendance of a protest rally in front of parliament marking May Day in 2019.
He was temporarily released in February due to poor health but was sent to Semnan just three months later after he was handed new charges of harming national security.
In December, Samimi reportedly issued a message from prison supporting the ongoing nationwide protests that erupted following the September death in police custody of 22-year-old female student Mahsa Amini after she allegedly wore the mandated head scarf improperly.
Rights groups say the government's violent crackdown on the protests, which have included calls against Iran's clerical leadership, has resulted in nearly 500 deaths, including 62 minors.
Samimi is a former editor in chief of the Nameh and Iran Farda magazines and is thought to be the oldest journalist jailed in Iran.'
Following his rearrest in May, 200 civil and political activists signed a statement declaring that Iran's judicial, security, and political authorities would be responsible for "negligence and misfortune" that Samimi might encounter in prison.
With reporting by AFP
Will Iran's Protest Movement Survive?
Antiestablishment protests have raged across Iran for months, despite a brutal state crackdown in which hundreds of demonstrators have been killed and thousands more detained.
Triggered by the death of a young woman died after she was arrested by Iran's morality police in mid-September, the ongoing nationwide protests have become the longest-running public rebuke of the clerical regime since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
While the number of protests has dropped in recent weeks, anger over decades of state repression and economic mismanagement is unlikely to dissipate, analysts say, predicting that the protest movement is likely to endure as the gulf widens between the ruling clerics and Iran's young population.
Ali Fathollah-Nejad, an Iran expert with the American University of Beirut, says the country appears to be engulfed in "a revolutionary process" that started with protests in 2017-18 over economic grievances that quickly turned political.
"Any such process inherently involves phases of both relative calm and unrest," Fathollah-Nejad, who authored a study on the 2017-2018 protests for the Brookings Doha Center, told RFE/RL. "Crucially, the present revolutionary episode suggests an unbridgeable gulf between the state and society."
'We Are Not Afraid Anymore'
During the current protests, Iranians have demanded an end to the Islamic republic and targeted their anger at the most visible symbols of the clerical regime, including the mandatory head scarf for women and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
As the authorities have increasingly used lethal force to crush the protests, Iranians have continued to express their dissent at scattered street gatherings and memorials for the victims of the crackdown. Others have sprayed slogans and hung protest signs in the streets while some have chanted anti-regime slogans from their rooftops and windows at night.
Iranian security forces have killed at least 476 protesters, including over 60 children, since the rallies erupted, according to rights groups. Over 15,000 people have been detained. Two young men have been publicly executed for their involvement in the protests.
"Nothing will be the same, we have found our voice," a female protester in Tehran, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, told RFE/RL. "Even if this revolution does not achieve its goal in the near future, we are not afraid anymore, we know how to fight and resist."
A journalist in the Iranian capital says the protests pose a significant threat to the establishment, although he argues that the regime is not in imminent danger of collapsing. There have been no visible cracks within the ruling elite and armed forces, while the protests have yet to bring the economy to a complete halt.
"The more the [political hard-liners] have tightened the Islamic republic in the past 25 years, the more society has resorted to protests."
"They'll do all they can to stay in power, so for now I expect more tensions and growing discontent particularly due to the situation with the Internet and [the national currency]," he said, referring to increased online censorship and the plummeting value of the rial against the U.S. dollar.
Karim Sadjadpour, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said history had showed that "for popular uprisings to be viable they must attract a critical mass, and in order to attract a critical mass they must be perceived as viable."
"It's clear that many Iranians, given their ongoing dissent, believe this popular uprising could succeed in unseating the Islamic republic," he added. "It's also important that Islamic republic officials come to believe that they're on a losing team. We haven't reached either of these tipping points yet."
Prominent Tehran-based sociologist Hamid Reza Jalaipour says the gap between the establishment and the rest of the population is "significant." But he suggests that the majority of Iranians are still unwilling to participate in protests designed to overthrow the regime.
"Currently, 15 percent of society are supporters of the establishment and 15 percent are serious protesters," Jalaipour said in comments published by Iranian media in October. "Seventy percent of the population is silent."
He said the establishment's failure to listen to people's demands over the years has contributed to the current wave of protests.
"The establishment did not learn lessons from [past protests]," he said. "The more the [political hard-liners] have tightened the Islamic republic in the past 25 years, the more society has resorted to protests."
- By dpa
German Intelligence Sees Growing Activity By Russian, Iranian Secret Services
The interest of Russian intelligence services in Germany continues to increase the longer the war in Ukraine lasts, according to Germany's domestic intelligence service. The head of the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Thomas Haldenwang, also counts China and Iran among the states whose intelligence services are active in Germany. "Russia's intelligence interest here in Germany is not only unbroken, but is also increasing as the effects of the war continue," Haldenwang told dpa. Since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine, many European states expelled Russian agents, with Germany expelling 40 members from Russia's Berlin embassy.
Iranian Journalist Samimi Released From Prison
Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi has been released from prison after being jailed last year owing to his presence at a protest rally in May 2019, according to a reformist newspaper.
The Sharq daily on January 1 reported Samimi's release from Semnan prison, 200 kilometers east of Tehran. It did not say on what date the 73-year-old, who is a member of the Religious Nationalists Council, was released.
Samimi was imprisoned in Tehran's Evin prison last year to serve a two-year sentence after being found guilty of "assembly and collusion against the state" relating to his attendance of a protest rally in front of parliament marking May Day in 2019.
He was temporarily released in February due to poor health, but was sent to Semnan just three months later after he was handed new charges of harming national security.
After being sent back to prison, new charges of conspiracy and collusion were filed against him in August. The developments came after he had earlier in the year called the death of imprisoned writer Baktash Abtin a "premeditated murder."
In December, he reportedly issued a message from prison supporting the ongoing nationwide protests that erupted following the September death in custody of Mahsa Amini. The 22-year-old's death came after she was arrested for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
Rights groups say that the government's violent crackdown on the protests, which have included calls against Iran's clerical establishment, has resulted in the deaths of nearly 500 people, including 62 children.
Samimi was believed to be the oldest journalist to have been jailed in the Islamic republic. He has been editor-in-chief of Nameh magazine and an editor of Iran Farda magazine.
Following his rearrest in May, 200 civil and political activists signed a statement declaring that Iran's judicial, security, and political authorities would be responsible for any "negligence and misfortune" Samimi might encounter in prison.
Iranian Soccer Players Reportedly Arrested At Mixed-Gender Party
Iranian authorities have arrested soccer players who attended a mixed party east of Tehran, local media reported on January 1 without identifying them or giving their exact number. "Several current and former players of one of Tehran's prominent football clubs were arrested last night (December 31) at a mixed party in the city of Damavand," Tasnim news agency said. "Some of these players were in an abnormal state due to alcohol consumption," it added. Iranian law only permits non-Muslims to consume alcohol for religious purposes. Dancing with the opposite gender is forbidden.
Iran Tests New Military Drones In War Games Near Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s military tested new attack drones in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz on December 31 as part of annual drills, state TV reported. State TV said the Ababil-5 attack drone was used during war games for the first time and successfully hit its target with a bomb after traveling 400 kilometers. The military drones have been a point of contention between Iran and the United States and its allies, which claim Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones utilized in Ukraine. To read the original story from AP, click here.
- By Reuters
Iran's Top Court Accepts Protester's Appeal Against Death Sentence
Iran’s Supreme Court has accepted a protester’s appeal against his death sentence for allegedly damaging public property and sent his case back for review, the judiciary said on December 31, as a rights group said more clashes broke out in the west. Noor Mohammadzadeh, 25, was arrested on October 4 and sentenced to death two months later on a charge of “waging war against God” for allegedly trying to break a highway guardrail in Tehran and setting fire to a trash can during anti-government demonstrations. He rejected the accusations, saying he was forced to confess to his guilt, and went on a hunger strike two weeks ago. To read the original report from Reuters, click here.
Iranian Illustrator Reportedly Sentenced To Death On Unknown Charges
The Revolutionary Court of Tehran has sentenced an Iranian illustrator to death, informed sources have told RFERL's Radio Farda.
Iranian writer and illustrator Mehdi Bahman was arrested on October 11 amid nationwide protests after he gave an interview to Israeli TV Channel 13.
No details about the charges against Bahman have been released.
The interview with Channel 13 was given in April after he approached an Israeli woman to have one of his books translated into Hebrew.
In the interview, Bahman criticizes the Islamic republic for imposing Shari'a law in people's lives. He also said that according to his observations, the Iranian people have no problem with Israel and Jews around the world, and want to normalize relations between Iran and Israel.
Bahman is also a researcher of religious proximity and has illustrated books of the Torah, Psalms, and the Bible.
Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the notorious morality police for wearing a hijab "improperly," Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Lawmakers have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Investigations by Radio Farda show that in the last three months, at least 44 Iranian protesters have been accused of "waging war against God" and "corruption on Earth," which are punishable by death and often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
Two public executions have taken place, according to the authorities, and rights groups say many other defendants have been handed death sentences.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranians Mark End Of Mourning Period For Killed Protesters With Fresh Demonstrations
Iranian protesters staged fresh demonstrations in several cities to mark the end of the 40-day mourning period for 10 protesters killed by security forces in unrest triggered by the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody.
With police standing nearby in the central Iranian city of Semirom, people gathered to mark the end of the traditional mourning period following the death of Ali Abbasi, a 24-year-old killed by direct fire from security forces during a demonstration on November 16.
Videos published on social media showed attendees chanting anti-government slogans such as, "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"The trumpet of war has been blown and the brave have been distinguished from the cowards," Ali Abbasi's sister said during a commemoration ceremony.
Also, in Behesht-e Zahra, the largest cemetery in Iran, located in the southern part of metropolitan Tehran, a large crowd of protesters reached Hamidreza Rouhi's grave despite the deployment of security forces to keep crowds away.
Rouhi, a university student who had a modeling career since childhood, was shot dead during a demonstration in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on November 18.
Videos on social media showed a confrontation between the protesters and the security forces who went there to disrupt the ceremony.
Similar scenes were repeated in the cities of Bukan, Marvdasht, Ahvaz, and Izeh.
Iran has been engulfed by anti-government demonstrations since Amini's death on September 16.
She died while being detained by police after she was arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Police have responded to the unrest with a brutal crackdown that has angered the protesters further while raising concern around the world over the poor state of human rights in Iran.
Almost 500 people, including 62 children, have died in the police crackdown on protesters, while thousands have been detained.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Summons Italian Envoy In Rebuke Over Protests
Iran has summoned the Italian ambassador to protest what it called "interventionist" policies, the Foreign Ministry said late on December 29, a day after Rome called in Tehran's envoy over its harsh response to nationwide protests. Tehran summoned Italy's Giuseppe Perrone to protest "the continuation of the interventionist statements and actions of some Italian officials in the internal affairs" of Iran, the Foreign Ministry said. It came just a day after Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned ambassador-designate Mohammad Reza Sabouri to protest the "unacceptable" response by Iranian authorities.
Iran Holds Military Drill Near Strategic Strait Of Hormuz
Iran’s military kicked off its annual drill in the coastal area of the Gulf of Oman and near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, state TV reported on December 30, as the authorities continue their crackdown on anti-government protests that have been underway for over three months. The strait is located at the mouth of the Persian Gulf and is crucial to global energy supplies, with about one-fifth of all oil traded at sea passing through it. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Iranian Lawyer Arrested During Protest In October Sentenced To Three Years In Prison
Iranian lawyer Saeed Sheikh has been sentenced to three years in prison as the government continues to crack down on lawyers while suppressing nationwide protests that began three months ago.
The Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran found Sheikh guilty of "gathering and colluding against the country's security" and "propaganda against the Islamic Republic of Iran."
Two years of the three-year sentence are for the first charge and one year is for the second, the activist HRANA news agency reported on December 29.
Sheikh was arrested on October 12 at a rally in front of the Iran Central Bar Association in the Iranian capital. The rally was held to protest against the violation of protesters' rights and turned violent with the intervention of the security forces. At least three lawyers, including Sheikh, were arrested.
Two other stiff sentences have been issued to at least two other Iranian lawyers. Among them is Sina Yousefi, the vice chairman of the Lawyers' Human Rights Commission in East Azarbaijan Province, who was sentenced to six months in prison and banned from leaving the country for two years. His mobile phone and other electronic devices were also confiscated.
At least 44 Iranian lawyers have been arrested after representing people detained during three months of nationwide protests sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Many reports show that the courts force detainees arrested during the recent protests to accept a public defender and then threaten the appointed lawyers. In many other cases, the lawyers of anti-government protesters said Iran's judiciary denied them access to case material to defend their clients.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Lawmakers have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Investigations by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda show that in the last three months, at least 44 Iranian protesters have been accused of "waging war against God" and "corruption on Earth," which are punishable by death and often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
Two public executions have taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many other defendants have been handed death sentences.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Replaces Central Bank Chief As Currency Sinks Further
Iran replaced the head of its central bank on December 29 as the country's currency, the rial, continued a sharp decline amid economic troubles aggravated by a lack of progress on nuclear negotiations with the West and months of civil unrest that continues to rock the country.
The government appointed Mohammad Reza Farzin as the new head of the central bank during a cabinet meeting, Iranian state TV reported.
It said the resignation of the current head of the central bank, Ali Salehabadi, was accepted before the appointment of Farzin, who has served as CEO of Bank Melli Iran since last year.
Iran's president stressed the importance of controlling the value of foreign currencies during the cabinet meeting, IRNA said.
The Iranian currency reached a new all-time low against the U.S. dollar on December 28, with one U.S. dollar worth 440,000 rials, compared to 360,000 rials one month ago, according to the foreign-exchange site Bonbast.com.
Iranians have been scrambling to convert their savings into foreign currencies, especially U.S. dollars and euros, amid a worsening economic situation prompted by international nuclear sanctions and political instability triggered by the current wave of protests sparked by 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death after her arrest by the morality police in September for "improperly" wearing a mandatory head scarf.
Before the beginning of the current wave of protests, the rial was valued at approximately 298,200 to the U.S. dollar.
The weakening of the currency has also been accelerated by dwindling hopes for the revival of a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and global powers that had scrapped most international economic sanctions in exchange for limits to Tehran's nuclear program.
Former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement, known as the JCPOA, in 2018, reimposing harsh sanctions on Iran and prompting Tehran to resume nuclear activities.
Negotiations to revive the deal were resumed in April but have since lagged amid Western accusations that Iran was continuing its nuclear enrichment activities.
On December 28, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian met in Muscat with the Omani Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, amid speculation that Muscat has taken a role in restoring the deal.
However, German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christofer Burger stated on December 28 that Berlin, one of the signatories of the agreement, sees no reason to return to the negotiations.
Tehran insists its nuclear program has only civilian purposes, but the West fears it could be moving closer to being able to build a nuclear weapon.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda;
with additional reporting by Reuters and AFP
Four Countries Seek Formal Arbitration With Iran Over Downed Ukrainian Jet
Canada, Britain, Sweden, and Ukraine on December 28 called on Tehran to settle a dispute over accountability and reparations for the downing of an airliner by Iranian forces nearly three years ago through arbitration under the 1971 Montreal Convention. All four countries as well as Iran are signatories of the convention, which requires states to prevent and punish offences against civil aviation. Most of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down the Ukrainian jet were citizens of the four countries, which said they want to ensure that their efforts to hold Iran accountable can progress toward settlement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
