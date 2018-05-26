Iran Detains University Professor For Insulting Sunni Muslims

A university professor has been detained in Iran for insulting Sunni Muslims, Iranian media reported.

Zahedan’s Prosecutor Ali Movahedirad was quoted by domestic media as saying that a professor of Persian Literature at Azad University in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchistan was detained on May 25 over a video clip that he said was against "unity" in the country.

"Since the video clip had created differences among people in Sistan and Baluchistan, this person was arrested last night," Movahedirad told the judiciary affiliated Mizanonline news agency on May 26.

A video posted online where the professor was reportedly insulting Sunnis had led to anger and a protest by a group of students at Zahedan University.

Though the majority of Iranians are Shi'a, Sistan and Baluchistanistan is home to a big population of Iranian Baluchis and Sunni Muslims.

Zahedan city, the provincial capital of Sistan and Baluchistan, has been the scene of occasional clashes between Iranian security forces and Baluch separatists.

With reporting by IRNA, Mizanonline, and AP