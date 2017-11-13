Scenes Of Earthquake Devastation Near Iran-Iraq Border

A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck the Iraq-Iran border region, killing over 330 people in both countries, with thousands more injured and many still trapped under rubble. Iran's western Kermanshah Province bore the brunt of the devastation on November 12. Amateur video taken by a witness on the ground appeared to show that many of the buildings in the town of Sarpol-e Zahab had collapsed. The destruction of some infrastructure also meant that drinking water had been tainted. (Amateur video)