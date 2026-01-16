'Kidnapped From Hospitals': An Iranian Doctor Describes Brutal Crackdown
Thousands of Iranians have been killed and injured as authorities try to crush anti-government protests. An Iranian ophthalmologist who spoke to RFE/RL's Radio Farda from Europe said hospitals are struggling to treat all the wounded and doctors have been overwhelmed by the number of eye injuries in particular. She also said there have been reports of security forces taking injured patients from hospitals and bodies from morgues.