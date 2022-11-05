Iran Acknowledges Sending Drones To Russia For First Time

Russia launched fresh drone attacks on targets in central Ukraine as Kyiv's forces fought pitched battles in the east and Moscow-appointed authorities continued to evacuate people from Kherson in the south in apparent preparation to stave off a potential Ukrainian offensive.

Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces said on November 5 that its forces managed to stop Russian attacks the previous day in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions in the east.

The Ukrainian military, meanwhile, said it launched 11 strikes against Russian positions, while Ukrainian air defenses shot down an Orlan-10 drone, 11 Shahed-136 drones, and two Kalibr cruise missiles.

Vynnytsya Governor Serhiy Borzov said the central Ukrainian region sustained an overnight attack by Russian kamikaze drones.

Russian troops have been actively using Iranian drones in recent weeks to attack critical civilian and infrastructure objectives.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the fiercest fighting over the last week had taken place around Bakhmut and Soledar in Donetsk and said Ukrainian forces are holding their positions there and elsewhere in region.

Speaking on November 4 in his nightly video address, Zelenskiy also accused Russia of continuing to send "tens or hundreds of thousands more people into the meat grinder."

In areas of eastern Ukraine, he said, the Russian Army has already spent as many lives and as much ammunition as it probably did in the two Chechen wars combined.

He also spoke of "good gains" in the south, praising infantry and artillery brigades for “destroying enemy equipment, Russian manpower.”

The claims of battlefield success could not be independently verified.

One of the main cities in the south, Kherson, came under a 24-hour curfew on November 4. Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russia-installed occupation administration in the Kherson region, said the measure was necessary to defend it from a likely Ukrainian offensive.

Kherson lies on the western bank of the Dnieper River that bisects Ukraine and has been cut off from supplies and food by Ukrainian bombardment. Russia continues to transfer civilians out of the entire region.

The Russian Army said "more than 5,000 civilians" were being led from the west side of the Dnieper River to the east side every day.

Moscow's forces began urging civilians to leave Kherson in mid-October, vowing to turn the city of Kherson into a fortress.

Russian soldiers were reportedly installing themselves in vacated apartments in anticipation of a Ukrainian advance on the city.

While Kyiv has likened the departures of Kherson residents to Soviet-style deportations, Moscow says it has been taking people to safety from the path of a Ukrainian advance.

"Those who live in Kherson should be removed from zones of dangerous fighting," President Vladimir Putin said on Red Square as he marked Russian Unity Day, a patriotic holiday. "The civilian population should not suffer from shelling, an offensive, a counteroffensive, or other such things."

WATCH: Russian shells continue to fall on a ruined ghost town in Ukraine's Kharkiv region near the border between the two countries. Ukrainian soldiers who liberated the area say the Russians resent them because "we pushed them out" but will only fight at a distance. Meanwhile, they've discovered caches of ammunition abandoned by the Russians, including shells packed with nails -- a violation of international law.

Earlier on November 4, U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan made an unannounced visit to Kyiv. Sullivan spoke at a joint briefing with Zelenskiy’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak.

Responding to questions about the prospect of peace talks with Russia, Sullivan pointed to a tenet of President Joe Biden's administration: "Nothing is discussed about Ukraine without Ukraine."

He said various Russian officials who have mentioned negotiations have set an unacceptable condition that Russia would keep all the territories that it has illegally annexed. He said that, in his opinion, this is not only unacceptable, it runs counter to the UN Charter, which does not allow the seizure of territories by force.

"For me, the main question about these negotiations is what a just peace looks like and how it can be achieved,” Sullivan said. “If you look at Russian accusations, Russian actions, in particular regarding the annexation of [Ukrainian] territories, it does not really encourage negotiations.”

With reporting by Reuters, dpa, and AP