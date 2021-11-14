Two Strong Quakes Strike Southern Iran, Killing At Least One

Two strong earthquakes struck southern Iran near the port of Bandar Abbas on November 14, killing at least one person, state TV reported.

The quakes measured 6.3 and 6.4 magnitude, jolting the southern province of Hormozgan, state TV said.

"One person died after an electricity pole fell on him," Iranian state TV said, citing local officials.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) report set the magnitude of one of the earthquakes at 6.3.

"The quake was felt in several southern Iranian cities in Hormozgan province," an official told state TV, adding that rescue teams had been sent to the area.

There was no immediate report on damages.

Iran lies on major seismic faults and has suffered several devastating earthquakes in recent years.

Based on reporting by IRNA, Reuters and AP