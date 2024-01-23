Iran
Iranian Convicted Of Killing Policeman in 2022 Protests Executed
Iran executed Mohammad Qobadlou on January 23 for allegedly killing a police officer during the nationwide antiestablishment protests in 2022. Qobadlou's lawyer argued that the execution was "illegal" because the Supreme Court in July had struck down his death sentence because of his client's bipolar diagnosis. The judiciary's Mizan news agency, however, insisted that doctors had determined that Qobadlou was not suffering from mental health conditions when he committed the alleged crime. Hours before the execution, Amnesty International had called on the Iranian authorities to stop Qobadlou's "arbitrary and illegal execution." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
U.S., U.K. Launch New Strikes On Multiple Huthi Sites In Yemen
The U.S. and British militaries bombed multiple targets in eight locations used by the Iranian-backed Huthis in Yemen on the night of January 22, the second time the two allies have conducted coordinated retaliatory strikes on an array of the rebels' missile-launching capabilities. Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands contributed to the mission, including with intelligence and surveillance. In a joint statement, the six allies said the strikes specifically targeted a Huthi underground storage site and locations associated with the Huthis' missile and air-surveillance capabilities.
High Stakes For China Amid Simmering Iran-Pakistan Tensions
Air strikes and diplomatic sparring between Iran and Pakistan have raised difficult questions for China and its influence in the region amid growing fears the upheaval sweeping across the Middle East could spread.
Since the tit-for-tat strikes on January 16 and 18 against militant and separatist groups, Islamabad and Tehran have signaled they want to de-escalate the situation and that their foreign ministers will hold talks in Pakistan on January 29.
But the attacks have exposed the fine line between peace and conflict in the region and put the spotlight on China, a close partner of both countries, to see if it can use its sway to ramp down tensions and avoid a conflict that would jeopardize Beijing's economic and geopolitical interests in the region.
"For China, the stakes are high and they really can't afford for things to get any worse between Iran and Pakistan," Abdul Basit, an associate research fellow at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, told RFE/RL.
China has tens of billions of dollars of investments in Iran and Pakistan and both countries are high-level partners that benefit from Chinese political and economic support.
Following the missile-strike exchange, China's Foreign Ministry called for calm and said it would "play a constructive role in cooling down the situation," without giving details.
Beijing is now expected to step up its engagement to head off another crisis in the region, in what analysts say is yet another test for China's influence after recently hitting its limit with the war in Gaza, shipping attacks in the Red Sea by Iranian-backed Huthi militants, and the growing instability across the Middle East these events have caused.
"We're yet to see anything really concrete where China has stepped in to solve an international crisis," Sari Arho Havren, an associate fellow at London's Royal United Services Institute, told RFE/RL. "[But] China has a reputational image at stake where it's presenting itself as the alternative to the United States, even though assumptions about how powerful it really is in the Middle East are now being scrutinized."
What's Going On Between Iran And Pakistan?
The Iranian strikes in Pakistan were part of a series of similar attacks launched by Iran that also hit targets in Iraq and Syria.
In Pakistan, Tehran said it was targeting the Sunni separatist group Jaish al-Adl with drones and missiles in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province. Jaish al-Adl operates mostly in Iran's southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province but is also suspected to be in neighboring Pakistan. The group claimed responsibility for a December 15 attack on a police station in southeastern Iran that killed 11 officers.
In response, Islamabad said its military conducted air strikes in Sistan-Baluchistan targeting the Baloch Liberation Front and the Baloch Liberation Army, two separatist groups believed to be hiding in Iran.
The exchange of strikes was followed by Pakistan recalling its ambassador from Iran and blocking Tehran's ambassador to Islamabad from returning to his post.
On January 21, the Counterterrorism Department in Pakistan's southwestern Sindh Province announced it had arrested a suspect in a 2019 assassination attempt on a top Pakistani cleric who is a member of the Zainebiyoun Brigade, a militant group allegedly backed by Iran.
But since the strikes on each other's territory, Iran and Pakistan have cooled their rhetoric and signaled that they intend to de-escalate, echoing sentiment through official statements that the neighbors are "brotherly countries" that should pursue dialogue and cooperation.
Basit says this stems largely from the fact that the countries see themselves spread too thin in dealing with a host of pressing foreign and domestic issues.
Tehran has grappled with a series of attacks across the country, including a January 3 twin bombing that killed more than 90 people, and is engaged across the region directly or through groups that it backed such as Yemen's Huthis and Lebanon's Hizballah.
The tit-for-tat attacks, meanwhile, come as Pakistan is embroiled in an economic crisis and prepares to hold high-stakes elections on February 8, the first since former Prime Minister Imran Khan was removed in a vote of no confidence in April 2021, setting off years of escalating political turmoil.
"Between the economy, elections, and always-present tensions with India that could grow, Pakistan simply can't afford another front," Basit said.
Islamabad and Tehran are now pushing to cool down the situation, though Basit adds that the situation remains tense. "There is peace and calm now, but the animosity is ongoing," he said.
How Much Leverage Does China Have?
Following a week of tensions, China has leverage to push for a diplomatic settlement to the dispute, although experts say Beijing may be reluctant to intervene too publicly.
"China looks to be quite measured here in its response and that raises some questions about where China stands in using its influence," Basit said. "China knows it can influence the situation, but Beijing also usually shies away from situations like this because they worry that if they try and fail, then the West will look at it differently."
Beijing raised expectations in March 2023 it would play a larger political role in the Middle East when it brokered a historic deal between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia.
Michael Kugelman, the director of the Wilson Center's South Asia Institute, says China's willingness to be a mediator shouldn't be underplayed. "It looks like the Pakistanis and the Iranians had enough in their relationship to ease tensions themselves," he told RFE/RL. "But China was willing to do the Iran-Saudi deal, which is a more fraught relationship to get involved in. So, they might be relieved now, but that doesn't mean they won't step up if needed."
China also holds other cards if it needs to calm the situation between Iran and Pakistan.
As China's "iron brother," Islamabad has a close partnership with Beijing, with cooperation ranging from economic investment to defense. Pakistan is the largest buyer of Chinese weapons and is also home to the multibillion-dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship series of infrastructure projects within China's Belt and Road Initiative.
CPEC is part of Beijing's efforts to connect itself to the Arabian Sea and build stronger trade networks with the Middle East.
A centerpiece of the venture is developing the port of Gwadar in Balochistan, which would strengthen shipping lanes to the region, particularly for energy shipments from Iran.
For Tehran, China is a top buyer of sanctioned Iranian oil, and Beijing signed a sprawling 25-year economic and security agreement with Iran in 2021.
Arho Havren says that given both Iran and Pakistan's economic dependence on China, Beijing will do all it can, should tensions rise, but will likely do so behind the scenes. "China [is unlikely] to take a stronger public stake in the conflict, but will instead use its back-channels," Arho Havren said.
What Comes Next?
While the situation between Iran and Pakistan is moving towards de-escalation, the recent tensions highlight the often tenuous footing of regional rivalries that China's ambitions to lead the Global South rest upon.
Both Pakistan and Iran are members of the Beijing-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), which also includes India, Russia, and Central Asia (minus Turkmenistan). The SCO has been an important part of Beijing's bid for leadership across parts of Asia and the Middle East while looking to bring together countries to work together on economic and security issues.
China has invested in growing the bloc and is in discussion to add more countries, such as Saudi Arabia and Belarus, but further conflict between its members could derail those moves and damage the SCO's credibility.
Arho Havren says Beijing will still have to grapple with the lack of trust between Islamabad and Tehran and is facing similar issues elsewhere in the Middle East as it walks a tightrope between simultaneously raising its international influence and limiting any diplomatic exposure that could hurt its reputation.
"Cooperation may be easy, but the relations between the countries in the region are complex, and China's journey [in the Middle East] is still in its beginning," she said.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Iraqi Airline, Pro-Iranian Militia Leaders
The U.S. Treasury Department on January 22 designated Iraqi airline Fly Baghdad and its CEO for "supporting" Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Lebanon.
The department said in a news release that Fly Baghdad for several years had supported the operations of the IRGC's' Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and its proxies, including Kata’ib Hizballah (KH), a militia group with close ties to the Quds Force, by delivering materiel and personnel.
"Fly Baghdad flights have delivered shipments of weapons to Damascus International Airport in Syria for transfer to members of the IRGC-QF and Iran-aligned militia groups on the ground in Syria, including the Syrian Arab Republican Guard, Lebanese Hizballah, KH, and the KH-affiliated Abu al-Fadl al-Abbas Brigade," the Treasury said.
In addition, Fly Baghdad CEO Basheer al-Shabbani was designated by the Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) for owning or controlling -- directly or indirectly -- Fly Baghdad, the department said. OFAC also identified two Iraqi-registered aircraft owned by Fly Baghdad as blocked property.
OFAC also imposed sanctions on KH leaders Hossein Moanes, the head of KH political party Harakat Hoquq; Riyad al-Azzawi, a drone operator; and Awqad al-Hamidawi, who handles the group's businesses and financial portfolio.
In addition, Al-Massal Land Travel and Tourism Company, which is managed by Hamidawi, was designated for allegedly laundering money for the militia.
"Iran and its proxies have sought to abuse regional economies and use seemingly legitimate businesses as cover for funding and facilitating their attacks," said Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence.
The sanctions freeze all property and interests owned by the individuals and companies in U.S. jurisdiction and prohibit people in the United States from dealing with them.
In a separate statement, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said the IRGC-QF and Iranian-aligned militia groups "pose a significant threat to the Middle East region."
U.S. personnel in Iraq and Syria have increasingly been targeted by Iranian-backed militias since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. The conflict broke out broke out after Hamas extremists launched a cross-border attack on October 7, killing just over 1,100 Israelis, mainly civilians.
The most recent attack on U.S. personnel came on January 20, when missiles and rocket struck Iraq's Ain al-Asad Air Base, which houses U.S. troops. The U.S. Central Command said several personnel were "undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries" following the attack.
The so-called Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed responsibility for the attack. The Washington Institute for Near East Policy says the group emerged in October 2023 and is made up of several Iranian-backed armed groups.
Iranian Rapper Faces New Charges That Could Carry Death Sentence
Imprisoned Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi has been told he faces new additional charges that put him in jeopardy of facing the death penalty if convicted.
Amir Raisian, Salehi's legal representative, revealed the charges in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on January 21, saying the singer was also accused of "armed and group rebellion against the regime" and "conspiracy to commit security-related offenses."
Raisian said there was no evidence supporting the charges, and noted that no other individuals are implicated as accomplices in the case and that no weapons were ever found in Salehi's possession.
Under the Islamic Penal Code, individuals found guilty of "armed rebellion against the regime" could face the death penalty.
Raisian also pointed out that while the Supreme Court had previously ruled that a maximum of three charges can be applied in a single case, the Revolutionary Court of Isfahan has issued an indictment with 10 charges against Salehi.
Raisian added that Salehi appeared to qualify for a government amnesty, raising questions about the legitimacy of the renewed charges.
Salehi was initially arrested in November 2022 after a period of being in hiding. His detention immediately sparked significant attention and demands for his release, both domestically and internationally.
He was subsequently sentenced to more than six years in prison but released on November 18 after the Supreme Court, responding to an appeal, found "flaws in the original sentence." It sent the case back to a lower court for a reexamination and possible retrial.
He was temporarily released on bail in November after spending over a year in prison, including 252 days in solitary confinement, but then was rearrested shortly after publicly talking about his alleged torture in prison in a video.
Ye-One Rhie, a German lawmaker and Salehi's political sponsor, criticized the rapper's temporary release as insincere and a diversionary tactic by the Islamic republic to draw attention away from its oppressive regime.
Salehi has gained prominence for lyrics that rail against the corruption, widespread poverty, state executions, and killing of protesters in Iran.
His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country's leadership, accusing the authorities of "suffocating" the people without regard for their well-being.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Protesters In Iraqi Kurdistan Condemn Deadly Iranian Strikes
Protesters in Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdistan have condemned last week’s strikes on Irbil by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). Protests took place in the cities of Zakho and Akre on January 22, a day after demonstrators took to the streets in Irbil. An Israeli businessman, his wife, and two children were killed in the attack. The IRGC claimed to have struck an Israeli "spy headquarters." Irbil's chamber of commerce has also called for a boycott of Iranian products. Baghdad recalled its ambassador and lodged a complaint with the UN Security Council. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Islamabad, Tehran Announce Return Of Ambassadors, Visit By Iranian Foreign Minister
Iran and Pakistan have announced in a joint statement that their respective ambassadors will return to their posts and that Iran's foreign minister will visit Islamabad next week in a sign the neighboring states are rebuilding strained ties. Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Tehran and had not allowed his counterpart to return to Islamabad after Iran and Pakistan exchanged missile strikes last week at what they said were militant targets. The joint statement, issued on January 22, said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's visit will take place on January 29. To read the original story by Radio Mashaal, click here.
Iranian Soldier Suspected Of Killing 5 Fellow Troops In Southeastern City Arrested
An Iranian soldier accused of opening fire on fellow troops at a military base in the southeastern Kerman Province on January 21, killing five of them, has been arrested. Base commander Amir Gholamalian said on January 22 that the unidentified soldier was arrested in Zarand, a small city northwest of Kerman, where the shooting took place. Kerman Province police said that two assault rifles and ammunition were confiscated during the arrest. Kerman was the site of bombings claimed by the Islamic State extremist group that killed 94 people earlier this month. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Amid Rising Tensions With Iran, Pakistani Police Say Member Of Iranian-Backed Militant Group Arrested In Karachi
The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Pakistan's southwestern Sindh Province has said it has arrested a suspect in the 2019 attempted assassination attempt on a top Pakistani cleric, accusing the arrested man of being a "trained terrorist" who belongs to the Zainebiyoun Brigade, a militant group allegedly backed by Iran.
The CTD said in a January 20 statement that Syed Mohammad Mehdi was arrested in an operation at a bazaar in Karachi. The CTD accused Mehdi of targeting clerics in the provincial capital and of working for Iranian intelligence.
Khuram Waris, who heads the CTD in Karachi, told Radio Mashaal on January 21 that Mehdi is a Pakistani citizen who received training in a "neighboring country."
"He is a member of the Zainabiyoun Brigade. He was involved in many attacks, including the attack on Mufti Taqi Usmani in Karachi."
Usmani, a religious scholar and former top court judge in Pakistan, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Karachi in 2019. Two of Usmani's bodyguards were killed in the attack, for which no group claimed responsibility.
Waris claimed two associates of Mehdi's were also involved in recent attacks against clerics in Karachi.
The Zainabiyoun Brigade is alleged to have been formed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and believed to have up to 1,000 fighters.
The arrest comes amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and Tehran after the IRGC on January 16 launched unannounced missile and drone attacks against targets in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan.
The attacks against Jaish al-Adl, a U.S. designated terrorist group targeted that has been accused by Tehran of carrying out deadly attacks in Iran, were justified by Tehran as its "legitimate and legal right to deter national security threats."
Pakistan condemned the strike on its territory and responded on January 18 with air strikes against separatist groups allegedly hiding out on Iranian territory.
U.S. Blames Iranian-Backed Militants For Attack On American Base In Iraq
As heightened tensions in the Middle East raise the risk of a broader regional conflict, the United States has blamed Iranian-backed militants for an attack on a U.S. military base in Iraq, Israel has been accused of killing members of an Iranian-backed extremist group in Lebanon, and Tehran has accused Israel of killing members of the Iranian military in Syria in an incident Tehran says will not go unanswered.
U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, said on January 20 that "multiple ballistic missiles and rockets were launched by Iranian-backed militants in western Iraq targeting the Al-Assad Air Base," which is one of the largest U.S. military bases in Iraq.
CENTCOM said most of the missiles were intercepted but some had hit the base, at which about 2,500 U.S. soldiers are currently stationed.
"A number of U.S. personnel are undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries," CENTCOM said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "At least one Iraqi service member was wounded."
The attack comes as Iranian-backed proxies and partners have stepped up their strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria amid Israel's ongoing war against Iranian-backed Hamas -- which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union -- in the Gaza Strip.
Iranian officials have said that attacks by members of its "axis of resistance" against Israel and the West -- including Hamas, Lebanese Hizballah, and Yemen's Huthi rebels -- will not cease until a cease-fire is worked out halting ongoing fighting in the Gaza Strip.
Iranian state media reporting on the CENTCOM statement described the attack as having been carried out by "Iraqi resistance" forces, while saying the Islamic republic has denied using proxy forces in the Middle East.
Israel launched its military campaign against Hamas after it and other Palestinian extremist groups carried out a deadly surprise assault on Israel on October 7 that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
The resulting three months of war have left more than 20,000 Palestinians dead, according to observers. Iran, which fails to recognize Israel as a state and considers it one of its greatest enemies along with the United States, has positioned itself as one of the leading voices against Israel and for the Palestinian cause since the war in Gaza began.
Tehran has also accused Israel of involvement in twin bombings in Iran early this month despite the Islamic State (IS) extremist group, which Iran has fought in Syria and Iraq, claiming responsibility. Israel has denied any role in the bombings in the southeastern city of Kerman that killed nearly 100 people.
On January 15, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) carried out Iran's longest-ever strike by firing multiple ballistic missiles into northwestern Syria to attack what it called "terrorist bases" of IS and other extremist groups.
The same day, the IRGC launched ballistic missiles into Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region that targeted what it claimed was a "spy headquarters" operated by Israel. Israel has not commented on the allegation.
On January 20, Iran accused Israel of striking a building in the Syrian capital, Damascus, used by the IRGC. The strike, according to the IRGC, killed five of its members.
Various media reported that a senior officer the IRGC's elite foreign arm, the Quds Force, was among those killed, which reportedly included three Syrians, one Lebanese, and one Iraqi.
Reports also suggested a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Organization that took part in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 was killed.
Israel has not commented on the incident.
On January 20, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi threatened Israel with retaliation, saying it would not let the alleged attack go unanswered.
The next day, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf accused Israel of carrying out the attack in Syria in an act of "desperation" due to alleged battlefield defeats and embarrassment related to the Gaza war.
Later on January 21, security sources in Lebanon said two Lebanese Hizballah fighters were killed in what they called an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, in what would be the latest to target Lebanese Hizballah fighters in the area.
High-Ranking Iranian Security Officials Killed In Reported Israeli Air Strike In Syria
An Israeli air strike on January 20 that targeted a building in Syria's capital, Damascus, used by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) killed four Iranians, including two senior officials, Iranian media and the IRGC said.
In an official statement, the IRGC named its four members who were killed in the attack as Hojatullah Omidhar, Ali Aghazadeh, Hossein Mohammadi, and Saeed Karimi.
However, Nour News, which is thought to have close ties to the country’s intelligence services, identified two of the dead as General Sadegh Omidzadeh, the intelligence deputy of the IRGC's expeditionary Quds Force in Syria, and his deputy, Hajj Gholam.
Separately, Sky News Arabic channel reported that one of those killed in the strike was Akram al-Ajuri, a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Organization.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based opposition war monitor with a network of sources inside Syria, said at least six people -- five Iranians and a Syrian -- were killed in the strike that occurred during a meeting of from Iranian-backed groups.
The monitor said four other people were still missing under the rubble.
There was no immediate explanation for the media reports' discrepancy in the numbers, names, and nationalities of those killed in the attack on the Damascus neighborhood known as a high-security zone home to lRGC leaders and pro-Iran Palestinian factions.
Israeli media reported the attack quoting Reuters news agency, but there was no immediate official confirmation that Israel was behind the strike.
The attack occurred four weeks after Razi Musavi, a high-ranking official in IRGC's elite Quds Force, was killed in a similar attack in the Zainabiyah neighborhood of Damascus.
Musavi was responsible for military coordination between Iran and Syria, according to Reuters, while Tasnim news agency, which is close to the IRGC, reported that he had been one of the oldest advisers of the force in Syria and "an associate" of Qasem Soleimani, a former Quds commander who was killed in January 2020 in an air strike by U.S. forces near Baghdad.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
- By AFP
U.S. Carries Out Fresh Strikes Against Yemen's Huthis
The U.S. military on January 19 carried out another round of strikes against Yemen's Iranian-backed Huthi rebels, targeting missile launchers that were preparing for attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, the White House said. "This morning, U.S. forces conducted three successful self-defense strikes against Huthi targets in Yemen," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. It was the fourth "preemptive action" taken in the past week against Huthi missile launchers, Kirby said, adding that the actions were "done in self-defense, but it also helps make safer international waters for both naval vessels as well as merchant shipping."
Iran Says Two Suspects Killed, More Detained In Connection With Deadly Kerman Attacks
Iran’s Intelligence Ministry says two people were killed in a shoot-out and several others detained during a sweep to arrest suspects in connection with the deadly suicide bombings earlier this month in the southern city of Kerman that killed at least 91 people.
The ministry said in a statement on January 19 that two Islamic State (IS) group suspects were killed in an exchange of gunfire with security forces. The ministry said the "foreign terrorists" had planned a new attack targeting a law enforcement center in Kerman.
Police have been hunting for suspects in the attack since IS claimed that two of its members detonated explosive belts in a crowd gathered for a memorial ceremony near the tomb of Qasem Soleimani, a general in Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.
The ministry added in the statement that one of those arrested was Mohammad Omran Tanveer, also known as Abu Omran.
Identified by the Iranian intelligence forces as "an IS emir and bomb-making specialist," Tanveer is linked to Abdullah Tajiki, who the ministry has previously said was the primary architect and supporter of the Kerman bombings.
The ministry said that since it began searching for those behind the bombings, it had captured several IS members connected to Abdul Hakim Touhidi, a commander of the group's terrorist operations, and had foiled a planned terrorist attack near a holy shrine in the outskirts of the city of Mashhad.
The detailed statements from the Intelligence Ministry are unusual and follow heightened criticism of the Islamic republic's security organizations over the bombings, the bloodiest in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Soleimani had been part of the Iranian response to IS in Syria, while focusing on keeping embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad -- an ally of Tehran -- in power.
Soleimani also had extensive ties to proxy groups around the wider Middle East, including Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union. He was seen by Washington as the mastermind behind deadly roadside bombings targeting U.S. soldiers in Iraq.
Commemorations of Soleimani's death have previously drawn large crowds.
During his funeral in 2020, a stampede broke out and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a procession of thousands of Iranians.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Showcases Capabilities, Limits With Missile Strikes
Iran has showcased its advancing missile and drone capabilities in a demonstration of the lengths it can take to strike perceived threats. But in targeting extremist groups and an alleged spy base in neighboring countries, Tehran also showed there are limits to how far it is willing to go for now.
The strikes launched by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on January 15 and 16 made use of sophisticated missiles, violated the territorial sovereignty of Iraq, Syria, and Pakistan, and were clearly intended to send a message.
"We are a missile power in the world," Iranian state media quoted Defense Minister Reza Ashtiani as proclaiming. "Wherever [enemies] want to threaten the Islamic republic, we will react, and this reaction will definitely be proportionate, tough, and decisive."
The debut of medium-range ballistic missiles in at least two of the attacks was also widely seen as a warning to Tehran's archenemy, Israel, that it is in striking distance.
Tensions between Iran and Israel have soared amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip. Multiple Iranian proxies and partners have entered the fray against Israel in support of the Palestinian cause and the Iranian-backed Hamas, which is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union.
Iran openly supports the so-called "axis of resistance" -- Tehran's term for the extremist groups and even state actors it guides to varying degrees in opposition of Israel. Many in the axis are now in possession of Iranian or Iranian-derived missiles, but while Tehran may have established a "ring of fire" around Israel, it would prefer not to jump directly into it, analysts say.
Sitting on the sidelines of the fight it leads has presented some problems for Tehran, explains Hamidreza Azizi, a fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin.
"At a time when the rest of the members of the so-called axis of resistance are taking more aggressive actions in the region, Iran's absence would come with a very high cost of prestige for Tehran," Azizi told RFE/RL's Radio Farda. "In addition, within the framework of the theory of deterrence, the authorities of the Islamic republic believe that if [threats to Iran] are not responded to, it will cause more conflict."
Experts say that could explain the IRGC's missile and drone strikes this week, which showed that Iran is willing to use the growing firepower at its disposal to hit back at rogue enemies -- and potentially against Israel.
"Iran is engaging in several fronts at once, but not in the same manner," Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, told RFE/RL. "Public ballistic-missile operations from Iranian territory conveys a different message to a different audience than does proxy escalation."
Taleblu says that the more effective Iran's missiles become, the more they will be used to settle conflicts. But at times, he said, Iran "feels comfortable, or confident, or benefits from an overt attack showing its hand and capabilities versus not, as is the case in the tried-and-true proxy strategy."
In what Tehran called Iran's longest-ever missile strike, sophisticated Kheibar Shekan ballistic missiles capable of reaching Israel were used on January 15 to attack the "terrorist bases" of the Islamic State (IS) and other extremist groups in northwestern Syria.
The same night, in Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdistan region, Kheibar Shekan missiles and drones struck what the IRGC claimed was a "spy headquarters" operated by Israel. The Kurdistan region's Security Council has vehemently rejected Iran's claim.
And on January 16, IRGC missiles and drones targeted what the Foreign Ministry called "an Iranian terrorist group" in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan.
The attacks were justified by Tehran as its "legitimate and legal right to deter national security threats," the ministry said.
IS this month claimed responsibility for a twin suicide bombing that killed at least 94 people and injured more than 280 in the southern Iranian city of Kerman.
Jaish al-Adl, the U.S.-designated terrorist group targeted in Pakistan, has been accused by Tehran of carrying out attacks in Iran, including one on a police station in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province in December that left 11 officers dead.
Tehran has also accused Israel of involvement in the Kerman bombings, which Israel denies, as well as of killing IRGC commanders.
"Despite not telling Iraq or Pakistan about the strike in advance and writing off their sovereignty, the [Iranian] regime felt sufficiently confident that whatever target it struck would not be able to kinetically respond and hold Iran accountable," Taleblu said.
Pakistan and Iraq did condemn the strikes on their territories, with Islamabad answering on January 18 with air strikes against separatist groups allegedly hiding out on Iranian territory. But Taleblu said he saw Pakistan's strikes "more as an attempt to respond to Iran while providing a face-saving line of retreat."
Directly confronting Israel would come with a much higher level of risk, and Iran is already making good on its threats against Israel, according to Taleblu.
"Just because it is not overtly attacking Israel in a manner or with a weapon or with the publicity that would invite its own destruction does not mean the Islamic republic has not found ways to strike at the Jewish state, which is usually indirectly and with proxies," Taleblu said.
But for now, he said, the degree of direct Iranian involvement "is still likely to be limited until a borderline existential crisis or the gutting of deterrent."
Iran Rejects Dutch Claim That Infant Killed In Iraq Strikes
Iran has rejected a claim by the Netherlands that a Dutch infant was killed in Tehran-ordered air strikes this week on Iraqi Kurdistan.
Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on January 19 that the Dutch government had summoned the Iranian ambassador following the death of the infant in Irbil as a result of missile strikes by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) on January 15.
The Foreign Ministry has given no further details on the child, though Bruins Slot said the government was helping the family involved.
The IRGC struck the capital of Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region, targeting what it said was an Israeli "spy headquarters." The attack has been condemned by Iraq and Western powers, including the United States.
The strikes came amid growing concerns that the war between Israel and Hamas, which has been designated by the United States and European Union as a terrorist organization, may escalate and engulf the entire region.
Iraqi and Kurdish authorities said the strikes targeted the home of well-known Kurdish businessman Peshraw Dizayee, who was killed along with his wife and two children.
Baghdad recalled its ambassador from Tehran the day after the attack and lodged a complaint against its neighbor with the United Nations Security Council.
"We have no evidence of the death of a child in the terrorist base of Mossad in northern Iraq," Iranian foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told Bruins Slot, according to an Iranian statement, referring to the Israeli intelligence agency.
The Iranian statement came hours after Bruins Slot said she had spoken to Amir-Abdollahian "for clarification" about the death of the baby, whom she said was less than a year old.
"The death of the young child...is truly heartbreaking," Bruins Slot wrote, "strongly" condemning the IRGC strikes.
The IRGC said the strikes in Iraq were in response to the killing of several "Resistance Axis" commanders, including IRGC generals, by Israel. The so-called Resistance Axis refers to Iran's network of allies in the region.
Three IRGC generals were killed in suspected Israeli strikes in Syria in December, including Iran's top commander in the country, Seyyed Razi Mousavi.
The IRGC also suggested that the strikes in Syria were in retaliation for the deadly twin suicide bombings in Kerman on January 3 that killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a memorial for top commander Qassem Soleimani.
The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the bombings.
- By Reuters
U.S. Conducts New Strikes Hitting Huthi Anti-Ship Missiles As Shipping Disruptions Grow
The U.S. launched new strikes against Huthi anti-ship missiles aimed at the Red Sea on January 18 as growing tensions in the region's sea lanes disrupted global trade and raised fears of supply bottlenecks that could reignite inflation. The two Huthi anti-ship missiles targeted were being prepared to fire into the Red Sea and deemed "an imminent threat" to shipping and U.S. Navy vessels, the U.S. military said. Attacks by the Iran-allied Huthi rebels on ships in and around the Red Sea since November have already slowed trade between Asia and Europe.
Pakistan Says 'No Desire' to Escalate Tensions With Iran
Pakistani Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said his country "has no interest or desire" to escalate tensions with neighboring Iran after cross-border skirmishes this week killed at least 11 people on both sides.
Pakistani warplanes launched air strikes early on January 18 on alleged militant targets in Iran, an attack that Tehran said killed at least nine people, including six children and two women.
Jilani, who is heading the Foreign Ministry as part of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul-Haq Kakar's government, told his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, during a call on January 19 that Pakistan targeted "terrorist camps" belonging to Baluch separatists "inside Iran."
"Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalation," Jilani said, according to a short statement issued by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry after the call.
Later, Jilani emphasized the need for "closer cooperation on security issues" in a call with his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, according to a statement by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry.
Amir-Abdollahian told Jilani that the two countries should "seriously pursue" cooperation, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a separate statement, adding that Jilani had invited Amir-Abdollahian to make an "official visit" to Islamabad.
The strikes in Sistan-Baluchistan Province came after an attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province on January 16 that killed two children. Tehran said it targeted the Sunni Baluch militant group Jaish al-Adl, which is designated as a terrorist entity by both Iran and the United States.
Jilani's comment comes as Pakistan’s National Security Committee (NSC), which brings together the country’s top civilian and military figures, is set to convene a meeting on January 19 to discuss the standoff with Iran.
On January 18, Fidan spoke to Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, who expressed his country's desire to "expand relations with neighboring countries."
In Zahedan, the capital of Iran's Sistan-Baluchestan Province, protesters took to the streets after Friday Prayers on January 19 to condemn what they described as the "ethnic cleansing" of the Baluch people. Videos shared on social media by Haalvsh, a group that monitors rights violations in the impoverished province, showed protesters chanting against the Iranian leadership, the IRGC, and Pakistan.
The tit-for-tat strikes have plunged relations between Iran and nuclear-armed Pakistan into crisis and threatened to ignite a full-scale war in the volatile region, experts say.
Pakistan recalled its ambassador following Iran's strikes on January 16 and told the Iranian ambassador, who was in Tehran at the time, not to return to Islamabad.
While criticizing Islamabad for the scale of the attack, Iran's Foreign Ministry on January 18 appeared to try to allay concerns of rising tensions, striking a conciliatory tone in its statement by referring to Pakistan as a "friend and brother."
The porous, 900-kilometer border between Iran and Pakistan has proved difficult to control, allowing various militant groups, particularly those who harbor Baluch nationalist ideologies, to operate in the area.
On January 16, Iraq also recalled its envoy from Tehran after civilians were killed in an IRGC missile strike in Irbil in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region. Iranian missiles also struck Idlib in Syria.
The IRGC said the attacks in Iraq and Syria had targeted "spy headquarters" and "terrorist" targets.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal
Pakistan Attacks Targets In Iran After Iranian Air Strikes Cross Border
Pakistani air strikes hit villages in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan Province near the two countries' border on January 18, killing nine people, according to Iranian officials. The assault follows Iran's January 16 attack on targets inside Pakistan's Balochistan Province. Both sides said they were taking action against militant groups in the restive border region, but the tit-for-tat strikes have raised concerns about escalating regional tensions.
Cross-Border Strikes A Major Escalation In Long-Running Iran-Pakistan Dispute
Iran and Pakistan have been battling insurgencies in a large swathe of desolate territory along their 900-kilometer-long shared border for decades.
The two neighbors have occasionally attempted to cooperate. But more frequently they have accused each other of sheltering militants who carry out deadly attacks on the other country.
In a major escalation, Tehran and Islamabad both launched deadly cross-border attacks this week in the worst-ever flare-up of violence involving the two countries.
The tit-for-tat strikes have plunged relations between Iran and nuclear-armed Pakistan into crisis and threatened to ignite a full-scale war in the volatile region, experts said.
"The situation after the attacks is war-like," said Kiyya Baloch, a Pakistani journalist and commentator who tracks militancy in the region. "It will have grave consequences."
Iran carried out a drone and missile attack on Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan late on January 16, killing two children. Tehran said it had targeted Jaish al-Adl, a Baluch militant group believed to be operating out of Pakistan.
In response, Islamabad said it conducted air strikes on January 18 in Iran's southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan targeting the hideouts of the Baloch Liberation Front (BLF) and the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), two separatist groups suspected of hiding out in Iran.
Iranian officials said the strikes killed at least nine people, including six children and two women. The attack was the first time that a foreign country had launched an assault inside the Islamic republic since the devastating 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War.
Underscoring the breakdown in relations, Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran and blocked Tehran's envoy from returning to Islamabad.
"It is a new twist and a major diplomatic setback, which was not expected in their bilateral relations," Baloch said.
Experts said the neighbors had appeared to be improving ties after years of mutual mistrust.
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Pakistan's acting prime minister, Anwar ul-Haq Kakar, met at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, this week. Meanwhile, a Pakistani delegation visited Iran's southeastern Chabahar Port on January 16 in a bid to boost bilateral trade.
History Of Suspicion
Pakistan and Iran's relations have long been overshadowed by the low-level insurgencies simmering in predominately Baluch areas spanning both countries.
Pakistan's resource-rich but impoverished province of Balochistan has been the scene of a separatist insurgency and a brutal state crackdown that have killed thousands of people since 2004.
Meanwhile, separatists and militant groups operating in Sistan-Baluchistan, one of Iran's poorest provinces, carry out sporadic attacks against Iranian security forces.
Jundallah, a Baluch militant group, began carrying out bomb and gun attacks against Iranian security personnel after it was formed in 2005. After a deadly government crackdown and the execution of Jundallah leader Abdolmalek Rigi in 2010, Jaish al-Adl emerged as its successor.
Since 2013, Tehran has launched cross-border missile attacks and carried out assassinations of Jaish al-Adl leaders in Pakistan and accused Islamabad of sheltering them. In turn, Pakistan has accused Iran of supporting the BLA and BLF.
Experts said the recent cross-border strikes could prompt Tehran and Islamabad to boost their alleged support to their militant allies.
"This, in turn, will prolong and intensify the [Baluch] conflicts in these two countries," said Baloch.
A Wider War?
There have been concerns that the recent flare-up could trigger a full-blown war. But experts have played down that possibility, saying the two countries have little appetite for a costly conflict as they grapple with a litany of internal and external challenges.
"The Islamic republic has enough on its plate in the region and is overstretched," said Hamidreza Azizi, a visiting fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs in Berlin. "A new war on its eastern border is the last thing they want."
Experts said Tehran has been flexing its muscles in the region since Israel, Iran's archenemy, launched a war in the Gaza Strip against Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union. Hamas, which is backed by Iran, launched an unprecedented attack inside Israel on October 7.
Prior to its air raids on Pakistan, Tehran recently conducted missile attacks in Syria and Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region. The former was seen as retaliation against the Islamic State (IS) extremist group for its deadly suicide bombings inside Iran on January 3 that killed nearly 100 people.
Pro-Iranian militant groups, including Lebanon's Hizballah and the Huthi rebels in Yemen, meanwhile, have hit Israeli and U.S. targets in the Middle East, putting the region on edge.
Azizi said Tehran's decision to hit targets in Pakistan was a miscalculation, adding Iran was not prepared for Pakistan's retaliatory attack.
"It was a grave strategic mistake by Iran to create unnecessary conflict while it is already struggling with an array of different conflicts in the region," he said.
Although experts said new strikes by Iran and Pakistan cannot be ruled out, they expected Tehran and Islamabad to pursue deescalation.
In statements issued on January 18, Tehran and Islamabad both called for good neighborly relations, even as they urged each other to tackle militancy in their territories.
China, which has ties with both Pakistan and Iran, has urged restraint. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said on January 18 that Beijing "would like to play a constructive role in cooling down the situation."
"Being the main ally of Islamabad and a close partner of Tehran, Beijing is trying to calm the situation down," said Azizi.
Stockholm Says Swedish-Iranian Man Detained in Iran
Iranian authorities arrested a Swedish-Iranian man in his 60s last year, Stockholm said on January 18, as tensions between the two countries continue to build.
Without identifying the man, Sweden said he had been arrested at the end of November 2023 "without a clear reason" and called for his release. Iran has not yet commented on the issue.
The news comes a day after the Swedish Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires and demanded the release of all Swedish prisoners "who are arbitrarily detained."
The unnamed man is the latest Swedish citizen to be arrested by the Islamic republic, which is accused by Western powers and rights groups of detaining foreign nationals to use as bargaining chips.
At least two other Swedish citizens are detained in Iran, including Ahmadreza Djalali, who also holds Iranian citizenship, and Johan Floderus, who worked for the European Union's diplomatic corps.
Djalili, a medical doctor, was arrested in 2016 and was sentenced to death in 2017 for allegedly spying for Israel, a charge he has denied. Floderus, who was detained in April 2022, is accused of the same charge and his trial is ongoing.
Iran is said to be trying to put pressure on Sweden to release Hamid Nouri, a former Iranian prison official who has been sentenced to life in prison for crimes committed during the mass execution of political prisoners in 1988. His appeal was rejected last month.
Iran warned that it "reserves the right to take appropriate measures" after a Swedish court of appeals upheld Nouri's sentence.
Tehran recalled its ambassador from Stockholm after Nouri's initial conviction in 2022. In 2023, it said it would not allow a new Swedish ambassador to enter the country in the wake of a Koran burning row.
With reporting by AP
Rights Group Calls For International Pressure On Iran To Halt 'Imminent Execution' Of Kurdish Prisoners
A U.S.-based rights group has urged world leaders to pressure Iran to stop what it described as the "imminent execution" of four ethnic Kurds convicted of spying for Israel.
Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), said in an appeal on January 18 that all four men "demand urgent global attention."
"World leaders must call on the Iranian authorities to immediately halt their spree of executions or face diplomatic and economic consequences," he added.
CHRI said the four prisoners -- identified as Vafa Azarbar, Mohammad (Hajir) Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazloum, and Pejman Fatehi -- were sentenced to death "within 24 hours of a secret trial" and raised concerns about them facing execution "without ever being provided a modicum of due process."
Iran's Intelligence Ministry has claimed that the men were operatives of the leftist Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, but the party has denied the assertion.
In December, Iran executed four people -- three men and a woman -- accused of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency.
Abram Paley, U.S. deputy special envoy for Iran, on January 12 condemned the death sentences handed to the four ethnic Kurds and called on Iranian authorities to "release all unjustly detained political prisoners and stop repressing their own people."
Days later, he criticized the Iranian government's "use of the death penalty to target the exercise of human rights" following a report by CHRI that the Islamic republic had executed more than 700 people in 2023.
Amnesty International says the Islamic republic executed more people than any other country in the world other than China last year.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after she was arrested for allegedly not covering her hair properly.
Iran Tries To Allay Fears Of Rising Tensions Following Pakistan Cross-Border Attacks
Iran has condemned what it called a "disproportionate and unacceptable" attack by Pakistan on its territory, which came in response to an Iranian strike, raising fears of escalating military exchanges between the two neighbors.
While criticizing Islamabad for the scale of the attack, Iran's Foreign Ministry also appeared to try and allay concerns of rising tensions, striking a conciliatory tone in its statement on January 18 by referring to Pakistan as a "friend and brother."
Pakistani warplanes launched air strikes early on January 18 on alleged militant targets in Iran, an attack that Tehran said killed at least nine people, including six children and two women, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said it had summoned Pakistan's charge d'affaires in response to the attack, the first by another country on Iranian soil since the end of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War.
The strikes in Sistan-Baluchistan Province came after an attack by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province on January 16 that killed two children.
In a statement on January 18, Turkey's Foreign Ministry expressed concern with "recent developments that started" with Iran's attacks against targets in Iraq on January 16 before it attacked Pakistan.
"We hope that all issues will soon come to an end through dialogue and cooperation without further threatening regional security and stability," the ministry said, adding that Ankara "is ready to contribute to the peaceful resolution" disputes.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry later said Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Turkey's top diplomat Hakan Fidan had spoken on the phone, with the Iranian official expressing his country's desire to "expand relations with neighboring countries."
In Beijing, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said China was ready to mediate between Iran and Pakistan.
"The Chinese side sincerely hopes that the two sides can exercise calm and restraint and avoid an escalation of tension," spokeswoman Mao Ning said.
"We are also willing to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation if both sides so wish," she said.
UN chief Antonio Guterres urged both countries "to exercise maximum restraint to avoid a further escalation of tensions," spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.
U.S. President Joe Biden said the air strikes by Pakistan and Iran on each other's territory showed Tehran was not "particularly well-liked in the region."
The United States is trying to understand how the situation will develop, Biden said. The White House also warned against any escalation.
Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told reporters that none of the people killed was Iranian. Some reports said all of those killed were Pakistani citizens.
Alireza Marhamati, an official in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan Province, said Pakistan used three drones to target a border village. He added that all of those killed were citizens of Pakistan.
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the strikes targeted "terrorist" bases.
"This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Sistan-Baluchistan Province of Iran. A number of terrorists were killed during the intelligence-based operation codenamed Marg Bar Sarmachar," the statement said.
The Pakistani retaliatory strike came hours after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Iran in protest to the IRGC's attack, and said it "reserves the right to respond" to Iran's "illegal attack."
The statement also said that Iran bears responsibility for the "consequences" of the attack.
The IRGC claimed its January 16 strike targeted sites in Balochistan that were linked to the Sunni Baluch militant group Jaish al-Adl.
Following the IRGC's strikes, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Pakistani counterpart on a call that Tehran "strongly respects" Islamabad's territorial integrity and sovereignty and described Pakistan as a "brother."
The porous, 900-kilometer border between Iran and Pakistan has proved difficult to control, allowing various militant groups, particularly those who harbor Baluch nationalist ideologies, to operate in the area.
On January 16, Iraq also recalled its envoy from Tehran after civilians were killed in an IRGC missile strike in Irbil in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region. Iranian missiles also struck Idlib in Syria.
The IRGC said the attacks in Iraq and Syria had targeted "spy headquarters" and "terrorist" targets.
The exchange of strikes is likely further strain relations between Iran and nuclear-armed Pakistan while also raising the prospect of wider conflict in the Middle East amid the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Iran's Supreme Court Denies Retrial For Four Kurds Facing Death Sentences
Iran's Supreme Court has rejected a request for a retrial for four Kurdish political prisoners facing death sentences after being convicted of cooperating with Israel, charges they denied, lawyer Masud Shamsnejad said.
In a statement posted on social media on January 16, Shamsnejad said the court dismissed the retrial request, citing the absence of initial and final verdict documents in the cases of the four -- identified as Vafa Azarbar, Mohammad (Hajir) Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazloum, and Pejman Fatehi -- even though in such cases security issues are cited for keeping such crucial documents from defense lawyers.
Throughout the case, Shamsnejad has complained that both he and his clients were denied their rightful legal protections. He described his efforts as "unavailing" and "merely nominal."
Joana Teymasi, the wife of Mazloum, posted a video on social media on January 13 in which she asked people to "take all necessary measures to save the lives of these four prisoners."
The United States has publicly condemned the execution orders for the four, adding an international dimension to the ongoing human rights discourse in Iran.
Iran's Intelligence Ministry has identified the group as operatives from the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, but the party has denied the claim. It has said previously that several of its members have been arrested.
In December, Iran executed four people -- three men and one woman -- accused of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a yearslong shadow war. Tensions have been exacerbated by the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas, which has been declared a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Meanwhile, the rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after she was arrested for wearing a hijab improperly.
Iran Human Rights said that as of December 2023 more than 700 people had been executed in Iran, with a marked increase in recent months.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executed more people than any other country in the world other than China last year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Yemen's Huthis Say U.S.-Owned Ship Hit With Missiles As U.S. Redesignates Them Global Terrorists
Yemen's Huthi movement on January 17 targeted a U.S. ship with missiles resulting in a "direct hit," the group's military spokesman said, even as the United States will put the Huthis back on a list of "specially designated global terrorist groups" due to their repeated attacks on international shipping. "The naval forces will not hesitate to target all sources of threat in the Red and Arabian sea within the legitimate right to defend Yemen and to continue supporting the oppressed Palestinian people,” spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement that identified the ship hit as the U.S. Genco Picardy bulk carrier. "These attacks against international shipping have endangered mariners, disrupted the free flow of commerce, and interfered with navigational rights and freedoms," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a January 17 statement, adding that the Huthis "must be held accountable for their actions." The designation takes effect in 30 days.
Iranian Lawyer Who Defended Activists Gets 2-Year Ban From Practicing Law
Iranian lawyer Khosrow Alikordi, known for representing activists and their families, has been handed a two-year ban from practicing law amid increased pressure from the government on legal professionals involved in high-profile political cases.
The ruling, issued by the fourth branch of the Khorasan Bar Association's Disciplinary Court, centers on Alikordi's dissemination of information about his clients, including Fatemeh Sepehri and relatives of Abolfazl Adinehzadeh.
Adinehzadeh was killed during nationwide unrest following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police for an alleged violation of the hijab law.
In June, Adinezadeh's father and sister, represented by Alikordi, were charged with "anti-government propaganda" for their comments during media interviews and social-media posts over Abolfazl Adinehzadeh's death.
Another client of Alikordi, Fatemeh Sepehri, is an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has publicly called for his resignation. Her activism led to her arrest last year during the nationwide protests sparked by Amini's death.
Alikordi has been convicted in two separate cases over the past two months on charges that include "spreading false information through computer systems and failure to maintain confidentiality" and "engaging in propaganda activities benefiting groups in opposition to the regime."
The convictions led to a one-year prison sentence, a two-year exile to Nehbandan city, and fines.
Several Iranian lawyers -- including Nazanin Salari, Bahar Sahraian, Mahmud Taravatroy, and Amin Adel Ahmadian -- have been arrested or interrogated after representing people detained during the unrest.
Anger over the death of Amini prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
