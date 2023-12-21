Iran
Iranian Lawmaker Claims Up to 2,000 People Facing Execution For Alleged Drug Crimes In Small District
Yahya Ebrahimi, an Iranian lawmaker who represents the Delfan district of Lorestan Province, has alleged that up to 2,000 suspects are risking execution for drug-trafficking offenses in the small western Iranian district.
In a video that went viral after he shared it on social media, Ebrahimi spoke about his visit to Delfan, which has a population of about 150,000, and the meetings he had there with the families of individuals convicted of drug trafficking that face execution, voicing his deep concern about the alarmingly high number of death-row inmates in Delfan.
"I am profoundly shocked by this situation, how officials over the past 44 years have created the conditions leading to such a high rate of crime and subsequent executions," Ebrahimi said, in apparent reference to the time interval that passed since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which brought the current Iranian rulers to power.
"Unfortunately, we are now witnessing these individuals on the verge of execution," Ebrahimi said, adding that he has appealed to authorities to stop the executions.
"I have asked the head of [Iran's] judiciary to refrain from carrying out these sentences for the sake of God and the people, and because we, the officials, should also be held accountable, because authorities could have helped this city to get rid of poverty and misery," he said.
The precise time when the video was recorded is unclear, although Ebrahimi's statements were reported by the website of the Tehran-based Ettela'at newspaper on December 20.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
The United Nations General Assembly recently passed a resolution condemning widespread human rights violations in Iran, specifically highlighting the numerous executions carried out by the Islamic republic. The resolution noted that these executions often occur following forced confessions and without fair trials.
Amnesty International has also voiced concern, reporting a significant increase in drug-related executions in Iran.
In the first five months of this year alone, the number of drug-offense executions amounted to two-thirds of the total executions in the country, Amnesty said, adding that those facing capital punishment for drug offenses often come from marginalized and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
More News
Rights Groups Slam Iran For Executing 'Child Bride'
Human rights groups and others have condemned the execution of a woman in Iran who was found guilty of killing the man she was forced to marry as a child.
Amnesty International said it "is horrified by reports" of the "chilling execution" in Iran of Samira Sabzian, a mother of two.
Sabzian was reportedly hanged at dawn on December 20 in Ghezel Hesar prison in the Tehran satellite city of Karaj, according to human rights groups, although Iranian state media have not reported it.
She had been in prison for the past decade. Iran carried out the execution despite an international campaign for clemency.
In a social-media post, Amnesty International called on the international community to "urgently call on Iran's authorities to immediately establish an official moratorium on executions," noting that at least 115 people had been executed in Iran in November alone.
Amnesty noted that Sabzian had been convicted under the principle of "qesas" -- retribution-in-kind -- for the killing of the man she was forced to marry as a child.
"At the sentencing stage, qesas entails a mandatory death penalty for homicide, removing the ability of courts to consider relevant evidence and potentially mitigating circumstances such as history of abuse and trauma when issuing a sentence," the global human rights watchdog explained.
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group said Sabzian was a child bride who had married her husband at the age of 15 and had been a victim of domestic violence, according to relatives.
"Samira was a victim of years of gender apartheid, child marriage, and domestic violence, and today she fell victim to the incompetent and corrupt regime's killing machine," Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of IHR, said.
The office of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights said it was "alarmed" by the execution.
"We again urge Iran to establish a moratorium on all executions with a view to abolishing death penalty," it added, AFP reported.
Her execution comes as concern grows over the number of people executed this year by Iran, where hundreds of people have been hanged mainly on drug and murder charges, including more than a dozen women.
With reporting by AFP
Iranian 'Child Bride' Hanged For Murder Of Husband, Rights Groups Say
Iran on December 20 hanged a woman convicted of murdering her husband, whom she married while still a child, defying an international campaign for clemency, rights groups said. Samira Sabzian, who had been in prison for the past decade, was executed at dawn in Ghezel Hesar prison in the Tehran satellite city of Karaj, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said. Her execution comes as concern grows over the numbers of people this year executed by Iran, where hundreds of people have been hanged mainly on drug and murder charges, including more than a dozen women.
Filmmakers Call On Iran To Drop Charges Against Two Directors
Filmmakers and film-festival organizers from around the world have called on Iran in an open letter to drop all charges against Iranian filmmakers Behtash Sanaeeha and Maryam Moghadam and lift their travel ban.
In the letter released on December 19, the signatories urge the Iranian authorities to halt what they describe as the "merciless harassment" of filmmakers, writers, artists, and composers who give a voice to the aspirations and dreams of the Iranian people.
Among the prominent signatories of the letter are organizers of the Berlin Film Festival, Artists at Risk (affiliated with the PEN American Center), Addis International Film Festival, Naples Human Rights Film Festival, Geneva Human Rights Film Festival, and Cine INSTAR Festival.
Sanaeeha and Moghadam, who have gained international acclaim particularly for their film Ballad Of A White Cow, face accusations of "propaganda against the system and actions against national security."
The open letter highlights the couple's recent ordeal during the production of their new film, My Favorite Cake, when their passports were reportedly confiscated in Tehran as they planned to travel to Paris for postproduction work.
Sanaeeha and Moghadam as well as dozens of other Iranian filmmakers were among those who joined the Facebook hashtag #put_your_gun_down, to protest a violent crackdown during demonstrations that followed in the aftermath of a mall building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan that killed at least 41 people in May 2022.
Iranian officials have kept up the pressure on filmmakers amid a renewed crackdown on dissent over the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged clothing violation in September 2022.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Katayoun Riahi.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Thousands Of Afghans Deported From Pakistani, Iranian Prisons
Thousands of Afghans who were detained in Pakistani and Iranian prisons have been sent back to Afghanistan as Islamabad and Tehran ramp up the expulsion of Afghan citizens.
In Karachi, the capital of the southern Pakistani province of Sindh, the Taliban's consul-general, Abdul Jabbar Takhari, said that over 3,000 Afghans detained in the region's prisons had been sent back during the past year.
"Women and children are among the 3,053 Afghans who were sent back," he told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on December 19.
"During the past two months, more than 460 Afghans who had been detained despite possessing legal documents were repatriated after they were released," he added.
Takhari said that 356 Afghans still languished in prisons across Sindh.
Meanwhile, Taliban officials in the southern Nimroz Province said that during the past nine months, Iran has handed over 300 Afghan detainees.
The large number of Afghans detained, mostly on charges of staying illegally in the two countries, indicates the scale of the forced expulsions of Afghans from its eastern and western neighbors.
According to the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, Islamabad currently hosts more than 3 million Afghans, while more than 4.5 million displaced people live in Iran, the vast majority of whom are Afghan.
Taliban and Pakistani officials say that over half a million Afghans have returned to their country from Pakistan during the past three months.
In early October, Islamabad announced that all 1.7 million "undocumented foreigners" should leave the country by November 1.
During the past few months, several hundred thousand Afghans have been forced out of Iran in a similar campaign. Iranian officials say over half of the 5 million Afghans living in the country currently do not possess the documents required to stay in the country.
Most Afghans returning from Iran and Pakistan complain of harassment, abuse, and mistreatment.
"The police took away all our money after detaining us," Roman Yadgar, who was recently returned to Afghanistan after being freed from prison in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, told Radio Azadi.
"They didn't give us any food, mistreated our children and women, and treated us inhumanely," he added. "After a few days, they deported us here.”
Aid agencies have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe if Islamabad and Tehran continue to send millions of Afghans back.
With more than 29 million of the country's estimated 40 million population in need of humanitarian assistance, Afghanistan is already reeling from the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Earlier this month, Asif Durrani, Pakistan's special envoy to Afghanistan, said that nearly 450,000 Afghan nationals returned to their home country since Islamabad announced two months ago that it would deport all undocumented foreigners.
Durrani shared the latest data while addressing a seminar in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, VOA reported on December 6. He was speaking the same day the United Nations renewed its warning that Afghans returning from Pakistan "face a precarious, uncertain future" in their crisis-hit and impoverished country.
U.S. Charges Foreign Nationals With Exporting Drone Components To Iran
The United States has charged two foreign nationals with supplying microelectronics to Iran for use in the drone program run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. The two men, Hossein Hatefi Ardakani of Iran and Gary Lam of China, are accused in an indictment unsealed on December 19 with conspiring to illegally export U.S.-made dual-use microelectronics to Iran. The indictment says Ardakani and his co-conspirators used foreign companies to evade U.S. export controls on the equipment. The U.S. Treasury Department also designated Ardakani and other people and entities involved in the procurement network for sanctions. Lam was previously designated.
Life Sentence of Former Iranian Official Upheld By Swedish Court
A Swedish Appeals Court on December 19 upheld the life sentence of Hamid Noury, a former assistant prosecutor at Gohardasht Prison in Iran, convicted last year for his role in the execution of political prisoners in Iran in 1988.
The executions had been ordered by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder and leader of the Islamic republic at the time.
The landmark trial lasted for nine months in Sweden and involved extensive testimonies from over 60 plaintiffs, witnesses, and experts in Islamic jurisprudence and international law.
In a statement, 452 civil and political activists highlighted the ruling as a major victory for the justice movement in Iran.
Activists expressed hope that Noury's conviction is a step toward bringing every perpetrator of human rights violations in Iran to justice, both domestically and internationally.
Khomeini's order, or fatwa, initially targeted members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), a militant leftist group that for years was considered a terrorist organization by the United States and Britain, but it eventually included all left-wing opponents of the theocratic regime.
The MKO killed U.S. personnel in Iran during the 1970s and carried out a series of terror attacks on Iranian embassies in 13 different countries in 1992, leading to its inclusion on the lists of terrorist organizations of the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.
In 2013 the group was removed from the list amid efforts by Washington to support it in its fight against the Islamic regime in Tehran.
The Iranian government has never acknowledged the mass executions, nor provided any information about the number of prisoners killed.
The rights watchdog Amnesty International has estimated that 4,500 people were executed, while the MKO places the number at around 30,000. Many of the victims were buried in secret.
Noury's verdict was issued amid ongoing tensions between Iran and Sweden. The fate of at least two Swedish citizens imprisoned in Iran, Ahmadreza Djalali and Johan Floderus, remains a point of contention.
Many Western governments have accused Iran's regime of taking dual and foreign nationals hostage for the sole purpose of using them in prisoner swaps or as bargaining chips in international negotiations. Tehran has denied the accusations.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Nobel Laureate Boycotts Latest Trial
Imprisoned Iranian human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has refused to attend a court hearing in a trial against her, calling the revolutionary tribunal "a slaughterhouse."
"The Revolutionary Court is a slaughterhouse for the youth of this land, and I will not set foot in this slaughterhouse. I do not acknowledge the authority or credibility of judges affiliated with security institutions and show trials," Mohammadi said in a statement on her Instagram account published by her family, who accepted the 2023 prize in Oslo on her behalf on December 10.
The hearing, the first since she was awarded the Nobel Prize, was reportedly set to address her recent activities in prison, and had been scheduled at Branch 26 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Tehran.
Mohammadi, who has been in and out of prison for the better part of the last 20 years, began serving her current 10-year sentence on various charges in November 2021.
Her family said this will be the third trial that the 51-year-old activist for women's rights has faced related to her activities in prison.
The accusations for which Mohammadi was summoned to court were not immediately known. Even from Tehran's notorious Evin Prison, she has continued her political activism against Iran's strict dress code for women and against its ruling theocracy.
She has refused to wear a mandatory hijab during her transfers from Evin Prison to hospital and back on at least three occasions.
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6.
For years, Mohammadi has voiced dissent against the hijab, or mandatory head scarf, rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic regime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Appeal Verdict Due In Ex-Iranian Official's Trial In Sweden
A Swedish appeals court will announce on December 19 its verdict in the trial of a former Iranian prison official handed a life sentence in a lower court for crimes committed during a 1988 purge of dissidents. The verdict could have repercussions on the fate of Swedish prisoners in Iran, including EU diplomat Johan Floderus, who has been held for more than 600 days. Hamid Noury, 62, was arrested at Stockholm's airport in November 2019 after Iranian dissidents in Sweden filed police complaints against him.
Iran's Water Reserves Plunge Amid Drought, Mismanagement
The water level in Iran's reservoirs has seen a steep decline due to an increased production of hydroelectricity amid shortages prompted by high temperatures, drought, and mismanagement.
The ISNA news agency on December 17 reported that the water volume in Iran's hydroelectric plant reservoirs is currently at 40 percent capacity -- a dangerously low level.
Official data reveals that while the water inflow into reservoirs was up by 7 percent in December compared to the same period last year, the outflow surged by 22 percent -- a year-on-year loss of 1 billion cubic meters of water reserves prompted apparently by a dramatic 57 percent increase in hydroelectric power generation over the first eight months of this year.
Energy Ministry data suggests that authorities ramped up hydroelectric power production in an unprecedented manner in response to an electricity shortage in summer due to high temperatures.
The dramatic increase in water usage for the production of electricity in a country that has already been confronted with major water shortages comes amid a drastic failure to meet the renewable electricity production targets set by the government.
Out of the 2,600 megawatts of solar and wind power promised at the start of the year, a meager 1 percent has been achieved so far.
Altogether, while the government had announced an ambitious extra 6,000-megawatts would be produced this year, so far only 15 percent of that target has been achieved, with the majority of new production facilities being based on low-efficiency plants that use gas, mazut, and diesel oil.
While Iran is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change in the Middle East, government mismanagement of scant water resources has added to the shortages, triggering angry protests in recent years, especially in drought-stricken areas.
Water scarcity has also led to conflict. Iran and Afghanistan engaged in deadly cross-border clashes in May after Tehran demanded that its neighbor release more water from upstream to feed Iran's endangered southeastern wetlands.
In July, officials warned that more than 1 million hectares of the country's territory -- roughly equivalent to the size of Lebanon -- is essentially becoming unlivable every year.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization has estimated that 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought to some degree annually.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Disruption At Iranian Gas Stations Likely Caused By 'Outside Interference'
Gas stations across Iran were hit by disruptions on December 18, with Oil Minister Javad Owji saying that foreign interference was the probable cause.
Owji told state television on December 18 that about 70 percent of the country's gas stations were hit, adding that it was possible the disruption was the result of "outside interference."
Owji later said 1,650 gas stations out of the 3,800 supervised by his ministry were operational.
A hacker group known as Gonjeshke Darande, or Predatory Sparrow, which Tehran accuses of having ties with Israel, claimed responsibility for the disruption.
"We, the Predatory Sparrow, have again targeted the Islamic republic's national fuel supply system with a cyberattack," the group claimed on social media.
The hacker group's claim could not be independently verified.
Iran's Civil Defense Agency, which is responsible for the country's cybersecurity, said it was still considering all possible causes for the disruptions, including hacking and infiltration, but cannot yet confirm any claims.
Reza Navaz, a spokesperson for Iran's fuel station owners, described the incident as a "software glitch in the smart fuel system" and said technicians are looking into the problem.
He urged motorists who are not in critical need of fuel to refrain from driving to the stations to avoid congestion.
Jafar Salari-Nasab, the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, acknowledged the widespread disruption and asked the public for patience.
Iran has faced a number of cyberattacks in recent years. It has also faced accusations that it has orchestrated cyberattacks on rival nations, including Israel and Saudi Arabia.
In June, Khuzestan Steel Company, one of Iran's biggest steel companies, was forced to halt its operations after being targeted by a cyberattack.
In 2021, an attack on the electronic-transaction system used to distribute subsidized fuel paralyzed more than 4,000 gas stations across the country and resulted in long lines of angry motorists unable to use their government-issued smart cards.
Iran was also targeted about a decade ago by the Stuxnet computer worm, which is widely believed to have been engineered by the United States and Israel to sabotage the country’s nuclear program.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's Climate Migration Crisis Could Turn Into National 'Disaster'
Record temperatures, prolonged droughts, and the drying up of rivers and lakes are displacing tens of thousands of Iranians each year, experts say.
Many of the climate migrants are farmers, laborers, and fishermen who are moving with their families from the countryside to major urban areas in Iran in search of alternative livelihoods.
About Our Special Project
To mark International Migrants Day on December 18, RFE/RL’s language services have come together to focus on the migrant and refugee issues most affecting the 23 countries in our broadcast region. You can find all of our stories and videos from this special project here.
Iranian officials have blamed worsening water scarcity and rising desertification on climate change. But experts say the crisis has been exacerbated by government mismanagement and rapid population growth.
While the exact number of climate migrants is unknown, Iranian media estimated that around 42,000 people in 2022 were forced to migrate due to the effects of climate change, including drought, sand and dust storms, floods, and natural disasters. The estimated figure for 2021 was 41,000. Observers say the real figures are likely much higher.
Experts say a growing number of Iranians are likely to leave rural areas as more areas of Iran -- where most of the land is arid or semiarid -- become uninhabitable every year.
"It is visible because Iran is very dry, there is little rainfall, and a significant part of the country is desert," Tehran-based ecologist Mohammadreza Fatemi told RFE/RL. "As a result, the slightest change in the climate affects the population."
Fatemi cited the drying up of the wetlands and lakes in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan as an example. The Hamun wetlands were a key source of food and livelihood for thousands of people. But as the wetlands have diminished, many locals have migrated to the cities.
"Many people lived there, [but] they all moved to [the provincial capital] Zahedan and [the city of] Zabol," said Fatemi. Now, he adds, many are moving from these cities to other provinces.
Environmentalist Mehdi Zarghami from Tabriz University recently estimated that some 10,000 families have left Zabol for other parts of Iran during the past year due to drought and sandstorms.
Fatemi estimates that around 70 percent of migration inside Iran is driven by the effects of climate change. "We’ve entered the phase of crisis. The next level could be a disaster," he said.
'Water Bankruptcy'
Some Iranian officials have warned that many parts of the Islamic republic could eventually become uninhabitable, leading to a mass exodus from the Middle Eastern country.
In July, officials warned that more than 1 million hectares of the country's territory -- roughly equivalent to the size of Qom Province or Lebanon -- is essentially becoming unlivable every year.
In 2018, then-Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said that drought and water scarcity could fuel "massive migration" and eventually lead to a "disaster."
Iran is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change in the Middle East, which is warming at twice the global average.
Ahad Vazifeh of Iran's Meteorological Center said in October that average temperatures in Iran had increased by 2 degrees in the past 50 years.
But experts say that climate change only partly explains the environmental crisis that Iran is grappling with.
Tehran's failed efforts to remedy water scarcity, including dam building and water-intensive irrigation projects, have contributed to the drying up of rivers and underground water reservoirs.
Kaveh Madani, the director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment, and Health, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that Iran's "water bankruptcy" had been fueled by government mismanagement and the building of dozens of dams.
"Iran's consumption is more than its natural sources of water," he said. "Therefore, [the authorities are] using underground sources of water. [In response,] the wetlands have dried up, rivers have dried up, and now climate change has added to this equation."
"Temperatures are rising, there’s more dust, soil erosion will increase, and desertification will increase," predicted Madani, a former deputy head of Iran's Environment Department.
The government's mismanagement of Iran's scant water resources has triggered angry protests in recent years, especially in drought-stricken areas.
Water scarcity has also led to conflict. Iran and Afghanistan engaged in deadly cross-border clashes in May after Tehran demanded that its neighbor release more upstream water to feed Iran's endangered southeastern wetlands.
Social Problems
Some experts say rapid population growth in Iran has also contributed to the environmental crisis, although growth has slowed in recent years.
Iran's population has more than doubled since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, rising from about 35 million to almost 88 million, with about 70 percent of the population residing in cities.
Climate migration has put a growing strain on infrastructure and created socioeconomic problems in Iranian cities, including rising poverty, homelessness, and overcrowding, experts say.
Researcher Mohammad Reza Mahbubfar told the Rokna news site in February 2021 that Tehran was a major destination for many of the country's climate migrants. "Contrary to what officials say -- that Tehran has a population of 15 million -- the [real] figure has reached 30 million," he said.
Mahbubfar added that "unbalanced development" had "resulted in Tehran being drowned in social [problems]."
The influx has led some wealthier Tehran residents to move to the country's northern provinces, a largely fertile region that buttresses the Caspian Sea.
"My mother, who has a heart problem, now spends most of her time in our villa in Nowshahr," a Tehran resident told Radio Farda, referring to the provincial capital of Mazandaran Province.
"My husband and I are hoping to move there once we retire to escape Tehran's bad weather and pollution," the resident said.
Reza Aflatouni, the head of Iran's Land Affairs Organization, said in August that about 800,000 people had migrated to Mazandaran in the past two years.
Local officials have warned that Mazandaran is struggling to absorb the large influx of people.
Elahe Ravanshad of RFE/RL's Radio Farda contributed to this report
Fleeing Home, Chasing Hope: The Refugee And Migrant Experience
War. Conflict. Climate change. Economics. Persecution. Politics.
The root causes are myriad, but the tens of millions swept up in the international migration wave all share one thing in common: They left their homes, reluctantly, in search of safety or prosperity for themselves and their families.
Upwards of 300 million people are classified by the United Nations as international migrants; one in every eight migrants worldwide is a child.
That’s some 3.6 percent of the global population on the move and chasing hope.
To mark International Migrants Day on December 18, RFE/RL’s language services have come together to focus on the migrant and refugee issues most affecting the 23 countries in our broadcast region.
In 2023, that has meant, among other crises, Ukrainians escaping the ongoing Russian invasion; ethnic Armenians fleeing the Azerbaijani takeover of Nagorno-Karabakh; the more than 6 million Afghans internally displaced due to violence and natural disasters; the regional fallout from the war in Gaza; and Pakistan’s decision to expel by November 1 hundreds of thousands of undocumented Afghans.
“When we talk of 375,000 to 400,000 people moving [out of Pakistan to Afghanistan] within two months, that’s quite incredible,” Itayi Viriri, a spokesperson for the UN’s International Organization for Migration (IOM), tells RFE/RL. “The main concern is what kind of support is on the ground for all these people who are returning.”
As Sardar, an Afghan returnee living in a temporary camp on the border, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi last month, “We have lots of problems. We don’t have money. We don’t have toilets.”
In the special reports below, RFE/RL travels:
- to Mexico, to document one Kyrgyz family’s arduous journey to build a new life in the United States;
- to Poland, where some of the 1,500 Afghans airlifted out after the Taliban takeover say they feel disenchanted in their new home;
- to India, to speak with Afghan Sikhs who have found safety from sectarian attacks but who face daily economic and bureaucratic challenges;
- to Georgia, where displaced survivors of the 1992-93 Georgia-Abkhaz War see, for the first time, the homes they left behind 30 years ago;
- to Slovakia, to spend time with spirited Ukrainian children performing in a refugee theater troupe;
- to Nagorno-Karabakh, recaptured by Azerbaijan in September, where a 17-year-old journalism student tracked the fall of the breakaway region;
- to Germany, to spend time with Bosnian and Afghan migrants negotiating the long and difficult process of integration;
- to Israel, where Ukrainians who fled Russian aggression find themselves scrambling to adapt to another war;
- and to Iran, where many are on the move internally, fleeing environmental catastrophes such as drought.
“We…need the international community to provide the funding and to provide the support to ensure that the people who need help the most get [it],” the IOM’s Viriri told RFE/RL. “Long-term, of course, any humanitarian crisis needs durable solutions.”
Germany Has Revamped Its Approach To Migrants, But Acceptance And Integration Are Still As Hard As Ever
In the 30 years since the first refugees from Bosnia-Herzegovina arrived in Germany, Berlin has drastically changed how the country welcomes and integrates migrants and refugees. Despite the positive changes, for Bosnians who arrived in the 1990s and the newer arrivals from Afghanistan, Ukraine, or Syria, the core challenges of being a refugee have remained much the same. By Una Cilic and Farida Sial
Braving Bandits And Drowning, Central Asians Make Perilous Trek To U.S. Border
Asan Bagyshov has spent more than a month traveling across Central America with his wife and three children, pursuing his dream of a new life. Bagyshov is from Kyrgyzstan and is one of an increasing number of people from Central Asia taking a convoluted and dangerous route to the United States. By Mehribon Bekieva, Ulanbek Asanaliev, and Ray Furlong
Homeless And Hungry: Afghan Families Face Bleak Winter After Expulsion From Pakistan
Hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals have returned to their country from Pakistan in recent months. Most of the families are homeless and desperate after being forced to return to a country already dealing with a dire humanitarian crisis. Many left Pakistan ahead of a November 1 government-imposed deadline for an estimated 1.7 million undocumented migrants to leave. Since the deadline expired, Islamabad has deported thousands of Afghans each day. By RFE/RL's Radio Mashaal, RFE/RL's Radio Azadi, and Austin Malloy
The European Union's 'Ukraine Fatigue' Is Not All It Seems
Is the EU growing weary of hosting refugees from war-torn Ukraine? With the war under way for nearly two years and Ukraine bogged down in a counteroffensive, wider support for Kyiv is said to be waning -- due partly to a wider migrant backlash and an economic downturn in the EU. Many experts, however, are skeptical about the extent of "Ukraine fatigue," with the picture muddied by Russian disinformation. By Tony Wesolowsky
Displaced By Georgian-Abkhaz War, Survivors Revisit Lives Lost 30 Years Ago
The brutal 1992-1993 Georgian-Abkhaz war is estimated to have displaced some 250,000 Georgian civilians. After 30 years, many still dream of returning to the world they fled. Current Time located and filmed the abandoned residences of several displaced families. With travel to the region tightly restricted, the images offer some a rare glance at the homes they left behind in Abkhazia three decades ago. By Current Time
While Ukrainians Welcomed, Poland's Afghans Say They Face Hardship And Exclusion
As many as 1,500 Afghans were airlifted to Poland after the Taliban retook Kabul in August 2021, and many say they face economic hardship in the country and are no longer receiving help from the state. They say Poland has prioritized support for the 1.6 million Ukrainians taken in since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. By Neil Bowdler and Reuters
Migrants In Russia Face Raids, Political Attacks As Pressure To Fight In Ukraine Increases
Russian politicians have been ramping up rhetoric against migrants in recent months with calls for more foreign-born workers to fight in the grueling war against Ukraine topping their list of demands. But as experts have pointed out, Moscow's labor-short economy needs migrants just as much as the military. By Chris Rickleton
Iran's Climate Migration Crisis Could Turn Into National 'Disaster'
Tens of thousands of Iranians are being forced to migrate due to the effects of climate change, including rising temperatures and worsening water scarcity. Experts say the rising number of climate refugees inside Iran is a crisis that threatens to transform into a national disaster. By Golnaz Esfandiari and Mohammad Zarghami
Hunger, War, Exile: An Armenian Student Journalist Tracks The Fall Of Nagorno-Karabakh
Ani Balayan spent weeks documenting how an ethnic Armenian family struggled with food shortages during Azerbaijan's blockade of Nagorno-Karabakh. But just as she was completing the project for her journalism studies in Yerevan, Azerbaijani forces overran the territory. Balayan was not only cut off from the film's protagonists, her own family was also caught up in the fighting. By Ray Furlong, Hasmik Smbatian, and RFE/RL's Armenian Service
Displaced By War, Afghan Sikhs Find Safety But Little Comfort In India
Conflict and sectarian attacks have driven almost all of Afghanistan's Sikhs and Hindus from the country. Many have sought refuge in India where they have found safety but face economic hardship and problems acquiring official documentation. RFE/RL met some of the Sikhs and Hindus who have made the journey to India. By RFE/RL's Radio Azadi and Malali Bashir
'We're Tired Of Fleeing From War': Ukrainians, Bucha Survivor Caught Up In Israel-Gaza Strikes
After escaping Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, some 14,000 Ukrainian nationals who fled to Israel have found themselves under attack again as Hamas -- designated a terrorist organization by the U.S. and EU -- launched an unprecedented attack on the country. A Ukrainian refugee who fled Russia's notorious Bucha occupation told RFE/RL that the attack "was like déjà vu." In the Gaza Strip, a Ukrainian mother and her family have asked for safe passage out of a territory that has been pounded with Israeli air strikes. By RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Austin Malloy
Theater Helps Ukrainian Refugee Kids Feel At Home In Slovakia
A forest of hands rose when children at a Ukrainian refugee theater group in Bratislava were asked if anyone would speak to RFE/RL. They perform in Slovak and Ukrainian, and they all wanted to show off their Slovak language skills in the interview. By Ray Furlong
'Like Déjà Vu': After Fleeing Russia's Invasion, Ukrainians In Israel Face A New War
Ukrainians who fled to Israel following Russia's full-scale invasion now find themselves scrambling to adapt to another war. A refugee center in Haifa says it has emphasized enabling Ukrainian refugees to adapt to the reality on the ground since some "have nowhere to return to" back home. By Maria Horban and Maryana Sych
Afghan Returnees Face Harsh Winter Of Discontent
Afghans are being forced to return to their home country in huge numbers at the onset of winter, testing the limits of humanitarian aid efforts that were already struggling to stave off starvation and homelessness. By Michael Scollon and RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
Iran Reports Execution Of Alleged Mossad Agent
Iran's official IRNA news agency says an alleged agent of the Israeli intelligence service Mossad was executed in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province on December 16, without naming the individual or detailing the allegations. It claimed that "this person communicated with foreign services, including Mossad, collecting classified information, and with participation with associates, provided documents to foreign services, including the Mossad." Iranian officials frequently accuse outside powers of interfering in Iranian affairs, and judicial processes in Iran are often untransparent. A day earlier, police in Sistan-Baluchistan said 11 officers were killed in a "terrorist" attack on a police station.
Mother Who Protested Son's Death During Iran Unrest To Start 13-Year Prison Sentence
Mahsa Yazdani, the mother of a young man killed during last year's nationwide unrest, has been summoned by the Iranian judiciary to serve a prison sentence for comments she made on social media over the killing of her son by government forces.
Yazdani was handed a 13-year prison term by the first branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in the northern city of Sari after being convicted on charges including "propaganda activities against the system" and "insulting the leadership" for her comments.
Yazdani announced on her Instagram account on December 14 that she was given three days to show up for the commencement of her sentence after an appeals court last month rejected her appeal.
Yazdani's son, Mohammad Javad Zahedi, was 20 years old when he was fatally shot by government forces in the northern Iranian city of Sari. Following his death, Yazdani expressed her grief on social media, writing, "I am broken, this loss has driven me insane, a curse on the entire regime."
Zahedi was one of hundreds of casualties during protests that erupted following the death of Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained for an alleged head-scarf violation. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The sentence against Zahedi's mother underscores the Iranian regime's unrelenting stance against criticism related to the protests, which erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini in September last year.
Amini's death while in police custody sparked widespread outrage and demonstrations against the government's policies, particularly those concerning women's rights and overall freedoms.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in the nationwide protests have been on the rise in recent months after the first anniversary of the deaths of many protesters, as well as Amini.
The government has been accused of stepping up the pressure on the victims' families through collective arrests and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies with the aim of keeping them from commemorating the lives of their loved ones, which the government fears will trigger more unrest.
International human rights organizations have condemned Iran's actions, with Amnesty International saying that Iranian authorities' efforts to obstruct justice and exacerbate the suffering of the families of the deceased have "no bounds."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Man Sentenced To 14 Years On A Charge Of Murder During 2019 Protests In Iran
An Iranian who was arrested in 2019 in the southwestern city of Mahshahr during nationwide protests and was initially condemned to death has been sentenced to 14 years in prison by a court in Khuzestan Province on charges that included murder and possession of weapons, his lawyer, Feresteh Tabanian said on X, formerly Twitter.
Observers say the sentence was issued despite the absence of incriminating evidence or a confession by Abbas Deris regarding the murder of police officer Reza Sayyadi during the protests.
In December last year, an Islamic Revolutionary Court initially sentenced Deris to death and the decision was upheld by Iran's Supreme Court. However, in August, in an unprecedented twist, the sentence was turned into a Qisas, or "retaliation in kind," a form of Islamic retributive justice.
Amid unrest triggered by the September 2022 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in detention for a violation of Iran's dress code Iran has seen a jump in capital punishment sentences issued following what human rights groups and Western governments have described as "sham" trials.
The reexamination of Deris's sentence came amid a sustained social media campaign and public outcry, with Deris's family, including his children, making appeals for the annulment of his execution. Deris's wife has died in the meantime, following a stroke apparently caused by stress.
Thousands of Iranians took to the streets in more than 100 cities and towns in November 2019 to protest the government's sudden decision to raise gas prices. The unrest quickly turned political, with many chanting slogans against the Islamic regime and its leaders.
The Norway-based group Iran Human Rights has confirmed the death of 324 people, including 14 children, during the protests. Reuters, however, estimates that the actual number of people killed was around 1,500.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Eleven Iranian Police Officers Killed In 'Terrorist Attack' In Southeast
Police in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province said 11 officers were killed and more injured in an armed attack on a police station in the city of Rask, near the Pakistani border, early on December 15. It said some of the attackers had also been "killed or wounded." Deputy Governor Alireza Marhamati described it as a "terrorist attack." State news agency IRNA reported that the Sunni jihadist Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) group, which has repeatedly clashed in the past with border guards and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, had claimed responsibility. To read the original story by Radio Farda, click here.
- By Reuters
U.K., U.S. Sanction Iranians Linked To Quds Force, Palestinian Militant Groups
Britain said on December 14 that it has adopted a new sanctions regime against Iran as it announced measures against several individuals, including the head of Tehran's Quds Force, Esmail Qaani. The United States also imposed sanctions on a Quds Force official, the Treasury Department said. London said it established the new sanctions regime in response to "unprecedented threats" from Tehran to peace in the Middle East and to plots to kill individuals in Britain. The U.S. designation targets a Quds Force official involved in supporting Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU.
Iran Says Powerful Cleric's Killer Executed
The Iranian judiciary has confirmed the execution of the person responsible for the April killing of Ayatollah Abbas Ali Soleimani, a powerful cleric and member of the Assembly of Experts.
The Mizan news agency, which is linked to the judiciary, said the execution was carried out at Babol prison on December 13 with Soleimani's family in attendance after the Supreme Court validated the "Qesas" sentence, a form of Islamic retributive justice, underscoring the gravity with which the authorities treated the case.
The decision came against a backdrop of heightened tensions and widespread social-media speculation regarding the motive behind the shooting.
Initial reports in Iranian media said Soleimani was killed in Babolsar city by a bank guard, leading to various narratives about the motive. A report by the Hamshahri newspaper, affiliated with Tehran's municipality, suggested a work-related dispute as the cause, with the assailant mistaking Soleimani for someone else.
Another narrative emerged on social media, according to which Soleimani had visited the Bank Melli of Babolsar to withdraw a large amount of cash, only to find out the bank didn't have that much money on hand. In the ensuing argument, a retired law enforcement officer working in the bank's security department shot Soleimani because he was poor and angry over his lack of money.
Footage of the incident from inside the bank showed the bank guard calmly approaching Soleimani, who was sitting in a chair, from behind and shooting him. People in the bank immediately apprehended the assailant, who did not resist. His name has not been revealed.
Some analysts said Soleimani's death, occurring amid the widespread "Women, life, freedom" protests, reflects the broader tensions and challenges facing a deeply divided society.
Iran's Misery Index, calculated by the Iranian Statistics Center and released in September, rose to its highest point ever and more than double what it was six years ago. The higher the rating in the index, the worse off people feel.
The index is also seen as a barometer for societal issues, with a direct link to crime rates and even instances of suicide. The publication highlighted that in the past year, 22 of Iran's 31 provinces have reported a Misery Index surpassing the national average.
The death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has added fuel to the unrest, as Iranians demonstrate against a lack of freedoms and women's rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Professor Resigns After Being Questioned Over Support Of Protesters
Akbar Jafari, a professor at Tehran's Sharif University, has resigned after being summoned and interrogated by security agents over his support for protests last year sparked by the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody.
Ali Sharifi Zarchi, a faculty member at Sharif University who was previously dismissed for backing student demonstrators, confirmed the expulsion, noting that Jafari had been the youngest full professor of physics at Sharif University, an expert in quantum materials, and a board member of the Iranian Physics Society.
Iran has been clamping down on any sign of dissent with arrests, intrusive and high-tech surveillance, and the dismantling of student organizations and purging of professors.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran.
In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead. Amini's death while being detained for an alleged head-scarf violation in September 2022 has once again made campuses a hotbed of dissent.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
Zarchi, a faculty member at the computer-engineering department of Tehran's Sharif University, was dismissed from the university in August.
During the recent nationwide protests, he repeatedly supported the students and at one point declared that he would suspend his classes until all detained students from Sharif University were released.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the recent unrest.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment, flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Dancing Iranian Pensioner Spawns Imitators, Riles Regime
An Iranian pensioner who published videos of himself dancing has spawned imitators across the country -- but he was reportedly summoned for questioning and his Instagram page was temporarily closed down. Now its popularity has doubled to some 400,000 followers.
Iranian Students Face Disciplinary Action After Protests Over Faculty Comments
The Tehran University disciplinary committee has reportedly initiated proceedings against at least 30 students from its Faculty of Social Sciences, according to information released by the country's Student Guild Councils via their Telegram channel.
The move comes in the wake of a significant Student Day protest rally on December 7, where the students in question are alleged to have participated.
One of the reasons for the protest was the university's handling of an incident involving Gholamreza Jamshidi, the head of the Faculty of Sciences. Last month, a video emerged on social media showing Jamshidi engaging in what was described as "profanity" directed at students and faculty.
Following the video's release and subsequent student demonstrations, including a sit-in at the Faculty of Social Sciences, there has been no formal apology or acceptance of responsibility from Jamshidi, the student groups said.
"Despite the public outcry and the evident distress caused to the students, the university has yet to take any action against Jamshidi,” the Guild added, highlighting what it calls a lack of accountability from university officials.
In the video in question, Jamshidi publicly insults students who had objected to the confiscation of another student's identification card. He allegedly referred to the students as "prostitutes" and the Faculty of Social Sciences as a "brothel."
The Iranian Teachers Union's Coordination Council reported that, following a standoff with university security forces during a protest over the issue, the students' demands were partially met.
Student activists have highlighted the increasingly oppressive atmosphere within Iranian universities since the start of the new academic year. This includes widespread summonses issued by intelligence and security agencies, disciplinary actions, temporary suspensions, and even expulsions of students and faculty members.
Universities and students have long been at the forefront of the struggle for greater social and political freedoms in Iran. In 1999, students protested the closure of a reformist daily newspaper, prompting a brutal raid on the dorms of Tehran University that left one student dead.
Over the years, the authorities have arrested student activists and leaders, sentencing them to prison and banning them from studying.
The activist HRANA news agency says at least 700 university students have been arrested during the nationwide protests sparked by the September 2022 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly breaking the country's hijab rule.
Many have faced sentences such as imprisonment and flogging, and dozens of students have been expelled from universities or suspended from their studies, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian President Targeted With 'Crimes Against Humanity' Complaint In Switzerland
A legal complaint called on December 11 for Swiss authorities to arrest Iran's president during a potential upcoming visit and charge him with crimes against humanity connected to a 1988 purge of dissidents. The complaint asks Swiss prosecutor Andreas Muller to ensure the arrest and prosecution of Ebrahim Raisi "over his participation in acts of genocide, torture, extrajudicial executions, and other crimes against humanity." Raisi was expected to participate in the UN Global Refugee Forum in Geneva on December 13, but the UN said late on December 11 that Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian would lead the Iranian delegation, an indication Raisi might not show.
European Union Targets Iran Drone Industry, Citing Russia's Use Against Ukraine
The European Union on December 11 said it has imposed sanctions on six individuals and five entities it says are involved in Iran's “development and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) used in Russia's illegal war of aggression." "These are the first listings under the newly established framework for restrictive measures in view of Iran's military support of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine. They complement the previous four rounds of listings on Iranian drones already adopted under other sanctions regimes," it added.
Iranian Actor Sadeghi Says He's Been Sentenced To Five Years For His Activism
Iranian actor Mohammad Sadeghi, a vocal supporter of women's rights in the country, says he been sentenced to five years in prison for his activism.
The actor said in a video posted on his Instagram account on December 10 that he was convicted by the Islamic Revolutionary Court on charges of "inciting people to war and slaughter against national security."
The ruling was subsequently confirmed by Branch 36 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court. Sadeghi's arrest, which took place on July 16, followed a police raid on his home.
This incident came just a day after Sadeghi had uploaded a video on his Instagram account where he openly criticized compulsory head-scarf laws and the increasingly strict regulation of women's dress codes in urban areas.
In conjunction with his arrest, the Tehran Police Command Information Center released a statement accusing Sadeghi of "promoting violence and profanity against the guardians of order and security of society."
The statement further added that Sadeghi's arrest was carried out "after coordination with the judicial authority."
Adding to the controversy, Sadeghi's family revealed on August 14 that he had been denied access to legal representation since his arrest. Furthermore, authorities reportedly refused to consider his release on bail, intensifying concerns about due process and legal rights in such cases in Iran.
The lack of women's rights in Iran has come under intense scrutiny since the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini.
Iranians, angered by the 22-year-old's death while in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation, poured onto the streets across the country to protest the treatment of women and a general lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several film industry luminaries and other prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested after they made public appearances without wearing the mandatory hijab, or Islamic head scarf, to show support for the protesters.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences, including the death penalty, to protesters.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab remains high as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Hungary Threatens To Veto Bulgaria's Schengen Entry Over Russian Gas Transit Tax2
G7 Said To Be 'Moving Closer' To Seizing $300 Billion In Russian Assets For Ukraine3
Ukrainian Forces Reportedly Press Fight Inside Russia, Target Air Base, Battle Near Border Village4
Putin Warns Finland Of Unspecified 'Problems' As Helsinki Closes Border Again5
Ukrainian Teen Forcibly Transferred To Russia Says Upon Return That 'Every Child Feels Abandoned'6
The Pro-Kremlin, Far-Right Figure Vowing To Take Down Moldova's Government7
Former Wagner Mercenary Sentenced For Opening Fire At Russian Police8
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine9
Ukraine's 'Home Depot' Reborn In Russian-Occupied Donetsk Despite Ban10
Third Ukrainian Trucker Dies At Polish-Ukrainian Border During Blockade
Subscribe