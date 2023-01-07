Iran
Iran Executes Two More In Connection With Antiestablishment Protests
Two men were executed in Iran on January 7 after being found guilty of killing a member of the Basij force during antiestablishment protests in Karaj, near the Iranian capital, the judiciary said.
"Mohammad Mahdi Karami and Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, the main perpetrators of the crime that led to the martyrdom of Ruhollah Ajamian, were hanged this morning," judicial news agency Mizan Online reported.
Karami and Hosseini were sentenced to death in early December. The Supreme Court upheld the death sentences, accusing them of killing Ajamian on November 3.
Prosecutors had said the 27-year-old Ajamian was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been attending a memorial for Hadis Najafi, who was killed in the protests in September.
Karami and Hosseini had denied the charges against them and said they had been tortured in prison.
The two men did not have access to legal counsel of their choice.
Tehran-based lawyer Mohammad Hossein Aghasi quoted Karami’s father as saying the family had been able to meet him "for the last time."
Aghasi had said that the court did not allow him to represent Karami, a move that contradicted a recent claim by the head of the Supreme Court that all prisoners had the right to choose their legal representation.
The activist group HRANA quoted Karami’s lawyer as saying that his client had been on a hunger strike since January 4 in Karaj Central Prison to protest the court's decision and its denial of his right to choose a lawyer of his choosing.
Last month, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that Karami said in a meeting with his family that officers beat him so badly during his arrest that they left his body in the street thinking he was dead. They realized he wasn't just as they were leaving and placed him in detention.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences being handed down against protesters in Iran after what they have termed "sham trials" that were held via three hearings over six days.
Amnesty International has said the trials “bore no resemblance to a meaningful judicial proceeding.”
Four people have been executed in connection with the protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law.
Two men were hanged in December amid global outrage.
Iran has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown, killing nearly 500 people, including minors. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
With reporting by AFP and AP
More News
Iranian Sentenced To Death For Protests Launches Hunger Strike
Mohammad Mehdi Karami, an Iranian protester who has been sentenced to death, has launched a hunger strike after his sentence was confirmed by the Supreme Court.
The activist group HRANA quoted Karami’s lawyer as saying that his client has been on a hunger strike since January 4 in Karaj Central Prison to protest the court's decision and its denial of his right to choose a lawyer of his choosing.
Lawyer Mohammad Aghasi said earlier this week that the court did not allow him to represent Karami, a move that contradicted a recent claim by the head of the Supreme Court that all prisoners have the right to choose their legal representation.
Authorities have accused 16 protesters, including Karami, of causing the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during an anti-government demonstration.
All of the accused deny the charges, saying they were being targeted for their part in the nationwide protests triggered by the death in police custody of Mahsa Amini.
Five people were handed death sentences in the case, while another 11 people, including three minors, were handed lengthy jail terms.
The Supreme Court's public relations director announced on Twitter on January 3 that based on the court's decision, the death sentences for three of the defendants were being revoked due to a flaw in the investigation.
Last month, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that Karami said in a meeting with his family that officers beat him so badly during his arrest that they left his body in the street thinking he was dead. They realized he wasn't just as they were leaving and placed him in detention.
Human rights organizations have strongly objected to death sentences being issued against protesters in Iran after "sham trials" that are rushed through the courts.
Authorities have warned for weeks that they will react harshly to any unrest. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render harsh penalties -- including the death penalty -- in trials for those arrested during protests over the death of the 22-year-old Amini following her arrest by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
So far, Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing two protesters.
Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested -- after being convicted of killing two members of Iran's security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
Meanwhile, Moshen Shekari was executed publicly on December 8 after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by Iran's Supreme Court. He was accused of allegedly wounding a security officer.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says more than 500 executions were carried out in Iran in 2022.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Imposes Fresh Sanctions On Six Individuals Tied To Iranian Drone Production
The United States has issued new sanctions targeting six individuals linked to Iranian drone manufacturer Quds Aviation Industries, a key defense manufacturer responsible for the design and production of drones used by Russia in its war against Ukraine, the U.S. Treasury Department said on January 6.
The sanctions apply to “executives and board members” of the company, which the department said transferred drones “for use in Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine.”
Drones have been used since October to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, including electrical power stations, causing widespread power outages as cold weather sets in.
The Treasury Department said that Quds Aviation Industries, a previously sanctioned Iranian defense manufacturer, changed its name to Light Airplanes Design and Manufacturing Industries in mid-2020 to evade sanctions.
“Iran has now become Russia’s top military backer,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. “Iran must cease its support for Russia’s unprovoked war of aggression in Ukraine, and we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to disrupt and delay these transfers and impose costs on actors engaged in this activity."
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the United States “will continue to use every tool at our disposal to deny Putin the weapons that he is using to wage his barbaric and unprovoked war on Ukraine.”
The latest sanctions follow a round imposed in November on Iranian-based Shahed Aviation Industries Research Center, which the United States also accused of being involved in the production of drones transferred to Russia.
After those sanctions were announced, Iran’s foreign minister acknowledged that his country has supplied Russia with drones but said they were transferred before Moscow invaded Ukraine more than 10 months ago.
Iranian Ambassador to the UN Amir Saeid Iravani said in December at a UN Security Council meeting that Iranian-made drones were not transferred to Russia for use in Ukraine. He said reports to the contrary were part of a “misinformation campaign” to divert attention from Western states transferring weaponry to Ukraine in order to prolong the conflict.
The United States, however, said in December that Iran sold hundreds of attack drones to Russia during the summer.
Yellen said the Kremlin’s reliance on “suppliers of last resort” like Iran shows Russia’s desperation “in the face of brave Ukrainian resistance and the success of our global coalition in disrupting Russian military supply chains.”
The sanctions announced on January 6 by the Treasury Department also blacklisted the director of Iran's Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), which oversees the country’s ballistic missile programs. AIO was sanctioned by the United States in 2005.
The sanctions freeze any assets the individuals have under U.S. jurisdiction, inhibit their access to global financial markets, and bar people based in the United States from dealing with them.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Iran Sentences 22-Year-Old Protester To Death, Rights Group Says
An Islamic Revolutionary Court in Iran has sentenced a 22-year-old protester to death on charges of "corruption on Earth" as the country's judiciary continues to hand out harsh sentences to those associated with the unrest that has followed the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody over how she was wearing a head scarf.
HAALVSH, a group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Baluchistan region, said in a report that Mansur Dehmardeh was arrested on October 3 in connection with protests in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan sparked by Amini's death and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old protester by a local police commander.
The group says Dehmardeh, who is physically disabled, told the judge in court that he only threw three stones during the demonstrations and set fire to a tire. He says he was tortured -- including having his nose broken and teeth knocked out -- for 10 days while being held in a Zahedan Intelligence Department detention center.
Dehmardeh is currently being held in Zahedan Central Prison and prison authorities have prevented him from phoning or meeting with family members.
Convictions on charges such as "corruption on Earth" and "waging war against God" are punishable by death according to Islamic Shari'a law and have been used by Iran's judiciary to help the government quell the nationwide protests.
Dehmardeh is among the scores of people arrested by security forces in a brutal crackdown following anti-government protests in Zahedan, the provincial capital of Sistan-Baluchistan Province, which is home to the country's Baluch minority.
The Baluch Activists Campaign reported that, in recent days, hundreds of Baluchi citizens have been arrested in Zahedan. Many of them did not have identification documents and reportedly were forcibly deported from the country to Afghanistan.
Forced deportation in Iran is usually applied to foreign nationals, mainly Afghan citizens, who enter Iran without obtaining a visa and without permission.
However, thousands of undocumented Iranians live in different cities of Sistan-Baluchistan Province. Because they lack national identity papers, they are deprived of many basic rights.
Some internal sources estimate this number to be more than 100,000 people.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Arrests Journalist Mehdi Beyk, Who Interviewed Families Of Detained Protesters
Mehdi Beyk, the head of the political department of the reformist daily Etemad, has been arrested in Tehran, adding to the dozens of media members taken into custody by authorities amid months of unrest in Iran sparked by the death of a young woman while she was detained by the notorious morality police.
Beyk was arrested by the Intelligence Ministry on January 5 and his mobile phone, notebook, and personal belongings were seized, his wife said on Twitter.
Beyk is the third journalist arrested in the past few days. Shargh reporter Milad Alavi was arrested over the weekend, while journalist Mehdi Ghadimi was reportedly detained on January 1.
The charges against them are not clear. Beyk had interviewed the families of several of those arrested in antiestablishment protests -- including detainees facing the death sentence -- in recent weeks.
Numerous journalists have been arrested in past weeks amid Iran’s crackdown on unrest triggered by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Tehran’s morality police.
Shargh published in December a list of nearly 40 journalists and photojournalists held in connection with the protests.
According to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) in New York, more than 80 media workers have been arrested during the protests.
They include Shargh journalist Niloofar Hamedi and Hammihan reporter Elahe Mohammadi, who helped break the story about Amini.
The intelligence service recently described the women as foreign agents, accusations their newspapers deny.
At least two photojournalists, Ahmad Halabisaz and Yalda Moaiery, were also arrested while covering the protests in Tehran in September. Both were released on bail.
Halabisaz later said on Instagram that he had been sentenced to five years in prison and banned from working as a journalist for two years.
Moaiery said on Instagram on January 6 that she has been sentenced to six years in prison as well as community work. She also said that she has been banned from using a cellphone, being on social media, and travelling abroad for two years.
The CPJ has called on Iran to release all journalists behind bar in the country.
Last month, it listed Iran as the worst jailer of journalists in the world, followed by China, Myanmar, Turkey, and Belarus.
With reporting by dpa
- By Reuters
Iran Says It Foiled Cyberattack On Central Bank
Iran has foiled a cyberattack on its central bank, the country's telecommunications infrastructure company said on January 6. Anonymous and other global hacking groups threatened in October to launch cyberattacks on Iranian institutions and officials in support of anti-government protests and to bypass Internet censorship there. Amir Mohammadzadeh Lajevardi, head of the Infrastructure Communications Company, said the central bank was targeted by a distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack on January 5, the official IRNA news agency quoted him as saying. DDoS attacks attempt to cripple servers by overwhelming them with Internet traffic. The central bank said in September that a cyberattack briefly took its website offline. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
- By AFP
Iran Reportedly Detains Celebrity Chef In Protest Crackdown
Iran has detained a prominent chef and Instagram influencer in its crackdown on nationwide protests, human rights groups said on January 5. Navab Ebrahimi was arrested in Tehran and taken to the city's Evin prison, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said. No reason was given for the arrest of Ebrahimi, who had some 2.7 million followers on Instagram. But social media users said the arrest coincided with him posting a recipe to make Persian cutlets on the day the Iranian authorities marked the third anniversary of the killing by the United States of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) General Qassem Soleimani. Some Iranians opposed to the regime have made a habit of posting images of cutlets on the anniversary of his death, in reference to the manner of his killing in a U.S. drone strike.
Iranian Teacher Slams Officials After Dismissal For Not Wearing Hijab
An Iranian female teacher who was dismissed after appearing in a video online while not wearing the mandatory hijab has slammed the Education Ministry as a "misanthropic institution."
In a message published by the Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates (CCTS) on Telegram, Atekeh Rajabi wrote that while the ministry considers her dismissed, she said she looks at the situation the other way around: "You did not fire me. I was the one who refused to cooperate with you."
The matter started when the ministry fired Rajabi because she did not observe the hijab when appearing in a protest video, as well as because of her participation in nationwide strikes in support of imprisoned teachers.
Rajabi, who used to teach in the northeastern Iranian city of Ahmadabad, said in the video that she could not cooperate with an institution “that allows repressive forces to take away the security and peace of our children.”
"I soon realized that not only is the Education Ministry not on the side of the people, but it is the [most] misanthropic institution I know," Rajabi added.
Iran has been rocked by anger that spilled into the streets after Mahsa Amini died on September 16 while in police custody for allegedly violating the strict Islamic dress code.
Tens of thousands of Iranians -- led by women and students -- have since turned out to almost daily protests calling for authorities to respect their human rights. Many have had unusually harsh words for Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, demanding his resignation and blaming him for Amini's death and the deaths of protesters at the hands of security forces, who have waged a sometimes violent crackdown against the unrest.
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
The activist HRANA news agency said on December 15 that at least 637 students had been arrested during the unrest, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Meanwhile, a draft bill has been published on social media that the Iranian judiciary has presented to the government, in which not wearing the hijab is criminalized and punishments are laid out.
In the bill, women will be issued a written warning if they do not wear a proper hijab while in public. If they refuse to honor the warning, they face fines and flogging.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Fifteen Iranian Women Launch Hunger Strike In Prison Over Conditions
Fifteen Iranian women incarcerated in the Kachoui prison near Tehran have gone on a hunger strike to protest the conditions of their imprisonment and the lack of medical attention at the facility.
Among those on the hunger strike is 22-year-old Armita Abbasi, who was arrested on October 10 in Karaj by security forces amid nationwide protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September.
Abbasi's mother wrote on her Instagram account that because of her daughter’s hunger strike, prison authorities no longer allow her to call her family. She also said the court did not accept the lawyer representing her daughter.
Earlier this week, the lawyer for Mohammad Mehdi Karami, a prisoner sentenced to death, noted a similar stance by the court toward him, saying it contradicted the recent claim by the head of the Supreme Court that all prisoners have the right to choose a lawyer.
In November, CNN published an investigative report about the sexual assault and rape of some of the detainees from recent protests, including Abbasi, while they were being held in prisons across Iran.
Reports also indicate the 32-year-old Iranian painter Elham Modaresi, who is also being held at Kachoui, in the city of Karaj, has also started a hunger strike. Modaresi had previously said she was tortured into making a confession by security forces who were looking to pin several charges on her including vandalizing public facilities.
Kerstin Vieregge, a member of the German Bundestag and Modaresi’s political sponsor, also expressed concern about her health condition and said she wrote to the Iranian Embassy in Berlin requesting medical treatment for Modaresi.
According to reports published on social media, Fatemeh Nazarinejad, Fatemeh Mosleh Heidarzadeh, Niloufar Shakeri, Marzieh Mirghasemi, Shahrazad Derakhshan, Fatemeh Jamalpour, Hamideh Zeraei, Nilofar Kerdoni, Somayeh Masoumi, Fatemeh Harbi, Eniseh Mousavi, Jasmin Haj Mirzamohammadi and Maedeh Sohrabi are the other imprisoned protesters who have gone on a hunger strike.
Human rights organizations say thousands of people have been arrested during the recent nationwide protests in Iran that began in mid-September after the death of Mehsa Amini in police custody.
The families of many detainees have avoided going public to avoid being targeted by authorities.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 2, at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Closes French Institute In Tehran Over Charlie Hebdo Cartoons
Iran says it is closing the French Institute for Research in Tehran "as a first step" against "insulting" cartoons of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei that were published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo.
The controversial weekly published dozens of cartoons mocking Khamenei, the highest religious and political figure in Iran, as part of a competition launched in December in support of Iranians who have been protesting against the theocratic system following the death of a young woman while in police custody.
Some of the cartoons depicted sexual scenes that included Khamenei, who has held power in the country for more than 30 years, and other Iranian clerics. Other entries were aimed at the brutal crackdown on protesters launched by officials in Iran, including sentencing several demonstrators to death.
"In reviewing cultural relations with France and examining the possibility of continuing French cultural activities in Iran, the ministry is ending the activities of the French Institute for Research in Iran as a first step," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
The day before, Tehran summoned France's ambassador to Iran to protest the "insulting" cartoons.
Charlie Hebdo has a history of pushing the limits of free speech on race, religion, and politics in France, home to Europe's largest Muslim community.
In January 2015, 12 people were killed by Islamist militants in an attack at the magazine's Paris office over the publication of cartoons of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad.
French officials did not immediately respond to the announcement of the closure of the institute, but Foreign Minster Catherine Colonna told LCI TV on January 5 that Iran was pursuing bad policies through its violence against its population.
"Let's remember that in France press freedom exists, contrary to what's happening in Iran and that this (freedom) is overseen by a judge within the framework of an independent judiciary, which is something that Iran without doubt doesn't know well," she said in response to the summoning of the French ambassador.
The protests over the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was being held by police for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly, have rocked Iran.
Tens of thousands of Iranians have flooded streets across the country on a regular basis to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including protesters, journalists, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders. Two protesters have been executed after receiving death sentences, while several others have been handed similar penalties and are on death row.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iran Summons French Ambassador Over 'Insulting' Cartoons
The Iranian Foreign Ministry on January 4 summoned France's ambassador to Iran to protest "insulting" cartoons depicting Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei published by the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, Iranian state media reported. The magazine published dozens of cartoons about Khamenei, saying the series was part of a competition it launched to support anti-government protests in Iran. Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told the French ambassador that the publication of the cartoons was an "insult to authority, sanctities, and religious and national values" and that Iran does not accept these insults in any way. To read the original story on RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
- By AP
Iran Releases Prominent Actress Who Protested Executions
Local media are reporting that Iran has released a prominent actress nearly three weeks after she was jailed for expressing solidarity with a man who was executed over unrest linked to anti-government protests. Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency reported on January 4 that Taraneh Alidoosti, the 38-year-old star of Asghar Farhadi’s Oscar-winning The Salesman, was released on bail. Her mother, Nadere Hakimelahi, said she would be released in a post on Instagram. Alidoosti had joined several Iranian celebrities in expressing support for the protests and criticizing the authorities' violent crackdown on dissent. To read the original story by AP, click here.
The Farda Briefing: The Iranian Cleric Defying The Clerical Regime
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Iran's top Sunni cleric, Molavi Abdolhamid, denounced the deadly government crackdown on months-long anti-establishment protests during a December 30 sermon in Sistan-Baluchistan Province.
The outspoken cleric said Iranians want "freedom and justice," saying demonstrators were protesting against "discrimination, corruption, and lack of freedom."
Abdolhamid also criticized the repression of Iran's ethnic and religious minorities, including Baha'is, who have faced systematic persecution in the Shi'a-majority nation.
Why It Matters: Since the nationwide protests erupted in September, Abdolhamid has become a key dissenting voice inside the Islamic republic.
Following a crackdown on protesters in Sistan-Baluchistan on September 30 that left scores dead, the cleric said he held senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, "responsible."
Abdolhamid, a member of Iran's beleaguered Baluch ethnic minority, has even gone as far as calling for a referendum on protesters' demands, which include ending the current clerical system.
What's Next: State media affiliated with Iran's political hard-liners have criticized Abdolhamid, saying his comments about Baha'is were against "national security."
The authorities have yet to take action against Abdolhamid, whose popularity has soared amid the protests. But a document from the hard-line Fars news agency that was leaked in November suggested Khamenei has told security and military officials to try and discredit Abdolhamid instead of arresting him.
Abbas Milani, director of the Iranian Studies program at Stanford University, told the Washington Post in December that Abdolhamid has "a stature that makes him almost untouchable for the regime."
Stories You Might Have Missed
- Iran sentenced a writer and book illustrator to death on December 30, informed sources told RFE/RL's Radio Farda. Mehdi Bahman was arrested in October after he gave an interview to Israeli TV. No details about the charges against Bahman have been released. In the interview, Bahman criticized the authorities for imposing Islamic Shari'a law. He also said many Iranians have no problem with Israel or Jews and want their government to normalize relations with Israel.
- Analysts said the protests raging across Iran are unlikely to subside, despite a brutal state crackdown in which hundreds of demonstrators have been killed and thousands more detained. Anger over decades of state repression and economic mismanagement remains widespread, and analysts predict the protest movement is likely to continue as the gulf widens between the ruling clerics and Iran's young population.
What We're Watching
The Association of Iranian Journalists has expressed concern over proposed legislation that it said is "likely to further restrict the free flow of information and media activities."
The association said the contents of two draft bills have not been made public in order "to keep them away from the eyes of the public."
Lawyer Mehdi Hojati said last week that one of the bills designed to combat "fake news" will "without any doubt" limit free speech in the country.
What's Next: The warning from the association came amid intensified censorship in Iran.
At least 70 journalists have been arrested amid the state crackdown on the nationwide protests, turning the Islamic republic into the top jailer of journalists, according to the New York-based Committee To Protect Journalists.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.
Two Iranian Teens Reportedly Sentenced To Death Over Protests
Iran has reportedly sentenced two teenagers to death for "corruption on Earth" and "waging war against God" among other charges often used by the judiciary to help the government quell nationwide unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody.
The U.S.-based activist group HRANA quoted an informed source on January 4 as saying that the Revolutionary Court in the northern city of Sari handed down a death penalty to 18-year-old Arshia Takdastan, basing its verdict on an accusation that he threw a drinking bottle and a stone at a police car during a protest in the city of Nowshahr in September.
Takdastan's actions constituted "corruption on Earth," a charge often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government and which the courts have taken to using in recent months against protesters angered over Amini's death in September.
Meanwhile, the same court sentenced another teenager, Mehdi Mohammadifard, who was arrested during the same demonstration, to death for helping organize and lead the September 21 rally in Nowshahr.
HRANA quoted relatives of Mohammadifard as saying his confession was "made under duress."
Since Amini's death after she was arrested by the notorious morality police for wearing a hijab, or Islamic head scarf, "improperly," Iranians have flooded into the streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Lawmakers have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Two public executions already have taken place, according to the authorities, and rights groups say many other defendants have been handed death sentences.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Activist Neda Naji Sentenced To Prison And Flogging For Attending Protest
An Islamic revolutionary court in Tehran has sentenced civil and labor activist Neda Naji to a prison term and flogging for attending a protest in support of Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody in September.
Naji's mother, Mehraneh Ghasemi, wrote on her Instagram account on January 3 that her daughter was sentenced to eight months in prison, 60 lashes, a fine of 150 million rial ($385), "propaganda against the Islamic Republic" and "assembly and collusion with the intention of disrupting public order." She was also given a two-year ban on leaving the country and on using smartphones.
The civil activist's family says that she was denied the right to have a lawyer in court during the proceedings.
Naji was arrested on October 2 after attending a protest rally in front of the Kasra Hospital in the Iranian capital, where Amini died after being transferred from a detention center where she was being held by the country's notorious morality police.
Naji is no stranger to the Iranian judicial system, having been sentenced to 30 months in prison after being found guilty of "assembly and collusion against the state" over her attendance at a protest rally in front of parliament marking May Day in 2019.
Since Amini's death while she was in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and digital rights defenders. Some protesters have been sentenced to death.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 2, at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian President Repeats Vow To Avenge Killing Of Top General
Iran's president has again vowed to avenge the killing of the country's top general on the third anniversary of his death in a U.S. drone strike.
President Ebrahim Raisi on January 3 told a ceremony marking General Qassem Soleimani’s death that those behind it “should know that retaliation is obvious.”
Since Soleimani was killed on January 3, 2020, in Iraq, he has been hailed as a national icon among supporters of Iran's theocracy. Raisi claimed in his speech that Soleimani defeated “U.S. hegemony” and praised him for his role in leading Iranian-backed forces against the Islamic State extremist group.
Demonstrators who have been taking part in recent anti-government protests over the past four months, however, have expressed their contempt for him, ripping down billboards and burning other images erected in his honor.
The drone strike in which Soleimani was killed was ordered by then-President Donald Trump.
Soleimani was the commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and the United States held him responsible for the deaths of many of its soldiers in Iraq. His Iraqi lieutenant, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was also killed in the same drone strike.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said earlier on January 3 on Twitter that "the cowardly assassination” of Soleimani failed to achieve its goals.
"Iran continues to play a decisive role; America's footprint in West Asia is getting smaller every day, and the terrorist plot designed by America in our region has failed," the ministry said on January 3 on Twitter.
Iran responded to the killing of Soleimani by launching a barrage of missiles at U.S. bases in Iraq. The retaliatory attack caused no fatalities, but the U.S. military said dozens of its soldiers suffered head injuries.
Amid the heightened tensions in the days following the drone strike, Iranian forces accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet, killing all 176 people aboard.
Earlier this year the U.S. Justice Department charged a member of the IRGC in connection with an attempted plot to murder former White House national-security adviser John Bolton. The Justice Department said on August 10 that charges were filed against Shahram Poursafi of Tehran.
The Justice Department said Poursafi "attempted to pay individuals in the United States $300,000 to carry out the murder." Iran rejected the charges as "ridiculous and baseless."
With reporting by AP and AFP
Iran Revokes Death Sentences Of Three Protesters But Confirms Two Others
Iran's Supreme Court has revoked the death sentence handed to three defendants who allegedly played a role in the murder of a security officer but confirmed the death penalty of two others in the case.
Amir Hashemi, the the Supreme Court's public relations director, announced on Twitter on January 3 that based on the court's decision, the death sentences for Hamid Qarahasanlou, Hossein Mohammadi and Reza Aria were being revoked due to a flaw in the investigation.
However, the court rejected appeals by Mohammad Mahdi Karmi and Seyed Mohammad Hosseini, confirming their death sentences stemming from the same incident.
Authorities have accused 16 protesters of causing the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during an anti-government demonstration. All of the accused deny the charges, saying they were being targeted for their part in the nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Five of those accused were handed death sentences, while the other 11, including three minors, were given lengthy jail terms.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to slain protester Hadis Najafi at a cemetery to mark 40 days -- the end of the official mourning period -- after she was killed during the protests.
Prosecutors say Ruhollah Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to Najafi.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences of protesters in Iran after what they have termed "sham trials" that were held via three hearings over six days.
Among those sentenced to death in the case was Qarahasanlou, a doctor whose brother has said officers severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law while in custody.
The lawyer of Mohammad Hosseini, whose death sentence has been confirmed by the Supreme Court, said his client also was tortured until he confessed to playing a part in the murder of a security officer.
Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani said in a tweet on December 18 that during a meeting his client told him he had been tied up and tortured by agents to secure a confession.
"He was tortured with his eyes closed and his hands and feet tied. They kicked his head until he fainted and injured different parts of his body with an iron rod and an electroshock weapon," Ardakani said.
Earlier, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that Mohammad Mehdi Karami, the other accused in the case whose death sentence has been confirmed, said in a meeting with his family that officers beat him so badly during his arrest that they left his body in the street, thinking he was dead. They realized he wasn't just as they were leaving.
Since the death of Amini while she was in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 2, at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeded 500 last year.
Iran has already admitted to executing two men for crimes allegedly linked to the protests.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Protesters Come Out In Support Of Javanrud Residents
Protesters in several western Iranian cities took to the streets overnight to support demonstrators in Javanrud, who have faced deadly attacks by security forces amid nationwide unrest over the death of 22-year-old student Mahsa Amini in mid-September.
Demonstrators in the Kurdish Iranian city of Mahabad were gathered in a local cemetery on January 2 to mark the end of the 40-day mourning period for Shemal Khadiripour, a young protester killed by security forces in ongoing anti-regime unrest.
After the ceremony, the protestors lit fires in several areas of Mahabad, blocked streets, and chanted anti-government slogans while expressing support for the people of Javanrud, who have faced off against Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) forces for three days.
Javanrud remains under strict security control after intense confrontations between protesters and the security forces on December 31 which left at least one person dead after people gathered to honor slain protesters, only to be pushed away by IRGC troops.
IRGC forces have since kept a heavy presence in the streets.
Video published on social media from the western Iranian city of Sanandaj showed protesters there setting fire to a government building late on January 2.
In the Iranian capital, Tehran, protesters could be seen tearing down pictures of Qasem Soleimani, the former commander of the Quds Force, who was killed by the United States in a drone attack in Iraq on January 3, 2020.
Protesters have been burning banners put up in various cities in Soleimani's honor, including the central Iranian city of Yazd.
The protests over Amini's death while she was in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly came after a summer of unrest across Iran over poor living conditions, water shortages, and economic difficulties resulting from crippling sanctions that the United States has imposed on Iran over its nuclear program.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of January 2, at least 516 people had been killed during the unrest, including 70 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
'A Terrible Club To Be In': Russia, Iran, And The Bloc Of Sanctioned Nations
As Russia and Iran have come under increasingly restrictive international economic sanctions, the two countries have turned to each other and similarly sanctioned states in a bid to develop trade that can circumvent the punitive measures.
Largely cut off from international banking systems, export markets, and foreign resources and technologies, they have strengthened their own trade relations while building economic ties with pariah states such as North Korea and Belarus, and others such as Venezuela and Burma that have been sanctioned by the United States and the European Union for human rights and other abuses.
These sanctions-circumvention measures…may ensure regime survival, but will not lead to economic growth."-- Benjamin Tsai, TD International
But while such states might be willing to deal in a shared effort to counter the West, long-standing rivalries, logistical difficulties, and similarity of products greatly limit the effectiveness of any sort of bloc of the sanctioned, experts say.
"They're geographically spread out. They don't have things that they want to buy and sell from each other. And they don't like each other," said Peter Piatetsky, a former U.S. Treasury Department official who is now the CEO of the consultancy firm Castellum.AI. "It's a terrible club to be in."
Sanctions Upon Sanctions
Russia and Iran entered the year as the two most sanctioned countries in the world, and attempts to hold them to account for their internationally condemned actions in 2022 only compounded their problems.
Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February set the table for a raft of new sanctions targeting the country’s lucrative energy sector. Many Russian banks were also cut off from the world’s dominant financial transaction network, SWIFT, greatly inhibiting Moscow's ability to conduct trade.
Iran, another major energy exporter, had hoped that existing sanctions over its controversial nuclear program would be dropped in negotiations to revive its stalled nuclear deal with global powers. Instead, the United States and the European Union imposed new sanctions on Tehran over its support for Russia's war in Ukraine and its crackdown on antiestablishment protests at home.
They're geographically spread out. They don't have things that they want to buy and sell from each other. And they don't like each other. It's a terrible club to be in."-- Peter Piatetsky, Castellum.AI
Even before the war in Ukraine began, Tehran and Moscow were envisioning the benefits of working out trade deals in an effort to circumvent sanctions.
"Both Iran and Russia are targeted by sanctions, and they can take advantage of this opportunity," Iran's Oil Ministry tweeted in January 2022 as officials met in Moscow to iron out areas of increased economic cooperation, including in the manufacturing and energy sectors.
While hosting a Russian delegation in Tehran in November, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi pledged to upgrade relations with Moscow to a "strategic" level, something he said is "the most decisive response to the policy of sanctions and destabilization of the United States and its allies."
Others Enter The Ring
Other countries interested in challenging the West attracted attention from Moscow and Tehran, as well.
Belarus, itself under sanctions for its support for Russia's war effort and its own crackdown on anti-government protests in 2020-21, saw the potential of inking fresh agreements this year with Moscow and Tehran that boosted trade with both.
Venezuela, which in the wake of its crackdown on protests in 2014 has been under U.S. and EU sanctions, struck a 20-year cooperation agreement with Tehran this year.
According to Benjamin Tsai, a former U.S. government intelligence officer who is now a senior associate with the risk intelligence firm TD International, in addition to Belarus and Venezuela, North Korea, Syria, and Burma (also known as Myanmar), "all play a role in trading with Russia or Iran."
China, he said in written comments, "benefits from Russian and Iranian energy imports," but is "playing a delicate balancing game of supporting Russia and Iran diplomatically and ideologically while not violating sanctions." This is because, Tsai said, China "cannot afford to be cut off from the West."
Ironically, Russia's lowering of prices to boost exports to China was seen as harming Iran's own efforts to sell its oil.
China and Russia did throw a bone to Iran in September when the two countries, which lead the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), formally agreed to make Iran a permanent member, paving the way for increased trade.
E-Trade And De-Dollarization
Sanctioned states, hindered by obstacles to international shipping and financial services, employ a number of different methods to conduct trade among themselves.
"They can engage in barter or trade that is not denominated in U.S. dollars," wrote Tsai. "For example, Western sanctions have increased Russia's use of the Chinese yuan to settle bilateral trade. Russian entities have also attempted to evade sanctions by using cryptocurrencies."
Russia and Iran have long floated the idea of establishing alternative currencies to avoid dollar-denominated trade.
Since it came under sanctions for its seizure of Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula and backing for pro-Russia separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014, Russia has attempted to expand the use of its own banking system to replace SWIFT.
This year, Russia found a willing partner in Iran, which has claimed to have completed import deals using an unspecified cryptocurrency. The two states took steps to trade in their respective national currencies and worked to integrate their homegrown electronic banking payment systems -- Mir and Shetab, respectively -- as part of their de-dollarization push.
When Iran and Russia did not succeed in direct trade with sanctioned states, they turned to exchanges of military goods, technology, or know-how.
The United States has accused North Korea of supplying munitions to Russia to replenish stocks that were depleted due to the fighting in Ukraine. Iran, meanwhile, has supplied combat and "kamikaze" drones to be used on the battlefield in Ukraine, while Britain has accused Russia of paying Iran back by supplying it with "advanced military components."
Such workarounds aside, however, Piatetsky said Iran, Russia, and other sanctioned states lack tradable commodities that they do not already export themselves.
"There's essentially this problem where yes, you can do business with each other, but you don't really have anything the other one wants," Piatetsky said.
Russia, Iran, and Belarus are all energy producers, and with Russia's increased sales to India and China, Iran's own exports suffered. Both Russia and Belarus are leading exporters of fertilizers, nixing the market for potash, a key Belarusian export. And while Russia's difficulties with its domestic automobile industry was seen as an opening for Iran's efforts to export vehicles and parts, the woeful safety record and reputation of Iranian vehicles cast doubt on the success of any arrangement.
Likewise, while Tehran reportedly agreed in August to supply Russia with aircraft parts in an effort to thwart sanctions, and Moscow last year reached an understanding with Tehran to export Russian aircraft to Iran, the viability of such dealings is questionable.
"People in Russia don't want to drive Iranian cars, and people in Iran don't want to fly on Russian planes," said Piatetsky.
More To Come
Nevertheless, officials from both Russia and Iran appear committed to continuing to look for new trading opportunities among states interested in helping them fight what they believe are Western efforts to isolate them economically.
Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged on December 15 that his country would continue its efforts to boost trade with partners in Asia, Latin America, and Africa.
"We will never take the route of self-isolation," Putin vowed. "On the contrary, we are broadening, and will broaden, cooperation with all who have interest."
But ultimately, most of the dealings among sanctioned states are relatively small-scale, and experts see serious limits to what Russia and Iran and their disparate crew of trading partners can do to effectively counter the punitive measures against them.
"These sanctions-circumvention measures…may ensure regime survival, but will not lead to economic growth," said Tsai. "It is inconceivable that this 'bloc' of sanctioned nations will rival the West economically in any way."
Iran Detains Two French Nationals, One Belgian On Espionage Charges
Two French nationals among seven arrested in Iran have been indicted on charges of alleged espionage and conspiracy against the country's national security. Masoud Satayshi, a spokesman for the judiciary, said on January 3 that another indictment had been issued for a Belgian citizen whose case is currently being processed by the Revolutionary Court. He did not give the names of those indicted. Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody, often without revealing any charges, since mass protests broke out across the country over the death of a woman while in police custody. To read the original story from Radio Farda, click here.
Clampdown Reported In Western Iran After Slain Protesters Mourned
Demonstrators in the western Iranian city of Javanrud were set on by security forces and have reportedly faced a martial-style clampdown since gathering in a local cemetery on December 31 to mark the end of the 40-day mourning period for seven protesters killed by security forces in ongoing anti-regime unrest.
Reports from Javanrud on January 1 described harsh security conditions and the widespread presence of Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) forces in the streets.
The IRGC and other hard-line enforcers have played a key role in suppressing dissent since the unrest was triggered by the death in custody of 22-year-old student Mahsa Amini in mid-September.
Local sources have accused government forces of using live ammunition and arresting protesters in Javanrud, in Kermanshah Province.
The protests there intensified after security forces stormed the city's cemetery on December 31 and tried to disperse people who had gathered to honor the dead protesters.
Security forces also used tear gas and live ammunition against protesters in and around the cemetery, reportedly leading to the death of 22-year-old Borhan Eliasi.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network, a group that monitors the human rights situation in western Iran's Kurdish region, reported on January 1 that at least 15 people, including 16-year-old Arman Ahmadi, were injured by the firing of pellets and live ammunition by the IRGC.
Reports from the capital claimed the death of another protester who was recently temporarily released from prison, Mehdi Zarei Ashkezari. They said he was buried on December 31 in his hometown of Ashkezar.
Radio Farda was initially unable to confirm the specifics of those reports. The families of many detainees have avoided going public to avoid being targeted by authorities.
Anger over Amini's death has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand greater freedom and respect for women's rights.
Thousands of arrests have been made, and some protesters have been sentenced to death.
At least 58 journalists have been arrested, according to the International Federation of Journalists, including the most recent detainee, Mehdi Ghadimi.
Ghadimi’s friends and colleagues say he was arrested at his home on January 1.
Iran's judiciary, which routinely withholds information including on trials in process, has not provided any information about possible charges against Ghadimi.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
In Iran, Baha'i Leader's Son Says No Word From Jailed Mother For More Than A Month
The son of an imprisoned leader of Iran's Baha'i community says he has not heard from his mother for more than five weeks and prison authorities have prevented her from phoning or meeting with family members.
Mahvash Sabet Shahriari, 69, was arrested in July amid a new wave of repression against Iran's Baha'i community and given a new 10-year sentence following an hourlong trial on November 21.
Frud Sabet said in an interview with RFERL's Radio Farda that he had no information about his mother's condition since the trial.
"The family is very worried about her health," he said. "We don't know where she is, and we don't know if she's alive."
Sabet Shahriari is a prominent Baha'i leader. She previously served 10 years in prison on charges of acting against Iran's national security, collaboration with foreign countries, and "corruption on Earth," among other things.
In July, Iranian security agents raided the homes of dozens of Baha'is in different parts of the country, arresting several well-known community leaders and charging many with "spying for Israel."
Months of protests erupted in Iran following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini after she was detained for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly and reportedly beaten by members of the notorious morality police.
Frud Sabet told Radio Farda that while his mother's arrest came prior to the recent protests, "we assume that the overcrowding of prisons and courts has affected my mother's fate."
"But being completely unaware of her after issuing such a heavy sentence is not justified," he added.
Since Amini's death, several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Iran accuses Baha'is of having links to Israel, where the city of Haifa hosts a center of the Baha'i faith. Baha'i leaders reject the allegations and say they are used as a pretext to persecute members.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide.
In Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized in the constitution, its leaders say they face systematic persecution.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has on several occasions called the Baha'i faith a cult and, in a religious fatwa issued in 2018, he forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Teen Protester Condemned To Double Death Sentence
An Islamic Revolutionary Court in Iran has sentenced an 18-year-old accused protester to two death sentences on charges of "corruption on Earth" and "waging war against God," the activist HRANA news agency reports.
The report said Mehdi Mohammadifard was arrested on September 30 in connection with protests in the northern Iranian city of Nowshahr.
He was accused of helping organize and lead a rally on September 21.
During his detention, Mohammadifard was reportedly denied access to a lawyer and the court forced him to use a public defender.
HRANA quoted a source close to Mohammadifard's family as saying his confessions were the result of coercion and torture and there was no documentary evidence of any crime.
Since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was arrested by the notorious morality police for wearing a hijab "improperly," Iranians have protested en masse, with women and even schoolgirls putting up unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government in decades.
A brutal government crackdown on public demonstrators and dissent has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Hard-liners have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Two public executions have taken place, according to the authorities, and rights groups say many other defendants have been condemned to death.
Investigations by RFERL's Radio Farda show that in the last three months, at least 44 Iranian protesters have been accused of "waging war against God" and "corruption on Earth," which are punishable by death and often leveled in cases allegedly involving espionage or attempts to overthrow the government.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Family Of Iranian Journalist Samimi Deny Reports Of His Release
Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi reportedly remains in prison despite a weekend report in reformist media suggesting he had been released from Semnan Prison, where he has been serving a two-year sentence for his presence at a protest rally in 2019.
AFP quoted unnamed family on January 2 rejecting a report a day earlier in the Sharq daily saying the 73-year-old member of the Religious Nationalists Council had been freed.
Samimi was imprisoned at Tehran's Evin prison in 2021 to serve a two-year sentence after being found guilty of "assembly and collusion against the state" relating to his attendance of a protest rally in front of parliament marking May Day in 2019.
He was temporarily released in February due to poor health but was sent to Semnan just three months later after he was handed new charges of harming national security.
In December, Samimi reportedly issued a message from prison supporting the ongoing nationwide protests that erupted following the September death in police custody of 22-year-old female student Mahsa Amini after she allegedly wore the mandated head scarf improperly.
Rights groups say the government's violent crackdown on the protests, which have included calls against Iran's clerical leadership, has resulted in nearly 500 deaths, including 62 minors.
Samimi is a former editor in chief of the Nameh and Iran Farda magazines and is thought to be the oldest journalist jailed in Iran.'
Following his rearrest in May, 200 civil and political activists signed a statement declaring that Iran's judicial, security, and political authorities would be responsible for "negligence and misfortune" that Samimi might encounter in prison.
With reporting by AFP
Will Iran's Protest Movement Survive?
Antiestablishment protests have raged across Iran for months, despite a brutal state crackdown in which hundreds of demonstrators have been killed and thousands more detained.
Triggered by the death of a young woman died after she was arrested by Iran's morality police in mid-September, the ongoing nationwide protests have become the longest-running public rebuke of the clerical regime since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
While the number of protests has dropped in recent weeks, anger over decades of state repression and economic mismanagement is unlikely to dissipate, analysts say, predicting that the protest movement is likely to endure as the gulf widens between the ruling clerics and Iran's young population.
Ali Fathollah-Nejad, an Iran expert with the American University of Beirut, says the country appears to be engulfed in "a revolutionary process" that started with protests in 2017-18 over economic grievances that quickly turned political.
"Any such process inherently involves phases of both relative calm and unrest," Fathollah-Nejad, who authored a study on the 2017-2018 protests for the Brookings Doha Center, told RFE/RL. "Crucially, the present revolutionary episode suggests an unbridgeable gulf between the state and society."
'We Are Not Afraid Anymore'
During the current protests, Iranians have demanded an end to the Islamic republic and targeted their anger at the most visible symbols of the clerical regime, including the mandatory head scarf for women and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
As the authorities have increasingly used lethal force to crush the protests, Iranians have continued to express their dissent at scattered street gatherings and memorials for the victims of the crackdown. Others have sprayed slogans and hung protest signs in the streets while some have chanted anti-regime slogans from their rooftops and windows at night.
Iranian security forces have killed at least 476 protesters, including over 60 children, since the rallies erupted, according to rights groups. Over 15,000 people have been detained. Two young men have been publicly executed for their involvement in the protests.
"Nothing will be the same, we have found our voice," a female protester in Tehran, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, told RFE/RL. "Even if this revolution does not achieve its goal in the near future, we are not afraid anymore, we know how to fight and resist."
A journalist in the Iranian capital says the protests pose a significant threat to the establishment, although he argues that the regime is not in imminent danger of collapsing. There have been no visible cracks within the ruling elite and armed forces, while the protests have yet to bring the economy to a complete halt.
"The more the [political hard-liners] have tightened the Islamic republic in the past 25 years, the more society has resorted to protests."
"They'll do all they can to stay in power, so for now I expect more tensions and growing discontent particularly due to the situation with the Internet and [the national currency]," he said, referring to increased online censorship and the plummeting value of the rial against the U.S. dollar.
Karim Sadjadpour, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said history had showed that "for popular uprisings to be viable they must attract a critical mass, and in order to attract a critical mass they must be perceived as viable."
"It's clear that many Iranians, given their ongoing dissent, believe this popular uprising could succeed in unseating the Islamic republic," he added. "It's also important that Islamic republic officials come to believe that they're on a losing team. We haven't reached either of these tipping points yet."
Prominent Tehran-based sociologist Hamid Reza Jalaipour says the gap between the establishment and the rest of the population is "significant." But he suggests that the majority of Iranians are still unwilling to participate in protests designed to overthrow the regime.
"Currently, 15 percent of society are supporters of the establishment and 15 percent are serious protesters," Jalaipour said in comments published by Iranian media in October. "Seventy percent of the population is silent."
He said the establishment's failure to listen to people's demands over the years has contributed to the current wave of protests.
"The establishment did not learn lessons from [past protests]," he said. "The more the [political hard-liners] have tightened the Islamic republic in the past 25 years, the more society has resorted to protests."
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Top Ukrainian Security Official Sees Signs That Russia Intends To Escalate War2
Ukrainian Artillery Crews In Fight For Bakhmut Engaged In Drone 'Electronic Warfare'3
After Andrew Tate's Arrest, Romanian Police Cite The 'Lover Boy' Tactic. That's Just One Way Traffickers Trick Women.4
Coming Apart At The Seams? For Russia's Ethnic Minorities, Ukraine War Is A Chance To Press For Independence From Moscow5
Iran Summons French Ambassador Over 'Insulting' Cartoons6
How Viktor Orban Tried To Numb 10 Million Hungarians To Putin's War Next Door7
Mourning, Finger-Pointing In Russia After Scores Killed In Makiyivka Rocket Strike8
Marders, Leopards, Abrams, Bradleys: What's All This New Western Weaponry Being Sent, Or Not Sent, To Ukraine?9
UN Chief Disbands Fact-Finding Mission Into Ukraine Prison Attack10
Ukraine's Western Allies To Provide Armored Vehicles As Kyiv Warns Of Looming Offensive
Subscribe