At Least Five Killed By Explosion At Residential Building In Western Iran
At least five people were killed and two more injured when an explosion tore through a residential building in Tabriz, in western Iran, early on March 12. The blast, which occurred at around 3 a.m. local time, damaged three buildings and affected around 20 apartments, according to firefighters quoted by the Fars news agency. There has been no official conclusion about the incident, but a firefighting official suggested that a gas leak was the likeliest cause. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Iran Confirms Death Sentence Against Swedish-Iranian Dissident Lured To Turkey
Iran's hard-line judiciary says its Supreme Court has upheld a death sentence against a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody accused of terrorism.
The defendant, Habib Chaab, a founder and former leader of a separatist group called the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), lived in Sweden for 14 years until he was apparently lured to Turkey by Iranian intelligence agents.
The Iranian judiciary's official website, Mizan Online, issued a statement on March 21 announcing confirmation of the sentence.
It included an acknowledgement that Chaab had been duped into his apprehension "after leaving Sweden by intelligence ploys."
Before the trial, Iranian officials accused Chaab of leading a "terrorist group" called Harakat al-Nidal and organizing and carrying out bombings and terrorist operations in the southwestern Khuzestan Province.
The Supreme Court, the judiciary said on March 12, approved the death sentence "for Habib Farajollah Chaab on charges of corruption on earth through the formation, management, and leadership" of the group and violence carried out by it.
It cited a bomb attack on an annual military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in 2018 that killed at least two dozen people and injured scores more.
It blamed the group for the deaths of 274 Iranians in all, as well as bombings and armed robberies.
It was unclear when the sentence against Chaab might be carried out.
But Iranian authorities routinely avoid disclosing basic information about detentions, trials, and other legal proceedings, including through the punishment phase in many capital cases.
Chaab, also known as Habib Asyud, went missing during a visit to Turkey in October 2020.
A month after his disappearance, he was shown in a video on Iranian state television in which he claimed responsibility for launching an attack and working with Saudi intelligence services.
Former prisoners and rights groups say Iran systematically uses torture and forced, televised confessions against alleged criminals and political detainees.
Iran's foreign minister at the time of the Ahvaz attack, Mohammad Javad Zarif, later blamed that bombing on foreign enemies and their "U.S. masters."
Chaab's former wife, Hoda Havashemi, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda in January 2022 that she didn't believe he was involved in the Ahvaz bombing and feared he wouldn't get a fair trial.
She said Swedish authorities were not being granted access to Chaab. Iran does not recognize dual citizenship.
ASMLA is primarily based in the Netherlands and Denmark. Its leadership has been accused by Danish authorities of financing and promoting terrorism in Iran with Saudi Arabia's backing.
In late October 2018, the Danish intelligence service accused the Iranian intelligence service of plotting to assassinate at least one of the three leaders of the group's Danish branch, which Tehran denied.
In November 2017, a leader of the ASMLA was shot dead in The Hague in an attack that the Dutch government said was linked to Iran.
Chief Of German Ruling Party Wants Iran's Revolutionary Guards On EU Terror List
The co-leader of Germany's ruling Social Democrats, Lars Klingbeil, has slammed Tehran over the sentencing of a young student and called for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to be placed on the European Union's terror list. The German politician said he was deeply shocked by the sentence against Samaneh Asghari, a young engineering student, who he said was sentenced to "18 years and three months in prison despite absolute baseless accusations." EU lawmakers adopted a nonbinding resolution in January calling for the IRGC to be put on the bloc's terrorist list.
Iran Claims Oil Exports Have Hit Highest Level Since Reimposition Of U.S. Sanctions
Iran's oil exports have reached their highest level in the past four years amid U.S. sanctions, the country's Oil Minister Javad Owji said on March 12, according to the semiofficial Tasnim news agency. He said the increase was 190 million barrels above the previous year. In November, President Ebrahim Raisi said Iran's oil exports had reached levels not seen since the Trump administration reimposed sanctions in 2018. Companies that track oil flows said in January that Iran's export rise was due to higher shipments to China and Venezuela. To read the latest original story by Reuters, click here.
Tehran Reaches Deal To Buy SU-35 Fighter Jets From Russia, Says Iranian State Media
Iranian state media reported on March 11 that Tehran has reached a deal to buy advanced SU-35 fighter planes from Russia, citing Iran’s UN mission in New York. "Iran has asked a number of countries to explore the possibility of selling fighter jets to Iran, and Russia has given a positive response to this request," the report by Iranian broadcaster IRIB quoted the mission as saying. The Iranian report did not include comments from the Russian side and did not provide details.
Two Police Officers Shot Dead In Iran
Unidentified gunmen shot and killed two Iranian police officers in the country’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province, Iranian state media reported on March 11. The incident occurred the previous day during Friday Prayers in the town of Goshan. The province, on Iran’s border with Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been the scene of protests for months following the alleged rape of a teenaged girl by a police officer. The area has also seen frequent clashes between police and drug-smuggling gangs.
Exiled Opposition Figures Publish Charter For Democratic Iran
Six exiled opposition figures, including the former crown prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi, and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Shirin Ebadi have published a charter for the establishment of a democratic Iran. In a statement published on March 10, the signatories of the Charter Of Solidarity And Alliance For Freedom called for more international pressure on the Islamic republic to halt all death sentences and release all political prisoners. They also appealed to democratic countries to expel Iranian ambassadors. The charter was published following months of antiestablishment protests triggered by the September 16 death in custody of Mahsa Amini. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Iranian Blogger Arrested For Protest Content On Instagram Account
A blogger in the northwestern Iranian city of Urmia has been arrested for publishing content on his Instagram account about a wave of suspected poisonings across the country that has hospitalized scores of students, mainly schoolgirls.
The Hamshahri newspaper, affiliated with the Tehran municipality, reported on March 9 that a blogger was arrested by order of the judiciary and the Ministry of Information.
Hamshahri did not publish the name of the blogger, but Iranian social-media users have identified him as Reza Purjafar, an artist and actor living in Urmia.
Purjafar recently wrote in a story on his Instagram page that "our children have not seen war, but they have tasted chemicals."
The reference is to a wave of suspected poisonings that has affected more than 5,000 pupils, mainly girls, in the past four months.
Hundreds have been hospitalized after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and hand or leg pain.
It remains unclear what might be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
No one has claimed responsibility for the wave of illnesses that some officials -- including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- have characterized as "poisonings."
An unspecified number of arrests had been made in five provinces in connection with the incidents, but few details have been made public.
Earlier this week the Tehran prosecutor announced that he had filed a case against the editorial directors of the HamMihan, Roydad24, and Sharq newspapers, as well as against political activists Azar Mansouri, prominent actor Reza Kianian, and university professor Sadegh Zibakalam for their statements on the situation.
Journalist Ali Purtabatabaei, who covered the poisonings for the Qom News website as well as on social media and was critical of the response to the crisis by authorities in the holy city of Qom, was also arrested on March 5.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
Universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities, prompting
security forces to launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
The government's slow response to the crisis over the illnesses has fueled speculation that the poisonings are intentional and a scare tactic being used to intimidate females who have protested over Amini's death.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Ray Furlong
'Anger And Frustration': Could Poison Reports Reignite Iran Protests?
After Iranian security forces largely suppressed nationwide protests, could a new cause stoke anger against the authorities? Some 5,000 schoolgirls have been reported ill. There are widespread claims that they have been poisoned, but a lack of hard evidence is fueling calls for an impartial investigation.
U.S. Welcomes Iran-Saudi Deal, But Voices Skepticism
The United States has said it welcomes a Chinese-brokered thaw in relations between rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia but expressed doubts that Tehran will follow through on its commitments.
White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that "we welcome" the diplomatic deal if, for example, it leads to peace in Yemen, where the two regional powers back opposing sides.
"We'll see. It really does remain to be seen whether the Iranians are going to honor their side of the deal. This is not a regime that typically does honor its word," Kirby said.
Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed earlier on March 10 to reestablish relations after seven years of hostility that had threatened stability and security in the Persian Gulf and helped fuel conflicts in the Middle East from Yemen to Syria.
The deal was announced after four days of previously undisclosed talks in Beijing between top security officials from the two rival Middle East powers.
Tehran and Riyadh agreed "to resume diplomatic relations between them and reopen their embassies and missions within a period not exceeding two month," according to a statement issued by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Authorities Reportedly Searching For Girls Who Danced On Women's Day
Iranian security forces are trying to identify and potentially arrest five young girls who were shown dancing in a viral video that was published from Tehran's Ekbatan neighborhood, local sources say.
The video of the five young girls dancing to music by Nigerian singer Rema was released on March 8, coinciding with International Women's Day. The video was shot in the courtyard of Block 13 in the Ekbatan neighborhood and went viral on social media, garnering thousands of views and shares from users in Iran and around the world.
Meanwhile, the "Ekbatan" Twitter account, which covers the events of the neighborhood and was one of the first accounts to release the video of the five girls dancing, warned on March 10 of the possibility of their detention and mistreatment.
The account wrote that security forces were looking for CCTV footage in Block 13 to identify these girls, while questioning the guards of the neighborhood and Block 13.
Reports also indicate that the Instagram page of the person who first released the video of the girls has been deactivated.
Ekbatan has been one of the epicenters of protests in the Iranian capital for the last six months, demonstrating defiance amid unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The security forces have made extensive efforts to suppress the protests in the neighborhood, with widespread and multi-stage arrests since the third month of the protests.
Despite all these arrests and the intensified security situation in Ekbatan, the protests there continue on the verge of the seventh month of protests, and protesters continue to hold protests and shout anti-government slogans at night there.
The unrest was sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini on September 16. The 22-year-old died in custody after being arrested by the notorious morality police for allegedly violating the Islamic dress code.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of antiestablishment protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Group of Iranian Activists Publishes 'Women's Bill Of Rights'
A group of Iranian women's rights activists has released a "Women's Bill of Rights" that they say should form the basis of a new constitution to enshrine equality and the diversity of sexuality, gender, ethnicity, and religion in the country once the current Islamic leadership is removed.
The group, known as the "Iranian Feminist Collective for Woman, Life, Freedom," said the goal of the document was to provide a clear and concise road map showing the history of women's struggles and the most important requirement so that it can be included in any future legal documents, such as a new constitution, after the current regime is toppled.
Part of the text includes a call to hold a referendum for any new constitution so that it is approved by the people, who should aim to "form a secular government based on social and economic justice."
The text also calls on any new government to approve and implement UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on "Women, Peace, and Security" and related resolutions without any conditions or delays, while also recognizing religion as a private matter.
Since the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged violation of the restrictive head scarf law, Iranians have flooded onto the streets across the country to protest against a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The Iranian regime has held several counterrallies and launched a brutal crackdown to try to quell the dissent, but the unrest continues with universities and schools have become leading sites for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On China-Based Network Helping Iran Access Drones
The United States imposed sanctions on a China-based network supporting Iran's efforts to procure unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)), the Treasury Department said on March 9. The network "is responsible for the sale and shipment of thousands of aerospace components, including components that can be used for UAV applications," the department said in a statement. The Treasury Department also imposed sanctions on 39 entities it said were facilitating Iran's access to the international financial system, describing them as a "shadow banking" network that generates tens of billions of dollars annually.
Rights Watchdog Says Global Freedom Declined For 17th Year
Global freedoms declined for a 17th consecutive year in 2022 as the struggle for democracy approaches a turning point amid a curtailment of freedom of expression in countries such as Russia and Iran.
Human rights watchdog Freedom House said in its annual report on freedoms around the world, released on March 9, that the number of countries to score zero for freedom of expression rose on the year to 33 from 14, with media freedom coming under pressure in at least 157 countries and territories during 2022.
The report showed the Nordic countries of Sweden, Norway, and Finland were the most free in the world with scores of 100, while Tibet Syria, and South Sudan were the worst, scoring only 1 point. Turkmenistan placed next to last with a score of 2.
"The most serious setbacks for freedom and democracy were the result of war, coups, and attacks on democratic institutions by illiberal incumbents," it said.
The report singled out Russian President Vladimir Putin's "authoritarian regime" for launching a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 "in a bid to scuttle that country’s hard-won democratic progress."
"Whatever false justifications for this war of aggression have been promulgated by the Kremlin’s state-controlled media, its clear purpose is to remove the elected leadership in Kyiv and deprive Ukrainians of their fundamental right to free self-government," the report, which ranks Russia as "not free," said.
"In his desire to destroy democracy in Ukraine and deny Ukrainians their political rights and civil liberties, Putin has caused the deaths and injuries of thousands of Ukrainian civilians as well as soldiers on both sides, the destruction of crucial infrastructure, the displacement of millions of people from their homes, a proliferation of torture and sexual violence, and the intensification of already harsh repression within Russia," it added.
The decline in freedoms in Russia appeared to influence its neighbors as well, the report showed, noting that three decades after the fall of the Soviet Union, "authoritarianism dominates Eurasia."
The report showed that no formerly Soviet countries were designated as "free," aside from the three Baltic states -- Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia, all of which are European Union and NATO members.
"This lack of democratic governance has destabilized the region, as strongman rulers use military force to lash out at their neighbors and smother domestic dissent," the report said.
In addition to Turkmenistan lingering at the bottom of the table, Tajikistan had a score of 7, followed by Belarus and Afghanistan (8) and Azerbaijan (9). Uzbekistan and Iran had scores of 12, while Russia scored 16 points.
"The limited space for free media in Eurasia has diminished further due to new criminal laws and legislative restrictions," the report said.
Still, it lauded the countries of the Caucasus and Central Asia for "declining to recognize Russia's annexation of Ukrainian territory" and for complying with international sanctions imposed against Russian banks.
The same, however, could not be said for Belarus, Freedom House noted.
Belarus, which authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka has closely aligned with Russia during the war against Ukraine, was tied for eighth worst in terms of freedoms, sharing the spot with Afghanistan, which saw Taliban militants seize power in 2021 after international forces withdrew from the country.
On the other end of the report, Kosovo was praised for being one of the most improved countries in terms of freedom, being given the designation as "partly free."
Freedom House noted that while Iran, which has been roiled by unrest over a lack of freedoms and poor living conditions for almost a year, holds elections regularly, "they fall short of democratic standards" due in part to the influence of the hard-line Guardian Council, an unelected body that disqualifies all candidates "it deems insufficiently loyal to the clerical establishment."
"Ultimate power rests in the hands of the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and the unelected institutions under his control. These institutions, including the security forces and the judiciary, play a major role in the suppression of dissent and other restrictions on civil liberties," it said.
U.S., European Powers Express Alarm At Iran Enriching Uranium To 84 Percent
The United States and Europe's top powers on March 8 expressed alarm at Iran having produced a small amount of uranium enriched to 84 percent purity -- close to weapons grade -- and said Iran must explain how it happened. The UN nuclear watchdog found uranium particles enriched to up to 83.7 percent at Fordow, a site dug into a mountain and the second place where it is continuously enriching uranium to up to 60 percent. Weapons grade is around 90 percent. The so-called spike is large, but it remains unclear whether it was accidental. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
UN Agency Calls For Probe As Iranian Students Protest Suspected 'Poisonings'
The United Nations education and cultural agency UNESCO has called for an investigation into the suspected poisoning of schoolchildren in Iran as university students gathered to protest against the outbreak of a wave of mysterious illness that has resulted in scores of people being hospitalized across the country.
Videos and photos published on social media on March 8 showed students at Tehran’s Allameh Tabatabai University, Tabriz University of Medical Sciences, and AmirKabir University of Technology staging on-campus protests as the government's slow response to the crisis fuels speculation over what could have caused more than 5,000 students, mainly girls, to have fallen ill.
Some reports indicated that security forces at Allameh Tabatabai University sparked a conflict with the students.
The United Students Telegram channel released images of the altercation, which show a security officer at Allameh Tabatabai University confiscating signs with the slogan "Women, Life, Freedom" from students and then kicking them.
The first report of suspected mass illness came in Qom in November, when 18 schoolgirls were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds of cases have occurred and it remains unclear what might be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
No one has claimed responsibility for the wave of illnesses that some officials -- including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei -- have characterized as "poisonings."
UNESCO said it “urges thorough investigations and immediate actions to protect schools and facilitate the return of affected students.”
“I am deeply concerned about the reported poisoning of schoolgirls in Iran over the past three months. This is a violation of their right to safe education,” UNESCO head Audrey Azoulay added.
The muted response by the authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of months of anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates (CCTS) announced on March 7 that the health condition of student Asra Abbasnejad in the western Iranian city of Divandarreh in Kurdistan Province is deteriorating.
An unspecified number of arrests had been made in five provinces in connection with the incidents but few details have been made public.
Journalist Ali Purtabatabaei, who covered the poisonings for the Qom News website as well as on social media and was critical of the response to the crisis by authorities in the holy city of Qom, was arrested on March 5. The media watchdog Reporters Without Borders on March 8 called for his release.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try to quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
'This Revolution Is Still Alive': A Growing Number Of Iranian Women Defy The Hijab Law After Months Of Protests
Assal appeared in public for months without a hijab, or Islamic head scarf, in solidarity with the antiestablishment protests that rocked Iran.
Even as the demonstrations that erupted in September have waned in recent weeks following a deadly state crackdown, the Tehran resident has continued to flout the country’s hijab law, in a direct challenge to Iran’s clerical regime.
“I want to demonstrate to [the authorities] that this revolution is still alive, and our people will [fight] them with any means they can,” the 32-year-old obstetrician, who requested that her full name not be used for fear of retribution, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda.
“When I walk past [security officers in the street] without a hijab, it’s not easy. My whole body shakes. But I will never back down. I will keep protesting,” she added.
Tanya, another Tehran resident, said women are removing their head scarves to take a stand against the clerical establishment that has deprived them of their most basic rights, including the right to choose how they appear in public.
“Women see it as their absolute right, a right they have been denied for years,” said the psychologist, who also requested that her full name not be used. “I’m protesting the status quo.”
Assal and Tanya are among a growing number of Iranian women who are appearing in public with their hair uncovered, including in the streets of major cities as well in restaurants, cafes, and shopping malls. They have been emboldened by the anti-regime protests in which women played a major role.
The demonstrations erupted following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini soon after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the hijab law.
The protests began as a rebuke against the brutal enforcement of the hijab law but soon snowballed into one of the most sustained anti-regime demonstrations against Iran’s theocracy, with protesters calling for an end to clerical rule and demanding their social and political freedoms.
During the demonstrations, women and girls removed and burned their head scarves. With the protests subsiding after a state crackdown that left over 500 dead, women are venting their anger through acts of civil disobedience.
Tehran-based women’s rights activist Leyla Mirghafari said the antiestablishment protests have intensified women’s opposition to the hijab, a key pillar of the Islamic republic.
Many Iranians have had enough of the “unjust, repressive, and anti-women law,” Mirghafari, who was arrested in 2018 for removing her head scarf in public, told RFE/RL.
'The Youth Are Fearless'
The hijab became compulsory two years after the 1979 Islamic Revolution. The law requires women and girls over the age of 9 to wear a head scarf in public.
Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable, including exposing more of their hair and wearing smaller and more colorful head scarves.
In 2018, dozens of women protested the hijab law by standing on utility boxes in major cities and waving their head scarves, in unprecedented acts of defiance.
Under President Hassan Rohani, a relative moderate who was in office from 2013 to 2021, the enforcement of the hijab law was relaxed. But under ultraconservative Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s morality police have become increasingly active and violent in enforcing what the authorities have called the “complete hijab.”
That has fueled growing opposition to the hijab, which has long been a symbol of the state’s repression of women.
Mahsa, a mother of two, said that even in the holy city of Mashhad an increasing number of women are appearing in public without a hijab.
“I go shopping without my head scarf. I keep it around my neck. But the youth are fearless. Some don’t even have a head scarf,” Mahsa, who requested that her full name not be used for fear of retribution, told RFE/RL.
Authorities announced in December that the morality police, which enforced the hijab rule, had been abolished. But they warned that the judiciary would continue to regulate women’s public appearances and behavior.
In recent weeks, officials have warned women to respect the hijab law and threatened to punish violators. The authorities have also shut down businesses, restaurants, cafes, and in some cases pharmacies, due to the owners' or managers' alleged failure to observe Islamic laws and hijab rules.
Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni Ejei warned on March 6 that women who violate the hijab rule will be punished, saying that removing the head scarf shows “enmity towards the establishment and its values.”
Assal is aware that she could be arrested or fined for flouting the law. But she remains defiant.
“Even if they arrest me, they can’t do [much]. My protest is more important,” she said.
In recent weeks, even women newly released from prison have appeared in public without their head scarves.
They include filmmaker Mojgan Ilanlou, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 74 lashes after appearing in public without a hijab in October.
After being released in February as part of an amnesty ordered by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ilanlou stood outside Tehran’s notorious Evin prison without a head scarf and flashed the victory sign.
Some commentators inside Iran have suggested that the authorities are fighting a losing battle.
“The number of women who appear in the streets without a head scarf is impressive,” conservative commentator Mohammad Mohajeri wrote in an opinion piece published in November.
“It is possible that what we’re seeing will become the norm,” he said, comparing the hijab rule to laws banning satellites dishes and receivers that Iranians widely ignore.
Canada-based rights activist Azam Jangravi said the hijab is the symbol of "the problems women face in Iran.”
“The [mandatory] hijab is the naked face of all the injustice and oppression women have faced,” Jangravi, who was among women arrested in 2018 for protesting the hijab, told RFE/RL.
Jailed Iranian Activist Calls On Women To 'Conquer' Streets With Female Symbols
Prominent human rights advocate Narges Mohammadi has called on Iranian women to flood the country's streets with female symbols to mark International Women's Day amid monthslong anti-regime protests sparked in large part by the government's treatment of women.
I ask you to to "conquer the streets with feminine and maternal symbols and signs, with the splendor and vitality of women," the Iranian activist wrote in a message on March 8 from Tehran's notorious Evin prison where she is serving a 16-year sentence for establishing and running a human rights movement that campaigns for the abolition of the death penalty.
Iranians have flooded the streets across the country in protest since the death in September of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of defiance in what appears to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Mohammadi said in her March 8 message that the government’s brutal crackdown against the protests revealed the country's "significant gap" between the state and women.
“The core issue between the government and women is beyond the realm of politics...The fundamental conflict between the two is in a domain that surpasses the political sphere,” Mohammadi wrote.
“Mahsa’s death is a reflection of the truth and a vivid illustration of why we are battling against the authoritarian religious regime,” she added.
Several other Iranians also published messages on social media noting the added significance of International Women's Day in Iran this year given the prominent role women are playing in the protests.
“From the day when women became scouts, girls burned their scarves of captivity, and boys and men stood shoulder to shoulder, the breaths of the child-murdering government became numbered,” activist and journalist Masih Alinejad wrote on Twitter.
The authorities have responded to the unrest over Amini's death with a deadly crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on the protests.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: The Crisis Over The Schoolgirl Illnesses Some Are Calling 'Poisonings'
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Several thousand schoolgirls have reportedly fallen sick in Iran in recent months amid claims by some officials that they were poisoned.
The authorities appeared to ignore reports of suspected poisonings that first emerged in November. But they have come under mounting public pressure to respond amid a surge in cases in recent weeks.
On March 7, the authorities announced the arrest of five people allegedly involved in the suspected poisonings. The arrests came a day after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that “if the poisoning of students is proven, those behind this crime should be sentenced to [death].”
Iran’s Health Ministry said on March 7 that around 10 percent of the affected students had been exposed to an unknown substance, without elaborating. The ministry attributed the vast majority of cases to “anxiety.”
Why It Matters: The suspected poisonings are the newest crisis to confront Iran’s clerical regime, which is already reeling from months of anti-government protests that erupted in September. There have also been recent demonstrations over rising inflation and the worsening economy.
The public backlash against the government over its handling of the suspected poisonings has also highlighted the deep mistrust of the regime. Some Iranians have accused the authorities of orchestrating the poisonings as an act of revenge against girls for participating in the antiestablishment protests, a claim rejected by the government.
What's Next: Angry teachers and parents have staged protests in a number of cities in recent days, including Tehran, Karaj, Mashhad, Gilan, and Saghez. Security forces dispersed the rallies by using water cannons and tear gas.
The authorities’ failure to conduct a transparent investigation and determine the cause of the illnesses could fuel further protests.
Stories You Might Have Missed
Several Iranian civil and political activists who were recently released from prison by an amnesty decree have been summoned again. Photojournalist Alieh Motalebzadeh said she has been summoned twice by judicial officials since her release from prison, in a sign of how authorities continue to pressure her and other civil activists. On February 5, Khamenei issued an amnesty for "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including protesters arrested during the anti-regime rallies.
Iranian journalist Keyvan Samimi, who was recently released from prison, says anti-regime protests, which have subsided in recent weeks, are likely to surge again. In an interview with RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Samimi said protesters will not be satisfied until there is real change. “The protests are not over and are quite likely to rise again if something unexpected happens,” the 73-year-old Samimi said.
What We're Watching
Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said on March 4 that Iran had promised to restore cameras at its nuclear facilities and allow inspections of three undeclared nuclear sites where traces of uranium particles had been found.
But a joint statement later issued by the IAEA and Iran's Atomic Energy Organization (AEOI) only included vague pledges by Tehran. AEOI spokesman Behruz Kamalvandi later denied that Tehran had pledged to reinstall IAEA cameras that Iran removed last year.
On March 6, Grossi conceded that any concessions by Iran to the IAEA largely depend on future talks.
Why It Matters: The vague joint statement appears to have been enough to prevent another resolution by the West condemning Iran.
In June, the IAEA adopted a resolution submitted by the West that criticized Tehran for failing to fully cooperate with the body. The censure angered Tehran, which warned of retaliation.
That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.
French-Irish Citizen Sentenced To 6 1/2 Years In Iran As Health Worsens
Iran has sentenced French-Irish citizen Bernard Phelan to 6 1/2 years in prison for "providing information to another country," his sister said in a statement, adding that her 64-year-old brother was at risk of dying in custody. Ties between France and Iran have deteriorated in recent months, with Tehran detaining seven French nationals in what Paris has said are arbitrary arrests that are equivalent to state hostage taking. Phelan, a tourism consultant, was detained in early October as anti-government protests spread across the country. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
German Foreign Minister Calls On Iran To Halt Attacks On Iraqi Territory
On a visit to Baghdad, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called on Iran to cease its missile attacks on Iraqi territory. "The Iranian regime shows with its missile attacks that it not only represses its own population with recklessness and brutality, but is apparently prepared to jeopardize lives and stability in the entire region to maintain power," Baerbock said after meeting Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein on March 7. "This is completely unacceptable and dangerous for the region as a whole," Baerbock said.
Iran Charges Several Media Outlets As More Than 5,000 Students Fall Ill
Iran’s judiciary has made its first arrests in what some officials have called a series of "poisonings" that have left more than 5,000 students, mainly schoolgirls, around the country ill.
The Interior Ministry said on March 7 that "several people" across six provinces had been detained under suspicion of making "hazardous substances" that may be connected with the wave of hospitalizations that started in November and that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has called an "unforgivable crime.
Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi told state television that "intelligence agencies" had made several arrests "and the relevant agencies are conducting a full investigation."
The first report of suspected mass illness came in Qom in November, when 18 schoolgirls were taken to a hospital after complaining of symptoms that included nausea, headaches, coughing, breathing difficulties, heart palpitations, and numbness and pain in their hands or legs.
Since then, hundreds of cases have occurred and it remains unclear what might be causing the illnesses, though some of those affected have said they smelled chlorine or cleaning agents, while others said they thought they smelled tangerines in the air.
Some officials, including Khamenei, have characterized the situation as "poisonings," though health officials are still investigating the situation and it remains unclear what is causing dozens of students to be hospitalized.
Some officials say anxiety over the situation may be causing some students to seek medical help.
The muted response by the authorities has prompted some to accuse the government of purposely "poisoning" students, who have been at the forefront of months of anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic leadership since the 1979 revolution.
Teachers and parents of students across the country staged more protests on March 7. In the southern city of Nurabad, teachers gathered and called for the government to step down.
One of the teachers who gave a speech in Nurabad said that security agencies were quickly identifying and imprisoning anyone who writes anti-government graffiti, "but they do not accept responsibility for these chemical issues in schools."
Meanwhile, protesters in Tehran's Poonak neighborhood and others in the capital on March 6, chanted "Death to the child-murdering government!" and "Death to the dictator," a reference to Khamenei, from windows and rooftops as reports of the illness continued to surface.
Similar scenes were reported in other Iranian cities, including Mahabad, Mashhad, Babol, Rasht, and Sanandaj.
Tehran's prosecutor announced on March 7 that he had filed a case against the editorial directors of the HamMihan, Roydad24, and Sharq newspapers, as well as against political activists Azar Mansouri and Reza Kianian, a prominent actor and a professor at Sadegh Zibakalam University.
Iran has been roiled by unrest since the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
The government has held several counterrallies to try to quell the dissent, but people continue to take to the streets across the country, as universities and schools have become leading venues for clashes between protesters and the authorities.
Security forces have also launched a series of raids on schools across the country, violently arresting students, especially female students, who have defiantly taken off their hijabs in protest.
Earlier this week, security agents detained a journalist who has actively covered the wave of illnesses from one of its epicenters, the central city of Qom.
Meanwhile, the Fars news agency reported on March 7 that an unspecified number of arrests had been made in five provinces in connection with the incidents. It gave no further details.
Khamenei has called for harsh punishments for those responsible, describing what has happened as an "unforgivable crime."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's Concessions To IAEA Largely Hinge On Future Talks, Grossi Says
Iran's concessions to UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi during his visit to Tehran depend largely on future negotiations, Grossi conceded, walking back some earlier comments. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Iran said they had agreed to make progress on various issues, including a long-stalled IAEA inquiry into uranium particles found at three undeclared sites in Iran. Grossi told reporters on March 4 they had agreed to reinstall all extra monitoring equipment but said on March 6 that "we will have to discuss...this, how do we do it," conceding this and other issues would hinge on future technical talks. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Recently Released Iranian Activists Say They Continue To Face Pressure
Several Iranian civil and political activists who were recently released from prison under an amnesty decree signed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei have been summoned again.
Photojournalist Alieh Motalebzadeh wrote on Twitter that in the 25 days since her release from prison, she had received two summons to go to the Evin prison Prosecutor's Office -- a sign of how the authorities continue to pressure her and other civil activists.
Another Iranian activist, Leila Hosseinzadeh, said she had experienced similar treatment since being released from prison in January.
She said on Twitter that Tehran’s Intelligence Department recently summoned her in a threatening phone call while the Forensic Medicine Commission has told her she must be out of prison for at least three months before she can pursue medical treatment for health issues.
"These are the most obvious cases that show violations of the law," Hosseinzadeh added.
On February 5, Iranian state media reported that Khamenei issued an amnesty for "tens of thousands" of prisoners, including protesters arrested during the anti-government rallies sparked by the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini in custody for allegedly violating the head-scarf law.
Several Iranian lawyers, human rights activists, imprisoned protesters, and former political prisoners have dismissed the amnesty decree as thinly veiled propaganda.
Amini's death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of protests across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on the protests, which pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Says It's Ready For A Prisoner Swap With Belgium
Iran on March 6 expressed its readiness for a long-awaited prisoner swap with Belgium, days after the Belgian Constitutional Court green-lighted such a move. After the decision "we can now say that the way to implement the agreement has been opened, and the Islamic Republic of Iran certainly welcomes this change," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said. The move would see Belgian aid worker Olivier Vandecasteele -- jailed in Iran for 40 years for charges including spying -- swapped for Iranian official Assadollah Assadi, who was convicted in Belgium for masterminding a plot to blow up a 2018 opposition event outside Paris.
