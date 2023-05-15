Iran
Families Of Three Iranian Detainees Lead Protests As Execution Fears Grow
Relatives and supporters of three detained Iranian protesters have rallied outside the prison in Isfahan where they are being held in a desperate bid to halt their possible executions.
Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi, and Saeid Yaqoubi were implicated in an incident on November 16, 2022, during which two Basij paramilitary force members and a law enforcement officer were fatally shot in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.
The clash occurred at the height of widespread protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September while she was in police custody for allegedly breaking Islamic hijab rules.
Family and supporters of the trio on May 14 warned authorities of the Islamic republic that if the executions are carried out, unrest would grow. Late into the night they chanted slogans such as "This is the last message: If you execute, it will be the day of uprising."
Videos surfaced online showing Isfahan residents joining the protest with their vehicles, blasting their horns and creating roadblocks around the central prison in a show of solidarity with the detainees.
Mohammad Hashemi, a cousin of Kazemi, said on Twitter that based on the information he had received, the three protesters could be executed as early as May 15. As of evening on May 15, It was not clear whether the detainees had been executed.
The Daadban Legal Advisory Center has reported that the three have maintained their innocence despite forced confessions broadcast on the Islamic Republic Television.
Amnesty International issued a warning on May 12 that the three detainees face an "imminent risk of execution" following the Supreme Court's confirmation of their execution sentences.
It added that Kazemi, in an audio file sent from Isfahan Central Prison, had spoken of being subjected to torture and repeated violence since his arrest as authorities tried to extract forced confessions.
Iran has seen a surge in executions in recent months, a trend that has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation.
The High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on May 9 called the statistics "frightening" and demanded a halt to executions by the Islamic republic. He said Iran has executed an average of 10 people per week this year.
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to "instill fear" in society rather than to combat crime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Sees More Indications of 'Burgeoning Defense Relationship' Between Russia, Iran
The United States is seeing more indications that Russia and Iran are expanding a defense partnership in a way that will help Moscow prolong its war in Ukraine, the White House said on May 15.
Russia is looking to purchase more advanced drones from Iran, while at the same time Iran is looking to buy "billions of dollars of military equipment" from Russia, including aircraft and other military hardware that increase the security threat to Iran's neighbors, said White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby.
"This is about a burgeoning defense relationship...that goes both ways," said Kirby, adding that Washington is exploring more sanctions on Iran.
"We are using the tools at our disposal to expose and disrupt these activities, and we are prepared to do more," Kirby told reporters.
Drones are the primary military help Iran is providing to Russia, which is seeking to acquire advanced level types, he said.
Iran announced two months ago that it reached a deal to buy advanced Su-35 fighter planes from Russia. Iranian state media said Iran had asked a number of countries to explore the possibility of selling it fighter jets, and Russia had given a positive response to the request. Details of the deal were not disclosed.
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran last July, stressing closer ties between their two countries in the face of Western sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but says they were sent before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. Moscow denies that its forces use Iranian-built drones in Ukraine, although many have been shot down and recovered there.
Iran's air force has only a few dozen strike aircraft, including Russian jets and aging U.S. models acquired before the Iranian revolution of 1979.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Iran Arrests Eight For Leading Strike Over Wages At Key Gas Site
Iranian authorities have arrested eight people for allegedly leading a workers' strike over wages at a key gas site in the south of the country, local media reported on May 14.
The deputy local governor, Akbar Pourat, reported the arrest of the eight labor activists in the South Pars region. The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) allegedly apprehended the individuals, whom Pourat called "rioters and strike leaders."
Some 40,000 people are employed at the South Pars/North Dome megafield, the largest known gas reserve in the world, which Iran shares with Qatar.
The arrests come at a time when the rate of wage increase for workers and employees lags behind the country's soaring inflation rate, which officially stood at 46.5 percent at the end of March. Wage growth is estimated at only half the rate of inflation, leading to increased discontent among the workforce.
Pourat claimed the labor strikes were organized and supported by networks outside the country, though he gave no evidence to back up the accusation. Throughout the current social and economic unrest rattling the country, Iranian authorities' have tried to blame foreign influences for the dissent.
Iran's economy has been ravaged by U.S. economic sanctions, leading to a surge of occupational protests in several cities. A report from Iran's Labor Ministry indicated a significant increase in the country's poverty line, growing 50 percent in 2021 compared to the previous year.
Currently, the South Pars projects employ about 40,000 people. Sakhavat Asadi, the managing director of the Pars Energy Special Economic Zone, recently threatened that striking workers would be replaced.
Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Adding to the dissent, the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian authorities have arrested eight people for "leading" a workers' strike at a key gas site in the south of the country, local media reported on May 14. "Eight main leaders of the workers' strike in the South Pars projects have been arrested by the intelligence services," Akbar Pourat, the deputy local governor, was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency. Some 40,000 people are employed at the South Pars/North Dome mega-field, the largest known gas reserve in the world, which Iran shares with Qatar.
'They Took Everything From Me': Iranian Mother Seeks Justice For Son Killed In State Crackdown
Erfan Rezaei was taking part in street protests in the northern Iranian city of Amol when he was shot and killed.
Eight months later, the 21-year-old's family is still seeking justice, despite threats and intimidation from the authorities.
Rezaei is among the at least 500 protesters that rights groups say were killed in the state's brutal crackdown on the antiestablishment protests that erupted in September 2022. The demonstrations are the biggest threat to Iran's clerical regime in decades.
The authorities told Rezaei's family that the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization, an exiled opposition group, might have been involved in his killing, without providing evidence. But eyewitnesses told the family that government security forces shot and killed the young man on the street.
"I want justice for Erfan," Farzaneh Barzekar told RFE/RL by telephone. "I raised my child in very tough conditions. I suffered so that my child could be successful. They took everything from me."
The mother of two described her son as a lively and strong young man who "could have lived for another 50 years."
"But they took him from me," added the 42-year-old, who spent years looking after her ex-husband, a veteran of the Iran-Iraq War who was exposed to chemical weapons and suffered from severe post-traumatic stress disorder.
Barzekar recalls the day Rezaei was killed. The streets were ringing with gunfire and choking with smoke. When she called her son, he said he was taking a walk.
But hours later, the family identified his body inside an ambulance parked outside a hospital in Amol. When Barzekar found out, she fainted.
Hours before his death, Rezaei was filmed tearing down a poster of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei outside the governor's office, where hundreds of protesters had gathered.
'Someone Has Killed My Child'
Barzekar filed a lawsuit with Iran's judiciary demanding that the authorities find and punish those behind her son's death. But she has little hope that real justice will be served. "It's like filing a complaint with the killer against the killer," she said.
Barzekar says the police told her that protesters destroyed the security cameras installed in the area where Rezaiei was killed, making it difficult for them to identify the perpetrator. The authorities have also refused to let the family see the coroner's report, she says.
"I told them that I have a right to know how my child was killed," she said.
Barzekar has waged a social-media campaign in an attempt to bring the perpetrators to account. She has publicly condemned the state's use of violence and the lack of official accountability.
"No tyrannical government will last forever," she wrote in an Instagram post in February. "One day you will join the dustbin of history."
Her posts on Instagram, where she has nearly 50,000 followers, appear to have angered the authorities. In March, she was summoned for questioning. She was told that she was "spreading propaganda against the establishment," a crime in the Islamic republic.
"Someone has killed my child, they have taken his life away, and you think I should be silent?" she recalled telling the two intelligence officers who had summoned her.
More recently, one of Barzekar's close relatives was summoned for questioning.
"They said that I'm insulting [officials]," she added. "They said they have a judicial order and that they can arrest me but are giving me a chance."
Despite the pressure on her and her family, Barzekar says she will seek justice for her son "until the end."
Iranian Journalist Shot Dead By Unknown Gunman
An Iranian journalist was shot dead in the country's southwestern Khuzestan Province, the Tasnim news agency reported on May 13. Akbar Limuchi, chief editor of the Tavsa-e Jonob (Expansion of the South) newspaper, was killed when an unknown gunman entered a cafe in Izeh and opened fire. The attacker fled after the shooting. Attacks, the motives of which remain unclear, have increasingly been reported in the country in recent weeks. Iran has been gripped by unrest since September 2022, following the death of Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly violating Islamic dress codes.
Lost In Transactions: Afghans Living In Iran Left Stranded By Lack Of Access To Bank Cards
Iran is implementing modern new payment systems to make it easier for its citizens to use public transportation and get their subsidized daily bread. But Afghans living in the country say they are being left behind due to immigration policies that restrict their access to bank cards.
Afghan migrants are complaining that not being able to have bank cards makes it difficult to use city subways, access mobile phone services, and even to get their daily bread.
Mirwais, who has lived in the southwestern city of Shiraz for over 20 years, says the limitations add to the "pressure" he and other Afghans face every day in Iran.
"All the migrants face this," said Mirwais, who gave only his first name in a telephone interview with RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "Whether in Shiraz, Tehran, or Isfahan, migrants suffer and are under pressure all over Iran."
Digital Divide
The lack of access to basic services can be traced to requirements imposed years ago that effectively prevent many members of Iran's large Afghan community from obtaining bank cards. While Iran has made the leap to Internet banking, online purchases, and digital card readers, migrants must still go in person to a bank to make withdrawals or send wire payments.
Some Afghans living in Iran say they cannot open a bank account at all, while others complain that they face limits on the amount they can withdraw. Getting mobile phone service has also been made difficult due to Iran's crackdown on unregistered SIM cards.
The problem has been compounded by the need for bank cards to purchase transportation tickets or to apply for new smart cards introduced for purchasing subsidized goods from bakeries, meaning Afghans have to rely on workarounds just to put food on the table or travel around.
Mohammad Amiri, 26, has lived in Tehran with his wife and child for more than two years, but still faces difficulties carrying out everyday tasks.
"In the [Tehran] subway, you need to pay with a bank card. They don't accept cash," he told Radio Azadi. "Some [Iranians] buy tickets for us [in exchange for cash], but others don't."
"Unfortunately, as Afghan migrants, we don't have the right to have a bank card or even a SIM card. This is a real problem for us," he said.
Mirwais expressed the same frustration, saying that if fellow passengers are not willing to purchase electronic passes for them, he and other Afghans must take taxis at much greater expense.
He said the same goes for bakeries, which recently introduced a new "smartization" system that uses special cards that allow customers to automatically deduct their purchases from a state-subsidized account.
The initiative has been touted by officials as a way of more effectively distributing subsidies, easing skyrocketing prices for flour and bread, and eliminating graft.
'They Make It Hard'
Officials have denied they are excluding anyone and have pledged to fix any difficulties stemming from the new systems, saying that there are alternatives to using bank cards and that the Tehran subway allows Afghan nationals experiencing payment issues to ride for free.
But Afghans who spoke to Radio Azadi said the reality is much different.
"My wife offered the baker money six times, but the baker would not accept it, saying she must bring a bank card," Mirwais said this week. "There are some [Iranians] who offer their cards, one in 1,000. They give their cards and take cash to resolve the problem."
"We go to the bank, they don't accept our passports; we go to buy a SIM card, they don't accept our passports," Mirwais said. "It should be easy to use the subway, but the government makes it hard for migrants."
Millions Of Migrants
An estimated 3 million Afghans, many of them undocumented refugees and migrants, live in Iran. Many have complained of widespread discrimination and abuse.
More than 1 million Afghans crossed into Iran in 2021, often en route to third countries, as the Taliban advanced and eventually seized power in Afghanistan that year. Iranian authorities have reportedly deported more than half of recent arrivals.
Many Afghan migrants in Iran moved to the Islamic republic decades ago amid political upheaval and war. Iran has also long been a destination country for Afghan migrant workers seeking seasonal jobs.
Migrants are officially divided into two categories in Iran: those who are documented and have passports, residency, or immigration cards, and the undocumented. The latter group includes Afghans who never held passports in their home country.
Iran provides one-year residency permits for more recent arrivals, and has said that full access to banking and social services, including health insurance, are available to all migrants who officially register their names and information with the Interior Ministry. More than 2 million foreign nationals have complied and are on the books, according to the ministry.
But mired in its own economic crisis amid skyrocketing inflation and rising food prices, Iran has often expressed alarm at the number of undocumented Afghans on its soil.
Undocumented Afghans like Amiri have little hope of gaining access to basic services, and even those who have residency permits can only hold bank accounts for the one-year period of their stay.
"We can't open a bank account because we don't have any [identity] documents with us," Amiri said.
"We applied at several banks, but they've told us that we must wait. So, we're just waiting to see what will happen. Having a bank card is essential for us, for our daily lives."
Written by Michael Scollon based on reporting by Freshta Negah of RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
Iranian Official Says 26 Security Officers Indicted For 'Bloody Friday' Massacre
The head of Iran's Armed Forces Judicial Organization has revealed that indictments have been issued for 26 individuals suspected of having links to the November 30 massacre in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan that saw at least 100 people killed.
The November 30 incident, a day that has become known as "Bloody Friday," was marked by widespread protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander before direct gunfire from security forces mowed down dozens of people.
During a visit to Zahedan, Ahmadreza Pourkhaqan said charges have been filed against 11 security officers for shootings that resulted in death and injury. An additional 15 have been accused of abusing their professional positions.
The province of Sistan-Baluchistan, particularly the city of Zahedan, has been the epicenter of protests in Iran for months.
Last December, in an audio file leaked from a meeting of the Iranian pro-regime Coalition Council of Islamic Revolution Forces, the secretary of the council, Reza Davari, was recorded confessing to the "very egregious mistake" made by security forces during "Bloody Friday."
Molavi Abdolhamid, a spiritual leader for Iran's Sunni Muslim population, had previously said senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during the massacre in Zahedan.
Anger over Amini's death in police custody on September 16 prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two Jailed Iranian Educators Launch Hunger Strikes As More Colleagues Detained
Two jailed Iranian educators have launched hunger strikes after authorities detained three more of their colleagues -- bringing the total to 16 -- for supporting nationwide protests over what is seen as the government's trampling of rights and freedoms.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates in Iran said in a statement on May 11 that Atekeh Rajabi, from the city of Mashhad, and Farzad Safi Khanpor, from Sanandaj, commenced hunger strikes in protest of their arrests.
Rajabi, a prominent teachers' union activist, was dismissed from her role in January due to her public support -- conveyed through video messages -- of the recent nationwide protests.
She was arrested by security forces during a rally in front of the Khorasan Razavi Education Department in the city of Mashhad. Shortly after her arrest, security forces raided her home and detained her sister, Arezu Rajabi, for several hours.
In a phone call with her family, Rajabi revealed she was being held in solitary confinement and had begun a "dry hunger strike" since her arrest on May 9.
SPECIAL REPORT: The Protests That Shook Iran's Clerical System
Similarly, Farzadn Safi Khanpor allegedly was arrested violently during a teachers' rally in front of the Kurdistan Education Department in the city of Sanandaj on May 9. Another teacher, Fateh Osmani, was also reportedly violently detained in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj on the same day. Khanpor has since announced a hunger strike to protest his arrest, which he says was illegal.
The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said in its statement that responsibility for any harm resulting from the hunger strikes of Khanpor and Rajabi, or any other incidents involving the arrested teachers lies squarely with the judicial authorities and the security forces of the Islamic republic.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the protests, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
HRW Raises Alarm Over Surge In Iran Executions
Human Rights Watch on May 12 said a dramatic recent rise in the number of executions in Iran amounts to "a serious violation of the right to life" and urged condemnation by the international community. "Since late April, the Iranian authorities have executed at least 60 people, including an Iranian-Swedish national on alleged terror-related charges," HRW said in a statement. “The international community should unequivocally condemn this terrifying trend and press Iranian officials to halt these executions,” said HRW's Tara Sepehri Far, adding that Iran uses executions "against its own people, who are demanding fundamental change." To read the original statement by HRW, click here.
Human Rights Group Outraged Over Appointment Of Iran's UN Ambassador To Chair Forum
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) has expressed outrage over the appointment of Iran’s UN ambassador to serve as chairman of the UN Human Rights Council’s 2023 Social Forum. CHRI Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi said in a statement on May 11 the appointment of Ali Bahreini at a time when the council is investigating the deaths of hundreds of peaceful protesters in Iran “reflects a shocking ethical blindness.” CHRI called for the immediate retraction of the appointment. The Social Forum, scheduled for November, is to focus on the contribution of science, technology, and innovation to promote human rights. To read the Center for Human Rights in Iran's statement, click here.
Iranian Supreme Court Upholds Deaths Sentences Of Three Protesters
Iran's Supreme Court has upheld the death sentences of Majid Kazemi, Saeed Yaqoubi, and Saleh Mirhashemi, all three of whom were arrested during the recent nationwide protests and charged with "waging war against God," a crime often applied to political dissidents.
The trio were implicated in an incident on November 16, 2022, during which two Basij paramilitary force members and a law enforcement officer were fatally shot in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. The clash occurred at the height of widespread protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September while she was in police custody for allegedly breaking Islamic hijab rules.
Amir Kazemi, Majid Kazemi's cousin, informed RFE/RL’s Radio Farda of the court decision and said the only evidence presented were the defendants' self-incriminating confessions, which were obtained under duress.
He added that the legal representatives assigned to the case were consistently denied access to their clients by the court. Meanwhile, the lawyers themselves have received numerous anonymous death threats for defending the three.
Kazemi said that in its decision, the court noted that if the victims' families were to give their consent, leniency may be applied. However, he also pointed out the specific charge that led to the death sentences “is waging war against God, and not on the charge of murder,” suggesting a change in the sentence is unlikely.
Human rights organizations have strongly objected to death sentences being issued against protesters in Iran after "sham trials" that are often rushed through the courts.
Authorities have warned for months after unrest broke out following Amini's death that they will react harshly to any dissent. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render the death penalty in trials for those arrested during the protests, which are seen as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since it took power in 1979.
So far, Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing at least four protesters.
Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested -- after being convicted of killing two members of Iran's security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
Reflecting on the execution of Majidreza Rahnavard, Kazemi expressed his family's growing apprehension over the situation. They fear that after Majid Kazemi's quick trial authorities may also hold a rushed execution without the opportunity for a proper appeal or retrial.
Iran has seen a surge in executions in recent months, a trend that has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation.
The High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on May 9 called the statistics "frightening" and demanded a halt to executions by the Islamic republic. He said Iran has executed an average of 10 people per week this year.
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to instill fear in society rather than to combat crime.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Rights Group Alleges Kurdish Prisoner Beaten, Tortured To Death In Tehran Prison
Human rights watchdog Hengaw says Saman Darvishi, a Kurdish prisoner held at Iran’s Evin prison, has died with the cause of death attributed to assault and torture by Iranian security forces.
Darvishi's death, which Hengaw said occurred on May 9, follows a year of reports that he suffered severe beatings and torture while incarcerated for theft and allegedly injuring a police officer during his arrest. The group also noted that Darvishi had previously fallen into a coma after being beaten by guards.
Hengaw did not reveal the source of the report it received on Darvishi's death.
Darvishi was arrested on theft charges last year and was serving time at Fashafuyeh prison. He also served a three-year stint at the Central Karaj prison on similar charges.
Hengaw's report highlights widespread concerns over the treatment of prisoners in Iranian prisons. Deaths allegedly resulting from beatings and torture are not uncommon, but official authorities often dismiss the accounts and attribute the deaths to other causes.
International human rights organization Amnesty International has consistently spotlighted the issue of prisoner deaths in Iran, often pointing to the lack of government accountability and oversight.
Recent data from Hengaw shows that at least 16 prisoners, including 11 Kurdish inmates, have died over the past five months from suspected beatings and torture.
Hana, another human rights organization, reported the May 10 arrest of Fatemeh Moqaddami. the mother of Adris Faqihi, a member of the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK).
She was detained while staging a protest against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence agency in Urmia over her son, who reportedly vanished following a clash between the PJAK and the IRGC in Bukan in July 2022. His arrest by government forces was confirmed several months later.
The PJAK, an outlawed group seeking self-governance for Iran's Kurds and with known links to Turkey's militant Kurdistan Workers Party, operates in the northern Iraqi border area alongside other armed Kurdish groups.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tehran Prosecutor Summons Newspaper Editor Over Reports Of Increased Sales Of Body Parts
Tehran's prosecutor has filed charges against the Jahan Sanat newspaper after it published a report on the increasing trade of body parts in Iran due to the deteriorating economic conditions hitting households across the country.
The Judiciary Media Center on May 9 cited the reason for the charges as the newspaper's failure to provide evidence and documentation regarding the "fabricated news" of increased body part sales.
The managing editor of Jahan Sanat said he was summoned on May 7 to provide the necessary documentation for the reporting and to explain the claims published in the report to judicial authorities. The Islamic republic's judicial system announced afterward that the case against the newspaper is currently under review.
The Jahan Sanat report, published on May 5, detailed a sharp increase in the buying and selling of body parts in Iran, attributing it to citizens falling into the abyss of poverty. RFE/RL has not independently verified the report in the newspaper.
It mentioned a street near Valiasr Square in Tehran, which runs opposite the Justice Palace, that it said has become a "human kidney market" in recent years as people wishing to buy or sell kidneys consult ads posted on the street's walls.
According to the Health Ministry's statistics, there were 420 cases of kidney transplants from living donors in Iran in 2020.
The growing poverty and an economic crisis in Iran have forced low-income groups to seek unconventional ways to make money. There have been numerous reports in Iranian media about the sale of kidneys, blood plasma, and body parts. Recently, reports emerged about young girls and women selling their hair to beauty salons for extra income.
Iranian domestic media have published reports about the deepening economic crisis in recent months. However, the Islamic republic has consistently tried to prevent domestic Iranian media from publishing such stories.
Iran's ranking in terms of freedom of expression remains low, with Reporters Without Borders placing the country 177th out of 180 countries in its latest annual report on press freedom around the world.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Executes At Least Seven More People Despite Mounting Criticism
Iran executed at least seven more people in the early hours of May 10 despite mounting criticism from governments and rights activists over Tehran's frequent usage of the death penalty.
According to the judiciary's Mizan news agency, three people executed at a prison near the capital on May 10 were identified as members of the "largest cocaine distribution cartel in Iran.”
Human rights websites have identified the individuals as Hossein Panjak, Abdulhossein Emami Moghaddam, and Babak Aghaei. The Iran Human Rights Organization and the rights group Hengaw also reported that they were sentenced to death in connection with drug-related crimes.
In a separate case, four people were executed at the Rajai Shahr Prison in Karaj on May 10 on charges of "violent rape."
The executions occurred hours after families and relatives of prisoners who are scheduled to be executed gathered late on May 9 to protest against the death penalty. Social media reports indicate that the rally was met with gunfire and tear gas by security forces.
The recent spike in executions has drawn international attention and condemnation. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on May 9 called the statistics "frightening" and demanded a halt to executions by the Islamic republic. He said Iran has executed an average of 10 people per week this year.
Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to instill fear in society rather than to combat crime. The recent increase in executions, especially those related to charges of "insulting the Prophet," has sparked widespread anger among Iranian citizens.
In the past week, Iran has admitted to executing two men -- Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare -- who had been sentenced to death for using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities," as well as Habib Chaab, a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody, accused of terrorism.
According to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization, Tehran has executed one person every six hours in the past two weeks.
Iranian opposition activist Hamed Esmaeilion reacted to the rise in death sentences "of innocent people caught under the oppressor's blades" in Iran by calling for people to "return to the streets."
Iran Human Rights, which maintains a running log of executions in the country, said 205 people have been executed in Iran so far this year, most of them on drug charges. Half of the more than 40 people killed in the past two weeks belonged to the Baluch ethnic minority, according to the rights group.
In March, Amnesty International accused Iran of executing members of ethnic minorities as a "tool of repression."
Maulvi Abdul Hamid, the influential Sunni Baluch leader of Iran, last week condemned the wave of executions, saying that the Islamic republic had made capital punishment an "art."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Students, Teachers, Activists Team Up In Rallies Decrying State Of Education
Students and teachers' rights activists across Iran joined forces to stage nationwide rallies on May 9 against what they call the deteriorating state of the educational system and the systematic suppression of students, teachers, and parents.
The call for action, dubbed a "revolution of women, life, and freedom," was joined by a number of organizations, including the Iranian Retirees Council, students from the Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, and the so-called "Revolutionary Students" of Tehran and Bushehr.
In a statement published last week on "Commemorating the Status of Teachers," the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council called on Iranian educators to hold the May 9 rally to coincide with the birthday of Jabbar Baghtcheban, the founder of the first Iranian kindergarten and deaf education in Iran in the 1920s.
The protesters issued a series of statements and social media slogans condemning a range of shortcomings caused by education officials and touched on the wave of suspected poisonings in girls' schools, the assassination of activist teacher Hossein Mahdipor, and the government's inability to pay teachers' salaries and arrears.
The Teachers' Union's Coordination Council has added its voice to the outcry, stating that the Islamic Republic's behavior has left "no hope for positive change."
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.
The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
UN Rights Chief Calls For Iran To End Death Penalty Amid Spate Of Executions
UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has slammed Iran for its "abominable record" on the death penalty and called on authorities to end capital punishment as the number of executions is "frightening."
Since January 1, Turk's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said at least 209 people have been executed -- mostly for drug-related offences and a "disproportionately high number" representing minorities.
The exact number of executions is unknown, the office said, due to "a lack of government transparency," so the figure is "likely to be higher."
“On average so far this year, over 10 people are put to death each week in Iran, making it one the world’s highest executors,” Turk said.
“At this rate, Iran is worryingly on the same track as last year when around 580 people were reportedly executed...This is an abominable record, particularly when you consider the growing consensus for universal abolition of the death penalty,” he added.
In the past four days, Iran has admitted to executing two men -- Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare -- who had been sentenced to death for using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities" and Habib Chaab, a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody accused of terrorism.
According to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization, Tehran has executed one person every six hours in the past two weeks.
Turk's office said that at least 45 people, including 22 from the Baluch minority, were executed in the last 14 days alone, most of whom were accused of drug-related charges.
“Imposing the death penalty for drug offences is incompatible with international human rights norms and standards,” Turk said.
Iranian Court Reduces Sentence Of Activist Arash Sadeghi After Retrial
After holding a retrial, the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran has reduced the sentence for Iranian rights activist Arash Sadeghi, who has been diagnosed with cancer, to four years and three months in prison on charges for his activities related to nationwide protests.
Sadeghi's lawyer Ramin Safarnia said in a post on Twitter that following the retrial Sadeghi was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison for the charge of assembly and collusion against national security and an additional eight months for propaganda activities against the system.
Sadeghi, who has been imprisoned several times for his rights activism, has the right to request an appeal, Safarnia added.
Details of the court ruling were not immediately available.
The announcement comes after a retrial of the case -- which was ordered by the court after Safarnia lodged objections to the initial trial -- that saw the activist sentenced by the court on January 26 to five years on the first charge and eight months on the second charge.
Sadeghi, who was diagnosed with cancer during his previous incarceration, was released from prison a year and a half ago after enduring more than five years behind bars on two separate sentences totaling 19 years that were handed down in 2013 on charges of propaganda against the government, defamation of the supreme leader, and threatening national security.
A political activist while a student at Allameh Tabatabaei University in Tehran, he has gone on hunger strike several times, including in 2016 to protest the arrest of his wife, who was detained on a charge of writing fiction that had not yet been published.
Sadeghi was released in 2021 before being arrested again in October during protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was detained by morality police for allegedly improperly wearing her hijab.
Anger over Amini's death in September 2022 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The news agency affiliated with the activist group HRANA said that more than 500 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Many high-profile activists, rights advocates, and intellectuals have also been arrested in recent months because of the protests, including Fatemeh Sepehri and Majid Tavakoli.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Hangs Two Men For Blasphemy
Iran has executed two men who had been sentenced to death for using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities."
The executions of Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare were announced on May 8 by the judiciary's news website, Mizan, which did not say when the two men were executed.
Zare's and Mehrdad's cases reportedly date to 2019, when charges were filed against them in the Arak Revolutionary court. Mehrdad, a father of three young children, was accused of online blasphemy, as well as having burned a Koran. Zare was reported to have confessed to insulting the prophet and Islam.
Their hangings add to a growing list that has seen Iran execute one person every six hours in the past two weeks, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization.
On May 6, a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody was executed on terrorism charges.
Habib Chaab, a founder and former leader of a separatist group called the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), had been accused of leading a terrorist group and sentenced to death for being "corrupt on Earth," a capital offense under Iran’s strict Islamic laws.
The ASMLA was blamed for a bomb attack on an annual military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in 2018 that killed at least two dozen people and injured scores more.
The raft of executions, coming amid continuing protests against Iran's clerical establishment, has led to an outcry from rights groups and calls by UN experts on Shi'ite-majority Iran to stop the persecution and harassment of religious minorities.
Iran Human Rights, which maintains a running log of executions in Iran, said 205 people have been executed in Iran so far this year, most of them on drug charges. Half of the more than 40 people killed in the past two weeks belonged to the Baluch ethnic minority, according to the rights group.
In March, Amnesty International accused Iran of executing members of ethnic minorities as a "tool of repression."
Maulvi Abdul Hamid, the influential Sunni Baluch leader of Iran, last week condemned the wave of executions said that the Islamic republic had made capital punishment an "art."
