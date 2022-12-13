Iran
Iranian Female Prisoners Call Out Government's 'Cycle Of Murder' Over Death Sentences
Female political prisoners incarcerated in Iran's notorious Evin prison have published a letter expressing concern about the issuance and execution of death sentences for those arrested during the recent anti-government protests.
Signed by Narges Mohammadi, Bahareh Hedayat, Saba Kordafshari, Sepideh Gholian, Fariba Asadi, Gelareh Abbasi, and other prisoners, the letter, published on December 12, emphasizes concerns over a sharp rise in the number of death sentences against protesters since Mahsa Amini died while in police custody in September. She was being held for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The signatories of the letter announced that they will sit in the office of the prison warden to protest against the sentences and have asked the Iranian people to occupy the streets, chanting "No to execution," and to continue nationwide strikes with more power and inclusiveness to prevent the executions of other protest detainees and the further repression of the protesters.
Iran's judiciary has already executed two protesters -- Moshen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard -- with several others having been handed death sentences after what rights groups and the U.S. government have called "sham trials."
The 18 female political prisoners declared the execution of Shekari a "blatant crime" and called for an end to the government's "cycle of murder."
The executions and death sentences are part of the government's brutal, and often violent, crackdown on demonstrators. Lawmakers have pushed for harsh punishments to try and quell what has become the biggest challenge to the country's leadership since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters have been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
More News
Iranian Father Learns Of Son's Death Sentence During Phone Call
The father of Mohammad Mehdi Karami, an imprisoned Iranian protester, says his son has informed him by phone that he has been handed a death sentence by Iranian judicial authorities.
"He said, 'Dad, my sentence is death.' He was crying and asking me not to tell his mother," Mashallah Karami told the Tehran-based Etemad newspaper in an interview as he described the phone call earlier this month.
Mohammad Mehdi Karami says he was tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 other protesters for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during nationwide demonstrations.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to a slain protester, Hadis Najafi, at a cemetery to mark 40 days after she was killed in the city, amid nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
Karami said he rejects both the charges and the death sentence. Five people so far have been handed death sentences in the case, while another 11 people, including three children, were handed lengthy jail terms.
Prosecutors say Ruhollah Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to Najafi.
Human rights organizations have strongly objected to the death sentences being issued against protesters in Iran after "sham trials" that were held over six days.
Earlier, the opposition activist collective 1500tasvir reported that Mohammad Mehdi Karami said in a meeting with his family that officers beat him so badly during his arrest that they left his body in the street, thinking he was dead. They realized he wasn't just as they were leaving.
Among the others sentenced to death in the case are Hamid Qarahasanlou, a doctor whose brother had previously revealed the severe torture that officers had inflicted on him and his wife.
The verdict comes after weeks of increased threats by authorities that they will react harshly to any unrest. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render harsh penalties -- including the death penalty -- in trials for those arrested during protests over the death of the 22-year-old Amini.
So far, Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing two protesters. Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested -- after being convicted of killing two members of Iran's security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions, after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."
Meanwhile, Moshen Shekari was executed publicly on December 8 after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by Iran's Supreme Court. He was accused of allegedly wounding a security officer.
Since her death, Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The regime has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left more than 300 dead and hundreds more injured. Several member of the security forces have been reportedly also killed. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.K. Sanctions Russian Military Officials, Iranian Drone Company And Businessmen
The United Kingdom has announced a new package of 16 sanctions targeting senior Russian commanders for their involvement in the Russian military and Iranian businessmen and officials involved in the production and/or supply of drones to Moscow, which is using the aircraft in its war against Ukraine to decimate the country's energy infrastructure.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The British government said in a statement on December 13 that 12 senior commanders of Russian military forces, including units implicated in attacks on Ukrainian cities, have been sanctioned. The list includes Major General Robert Baranov, identified by the Bellingcat investigative media group as the commander of a unit responsible for programming and targeting Russian cruise missiles.
Three Iranians and one Iranian company have also been targeted in the sanctions, which include an asset freeze, travel ban, and transport sanctions.
"The Iranian regime is increasingly isolated in the face of deafening calls for change from its own people and is striking sordid deals with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin in a desperate attempt to survive," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in the statement.
"Putin wants to break Ukraine’s spirit, but he will not succeed. Ukraine will win, and Ukraine will rebuild," he added.
Cleverly was referring to current unrest in Iran over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Anger over 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death has erupted into nationwide protests, presenting one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic leadership since it took power during the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The statement said those targeted by the new sanctions include individuals facilitating the production of drones, including the co-owner and managing director of MADO, the company responsible for manufacturing engines for the drones that have been used by Russia in Ukraine.
"The Iranian regime’s brutal repression of its own people and the threat it poses in the Middle East have left Iran isolated internationally and in desperate need of support from Putin," the statement said.
Iran Adds RFE/RL's Radio Farda, British Spy Chief, Others To Sanctions List
Iran has placed sanctions on more than two dozen people and entities, including RFE/RL's Persian-language service, Radio Farda, ahead of an expected European Union decision to slap a new round of sanctions on Tehran.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani told a weekly news conference that Europe was responsible for the current political and economic uncertainty rocking the country by "intervening in the domestic affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran."
After a summer of unrest over poor living conditions and economic woes sparked by U.S. sanctions on Iran over its nuclear program, protests broke out after the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for a dress-code violation over her head scarf.
The government's brutal crackdown on the demonstrations has been met with worldwide condemnation.
In all, Kanaani said, 32 people and entities were put on the new sanctions list.
They include Ken McCallum, the head of the British domestic agency MI5; Britain's chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral Sir Tony Radakin; former French Foreign Minister Bernard Kouchner; and several German political figures. The sanctions against them take effect immediately, Kanaani said.
Radio Farda and the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo were placed on the list as well.
"Today's designation is an absurd manipulation of the truth, straight out of every authoritarian playbook," said RFE/RL President and Chief Executive Officer Jamie Fly.
"The reality is that each day, the Iranian regime kills men, women, and children protesting for a better future, blames the victims, and abuses their families. Through it all, Radio Farda is trusted by sources and audiences alike to report on what is really happening," he added.
The sanctions ban those on the list from entering Iran and their property and assets in Iran will be subject to seizure.
Meeting in Brussels on December 12, European Union foreign ministers condemned Iran for its crackdown on antigovernment protests and its drone deliveries to Russia.
The EU "will take any action we can to support young women and peaceful demonstrators," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.
The EU is also moving ahead with a new package of sanctions meant to raise pressure on Tehran, which on December 12 executed a second man who was detained after participating in the protests.
"With this sanctions package, we are targeting in particular those who are responsible for the executions, the violence against innocent people...these are especially the Revolutionary Guards," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said.
Tehran has tried to blame Western governments for the nationwide protests that erupted after the death of the 22-year-old Amini, who was being detained by Iran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly.
No evidence has been shown to back up the claim, but officials have used the excuse in part to launch a deadly crackdown on dissent, the media, and civil society that rights groups say has resulted in more than 400 deaths and thousands of arrests.
Iran's Ministry of Intelligence had also previously named employees of foreign Persian media as "enemies of the state," saying that those who "serve foreigners" and "betray the country" will be punished.
Western criticism of Iran has increased in recent days after the country admitted to executing two protesters after trials human rights organizations and Washington called "shams."
Radio Farda provides 24/7 radio programs for Iran on multiple platforms, including satellite and shortwave transmissions that fully cover Iran.
Farda's website is one of the most popular Persian-language news and information outlets in the country.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Official Close To Leader Issues Rare Warning Over Crackdown
A senior Iranian official close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has harshly criticized the policies of the Islamic republic's leadership in a video interview.
Mohammad Sarafaraz, the former head of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the state-run entity that oversees all radio and TV broadcasting in the country, said in an interview that the government had "faced a misery that cannot respond to the smallest demands of the people."
The interview, a rare warning from an official appointed by Khamenei, came in a conversation with Shahrazad Mirqolikhan that was published on YouTube.
It also comes amid a wave of unrest over the death of a young woman while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly that has rocked the nation to its core. The government has met the protests with a brutal and violent crackdown.
"This method of beating and arresting and killing will not work and sooner or later it will reach a dead end and it must be stopped," Sarafraz added.
Mohammad Sarafraz was head of the IRIB from 2014 until his resignation in 2016. He is currently a member of the Supreme Council of Cyberspace, a government body for controlling and exercising government power on the Internet. Its members are appointed by Khamenei.
Referring to the supreme leader's son, Sarafraz said that "the method Mojtaba Khamenei has chosen to rule is wrong. This method of putting pressure on the people and not paying attention to their political and economic demands and their legitimate freedoms will not work."
"I know that some kind of incident may happen to me by saying these words, I have also written a will," Sarafraz added in the interview.
There are rumors that Mojtaba Khamenei, Khamenei's influential son, is being groomed as a successor to his father despite what some consider a lack of credentials.
The rumors first emerged during mass anti-government protests following a disputed presidential election in 2009. He became the target of slogans by opposition activists during the rallies, with some chanting: "Mojtaba, may you die and not become the supreme leader!"
He was rumored to have been involved in the brutal crackdown on protesters that year.
Recently, opposition politician Mirhossein Musavi asked Khamenei to deny the rumors and whether he is against passing the leadership down to family members.
The current protests, which have snowballed into one of the biggest threats to the clerical establishment that has ruled since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, started after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Sunni Cleric Who Reported Alleged Rape Of Girl By Police Commander Summoned To Iranian Court
A senior Sunni cleric in the southeastern Iranian province of Sistan and Baluchistan, who disclosed the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander, has been summoned to a special court for clerics.
According to Haalvsh, a group that monitors rights violations of the Sunni minority in Iran, Molavi Abdul Ghaffar Naqshbandi was summoned to a court in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad in a phone call. In response, he asked court officials to send him a written summons, in accordance with the law, the report adds.
The report emphasized that the summoning of Naqshbandi comes after an apparent attempt to discredit a top Sunni cleric by the local representative of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Last month, a leaked document from the hard-line Fars news agency said Khamenei told security and military officials to try and disgrace Molavi Abdolhamid, a spiritual leader for Iran's Sunni Muslim population, who is a vocal critic of the government, instead of arresting him.
Following the news of the alleged assault by the Chabahar police commander on a 15-year-old girl, the people of the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan took to the streets in protest on September 30. They demanded accountability and were met with a violent and bloody response from security forces.
Almost 100 people were killed, and hundreds more injured by security forces in the unrest, which came on top of protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in the custody of the morality police.
Earlier, Molavi Abdolhamid said senior officials, including Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during the so-called "Bloody Friday" massacre in Zahedan.
He also called for an immediate referendum with the presence of international observers to "change policies based on the wishes of the people."
The Iranian government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Amini while she was in detention for allegedly wearing her hijab, or head scarf, improperly.
Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran where Molavi Abdolhamid is based, but account for only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.
Since Amini's death, more than 400 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tajik President's Brother-In-Law Dies In Iranian Hospital
A brother-in-law of Tajik President Emomali Rahmon has died in an Iranian clinic at the age of 54, sources close to Tajikistan's government told RFE/RL on December 11. Husein Asadullozoda, a brother of the Central Asian nation's first lady Azizamoh Asadullozodah, was transferred to Iran two weeks ago with unspecified heart problems, the sources said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Tajik Service, click here.
Iran Hangs Man In Public In Second Execution Linked To Protests
Iran has hanged a man in public who had been convicted of killing two members of security forces, the second execution linked to anti-government protests in less than a week.
The execution of Majidreza Rahnavard on December 12, reported by the judiciary's Mizan news agency, came after a revolutionary court in Mashhad convicted him of "waging war against God," a charge which punishable by death, for allegedly murdering two members of the notorious Basij paramilitary militia with a knife during protests in November.
The United States denounced the execution, saying it showed the clerical leadership feared its own people.
The execution and other harsh punishments are meant to intimidate Iran's people, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on December 12.
"They're meant to suppress dissent and they simply just underscore how much the Iranian leadership actually fears its own people," Price said.
France reacted to the execution by calling on the Iranian government to listen to the legitimate wishes of its people, the French Foreign Ministry said.
Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna reiterated her condemnation of what she called Iran's brutal policy of repression and attacks on fundamental freedoms.
Executing demonstrators cannot be a response to the ongoing protests in Iran, Colonna said, according to the ministry.
Iran's Revolutionary Courts have been internationally criticized for not allowing those on trial to pick their own lawyers or even see the evidence against them.
Mashhad, a Shi'ite holy city, is located some 740 kilometers east of the Iranian capital, Tehran. Activists say it has seen strikes, shops closed, and demonstrations amid the unrest sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
On December 8, Iran carried out its first execution of a protester from the unrest, hanging Moshen Shekari after his appeal of his sentence was rejected by Iran's Supreme Court.
Shekari was accused of "warfare" for allegedly wounding a security officer.
Activists warn that at least a dozen people already have been sentenced to death in closed-door hearings.
Thousands of Iranians took to the streets nationwide since Amini died while in police custody in September. She was being held for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The government has launched a brutal, and often deadly, crackdown on demonstrators, while lawmakers have pushed for harsh punishments to try and quell what has become the biggest challenge to the country's leadership since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters have been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeded 500 this year.
Rights groups and Western governments have warned Tehran over issuing death sentences to protesters after hasty trials that some have called "sham" justice.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and dpa
Rights Groups Say More Iranians At Imminent Risk Of Execution
Rights groups warned on December 11 that several protesters in Iran are at imminent risk of execution, following an international backlash against the clerical regime's first hanging linked to ongoing demonstrations. The almost 3-month-old protest movement was sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian arrested by the morality police for allegedly breaching the Islamic republic's strict dress code for women. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Iranian Court Sentences Two Baha'i Women To New 10-Year Prison Terms
Two well-known leaders of the Baha'i community in Iran who had already served decade-long prison terms have been handed new 10-year sentences, the Baha'i International Community (BIC) said.
The BIC said in a statement released in Geneva on December 11 that the women, Mahvash Sabet Shahriari and Fariba Kamalabadi, received the additional sentences in "an unbelievable injustice" following an hour-long trial held on November 21.
Sabet Shahriari, 69, and Kamalabadi, 60, were arrested in July at the beginning of a new wave of repression against Iran's Baha'i community.
Sabet Shahriari and Kamalabadi are well-known leaders of the Baha'i community. They were released in recent years from prison after serving 10 years on charges of acting against Iran's national security, collaboration with foreign countries, and "corruption on Earth," among other things.
In July 2022, Iranian security agents raided the homes of dozens of Baha'i citizens in different parts of the country, arresting several well-known community leaders, charging many with "spying for Israel."
Sabet Shahriari and Kamalabadi were among those detained in the new wave of crackdowns.
In imposing the new sentences, Iman Afshari -- judge of the Revolutionary Court -- assailed the two women for "not having learned from their previous imprisonment."
Iran accuses Baha’is of having links to Israel, where the city of Haifa hosts a center of the Baha’i faith. Baha’i leaders reject the allegations and say they are used as a pretext to persecute members.
Baha'is -- who number some 300,000 in Iran and have an estimated 5 million followers worldwide -- say they face systematic persecution in Iran, where their faith is not officially recognized in the constitution.
Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has on several occasions called the Baha'i faith a cult and in a religious fatwa issued in 2018 forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or were arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from receiving higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Human rights defenders and international organizations have called the Islamic Republic's treatment a "systematic violation of human rights," citing widespread detention and harsh sentences against Baha'i citizens.
With reporting by AFP
Saudi Foreign Minister Says 'All Bets Off' If Iran Gets Nuclear Weapon
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on December 11 that Iran's Gulf Arab neighbors would act to shore up their security if Tehran were to obtain nuclear weapons. "If Iran gets an operational nuclear weapon, all bets are off," Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud said at the World Policy Conference in Abu Dhabi. "We are in a very dangerous space in the region... You can expect regional states will certainly look toward how they can ensure their own security." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
- By Amos Chapple
'The Color Of Dreams': Museum Releases Photos Of A Vanished World
Stunning color images recently made available in high resolution by a French museum capture much of the world as it was transformed by technology and geopolitics 100 years ago.
This image of a young Serbian man butchering a sheep in 1913 in Krusevac, in central Serbia, is one of tens of thousands of historic color photos recently made available in high resolution by France’s Albert Kahn Museum.
The museum, in the west of Paris, reopened in April after a years-long architectural renovation during which they also transformed their digital portal.
Some 72,000 high-resolution photos from a project called the Archives of the Planet have been made available for download by the museum.
The images had been possible to view previously but only in low quality through a difficult-to-navigate website.
The Archives of the Planet project was launched in 1909 by French banker Albert Kahn soon after autochrome, the first viable color film technology, became commercially available.
Kahn was a French banking titan who funneled much of his fortune into philanthropic projects.
With his massively ambitious photography project, Kahn sought to document the world as it was being transformed by globalization.
In some cases, Kahn's photographers were making the first-ever color photos of the countries they were working in.
Jean Brunhes, who was Kahn’s director for the project, summarized the Archives of the Planet as "using the instruments which have just been born, to capture and preserve the facts of the planet that are about to die.”
A dozen of France’s best photographers were tasked by Kahn to travel the world in order to "preserve once and for all certain aspects, practices, and modes of human activity whose fatal disappearance is only a matter of time," the banker explained.
A spokesperson for the Albert Kahn Museum says the revamped online archive will "allow the discovery of a wide selection of works."
The museum spokesperson added that the "reuse of images will be widely encouraged thanks to the online availability of a large part of the collections under a Creative Commons license."
The autochrome color film technology used by Kahn's photographers was first introduced in France in 1907 and immediately caused a sensation.
One commentator noted in 1908 that the autochrome technique replicated "the colors of nature in a most startlingly truthful way."
Autochrome film used millions of "pixels" of dyed grains of potato starch pressed into emulsion to create color photos.
The pastel-shaded, slightly speckled images that autochrome produced were described as being "the color of dreams."
The original caption on the photo above notes that the two lemonade containers were painted in the vivid blue, red, and white of the Serbian flag, which indicates the colors of the autochrome photographs are significantly muted when compared with reality.
Autochrome photographic plates were easy to use but expensive to buy and difficult to exhibit.
The main disadvantage of the autochrome technology, users said, was its low sensitivity to light, which necessitated long exposures.
Exposure times for autochrome photos even on bright days stretched into seconds, meaning bustling street scenes were impossible to capture adequately and portraits needed to be strictly posed.
In total, the photographers commissioned by Kahn traveled to more than 50 countries and captured not only the color photos, but around 100 hours of black-and-white film footage, as well.
Film footage was used by Kahn's photographers to capture the candid daily life that the color photographs were unable to freeze into a clear photo.
Kahn was forced to end the photographic project soon after the Great Depression shattered the world's financial markets.
Kahn went bankrupt in 1932. He died in 1940, soon after Nazi forces occupied France.
The visual record he and his photographers left behind have been called some of the most important color images ever made.
Iranian Currency Slides To New Low Amid Unrest, Isolation
Iran's troubled currency fell to a new low against the U.S. dollar on December 10 amid continued unrest and the country's increasing isolation in the face of Western criticism of its security crackdown and ties to Russia. The dollar was selling for as much as 370,200 rials on the unofficial market on December 10, up from 367,300 the day prior, according to the foreign exchange site Bonbast.com. The rial has lost 13.8 percent of its value since nationwide protests erupted after the death in police custody of a 22-year-old Kurdish Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, on September 16. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
- By dpa
At Least 24 Iranian Prisoners Reportedly Face Execution From Protests
At least 24 demonstrators are facing execution in Iran for joining protests critical of the authorities, according to a report published on December 10. Etemad, an Iranian daily news outlet, published a list compiled by the judicial authorities accusing 25 demonstrators of "waging war against God," a charge which carries the death sentence according to Islamic legal opinion.
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Entities, Individuals In Russia, Iran, China For Rights Abuses
The United States has imposed sanctions on dozens of people and entities over alleged rights abuses, including Russia's Central Election Commission (TsIK), Iranian officials, Chinese nationals, and a notorious Ukrainian judge. The United States accused Russia's TsIK of helping to oversee and monitor "sham referendums" held in Kremlin-controlled areas of Ukraine and placed sanctions on 15 of its members. It also put sanctions on four people it accused of being directly involved in Russia's filtration operations in Ukraine and two individuals for alleged human rights abuses against Ukrainian civilians. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Family Says Son Died After Torture By Iranian Security Agents
The family of a 22-year-old Iranian protester says their son has died in a detention center after being tortured for hours following his arrest during a protest in the western Iranian city of Dehgolan.
The France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network quoted Shadman Ahmadi's family as saying that their son was killed after being taken into custody on December 8 "due to the torture of police forces at a police station."
A Telegram channel close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps appeared to confirm the death, saying a young "rebel" who "destroyed public property and created intimidation and disruption of public order" was arrested during the Dehgolan protests before dying of drug use. No evidence was given to back up the cause of death.
The protests, which have snowballed into one of the biggest threats to the clerical establishment that has ruled since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, started after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
The unrest was initially centered in Amini's hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region before quickly spreading to dozens of cities and towns across Iran.
Tehran has claimed, without providing evidence, that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.
According to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network, since the beginning of nationwide protests at least 115 Kurdish citizens, including 12 minors, have been killed by the military and security forces in protests in the cities of the western province of Kurdistan.
Activist reports also indicate that hundreds of people have been arrested and scores injured, with many people missing after being detained by security forces.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Imposes Sanctions On Turkish Businessman Over Iran Oil Trade
The United States has blacklisted prominent Turkish businessman Sitki Ayan for allegedly operating a trading network that facilitated oil sales on behalf of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
Ayan's companies have established international sales contracts for Iranian oil, arranged shipments, helped launder the proceeds, and obscured the origin of the oil on behalf of Iran's Quds Force, an arm of the IRGC, the U.S. Treasury said on December 8 in a statement.
Ayan, his son, Bahaddin Ayan, and Kasim Oztas, a senior official of ASB Group, a Gibraltar-registered holding company for several businesses controlled by Ayan, were all designated for sanctions in an action that the Treasury said supplements one in May targeting other elements of the network.
That network facilitated the sale of Iranian oil for both the IRGC Quds Force and Hizballah with the backing of senior levels of the Russian government and state-run entities, Treasury said.
Ayan used the network of his Gibraltar-registered ASB Group, which was also blacklisted by the Treasury on December 8, to hide the origins of the oil and the destination of the payments, Treasury said.
Bahaddin Ayan directs and owns shares in at least five ASB Group-associated companies, while Oztas "directly handles much of Ayan's business," the department said.
It said Ayan has helped the Quds Force by arranging the sale and shipment of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of oil the IRGC controls to China and other East Asian buyers, Europe, and the United Arab Emirates.
He has also helped move the proceeds from the sales to the IRGC, the Treasury said.
Ayan also used one of his companies to buy a Panamanian-flagged liquefied natural gas tanker for the IRGC, it said.
The Treasury also placed around 20 companies in the ASB Group and Ayan-affiliated companies on its blacklist. The sanctions freeze any assets the individuals or companies have under U.S. jurisdiction, inhibits their access to global financial markets, and bars people based in the U.S. from dealing with them.
Ayan, his son, and Oztas were not immediately available for comment, Reuters reported. Ayan's ASB Group and Turkey’s Directorate of Communications did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
Washington maintains sweeping sanctions on Iran and has looked for ways to increase pressure as efforts to resurrect a 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran have stalled.
The agreement limited Iran's uranium enrichment activity to make it harder for Tehran to develop nuclear arms in return for lifting international sanctions. U.S. President Joe Biden sought to negotiate the return of Iran to the nuclear deal after former President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Brother Of Iranian Doctor Handed Death Sentence Says Wife's Confession Came After She Was Tortured
The brother of Iranian doctor Hamid Qarahasanlou says interrogators severly tortured his brother's wife to extract a confession from her against her husband as security forces looked to pin the blame on protesters for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during nationwide demonstrations.
Iran's judiciary said on December 6 that it had sentenced 16 people to sentences ranging from long-term imprisonment to death for their alleged roles in the killing of Ruhollah Ajamian, who was part of the Basij, a volunteer militia under the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
Hamid Qarahasanlou, who is in hospital recovering after reportedly being tortured as well, was one of five accused to be handed death sentences over the killing of Ajamian.
Qarahasanlu's brother said in an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda that, during the interrogations, Farzaneh, Hamid’s wife, was tortured to the point where to save herself, she lied and said that her husband may have kicked the victim.
“She resisted the first day. On the second day, they told her that we know your son is in the dormitory of Tabriz University, and if you don't confess by tonight that Hamid hit the victim, we will arrest your son and he will suffer the same torture that you are suffering, and he may be killed,” Farzaneh Qarahasanlou’s brother in law told Radio Farda.
“This is the only evidence they have against Hamid, and Farzaneh later recanted the statement and told the court that her confession was obtained under torture and has no validity,” he added.
Hassan Qarahasanlou also told Radio Farda that the judicial authorities threatened their lawyers and finally, upon the withdrawal of the lawyers, they forced them to accept a public defender.
"The public defender spoke against my brother in court. He told Hamid that you are lying, and that you hit Ajamian and were not tortured."
According to Qarahasanlou’s brother, the public defender personally went to the hospital where Hamid was admitted and without taking into account medical opinions, determined that Hamid Qarahasanlou was capable of appearing in court.
“The forensic doctor had said that Hamid could not be present in the court, that he could not even have a video call. That’s why he was absent from the first session of the trial, but still, they took him to the court for the second session,” Hassan Qarahasanlou said.
Prosecutors said Ajamian, 27, was stripped naked and killed by a group of mourners who had been paying tribute to a slain protester, Hadis Najafi, during ceremonies marking the 40th day since her death.
The four others sentenced to death were not named. Of the 11 people sentenced in the case, three were minors, judiciary spokesman Massud Setayeshi told a news conference, adding that the sentences can be appealed.
Hamid Qarahasanlou, who is a radiologist, was seriously injured during the arrest and interrogation.
According to his brother, one of Hamid's ribs was broken during detention and five more during interrogation. Finally, these fractures resulted in internal bleeding and he was taken to hospital.
After Qarahasanlou regained consciousness following surgery, judicial authorities came to the hospital in the middle of the night to wake him and hand him the death sentence, Hassan Qarahasanlou said.
The cases were rushed through three hearings within six days before the sentences were handed down.
Human rights organizations have strongly objected to the death sentences being issued against protesters in Iran after "sham trials."
The verdict comes after weeks of increased threats by authorities that they will react harshly to any unrest. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render harsh penalties -- including the death penalty -- in trials for those arrested during protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
The Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with the judiciary, reported on December 8 that 24-year-old Mohsen Shekhari had become the first protester to be executed after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by the Supreme Court.
Iran is currently in the throes of unrest as people take to the streets across the country to protest Amini's death on September 16.
Police have met the unrest with deadly force.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.K. Says It Has Sanctioned 30 More Political Figures, Rights Violators
The United Kingdom has announced a new wave of sanctions that targets 30 individuals and entities -- including several Iranian and Russian officials -- it says are oppressing fundamental freedoms around the world.
This British Foreign Office said the announcement on December 9 to mark International Anti-Corruption Day and Global Human Rights Day includes 18 designations targeting individuals involved in violations and abuses of human rights, six perpetrators behind conflict-related sexual violence, and five individuals for their involvement in "serious corruption and illicit finance."
Among those sanctioned are Andrey Tishenin and Artur Shambazov, Moscow-installed officials in Crimea, which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and Valentin Oparin and Oleg Tkachenko, from the Rostov region of Russia that borders Crimea. All four are accused of using torture on prisoners or of obstructing complaints of torture.
Ten Iranian officials connected to Iran’s judicial and prison systems are on the list, including six individuals linked to courts that have been responsible for prosecuting protesters with "egregious sentences including the death penalty."
"It is our duty to promote free and open societies around the world," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.
"Today our sanctions go further to expose those behind the heinous violations of our most fundamental rights to account. We are committed to using every lever at our disposal to secure a future of freedom over fear."
In total, the new sanctions include targets from 11 countries across seven sanctions regimes -- "the most that the U.K. has ever brought together in one package."
All of the individuals are subject to an asset freeze and travel ban, while all entities are subject to an asset freeze.
The statement said that five individuals, including Slobodan Tesic, "a significant arms dealer based in Serbia," Milan Radojcic, an ethnic Serb businessman from Kosovo, and Zvonko Veselinovic, a construction magnate in Kosovo, were on the list for corruption. The other two are Ilan Shor, a Moldovan politician, and Vladimir Plahotniuc, a businessman and a former politician who is a fugitive from Moldovan justice.
"Lining their pockets through corruption and theft, corrupt actors have a corrosive effect on the communities around them -- undermining democracy and depriving countries of vital resources for their own gain," the statement said.
"As a result, over 2 percent of global [gross domestic product] is lost to corruption every single year," it added.
Iranian Shopkeepers Clash With Police Trying To Seal Shops Closed
Following the call for three days of nationwide strikes in Iran, shopkeepers in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj have clashed with police forces who came to seal the strikers' shops on December 8.
Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, reported that following the clashes, shopkeepers defied the move by authorities to keep their businesses closed by breaking the seals and reopening.
The protests, which have snowballed into one of the biggest threats to the clerical establishment that has ruled since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, started after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died on September 16, three days after being detained in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly breaching Iran's strict rules on head scarves.
The unrest was initially centered in Amini's hometown of Saghez in Iran's Kurdistan region before quickly spreading to dozens of cities and towns across Iran. Tehran has claimed, without providing evidence, that Kurdish groups in northern Iraq have been supporting the demonstrations.
Shopkeepers, workers, and students in dozens of Iranian cities joined a call to broaden the unrest even further by joining three days of nationwide strikes from December 5 to 7.
A video received by RFE/RL's Radio Farda from the central Iranian city of Isfahan appeared to show threats from security forces written on the shutters of some of the shops. The words "under watch" and "traitor to the country " could be seen on some storefronts.
Security forces reportedly raided several markets during the strike as they tried to prevent the move from gaining steam.
The activist HRANA news agency said that as of November 29, at least 459 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 64 minors.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's Chief Of Police Threatens Harsher Crackdown On Protesters
The chief of Iran's Law Enforcement Command has threatened to crack down more decisively on protesters as Iran enters its fourth month of unrest touched off in mid-September by the death of a young woman in police custody over how she was wearing a head scarf.
In a speech at the Amin Police Academy, Hossein Ashtari said security forces have exercised restraint in dealing with the protesters so far, a claim that flies in the face of estimates by human rights groups that say more than 450 people, including dozens of minors, have been killed so far in the uprising, one of the biggest challenges to the authorities since the Islamic revolution of 1979.
Ashtari said police will draw a "red line" at the safety of regular citizens, and that they will "deal decisively with those who target people's safety and will not hold back."
The warning from the country's top police official comes after weeks of increased threats by authorities that they will react harshly to any unrest. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render harsh penalties -- including the death penalty -- in trials for those arrested during protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
The Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with the judiciary, reported on December 8 that 24-year-old Mohsen Shekhari had become the first protester to be executed after an appeal of his sentence was rejected by the Supreme Court.
Ashtari added that during the recent unrest, the police did not allow "enemies and counter-revolutionaries to achieve their ominous and fake goals."
Iranian officials have blamed foreign countries and intelligence services of orchestrating the unrest, though they have not provided evidence to back up the claim.
The activist HRANA news agency says that as of November 29, at least 459 protesters had been killed during the unrest. The figure includes 64 minors.
Amnesty International says at least 28 people, including three children, could face execution in connection with the nationwide protests as Iranian authorities use the death penalty "as a tool of political repression to instill fear among the public and end the popular uprising."
Several thousand people have been arrested since Amini's death on September 16, including many protesters, journalists, lawyers, activists, and digital-rights defenders.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Belgian Court Suspends Controversial Prisoner Exchange Treaty With Iran
Belgium's constitutional court on December 8 suspended a prisoner exchange treaty with Iran criticized for opening the way for a bomb-plot mastermind to return to Tehran. Iranian government opponents have said the treaty is "tailor-made" to permit the release of Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat convicted of supplying explosives for a foiled plot targeting Iran's exiled opposition. The Belgian government has said the treaty is the only way to secure the release an aid worker detained in Iran. The court ruled that the treaty was suspended pending a final ruling within three months.
A 'Martyr's' Death: Iranian Security Forces Attempt To Cast Protester They Shot As Their Hero
Five Iranian security officers pounced on a young protester after he fell to the ground, beating him severely. As a crowd approached to intervene, one officer held a gun to the man's head, threatening to shoot him if anyone came closer.
The several dozen demonstrators backed away, but the officers, reinforced with additional manpower, fired three warning shots into the air and charged toward the crowd.
Two more shots rang out. When the smoke cleared on Zerhi Street, 20-year-old Omid Moayidi was dead.
Eyewitnesses to what happened on the evening of November 13 during protests in the southwestern city of Shiraz said the university student was first shot in the back as he and other protesters fled. After he fell from the first bullet, he was then shot at close range in the head.
"They shot him. They shot him in the forehead," one of two witnesses to the shooting told RFE/RL's Radio Farda on condition of anonymity out of concerns for their safety.
Both of the eyewitnesses said Moayidi was shot after joining others to help the protester who was being beaten. A third said Moayidi's body was taken away shortly after he was shot.
Sources with knowledge of the situation, also speaking on condition of anonymity, said the family got the runaround from the authorities as they tried to determine Moayidi's fate, and were only able to confirm that he had died three days after he was shot by security forces.
The authorities, meanwhile, have attempted to use Moayidi's death to their advantage by portraying him as an innocent victim, claiming that he wasn't participating in the street demonstrations and was hit by a bullet fired by demonstrators as he drove on another city street.
The authorities' claims, combined with pressure on the family to follow the official line that Moayidi was a "martyr" of the country's clerical regime, have only convinced his relatives that they are attempting to cover up his killing by security forces.
Sources with knowledge of the situation told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that there was no doubt Moayidi had joined protests taking place in Shiraz on November 13. The demonstrations in the city that day honored the anniversary of "Bloody November," a deadly crackdown on anti-government protests in 2019 that rights groups said left as many as 1,500 protesters dead.
The protests in Shiraz were also a local continuation of ongoing antiestablishment demonstrations that erupted across the country following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman who died shortly after she was arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating the country's head-scarf law.
Rights groups say at least 458 protesters have been killed by government forces during the state's crackdown on the demonstrations, which have posed one of the most serious challenges to Iran's clerical establishment that has ruled since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
'You Killed My Child'
Sources with knowledge of the situation said that Moayidi's brother was with him, but they were separated when the security officers attacked. His brother returned home safely and the family immediately set out to determine Moayidi's whereabouts.
After repeated calls from Moayidi's mother on the night of November 13, a man answered Moayidi's mobile phone and told her that her son had been arrested and she should contact the information office of the local branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, according to the sources.
Repeated follow-ups led to further referrals to the local police, Intelligence Ministry branch, and other government offices, the sources with knowledge of the situation said. Finally, after three days, the family received a call directing them to visit the morgue to identify Moayidi's body.
When his father arrived, he was shown only his son's face, which he said had a bullet hole in the forehead. But Intelligence Ministry officials later told Moayidi's father that the official forensic report only mentioned a bullet wound to the back, according to the sources with knowledge of the situation.
The sources told Radio Farda that representatives of various agencies went to the family home and told Moayidi's parents that he was shot by protesters while driving his car, an account that the family did not accept.
According to the sources, at the insistence of Moayidi's mother, she was allowed to see her son's body prior to his burial on November 23. But when she was presented with Moayidi's body, it was completely covered except for the face, with his forehead wrapped in a flag.
Security officers later told the family that Moayidi was shot while driving by someone who fired at close range, leading to an accident, in an apparent attempt to explain the head wound.
That claim prompted the family to file an official complaint with the local branch of the Intelligence Ministry in which they demanded to know who killed Moayidi.
As Moayidi's funeral approached, according to the sources, the family was pressured to allow him to be buried as a martyr in a funeral to be paid for by the state. "They went to Omid's house...and said that they were burying Omid and would have a ceremony for him," the sources said.
The intention, the sources believe, was to use Moayidi's name to highlight the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force who shared Moayidi's last name and died in Shiraz the same night. "They declared Mohammad Moayidi [the Basij member] a martyr and wanted to hold up Omid as well and say that we have lost two martyrs," one of the sources told Radio Farda.
But despite threats that his brother and father could face arrest if the family did not comply with the authorities' wishes and abide by the official line that Moayidi had been killed by protesters, the family refused to go along. "His mother said, 'You killed my child...do whatever you want [to us for refusing],'" one of the sources close to the family said.
Moayidi was eventually buried in a private ceremony, in accordance with the family's wishes. But the anonymous sources said that the ceremony was limited to close relatives. The family was not allowed to announce Moayidi's funeral, the sources said, and the 50 people who attended were watched over by hundreds of security personnel.
Since then, the sources with knowledge of the situation told Radio Farda, the family has been pressured to speak publicly on radio and television to repeat the official narrative that Moayidi was a victim of protester violence. But the family has not given in.
Prosecutors in Fars Province, of which Shiraz is the capital, have continued to claim that Moayidi was killed by "rioters." They have said that his death had led to multiple arrests at the scene and that a criminal investigation continues. State media has reported that Moayidi's death occurred on November 14, the day after the protests.
Iran Carries Out First Execution Of Amini Protester Despite Outcry From West, Rights Groups
Iran has carried out its first execution of a protester from the unrest sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, carrying out a death sentence handed to a man who was accused of "warfare" for allegedly injuring a security officer.
The Mizan news agency, which is affiliated with the judiciary, said Moshen Shekari was hanged on December 8 after his appeal against his sentence was rejected by Iran's Supreme Court.
Shekari was accused of brandishing a weapon with the "intention of killing and causing terror and depriving the freedom and security of people," as well as "intentionally injuring" a security officer with a weapon and "blocking the street."
Shekari was one of thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide since Amini died while in police custody in September. She was being held for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
The government has launched a brutal, and often deadly, crackdown on demonstrators, while lawmakers have pushed for harsh punishments to try and quell what has become the biggest challenge to the country's leadership since the Islamic revolution in 1979.
Rights groups and Western governments have warned Tehran about issuing death sentences to protesters after hasty trials some have called "sham" justice.
U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price called the execution a "grim escalation in the Iranian regime's attempt to suppress dissent" and vowed that the clerical regime would be held to account.
Price said earlier this week that the death sentences were a tactic in the regime's "brutal crackdown on what can only be described as peaceful protesters -- individuals who are exercising their universal rights."
The sentences are meant to intimidate people and "simply underscore Iran’s leadership’s fears of its own people and the fact that Iran’s government fears the truth,” he said.
Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national-security adviser, reacted to the execution of Shekari on Twitter.
"The unjust and cruel execution of #MohsenShekari is a cynical attempt to intimidate the brave Iranian people. Our hearts are with his family. We will hold the Iranian regime accountable for the brutal violence it’s committing against its own people," he said.
Sister Of Iran's Supreme Leader Pens Open Letter Hoping For End To 'Tyranny' Of Brother's Rule
Badri Hosseini Khamenei, the estranged sister of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has criticized her brother and his "despotic caliphate" in an open letter in which she also says she hopes to see him overthrown.
Badri Khamenei’s letter, published on her son's Twitter account on December 6, expressed sympathy to the mothers who lost their loved ones because of their opposition to the Islamic republic in the last four decades and declared that she opposes the actions of her brother.
“The regime of the Islamic Republic of Khomeini and Ali Khamenei has brought nothing but suffering and oppression to Iran and Iranians,” she added, referring to Ayatollah Khomeini, who served as the first supreme leader of Iran from 1979 until his death in 1989. “I hope to see the victory of the people and the overthrow of this tyranny ruling Iran soon.”
Khamenei's sister, who lives in Iran, wrote that her brother “does not listen to the voice of the people of Iran and wrongly considers the voice of his mercenaries and money-grubbers to be the voice of the Iranian people."
In recent years, as a humanitarian duty, she said she has tried to raise the voice of the Iranian people to her brother's ears but was disappointed and cut off contact with him.
Badri Khamenei also used the letter to address the violent arrest of her daughter, saying that if her daughter is arrested in this way, “it is clear that they will inflict thousands of times more violence on the oppressed sons and daughters of others."
Badri Khamenei’s daughter, Farideh Moradkhani, who is the supreme leader’s niece, was arrested a week ago after being summoned to Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Prosecutor's Office. In the last video she recorded before her arrest, she called on the international community to cut ties with the Iranian government.
Anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in September has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights.
Amini died while in police custody after being detained for allegedly improperly wearing a hijab. Her parents and friends say she was beaten. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of November 29, at least 459 protesters had been killed during the unrest. The figure includes 64 minors.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Ukrainian Forces Hit Occupied Southern City Of Melitopol, Claim Big Russian Losses2
Dominic Lieven: 'It's Against Ukraine's Interest To Take Back Crimea'3
Sunni Cleric Who Reported Alleged Rape Of Girl By Police Commander Summoned To Iranian Court4
Iran Hangs Man In Public In Second Execution Linked To Protests5
'The Color Of Dreams': Museum Releases Photos Of A Vanished World6
Iranian Official Close To Leader Issues Rare Warning Over Crackdown7
'Sonny, What Could You Possibly Liberate Me From?' Izyum Resident Recalls Glimmers Of Hope During Russian Occupation8
'Torture Every Day': How Kherson's Doctors Survived The Russian Occupation9
'A Shameful Chapter': Despite Putin's Promises, More Than 1 Million Russians Still Living In 'Slums'10
Big Money Promises Don't Materialize For Tajik Migrants 'Lured' To Mariupol From Russia
Subscribe