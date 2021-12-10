Who Killed Fereydoun Farrokhzad? The Unsolved Murder Of Iran's Dissident Showman

Almost three decades after his grisly killing in Germany, the murder of the exiled Iranian entertainer Fereydoun Farrokhzad remains officially unsolved. But an investigation by RFE/RL's Persian-language service, Radio Farda, has uncovered documents that point to Iran's intelligence services. And a former Iranian spy has revealed a possible suspect in the 1992 slaying of the outspoken critic of Iran's hard-line Islamic regime.