Iranian Activists Want FIFA To Ban Iran From World Cup

Iranian activists have called on world soccer's governing body to kick Iran out of the World Cup in Qatar in November and suspend the Iranian football federation because of the Islamic Republic's brutality during recent anti-government protests.

Exiled Iranian activist Masih Alinejad announced that a formal request was submitted to FIFA on October 19 with the cooperation of international lawyers.



The activists' request said that Iran’s brutality and belligerence toward its own people has reached a tipping point, and they demanded that FIFA firmly disassociate itself from this.



The Iranian government has "stifled the voices of several athletes in the country and impeded their rights to speak up in the face of the evil on display," the letter said.



Since the start of the protests over the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who was in police custody for allegedly wearing her Islamic head scarf, or hijab, improperly, several Iranian sports champions and prominent sports figures, including soccer star Ali Daei, have been summoned or arrested and had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.



Iranian media reported on September 29 that Hossein Mahini, the retired captain of Iranian soccer giant Persepolis FC, had been arrested on charges of "encouraging riots and sympathizing with the enemy" after he posted content on social media in support of the protesters.



Authorities have met demonstrators with lethal force on city streets throughout the country.



Iran is due to attend its sixth World Cup in Qatar and will face England, Wales, and the United States in the group stage.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda