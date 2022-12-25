Iran
Fishermen Return To Iran Years After Somalia Kidnapping
Fourteen Iranian fishermen seized by the Al-Shabaab militant group in Somalia, some as long as eight years ago, have returned home, Iranian media said on December 25. The fishermen were abducted in international waters near Somalia and released after "lengthy negotiations with government officials, tribal chiefs, and Somali elders," the ISNA news agency reported. Their release comes almost a month after Somali police said they discovered 20 foreigners -- 14 Iranians and six Pakistanis -- near territory controlled by the militant group.
Ukraine Official Urges 'Liquidation' Of Iranian Weapons
A top Ukrainian presidential aide has called for the "liquidation" of Iranian factories making drones and missiles, as well as the arrest of their suppliers. Mykhaylo Podolyak said on December 24 that Iran "blatantly humiliates the institution of international sanctions," before calling for the destruction of Iranian weapons factories in response. Kyiv has accused Tehran of supplying 1,700 Shahed-136 loitering munitions to Moscow, which it says have been used to hit targets in Ukraine. Iran denies the allegations. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Iran Supreme Court Accepts Rapper Yasin's Appeal Against Death Sentence
Iran's Supreme Court has accepted the death sentence appeal of rapper Saman Seydi Yasin even as it confirmed a death sentence against another protestor, Iran's judiciary said on December 24. Yasin who raps about inequality, oppression, and unemployment, had been accused of attempting to kill security officers among other charges. The court had initially said it had accepted the appeals of Yasin and another protestor, but the judiciary later said only that of Yasin had been accepted. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Prominent Sunni Cleric Denounces Crackdown In Iran As Currency Trades Near Record Low
Iran's currency hovered on December 23 near a historic low against the U.S. dollar on the unofficial foreign exchange market amid renewed street protests in the southeast. Prominent Sunni cleric Molavi Abdolhamid denounced a bloody crackdown on demonstrations. "My advice is not to beat up citizens. No government shoots its own citizens like this one.... Let soldiers stay in their barracks," Abdolhamid was quoted by his website as saying in a sermon at Friday Prayers. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar traded for as much as 400,500 rials on the unofficial exchange, down from an all-time high of 401,000 the day before. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranian Cinematographers Post Video Messages Criticizing Government Response To Unrest
Several members of a prominent Iranian cinematographers' union have posted online video messages criticizing the Islamic republic's handling of ongoing unrest and warned government officials, including the head of Iran's state television, to stop suppressing the protests.
This series of conversations was recorded at the Iranian cinema house, the largest union of Iranian cinematographers, and published on the union's YouTube channel.
"This violence may involve us for several generations, and it is painful," said Mohammad Mehdi Asgarpour, the chairman of the Iranian Cinema House, referring to the brutal crackdown unleashed by the government on protesters demonstrating against the death of a young woman while being detained by police for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf law.
"Many young people believe that the government has a paradigm for not accepting its mistakes and even if it makes a mistake, it does not take a step back," added Asgarpour.
Protesters have flooded streets in Iran since Mahsa Amini died on September 16.
The wave of anti-government protests -- the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution -- has been met with violence from security forces that rights groups say has killed almost 500 people, including 62 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
In his video post, Iranian filmmaker Homayoun Assadian accused the government of humiliating the Iranian people and filmmakers.
Criticizing recent statements of Peyman Jebelli, the head of Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), saying artists participating in the protests could be banned from working, Assadian said: "Who do you think you are to give us dignity or a job? The IRIB is just a building, everything it has is from artists."
Iranian actor Shahab Hosseini added that if there was another way to express protest, no one would have taken to the streets.
"Who wants to give up his life and go out into the street and get beaten and shot and killed, just to defend his rights?” Hosseini added.
Since Amini's death, most artists have canceled performances as a show of support for the protesters.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Taraneh Alidoosti and director Hamid Pourazari. Other celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Actor Hossein Mohammadi, 26, faces a death sentence after he was reportedly tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 others for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a demonstration.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Luxembourg Resident Detained In Iran Sentenced To Death
Luxembourg's Foreign Ministry says a resident of the European sovereign grand duchy has been sentenced to death in Iran.
A spokesperson for the Luxembourg Foreign Ministry confirmed the death sentence RFE/RL’s Radio Farda on December 23, though the person's name was not disclosed.
The person has been described as a resident of Luxembourg of Iranian descent but not a citizen. The charges against the person were unclear, though Iran has been engulfed in a wave of protests following the September 16 death of a young woman while she was in custody for allegedly violating the country's head scarf law.
The Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that given Luxembourg's opposition to the death penalty, Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn has contacted his Iranian counterpart and asked the sentence not be carried out.
The governments of Iran and Luxembourg have not provided details of the conversation between the foreign ministers of the two countries regarding the case.
Luxembourg is one of the European Union countries that has publicly supported the Iranian protesters.
Some 15 legislators in Luxembourg, following similar moves by representatives of the parliaments of Germany, Austria, France, Sweden and several other European countries, have accepted the political sponsorship of a number of recent detainees in Iran.
The acceptance of political sponsorship of Iranian protesters is an attempt to save their lives as they are at risk of being executed after their arrests during the demonstrations.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage and then using them in prisoner swaps.
During the current wave of unrest, Iranian security forces have taken some 40 foreign nationals into custody, often without revealing any charges.
The news also comes as Iran and world powers stumbled to negotiate a revamped version of a 2015 nuclear deal that curbed Tehran's atomic sector in exchange for relief from economic sanctions. In September, the talks appeared to be headed for success, only to fail at the last minute. Both sides have blamed each other.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Families Of Slain Iranian Protesters Mark End Of Mourning Period With Defiance
The families of the victims of the recent nationwide protests in Iran have staged protests amid ceremonies marking the 40th day since the death of 10 protesters across the country.
With police standing nearby in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz on December 22, people gathered to mark the end of the traditional mourning period following the death of Omid Moayedi, a 22-year-old killed by direct fire from security forces during a demonstration on November 15.
Moayedi's body was withheld from his family for several days, while his burial was performed amid tight security and with the presence of only a few of his relatives.
"Let them arrest and kill me. The blood of my child will not be trampled," Moayedi’s mother told those gathered, adding that her son's death was unjust.
Iran has been engulfed by antigovernment demonstrations since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini.
The 22-year-old died while in police custody after she was arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Police have responded with a brutal crackdown that has angered the protesters further while raising concern around the world over the poor state of human rights in Iran.
In the central Iranian city of Semirom, people came to the graves of at least four other protesters who also died 40 days earlier. Some took to the streets of the city chanting anti-government slogans.
Similar scenes were repeated in the city of Izeh in the southwestern Iranian province of Khuzestan, where people gathered at the graves of Hamed Salahshour and Artin Rahmani and chanted "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Rahmani, 15, was killed by a bullet during a demonstration in Izeh on November 16.
Meanwhile, a large number of people from the western Iranian city of Sanandaj also gathered at the graves of three dead protesters and chanted "The martyr may never die."
Isa Bigleri and Zaniar Allahmoradi were killed by the security forces of the Islamic republic during protests on November 16 in Sanandaj.
Almost 500 people, including 62 children, have died in the police crackdown on protesters, while thousands have been detained.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Envoy Says Tehran Missed 'Golden' Opportunity For Deal, Slams Iran For Drones, Protest Response
The Biden administration's envoy to Iran says a deal to revive a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers is not dead, but Washington is skeptical Tehran is "prepared or able" to reach an agreement after it backed away from "a golden opportunity" in September to finalize an accord and then threw its support behind Moscow in its war against Ukraine.
Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy for Iran, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda in an interview on December 22 that the negotiations reached a point in September where "we even thought for a day or two that Iran was on board," until Tehran tacked on new demands at the last minute that scuppered the chances of moving forward.
Malley said that nationwide protests in Iran over the death of a young woman soon after she was arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, along with Tehran's support for Russia in its war against Ukraine, have overtaken much of the diplomatic focus in Washington.
"They're the ones who killed the opportunity for a swift and immediate return to the JCPOA. Since then, things have happened. But nothing has happened that has changed our very strong skepticism that Iran is prepared or able to reach a nuclear deal," he said.
The accord, officially called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), collapsed in 2018 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal and reimposed crippling sanctions that have battered Iran's economy and its currency.
After Washington withdrew, Iran -- which the United States has labeled a terrorist state -- began to breach some of the pact's nuclear limits saying they could no longer be enforced.
Despite a viral social-media video where U.S. President Joe Biden told an Iranian protester on the sidelines of an election rally in California on November 4 that the JCPOA "is dead, but we are not going to announce it," Iran's foreign minister and top nuclear negotiator met with the European Union's foreign policy chief and the bloc's official who is coordinating nuclear talks with Iran in Jordan on December 20.
No details of the meeting were released but the report raised hopes in some corners that there once again could be some movement toward a deal.
Malley also slammed Iran's leadership for selling hundreds of deadly kamikaze drones to Moscow, which invaded Ukraine in late February.
Moscow has used the aircraft to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine, especially its energy installations in what some Western leaders have called the "weaponization" of Ukraine's harsh winter conditions to hurt civilians.
British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on December 20 that Russia intended to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds more drones. Tehran has said the drones were delivered to Russia before the invasion.
"No country is doing more today to help in Russia's losing, illegal war against Ukraine and that's something I think Iran should think long and hard about," Malley said.
The September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, which officials blamed on a heart attack, has touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country -- the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 400 people, including 62 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
Malley applauded Iranians for rising up to demand their rights, saying their courage has "put a spotlight" on what is happening in Iran.
"We see the protests for what they are: which is a very profound, courageous expression by the Iranian people of a demand for respect for their fundamental rights," he said, adding the U.S. administration has been working with tech companies to try and help ensure the flow of communications in Iran amid the regime's attempts to hinder Internet access to help quell the unrest.
"The regime cannot hide what it has been doing to its people," Malley said.
Malley also said Washington continued to have "interaction" with Iranian officials as it tries to bring back U.S. citizens who are being "unjustly detained" in the Middle Eastern country.
He said that remains a priority for the Biden administration "regardless what is happening in our relationship with Iran."
According to The Washington Post, three Americans -- business executives Siamak Namazi and Emad Shargi and environmentalist Morad Tahbz -- are serving 10-year prison sentences in Iran on spying charges.
With additional contributions from RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Envoy: Nuclear Deal With Iran Is Not Dead
Robert Malley, the U.S. special envoy to Iran, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda in an interview on December 22 that the nuclear deal with Iran is not dead. The Biden administration's special envoy for Iran said that negotiations on reviving the deal reached a point in September where "we even thought for a day or two that Iran was on board" until Tehran tacked on new demands at the last minute that scuppered the chances of moving forward. Commenting on the ongoing protests in Iran, Malley said that they are "a very profound, courageous, expression by the Iranian people of a demand for respect for their fundamental rights."
Jailed Iranian Rapper Reportedly Attempts Suicide
Jailed Iranian dissident rapper Saman Yasin Seydi, who was sentenced to death last month, has attempted suicide in prison, an informed source has told RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Saman Yasin, who is in the Rajaei-Shahr prison near the Iranian capital of Tehran, tried to take his own life on the evening of December 20 by taking a large number of pills, the source said, adding that the rapper was returned to his prison ward after leaving the prison hospital, where he had his stomach pumped.
A rapper from Kermanshah Province -- a northwestern region with a significant Kurdish population and which has been a focus of the government crackdown -- has been accused of acting against the country's security and "waging war against God." He was sentenced to death on November 7.
The source told Radio Farda that the 24-year-old rapper was denied the right to a lawyer during his interrogation and court sessions, and that the court forced him to accept a public defender.
Iran's judiciary often forces such a scenario, as public defenders rarely have enough time to prepare for a case while some have been known to take the state's side.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network has said that since his arrest, Saman Yasin has been subjected to "severe" physical and mental torture, including being kept in solitary confinement, being kept in a morgue, being severely abused and thrown from a height, and being forced to make confessions under the pressure of security interrogators.
At least 12 men have been sentenced to death in Iran without due process, according to the Center for Human Rights in Iran. Another 25 face charges that could carry the death penalty.
Carlos Kasper, a member of the German federal parliament and a political sponsor of Saman Yasin, wrote on Twitter that he was "shocked" at the news of the artist's suicide attempt.
"The suicide attempt was prompted by the inhumane prison conditions! This has to stop! I demand his immediate release from prison and access to adequate medical support," Casper added.
Since the death of Mahsa Amini after she was detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded the streets across the country to protest a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Last month, 227 lawmakers from the 290-seat parliament led by hard-liners urged the judiciary to approve death sentences for some protesters arrested amid the recent wave of demonstrations.
Two public executions have already taken place, according to the authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of December 13, at least 431 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 68 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran has exceeded 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranians Use Yalda Festival To Continue Anti-Government Protests
Iranian protesters have staged fresh demonstrations by taking to the streets and the graves of victims of the government crackdown to protest during a night that is traditionally an ancient festival to mark the winter solstice.
Videos published on social media show people taking to the streets overnight in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, where they blocked a street by burning tires and chanted "Death to the dictator" and "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Others reportedly visited the graves of loved ones during the festival, which is celebrated in Iran and other historically Iranian-influenced regions.
The festival, which took on extra meaning this year after several months of unrest that threatens to tear the country apart as protesters fight for the government to respect women's and human rights, is meant to bring family and friends together on the longest and darkest night of the year.
The sister of Javad Heydari, one of the victims of the recent unrest sparked by the death of a young woman in September in police custody, published a video as she visited her brother's grave, where she wrote that "the longest night of the year was the night we searched the city to find your body."
Mohsen Shekari's family published pictures of their visit on Yalda night to their son's grave.
Shekari was executed after an appeal of his sentence on a charge of injuring a security officer was rejected by the Supreme Court. Human rights groups said Shekari's sentence was based on a coerced confession after a grossly unfair process and a "sham" trial.
Meanwhile, Saeed Afkari announced on December 21 that his jailed sister, Elham Afkari, had suffered a sharp deterioration in her health after 14 days on hunger strike.
Mahsa Amini died on September 16 after being arrested by the notorious "morality police" for "improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have met the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 400 people, including 62 children.
Officials, who have blamed the West for the demonstrations, have vowed to crack down even harder on protesters, with the judiciary leading the way after the unrest entered a fourth month.
The protests pose the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Several thousand people have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
More Than 40 Iranian Lawyers Detained So Far During Protests
At least 44 Iranian lawyers have been arrested after representing people detained during three months of nationwide protests sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
According to a lawyer's group that follows up on the status of detainees, 20 of the lawyers who have been arrested since September have been released on bail, while the rest are still in jail.
Reports further indicate that stiff sentences have been issued to at least two Iranian lawyers.
Among them, Sina Yousefi, the vice chairman of the Lawyers' Human Rights Commission in East Azarbaijan Province, was sentenced to six months in prison and banned from leaving the country for two years. His electronic devices were also confiscated.
Negin Kiani, a lawyer and a member of the East Azerbaijan Province Bar Association, has also been sentenced to one year in prison, banned from leaving the country, and banned from using mobile phones.
Kiani said that "propaganda against the regime" was one of the charges brought against her by the court.
Anger over the death of Amini has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Since the beginning of the demonstrations and the widespread arrest of protesters by the security forces of the Islamic republic, several lawyers have announced that they will represent the detainees for free.
In many cases, the lawyers of anti-government protesters said Iran's judiciary denied them access to case material to defend their clients.
Among them is Ali Sharifzadeh Ardakani, the lawyer of an Iranian protester sentenced to death who said in a tweet on December 15 that, when he went to court to meet with Mohammad Hosseini and appeal his death sentence, he was refused access to case material and was not allowed to file a power of attorney document "contrary to the law on criminal procedure."
More than 400 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
September 30 Saw Deadliest Crackdown On Iranian Protesters, Says Rights Watchdog
Iranian security forces killed and wounded several dozen protesters in the southeastern city of Zahedan on September 30, a day known as "Bloody Friday," making it the deadliest day of the protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on December 22. HRW said it had found that at least 12 people, including a boy, were killed and 30 were wounded on September 30, though the actual numbers may be much higher.
U.S. Slaps New Sanctions On Iranian Officials Over Protest Crackdown
The United States has imposed sanctions on Iran's prosecutor general, key military and paramilitary officials, and a company that manufactures anti-riot equipment over a crackdown on anti-government protests. The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on December 21 that it imposed sanctions on Prosecutor-General Mohammad Montazeri, accusing him of issuing a directive to courts to issue harsh sentences to many of the people arrested during protests. Also designated was Iranian company Imen Sanat Zaman Fara, which the Treasury Department said supplies equipment to Iranian law enforcement. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranian Actor Mohammadi Among Five Handed Death Sentences
Iranian actor Hossein Mohammadi is among five protesters to have been handed death sentences over the death of a Basij militia member during unrest triggered by the death in custody of a young woman over an alleged head scarf violation.
The cases were decided after just three court hearings spread over six days. Mohammadi's name was not among the defendants listed in the case at the beginning of the trial, but his friends told RFE/RL's Radio Farda on December 20 that the actor was brought to court during the final session where he was sentenced to death.
Mohammadi's friends and colleagues said he was arrested on November 5 at his home. That same night, he called his family and said that he would be released soon after "the misunderstanding is resolved." The family only found out later that he had been sentenced to death on December 8.
While others sentenced in the case were shown on video on November 8 making "confessions" to playing a role in the death of Ruhollah Ajamian, a member of the Basij paramilitary force, Mohammadi was absent. Along with the five who received the death penalty, another 11 people, including three minors, have been given lengthy jail terms.
As news of Mohammadi's sentence spread, groups representing actors and directors in Iranian theaters called for a suspension of his sentence.
A number of well-known actors and directors are said to be seeking a meeting with some high-ranking judicial officials regarding the case.
Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI), said the international community, including film industry members and institutions, should loudly condemn the Islamic republic’s use of death sentences and arbitrary imprisonment as tools of political repression.
Mohammadi is among at least 11 men who have been sentenced to death in Iran without due process, according to CHRI. Another 25 face charges that could carry the death penalty.
Two men, Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, have already been executed in connection with the protests.
Since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's hijab law, more than 400 people have been killed in a subsequent police crackdown, according to rights groups.
Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: More Iranians Move Their Protests To Rooftops Amid State Crackdown
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm Frud Bezhan, regional desk editor for Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. Here's what I've been following and what I'm watching out for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Fewer Iranians have protested on the streets in recent days, more than three months after the nationwide antiestablishment demonstrations erupted.
From the outset, the authorities responded to the rallies with lethal force and mass arrests. But in recent weeks, the government has used increasingly brutal tactics, including the public execution of protesters, in a bid to curb the rallies.
But that has not stopped some Iranians from risking their lives and taking to the streets, especially in the western Kurdistan region, which has been the epicenter of the demonstrations. Three days of protests and strikes were held on December 19-21, following a call for action by protesters.
More Iranians have moved their protests to their rooftops and windows as the risk of arrest and physical harm has increased on the tightly controlled streets.
Videos widely shared on social media appear to show protesters shouting from rooftops and windows late into the night in major Iranian cities in recent weeks. The practice is not new but has become more widespread recently.
Why It Matters: During the protests, Iranians have found new and creative ways to continue the demonstrations. Besides resorting to shouting antiestablishment slogans at night from their rooftops and windows, some protesters have turned to protest art and graffiti.
While less dangerous, those protesting from their homes are not completely safe. Security forces have shot at and broken the windows of apartment buildings where residents have chanted antiestablishment slogans. Security personnel have also damaged cars parked outside these residential buildings.
What's Next: These acts of dissent are likely to continue and increase as the government clampdown intensifies. They are difficult for the authorities to stop and allow protesters to sustain the demonstrations with fewer risks.
Stories You Might Have Missed
• An Iranian political activist imprisoned in the western city of Bukan and subsequently transferred to hospital after falling into a coma died on December 18.
Hengaw, a Norway-based group that monitors rights violations in Iran's Kurdish regions, said Mohammad Haji Rasoulpour was arrested in October during antiestablishment protests in Bukan.
After being rearrested in November, Rasoulpour fell into a coma and later died due to severe injuries he suffered as a result of being tortured, his family said.
• Activis 15-year-old Iranian teenager imprisoned in the central city of Karaj was released on December 15 after an interview with his mother went viral on social media.
Amirhossein Rahimi’s mother told the Tehran-based Etemad newspaper that her son has been in prison for two months even though he still had pellets in his head and chest from wounds inflicted by security forces shooting at crowds during an antiestablishment protest.
She told Etemad that the judge would not reduce bail to an amount she could afford. Following the interview, the teenager was released from detention on a reduced bail.
What We're Watching
Iran's national currency, the rial, has fallen to record lows against the U.S. dollar in recent days. The rial traded at 396,700 to the dollar on December 20, according to traders in Tehran and the Bonbast.com foreign-exchange website.
The antiestablishment protests have worsened the already bleak economic situation in Iran, where the economy has been crippled by years of U.S. sanctions and government mismanagement. During the protests, businesses and state employees have staged dayslong strikes that have hit the economy.
The rial has lost nearly 20 percent of its value since the protests erupted in mid-September.
Why It Matters: The plunging value of the rial will add more pressure on the authorities in Iran, where protests over economic grievances preceded the latest nationwide demonstrations.
The rallies have yet to bring large parts of the economy to a halt. But if the protests continue and larger and more regular strikes by public employees are held, observers say there could be significant consequences for the clerical regime.
Until next time,

Frud Bezhan
Until next time,
Frud Bezhan
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.
Iran Denies Report That Doctor's Death Sentence Was Revoked
Iran's judiciary has denied a report that a decision has been made to annul the death sentence of Iranian doctor Hamid Qarahasanlou, who was sentenced to death along with four other defendants for allegedly having a role in the murder of a security officer.
The Tehran-based Etemad Newspaper reported on December 21 that the death sentence was "canceled" after "a prominent political figure" requested the move from "high officials of the country." It did not name the political figure but said that, in a conversation with Etemad, he confirmed writing a letter making the request and receiving a positive response in the matter.
In political literature inside the Islamic republic, Ali Khamenei is indirectly mentioned as "high officials."
However, the press office of the Iranian judiciary later said such a letter is irrelevant to the proceedings and that the final verdict of the court "has not yet been issued."
It had been previously reported that Qarahasanlou's death sentence was officially handed to him in the hospital while he was undergoing surgery.
Authorities say 16 protesters, including Qarahasanlou, are responsible for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary unit during a demonstration amid nationwide unrest over the death of a young woman, Mahsa Amini, while in police custody in September.
All deny the charges, saying they were being targeted for participating in the protests.
Four others are still at risk of execution in the case, while another 11 people, including three minors, have been given lengthy jail terms.
Doctors from all over the world have supported Qarahasanlou, who is a radiologist, saying he is a good and committed doctor and his death sentence should be annulled.
Qarahasanlu's brother said in an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda that officers had severely tortured his sibling and sister-in-law.
Human rights organizations have condemned the death sentences for protesters in Iran after what they have termed hastily convened sham trials.
Since the death of Amini while she was being detained for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly, Iranians have flooded streets across the country to protest a lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Last month, 227 lawmakers from the 290-seat parliament led by hard-liners urged the judiciary to approve death sentences for some protesters arrested amid the recent wave of demonstrations.
Two public executions have already taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of December 13, at least 431 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 68 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tehran Guilty Of Brutal Repression In Kurdistan Province, HRW Says
Iranian security forces used excessive and unlawful lethal force against protesters in the western city of Sanandaj, the capital of Iran's Kurdistan Province, in October and November, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on December 21, urging the United Nations to investigate such abuses. “The Iranian authorities have unleashed alarming violence against protesters in Sanandaj since September,” said HRW's Tara Sepehri Far. The protests were triggered by the September death of 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody.
Iranian Lawmakers Propose Plan To Punish 'Fake News' As Protests Roil Nation
Hard-line Iranian lawmakers have proposed a plan to impose tougher penalties against those who publish news that is deemed to have "negative social consequences."
According to the plan, those who publish "fake news" in the media will be responsible for the negative social consequences resulting from it. The rules would "apply to any type of news."
Mohammad Taghi Naqdali, a member of the Legal and Judicial Commission of the Iranian Parliament, said prosecution and punishment are not only limited to those who publish news with negative consequences, but "punishment has also been determined for individuals or media outlets that exaggerate the news."
The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), called the plan a countermeasure against nationwide protests in Iran with the intention of gaining more control over social media users.
"This plan is more necessary, especially after the recent events in the country," the agency wrote.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In recent months and especially amid the latest weeks of protests, Iranian legislators have repeatedly moved to suppress the protests by passing harsher and harsher laws while accusing Western countries of being directly involved in fomenting the unrest, despite giving no evidence to back up their claims.
Last month, 227 lawmakers from the 290-seat, parliament led by hard-liners urged the judiciary to approve death sentences for some protesters arrested amid the recent wave of demonstrations.
Two public executions have already taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
The activist HRANA news agency said that, as of December 13, at least 431 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 68 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The Oslo-based Iran Human Rights Organization says the number of executions in Iran exceeds 500 this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Currency Weakens Further Amid Protests, Rumor That Nuclear Deal Is 'Dead'
Iran's national currency, the rial, fell to a record low against the U.S. dollar as unrest triggered by the death in custody of a young woman over an alleged head scarf violation continues to rock the country.
The rial traded at 396,700 to the dollar on December 20, according to traders in Tehran and the Bonbast.com foreign-exchange website, down from the quoted price of 353,400 a month ago.
Before the beginning of the recent protests, which came after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16, the rial was at 298,200 to the dollar.
The weakening of the currency has also intensified due to reports about the end of hopes for a revival of a 2015 nuclear accord between Tehran and global powers.
Iran's foreign minister and top nuclear negotiator met with the European Union's foreign policy chief and the bloc's official who is coordinating nuclear talks with Iran in Jordan on December 20, according to the official Iranian news agency IRNA. No further details of the meeting were released.
A video has gone viral on Iranian social networks in which U.S. President Joe Biden tells an Iranian protester on the sidelines of an election rally in California on November 4 that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) agreement “is dead, but we are not going to announce it."
When the nuclear deal was signed with world powers, the rial was trading at 32,000 to the dollar. The agreement gave Tehran relief from financial sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
The accord collapsed in 2018 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the deal and reimposed crippling sanctions that have battered Iran's economy and its currency. After Washington withdrew, Iran began to breach some of the pact's nuclear limits saying they could no longer be enforced.
Tehran insists its nuclear program has only civilian purposes, but the West fears it could be moving closer to being able to construct nuclear weapons.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Director, Actor Openly Criticize Government For Brutal Crackdown On Protests
A well-known Iranian director and a prominent Iranian actor have openly criticized the government for cracking down on protests triggered by the September death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.
Iranian filmmaker Mani Haghighi expressed his criticism in a video message on December 19 addressed to Iran’s minister of Islamic guidance.
"You cannot keep someone's head under water and call his struggle to save his life 'disruption,'” Haghighi said in the video. "We are currently burying our loved ones; we don't have time to dance for you," the 53-year-old Iranian director added, referring to a request from the minister of Islamic guidance for artists to return to the stage.
Most artists have canceled performances as a show of support for protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Amini. Security forces have met the demonstrators with brutal, and sometimes deadly force.
Meanwhile, Iranian actor Shahab Hosseini addressed the authorities of the Islamic republic in a newly released documentary, saying that if there was another way to express protest, no one would have taken to the streets.
"Who wants to give up his life and go out into the street and get beaten and shot and killed, just to defend his right?” Hosseini added.
Shahab Hosseini is one of Iran’s most prominent actors and the star of the Oscar-winning 2011 film A Separation, directed by Asghar Farhadi.
The criticisms come amid one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979. The recent protests erupted following the September 16 death of Amini after she was detained for allegedly wearing her head scarf improperly.
Since the start of daily protests, several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Taraneh Alidoosti and director Hamid Pourazari.
Several celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and have had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
One of the actors, Hossein Mohammadi, 26, faces a death sentence after he was reportedly tortured into making a confession to security forces who were looking to pin the blame on him and 15 others for the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a demonstration.
The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said Mohammadi was sentenced after a "show trial."
Hadi Ghaemi, the executive director of the CHRI, said the international community, including film industry members and institutions, should loudly condemn the Islamic republic’s use of death sentences and arbitrary imprisonment as tools of political repression.
“Artists in Iran have long been forced to navigate an environment rife with state censorship and arbitrary rules imposed on their freedom of expression, and now they’re being sentenced to death and thrown in jail for speaking out against injustice and repression,” Ghaemi said in a news release.
Mohammadi is among at least 11 men who have been sentenced to death in Iran without due process, according to the CHRI. Another 25 are facing charges that could carry the death penalty.
Two men, Mohsen Shekari and Majidreza Rahnavard, have already been executed in connection with the protests.
Since Amini's death, more than 400 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia To Give Iran Advanced Military Components In Exchange For Drones, Says U.K.
Russia intends to give Iran advanced military components in exchange for hundreds of drones, British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said on December 20. "Iran has become one of Russia's top military backers," Wallace told parliament as part of a statement on the Russia-Ukraine conflict. "In return for having supplied more than 300 kamikaze drones, Russia now intends to provide Iran with advanced military components, undermining both Middle East and international security." To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranian, EU Nuclear Negotiators Reportedly Meet In Jordan
Iran's foreign minister and top nuclear negotiator met with the European Union's foreign policy chief and the bloc's official coordinating nuclear talks with Iran in Jordan on December 20, Iran's official IRNA news agency reported. Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and nuclear negotiator Ali Bagheri Kani are said to have met EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and nuclear talks coordinator Enrique Mora ahead of a regional conference being hosted by Jordan. IRNA gave no further details about the meeting. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
U.S. And Iran Clash Over Russia Using Iranian-Made Drones In Ukraine
The United States and its allies clashed at the UN with Iran and its ally Russia over Western claims that Tehran is supplying Moscow with drones that have been attacking Ukraine -- and the United States accused the UN's secretary-general of “yielding to Russian threats” and failing to launch an investigation. At a contentious Security Council meeting on December 19, the United States and Iran also accused each other of responsibility for stalled negotiations on the Biden administration rejoining a nuclear agreement that former President Donald Trump pulled out of in 2018. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Some Iranians Move Their Protests To Rooftops, Windows As Demonstrations Enter Fourth Month
Iranian protesters have opened a new front as their demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini enter a fourth month, taking to windows and rooftops to show their anger at the government as they push for more freedoms.
Instead of taking to the streets, people have been chanting anti-government slogans from their apartment buildings in several neighborhoods of Tehran, according to posts on social media. At the same time, street protests and slogans continued in some neighborhoods of the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad and the western city of Kermanshah.
News of the fresh protests came as the head of justice of the northern Iranian province of Mazandaran confirmed reports of a conflict at the Qaem Shahr prison on December 18.
The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) quoted Mohammad Sadegh Akbari as saying that the violence lasted for about an hour before the intervention of prison security forces.
Akbari did not say whether there were any fatalities or injuries in the incident.
However, some social media posts described the prison conflict as severe and reported the presence of firefighters, ambulances, and plainclothes forces.
Earlier, there were reports of a riot at the Karaj Central Prison where many protesters arrested in the recent unrest are being held.
The Iran Human Rights organization reported on December 18 that following the transfer of "a prisoner sentenced to death" to solitary confinement for the execution of the sentence, the prisoners of Ward 4 of this prison rioted and by closing the entrances chanted the slogans "Death to Khamenei" and "Death to the Islamic Republic".
The semiofficial ISNA news agency also confirmed the death of a prisoner in these clashes.
Since Amini's death on September 16 while she was in police custody for an alleged violation of the country's head scarf rules, many reports of riots in various prisons have surfaced. Judicial authorities have yet to publish accurate information on the number of people injured and killed in the riots.
There have been calls for a new round of protests that began on December 19 to last until December 21 in a push to broaden what has become the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
A brutal government crackdown on the demonstrators has seen several thousand arrested, including journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others voicing opposition to the government.
Lawmakers have demanded an even sharper reaction, calling for heavy penalties, including death sentences, for protesters.
Two public executions have already taken place, according to authorities, and rights groups say many others have been handed death sentences, while at least two dozen others face charges that could carry the death penalty.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
