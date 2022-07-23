Floods Kill At Least 15 People In Southern Iran, State Media

Flash floods in Iran's drought-stricken southern province of Fars have killed at least 15 people following heavy rainfall, state media reported on July 23.

The flooding hit several towns and villages near the city of Estahban where torrential rainfall swelled the Roudbal River, a local official said.

According to city Governor Yousef Karegar, rescue teams saved 55 people who were trapped by the flash flooding, but at least six people were still missing.

Iran has seen repeated droughts over the past decade, but also regular floods.

In 2019, heavy flooding in the country’s south killed at least 76 people and caused damage estimated at more than $2 billion.

In Fars Province, a flash flood caused the death of 44 people in March 2018.

Experts say climate change amplifies droughts and floods and that their intensity and frequency in turn threaten food security.

Based on reporting by AFP and AP