Iran's Football Federation Supports National Star Over Israeli Flag Criticism

Iran's football federation chief has backed former national team captain Mehdi Mahdavikia after he faced criticism from ultraconservatives for wearing a jersey bearing an Israeli flag during a friendly game coached by an Israeli.



“He is one of the greats of Iranian football” and “a symbol of pride for the Islamic Republic of Iran,” Secretary-General Hassan Kamranifar said in a statement published by the official state news agency IRNA on December 29.



Government media and ultraconservative lawmakers attacked the national legend after he wore a jersey bearing the flags of all FIFA member countries, including Israel, during a special friendly match in Qatar on December 17.



The match brought together former football players from around the world. Israel's i24 News reported that one of the teams was coached by Israeli Avram Grant, prompting three Algerian players to withdraw from the match.



Iran does not recognize arch-foe Israel and prohibits athletes from competing against Israeli counterparts.



Mahdavikia "must apologize to the Iranian people for his act and must stand trial because he has betrayed the Iranian nation,” lawmaker Bijan Nobaveh-Vatan said, according to the Fars news agency.



Fars described the friendly match as “a game in line with the occupying regime” aimed at normalizing relations with Israel.



However, Kamranifar said Mahdavikia participated in the game at the invitation of FIFA President Gianni Infantino and everything was approved by the Ministry of Sports and Youth.



He said the federation had no role but had examined the case and found Mahdavikia had handled the situation with "vigilance” despite some “false and sometimes unjustified prejudices and attacks” against him.



Mahdavikia, 44, has spent much of his career in Germany, most notably Hamburg SV.



He was named coach of Iran's under 23 team in July.



"Many Iranians leave but Mahdavikia, who lives in Germany, came on his own and took the helm of the national team with few facilities and a low salary. We appreciate such acts and the federation is behind the greats of football," Kamranifar said.



The 2003 Asian Player of the Year served as captain of the national team from 2006 to 2009. He is particularly known for having scored a goal in Iran’s 2-1 victory over the United States in the 1998 World Cup.





With reporting by Radio Farda, IRNA, i24 News, The Jerusalem Post, and AFP.