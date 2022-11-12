Iran
Iranian Refugee Who Spent 18 Years At Paris Airport Dies
Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who lived for 18 years at the Charles de Gaulle Airport terminal on the outskirts of Paris due to a problem with identification documents, died of natural causes on November 12. Nasseri lived at the airport from August 1988 to August 2006, when he was taken to a hospital due to illness. He had returned to the airport a few weeks ago, living at Terminal 2F at the airport outside the French capital until his death. Nasseri, 76, published a book about his life that attracted the attention of Hollywood director Steven Spielberg and inspired the 2004 film The Terminal, starring Tom Hanks and Catherine Zeta-Jones.
Putin Speaks To Iranian President, With Emphasis On Deepening Ties
Russian President Vladimir Putin has spoken to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, with both leaders placing emphasis on deepening political, trade, and economic cooperation, the Kremlin said in a statement on November 12. It did not say when the phone call took place and made no mention of Iranian arms supplies to Moscow. Russia has stepped up its efforts to build ties with Iran and other non-Western countries since it invaded Ukraine on February 24. To read original story from Reuters, click here.
Two More French Citizens Likely Held In Iran, Foreign Minister Says
Two more French citizens are likely being held in Iran, taking the total of its nationals detained there to seven, France's foreign minister said in remarks published on November 12. France lashed out at Iran on October 6, accusing it of "dictatorial practices" and taking its citizens hostage after a video was aired in which a French couple appeared to confess to spying, after weeks of unrest that Iran has linked to foreign foes."We have concerns over two other citizens. We are trying to check the contradictory information," Catherine Colonna told the Le Parisien newspaper in an interview. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Germany's Scholz Criticizes Iran's Crackdown On Protests, Calls For More Sanctions
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has strongly criticized Iran’s brutal crackdown on protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini while expressing support for a new round of European Union sanctions against Tehran.
"We want to continue to step up the pressure on the [Islamic] Revolutionary Guards Corps and the political leadership," Scholz said in a video posted on Twitter on November 12.
European Union foreign ministers are expected to agree on additional sanctions when they meet on November 14.
“More than 300 killed, dozens of death sentences, and more than 14,000 arrests. So far. Those who demonstrate against oppression in Iran risk their lives, and often also the lives of their loved ones -- and face the prospect of torture and decades in prison,” he said.
“We are witnessing the fight for freedom and justice,” Scholz said, referring to the nationwide demonstrations in Iran where protesters have chanted: “Woman, life, freedom,” and, “Death to the dictator.”
“And we are witnessing how Iranian drones are attacking Ukrainian cities and how they are killing people. All of this is completely unacceptable,” he said.
Hundreds of thousands of people in Germany with Iranian roots fear for their relatives and are “appalled and disgusted by what the mullah regime is doing to the demonstrators," the chancellor continued. "It is clear that the Iranian government is solely responsible for this spate of violence.”
Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, that she was taking an “interventionist” stance over protests in Iran. Baerbock had made a speech to the German parliament in which she said Berlin would not let up in pursuing further sanctions against Tehran over the protest crackdown.
Responding to Amir-Abdollahian’s threat of consequences for Germany’s position, Scholz said, “What kind of government does it make you if you shoot at your own citizens? Those who act in such a way must expect us to push back.”
Germany and Iceland on November 11 requested the United Nations Human Rights Council to hold an emergency session on Iran to address the deteriorating human rights situation in the country amid eight weeks of antiestablishment protests.
In a letter addressed to the council president, the German and Icelandic ambassadors to the UN in Geneva asked for the session to be held on November 24, if possible, or another day that week, AFP reported.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Iran Charges 11 Over Death Of Basij Paramilitary Member In Karaj
An Iranian judiciary official said on November 12 that 11 people, including a woman, have been charged over the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary force during a ceremony last week in honor of a slain protester.
The incident happened on November 3 in Karaj, the capital of Alborz Province, when mourners were paying tribute to Hadis Najafi at a cemetery to mark 40 days after she was killed in the city amid nationwide protests triggered by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini.
The judiciary chief of Alborz Province, Hossein Fazeli Harikandi, identified the Basij member as Ruhollah Ajamian and said that he was killed by “rioters.”
"Rioters attacked this security officer, who was unarmed, stripped him naked, stabbed him with knives, beat him with brass knuckles, stones, and kicks, and then dragged his naked and half-dead body on the asphalt street and between cars in a horrific manner," Harikandi said.
The indictments followed an investigation launched after images posted on social media showed "a group of rioters assaulting and killing" Ajamian, the judiciary's Mizan news site quoted him as saying.
He said some face charges of "corruption on Earth," which is punishable by death.
They are also accused of serious disturbance of public order leading to murder, gathering with the intention to commit crimes against the country's security, and propaganda against the state, he said.
Amini died on September 16 following her arrest by Tehran’s morality police for allegedly not complying with hijab regulations.
Since her death, Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The government has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left more than 300 dead and hundreds more injured. Several member of the security forces have been reportedly also killed. Thousands more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, and others, amid concerns about the charges against them.
On November 12, UN rights experts urged Iranian authorities to stop indicting people with charges punishable by death for participation, or alleged participation, in peaceful demonstrations.
“With the continuous repression of protests, many more indictments on charges carrying the death penalty and death sentences might soon be issued, and we fear that women and girls, who have been at the forefront of protests, and especially women human rights defenders, who have been arrested and jailed for demanding the end of systemic and systematic discriminatory laws, policies and practices might be particularly targeted”, the experts said in a statement.
“We urge Iranian authorities to stop using the death penalty as a tool to squash protests and reiterate our call to immediately release all protesters who have been arbitrarily deprived of their liberty for the sole reason of exercising their legitimate rights to freedom of opinion and expression, association and peaceful assembly and for their actions to promote and protect human rights and fundamental freedoms through peaceful means.”
With reporting by AFP
Macron Meets Iranian Women Activists, Hails 'Revolution'
French President Emmanuel Macron met a delegation of exiled Iranian rights activists on November 11, later hailing the female-led protest movement in the country as a "revolution.” Iran has for the last weeks been rocked by protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, who had been arrested by the morality police. The movement has turned into the biggest challenge for the clerical regime since the 1979 revolution. The Iranian delegation included U.S.-based activist Masih Alinejad and Ladan Boroumand, the co-founder of a Washington-based rights group. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
UN Human Rights Council Asked To Hold Special Session On Iran
The United Nations Human Rights Council on November 11 was asked to hold an urgent session later this month on Iran, which has been rocked by weeks of deadly protests. In a letter addressed to the council president, the German and Icelandic ambassadors to the UN in Geneva requested "a special session...to address the deteriorating human rights situation in the Islamic Republic of Iran, especially with respect to women and children." To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Senior Officer Warns Gulf Neighbors On Interfering In Iran As Unrest Continues
A senior Iranian military commander has warned Persian Gulf countries that they need to choose between "their media" and their security if they interfere in Iran's affairs.
Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi, special military adviser to Iran’s supreme leader, issued the warning on November 10 in a speech that appeared to be a thinly veiled threat to Saudi Arabia, in particular, over what Tehran sees as meddling by foreign "enemies" during weeks of unrest following the death of a young woman while in the custody of Iran's notorious morality police for an alleged dress code violation.
During the speech, Safavi referred to the "countries on the southern border of the Persian Gulf" as "wretched" and warned that they would pay "compensation" if they interfere in Iran's affairs.
The threats came a day after Iran said it had designated the London-based news channel Iran International as a "terrorist" organization and that employees and those "related" to the outlet will be prosecuted. Separately, the broadcaster has said London's Metropolitan Police had informed the broadcaster of an imminent threat against two of its journalists and their families.
Iranian authorities consider Iran International TV to be affiliated with Saudi Arabia. However, in a recent statement, the station called itself "an independent Persian-language network based in Britain."
British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly on November 11 accused Iranian authorities of issuing death threats to U.K.-based journalists.
"I have summoned the Iranian charge d'affaires today after journalists working in the U.K. were subject to immediate threats to life from Iran," he wrote in a tweet. “We do not tolerate threats and intimidation from foreign nations towards individuals living in the U.K.”
The Iranian government has unleashed a brutal crackdown on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.
The alleged rape of a 15-year-old Baluch girl by a local police official in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan on September 30 further fueled the animosity as protesters demanded accountability.
Reports on November 11 indicate that protests took place in various cities in the southeast Iranian province of Sistan-Baluchistan, including Zahedan, Saravan, Rask, Khash, Iranshahr, and Chabahar after the end of Friday Prayers.
In videos released from Iranshahr, security forces could be seen lobbing tear gas at the protesters while what seem to be gunshots can be heard in the background.
Top Iranian Sunni cleric Molavi Abdulhamid on November 11 again emphasized in his Friday Prayer sermon in Zahedan that the majority of Iranians of all religions and ethnicities are protesting the current situation, and that the authorities must listen to their message.
Earlier this month, the cleric, regarded as a spiritual leader for Iran’s Sunni Muslim population, said senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters in Zahedan and called for an immediate referendum with the presence of international observers to "change policies based on the wishes of the people."
Amnesty International has called the police reaction to the deadly clashes part of an "alarming escalation in the use of force and firearms" in dealing with protesters.
Since Amini's death, more than 300 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Family Says Iranian Activist's Health Failing As Lengthy Hunger Strike Continues
The family of Iranian activist and civil rights leader Hossein Ronaghi says his health is deteriorating after going on a hunger strike while incarcerated at Tehran's notorious Evin prison.
Ronaghi's sister, Sakineh Ronaghi, says that Hossein told her on the phone on November 10 that his kidneys had developed hydronephrosis due to the hunger strike and that he could not walk because of the torture he has suffered at the hands of interrogators.
Ronaghi was arrested during recent protests that are rocking the country over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini after she was taken into custody by morality police for the alleged improper wearing of a head scarf, or hijab.
Ronaghi had his leg broken by prison officers, according to journalist Masoud Kazemi, while Ronaghi's mother has said her son told her he had been injured by guards.
Last month, in an interview with RFERL’s Radio Farda, Ronagi's father said that prison officials threatened to kill his son if he gave an interview to foreign media.
Security agents stormed Ronaghi's house and arrested him on September 22 as he was giving an interview to the London-based Iran International TV. He’s been on a hunger strike since being detained.
Meanwhile, the wife of political prisoner Majid Tavakoli said in a tweet that her husband is missing in prison and that she does not know where he is.
In a tweet she published on November 10, Tavakli wrote that after going to Evin prison to deliver personal belongings to her husband, she was informed that he had been transferred to the Great Tehran Penitentiary. But prison authorities there told her that he is not at their facility.
“That was the hardest day in the past 49 days,” she said, referring to the search for her husband.
Majid Tavakoli has said he was beaten by Evin prison guards on November 7 and transferred to solitary confinement.
Many high-profile activists, rights advocates, and intellectuals have also been arrested in recent days for the protests, including Fatemeh Sepehri and Arash Sadeghi.
At least 40 journalists are among those arrested, according to the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ).
They include Yalda Moayeri, Fatemeh Rajabi, and Niloufar Hamedi, who reported from a Tehran hospital where Amini died on September 16.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
In New Tactic, Young Iranian Protesters Knock Off Clerics' Turbans On The Street
An Iranian teenager sneaks up behind a cleric in the capital, Tehran, and knocks his turban off his head before dashing off.
The incident, uploaded on social media, is part of a new tactic employed by anti-government demonstrators in Iran.
Nationwide antiestablishment protests have raged across the Islamic republic since the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died on September 16 shortly after she was arrested for allegedly violating the hijab law on women's dress.
As the authorities have waged a deadly crackdown on the rallies, some demonstrators have turned to new tactics to sustain the monthslong protests, including tipping off Islamic clerics' turbans in the streets.
Many Iranians associate members of the clergy with Iran's Islamist regime, which many blame for the repression and corruption in the country.
While some Iranians have praised the "turban throwing" as an act of resistance, others have expressed concern that low-level clerics who are not affiliated with the state could become the victims of harassment and violence.
Lawmaker Mohammad Taghi Naqd Ali on November 10 called the new trend "the devil's conspiracy" and warned that young protesters tossing clerics' turbans were "playing with the lion's tail."
State media reported the arrests of two people in recent days who were accused of knocking off clerics' turbans.
London-based human rights lawyer Shadi Sadr said the tactic was a "brave and revolutionary act." Sadr, the co-founder of the rights group Justice for Iran, told RFE/RL that protesters were "humiliating" clerics without resorting to violence. "They're [targeting] the clergy's turban as a symbol of the crimes and corruption of the past 43 years as well as the privileges clerics have enjoyed," she said.
"There is no violence in it, and it also includes youthful mischief, which highlights the spirit of the revolution," Sadr added, referring to the monthslong protests that have posed the biggest threat to the establishment in years.
But Ahmad Zeidabadi, a Tehran-based journalist and former political prisoner, said that some of the clerics targeted in the streets "may be critics or even victims of [state] policies."
"This phenomenon...mainly targets clerics who do not hold any government positions," he said on Twitter, adding that senior clerics in powerful positions rarely appear in public and are often protected by security guards if they do.
Reformist cleric Hojatoleslam Ahmad Heidari, who was jailed in the past for his support for the opposition Green Movement, warned that the new trend could taint the "beautiful face of [the] protest movement against oppression and injustice."
"You're right to be angry at those wearing turbans," Heidari wrote on the news site Esafnews.com. But he added that "those who have a hand in power and are your target" are out of reach. He said many of the clerics targeted were "young and elderly" clerics who are not sitting in "ivory towers."
Attacks on clerics, particularly those who attempt to enforce Islamic codes in public, had been on rise in Iran even before the protests erupted, forcing many clerics to appear in public without their robes and turbans.
Last week, a cleric was reportedly hospitalized after being wounded in Karaj, near Tehran, amid antiestablishment protests in the city. The hard-line Fars news agency claimed that protesters attacked the cleric with knives.
Hassan Fereshtian, a Paris-based Iranian cleric and researcher, said the turban-throwing trend was the result of the "suppressed anger of the past four decades."
"If it aims at eliminating the clergy, we could be facing the start of violence," he warned in comments to RFE/RL's Radio Farda. "In fact, the clergy should be eliminated from the centers of power. But they shouldn't be eliminated from society."
Fereshtian, a student of the late dissident Grand Ayatollah Hossein-Ali Montazeri, expressed hope that Iran will reach a point "where secular people can live peacefully next to the clergy and unveiled women next to those who choose to wear the hijab."
In the past year, regime supporters have knocked off the turbans of clerics who had criticized the establishment, including former Interior Minister Abdollah Nuri and former parliament speaker Mehdi Karrubi, who has been under house arrest since 2011 for disputing the 2009 reelection of former President Mahmud Ahmadinejad.
U.S., Western Europe Push IAEA Board To Say Iran Must Cooperate 'Urgently'
The United States, Britain, France, and Germany have prepared a draft resolution for a UN nuclear watchdog board meeting calling it "essential and urgent" for Iran to explain uranium traces found at three sites, the text seen by Reuters showed. "[The Board of Governors] decides it is essential and urgent...that Iran act to fulfill its legal obligations and...take the following actions without delay," said the text, dated November 11 and sent to International Atomic Energy Agency member states before next week's meeting of the 35-nation board, listing actions such as providing credible explanations for the traces. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranian Women's Rights Activist Calls For World Cup Crowds To Chant Amini's Name
Iranian women's rights campaigner Negin Shiraghaei has called on fans attending World Cup soccer games to chant the name of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old who died in September while in police custody over how she was wearing a head scarf.
"In memory of Mahsa, we will turn football matches into a stage of revolutionary attendance. In the 22nd minute of each match we will shout her name," Shiraghaei, an Iranian activist, entrepreneur, and a former news presenter and journalist for the BBC World Service, said in a tweet posted on November 10.
The World Cup, which is being hosted by the Middle Eastern country of Qatar, starts in 10 days and runs until December 18. Iran is one of the 32 nations participating in the tournament, and is in a group with the United States, Wales, and England in the opening stage.
Early on November 11, Sepp Blatter, the former head of world soccer's governing body, FIFA, was quoted by the Blick tabloid as saying that Iran should be excluded from the tournament and would have been if he was still in charge of the organization.
While officials say Amini died of natural causes on September 16, eyewitnesses and her family say she was beaten while in the custody of the morality police in Tehran after being detained for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.
Amini's death has laid bare anger in Iran over the lack of women's rights and curbs on freedoms in general.
Since her death in September, Iranians have flooded streets across the country in protest, with women and even schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The government has blamed Western governments for the unrest and has responded to the protests with a bloody crackdown that human rights groups say has left more than 300 dead and hundreds more injured.
Thousands of protesters have been arrested and officials have called for harsh penalties -- including the death sentence -- for offenders.
But the threats have failed to slow the broadening of the demonstrations and many athletes and celebrities have been at the forefront of voicing their anger over the government's actions.
The latest appears to be archer Parmida Ghasemi, who is seen in a video trending on social media where she receives a medal after a competition without a head scarf on. The video could not be independently verified.
Last month, climbing champion Elnaz Rekabi sparked a controversy by competing in the Asian Championships in Seoul without a head scarf.
Amid reports that she had gone missing, Rekabi surfaced to say she had "inadvertently" competed without a hijab and that it was unintentional. Still, Rekabi's supporters have expressed concerns about her safety after her return to Iran following the competition.
Iranian-Born Brothers Charged In Sweden With Spying For Russia
Two Iranian-born brothers were charged in Sweden with aggravated espionage for allegedly spying for Russia for around a decade, prosecutors said. One of them men worked for Sweden's domestic intelligence agency. Authorities identified them as Peyman Kia, 42, and Payam Kia, 35. One of the men was also indicted for the alleged gross unauthorized handling of secret information. It wasn't immediately clear which of the brothers it was. According to the charge sheet obtained by the Associated Press, the men “jointly” passed information to the Russian military intelligence service GRU during the period from September 28, 2011 to September 20, 2021. To read the original story from AP, click here.
Former FIFA Head Sepp Blatter Says Iran Should Be Barred From World Cup
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter thinks Iran should be barred from the World Cup amid widespread protests in the Islamic republic sparked by the death of a woman in the custody of morality police, a Swiss paper quoted him on November 11 as saying. "Iran should be excluded from the World Cup," the Blick tabloid reported, saying Blatter at a talk in its publisher's headquarters had demanded harsh consequences and said that he would have removed Iran from competition had he still been in charge. To read the entire Reuters story, please click here.
Iran Hypersonic Missile Claim Raises Nuclear Watchdog Concern
An Iranian general claimed on November 10 that the Islamic republic had developed a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating "all defense systems," raising concerns from the UN nuclear watchdog. The announcement comes after Iran admitted last week it had sent drones to Russia but said it had done so before the Ukraine war. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, expressed concerns about the announcement. "We see that all these announcements increase the attention, increase the concerns, increase the public attention to the Iranian nuclear program," Grossi told AFP. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Italian Travel Writer Released From Iran's Notorious Evin Prison
An Italian travel writer held in Iran since late September has been released after "intensive diplomatic work."
Alessia Piperno was taken into custody by Iranian security agents on September 28. She had been held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison since then, but no reason was given for her incarceration.
"After intense diplomatic work, today our compatriot Alessia Piperno was released by the Iranian authorities and is preparing to return to Italy. I want to thank everyone who helped bring Alessia back to her family," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a tweet on November 10.
Iranian security forces have detained thousands of people -- including several foreigners -- since a wave of protests engulfed the country following the death while in police custody of Mahsa Amini.
The 22-year-old was detained while visiting Tehran because she was allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly. Iranian authorities say she died of natural causes but eyewitnesses and her family say Amini was beaten by security agents.
On November 10, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) reported two Spanish citizens have been arrested in Iran.
One was identified as Santiago Sanchez, a 41-year-old Spanish soccer fan who was trekking from Madrid to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was last heard from on October 1 when he sent friends a picture of himself on the Iraq-Iran border with the caption: "Entry to Iran."
HRANA identified the second individual arrested and jailed in Iran as 24-year-old Ana Baneira.
Baneira's whereabouts and the date she was arrested are still unknown. An informed source close to her family told HRANA she was arrested recently.
The two are among more than a dozen foreign nationals or people with dual Iranian citizenship being held in Iran.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has said those arrested for their alleged involvement in anti-government protests include U.S., U.K., Austrian, and French citizens.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage.
The arrests also come as negotiations between Iran and world powers on a revamped version of the 2015 nuclear deal have hit a dead end.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Actress Alidoosti Posts Picture Without Head Scarf To Support Protests
In an act of defiance showing the broadening support for protesters in Iran, popular actress Taraneh Alidoosti has published a photo of herself without a head scarf holding a sign with the slogan "Woman, life, freedom."
Alidoosti is one of the most prominent Iranian actresses and the star of the Oscar-winning 2016 film The Salesman, directed by Asghar Farhadi.
Soon after Alidoosti's picture came out on social media, two other Iranian actresses, Khazar Masoumi and Donya Madani, also published their pictures without a hijab.
The moves come amid a brutal crackdown by the government on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the revolution. The publication of pictures of actresses without a hijab can lead to the cancellation of their work permits.
Since the start of daily protests that have rocked Iran since Amini's death, several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned or arrested, including Jafar Panahi, Mohammad Rasulof, and Mostafa al-Ahmad.
Several celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that the pressure on protesting students is increasing.
The Iranian student union council reported on November 10 that Tehran University officials have asked some protesting students to vacate and hand over their dormitory rooms.
The day before, security agents attacked the dormitory for medical students in Kerman in central Iran. Three students were taken to the hospital after being hit by rubber bullets fired by police.
Since Amini's death, more than 300 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Warns Germany: Our Response Will Be 'Proportionate And Decisive'
Tehran says German criticism of the country's crackdown on protests shows Berlin is choosing confrontation over diplomacy. Reacting to statements by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock that Germany supports protesters across Iran who have taken to the streets over the death of a young woman while in police custody, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter on November 10 that Berlin's "provocative, interventionist, and undiplomatic attitudes do not show sophistication and wisdom." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Two Spanish Nationals Reportedly Arrested in Iran During Protests
Amid nationwide protests in Iran, security forces have arrested at least two Spanish nationals who are still in detention. According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA), 41-year-old Santiago Sanchez was arrested in Saghez after visiting Mahsa Amini's burial place. HRANA has identified the second individual as Ana Baneira, 24, who was arrested and jailed in Iran. Baneira's whereabouts and the date she was arrested are still unknown. An informed source close to her family told HRANA that she was arrested recently. To read the original story from HRANA, click here.
Iranian Shopkeepers Strike To Mark 40 Days Since Zahedan Massacre
Shopkeepers have gone on strike in several Iranian cities to mark 40 days -- the official end of the mourning period -- since the "Bloody Friday" massacre in the southeastern city of Zahedan that saw almost 100 people killed and hundreds injured in protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman while in custody with the morality police and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
Videos posted on social media showed shops closed in the cities of Sanandaj, Baneh, and Saqez in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan on November 9, with anti-government protests also blocking some streets.
Reports also indicate that shopkeepers in Tehran's Valiasr market have gone on strike and closed their shops in solidarity with the protestors in Zahedan, the site of the deadly September 30 clashes where rioters attacked police stations and security forces retaliated by opening fire on worshipers holding Friday Prayers at a mosque.
At least 96 protesters were reported killed in the violence, with more than 300 others injured.
Earlier this month, top Iranian Sunni cleric Molavi Abdulhamid said senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killings in Zahedan and called for an immediate referendum with the presence of international observers to "change policies based on the wishes of the people."
Since then, the police commander of Sistan and Baluchistan Province, where Zahedan is located, has resigned.
Anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The alleged rape of a 15-year-old Baluchi girl by a local police official on September 30 further fueled the animosity as protesters demanded accountability.
Amnesty International has called the police reaction to the deadly clashes part of an "alarming escalation in the use of force and firearms" in dealing with protesters.
Since Amini's death, more than 300 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tehran Designates London-Based Iran International News A 'Terrorist' Organization
Iran’s intelligence minister says the London-based Iran International news channel has been designated as a "terrorist" organization and that employees and those "related" to the outlet will be prosecuted.
Speaking in an interview with the website of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ismail Khatib said that any connection with the Persian-language broadcaster would be considered cooperation with terrorists and a threat to national security.
He also attacked the United Kingdom for hosting three Persian-language TV channels and threatened that Britain "will pay for its actions to harm the security of Iran."
Iran International, Manoto TV, and BBC Persian are all headquartered in London, aimed at Iranian viewers, and broadcast free-to-air by satellite.
Iran International has yet to comment on the designation. Khatib did not say whether the other two broadcasters also received the "terrorist organization" designation. Iran International is believed to have links to the Saudi Arabian government, Tehran’s regional rival.
The move comes weeks after a senior Iranian judiciary official said the broadcasters should be given the designation for supposedly inciting riots that are currently sweeping across the country.
Officials have tried to blame Western governments for the unrest, which was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged dress-code violation relating to how she was wearing a head scarf.
They have not presented any evidence to back up the claim, but have used it in part to launch a deadly crackdown on dissent, the media, and civil society that rights groups say has resulted in more than 300 deaths and thousands of arrests.
Iran's Ministry of Intelligence had previously named employees of Iran International as "enemies of the state," saying that those who "serve foreigners" and "betray the country" will be punished.
The move by Tehran comes a day after Iran International said in a statement that London's Metropolitan Police had informed the broadcaster of an imminent threat against two of its journalists and their families.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Iran Supplying Combat Drones To Russia Because A Defeat In Ukraine Could 'Weaken' Tehran
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Iran has for the first time admitted that it sent "a small number" of drones to Russia, but it said they were supplied months before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February. Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Russian forces of using Iranian-made combat drones to destroy civilian infrastructure in Ukraine in recent weeks.
Following Iran's admission, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Tehran was lying about the number of drones it had supplied Russia. He said Ukrainian air defenses shoot down at least 10 Iranian-made drones every day. The U.S. envoy to Iran, Rob Malley, said Iran had transferred dozens of drones to Russia in recent months and deployed military personnel to help Russia use the drones.
Why It Matters: Iran's decision to supply combat drones -- and potentially ballistic missiles -- to Russia is a sign of the deepening ties between Tehran and Moscow. Both countries, which have pledged to work together against the West, have been hit by international sanctions and isolation.
The move also reflects Tehran's policy of looking to the East -- turning to allies Russia and China -- after then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposed sanctions in 2018.
Ali Vaez, the director of the Iran project at the International Crisis Group, told me Tehran has concluded that Russia's potential defeat in Ukraine would "weaken Iran." Raz Zimmt, a research associate at Tel Aviv University, said Tehran is looking to exploit Russia's "weakness in Ukraine in order to make their relations with Moscow more equal and beneficial toward Iran."
He added that Tehran can also "now show that it has the ability of using its military asymmetric capabilities even outside the Middle East."
What's Next: Britain and the European Union have imposed sanctions on Iran for supplying Iranian-made drones to Russia that are being used in attacks on Ukraine. Tehran could face further punitive measures from the West, but it is unlikely to change course.
Henry Rome, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told me that "Iran probably calculates that the strategic and security benefits outweigh greater opprobrium from the West." Rome also said Iran's decision to send drones to Russia allows Tehran to deepen its relationship with Moscow, "a country that the leadership likely considers essential to Iran's geopolitical and security interests, especially in a world in which the [nuclear deal] is not revived."
Stories You Might Have Missed
A new investigation by Schemes, the investigative unit of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, found that the Iranian combat drones Russia is deploying in its war against Ukraine use Western components, raising questions about how Tehran obtains this technology despite sanctions. Iran's Mohajer-6 drones contain components produced by companies from the United States and the European Union, both of which have sanctions restricting the export of such technology to Iran.
A resident of Iran's Kurdistan region, Yahya Rahimi, was allegedly shot dead by security forces for honking his car horn in support of the ongoing anti-government protests. His father, Ahmad Rahimi, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that the authorities had pressured him to declare his son was a member of the Basij paramilitary forces, a branch of Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), in an apparent attempt to blame his death on protesters.
What We're Watching
Iranian lawmakers urged the judiciary on November 6 to "deal decisively" with anti-government protesters as the authorities struggle to suppress the biggest show of dissent in years. A majority of 227 lawmakers from Iran's 290-seat, hard-line parliament made the request. The lawmakers called for the judiciary to enforce the Islamic "eye for an eye" retribution law. Separately, a judicial spokesman said sentences against "rioters" should create "regrets" and teach them a lesson.
Why It Matters: At least 300 people have been killed and several thousand arrested in the state's violent crackdown on nationwide protests since mid-September. Yet, the protests have continued. The call by lawmakers for harsher sentences appears to be an attempt by the establishment to stoke fear and pressure protesters to end the rallies.
Russian Security Council Chief In Tehran, Discusses Ukraine With Iranian Counterpart
A senior Russian security official met Iranian leaders in Tehran on November 9 and the two countries pledged closer ties in the face of Western pressure over Russia's war in Ukraine. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev's visit took place following accusations by Ukraine and the West that Moscow has used Iranian Shahed-136 drones to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a series of attacks in recent weeks. Patrushev and Iran's top security official, Ali Shamkhani, discussed the situation in Ukraine and measures to combat what they called "Western interference" in their internal affairs, Russian state media reported. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Unidentified Drone Strike Targets Iranian Fuel Convoy In Syria
At least two fuel trucks were destroyed in an air strike by an unidentified drone on the Syrian side of the border with Iraq late on November 9, Iraqi security and border officials told Reuters. The strike was carried out by a drone and targeted a tanker-truck convoy carrying Iranian fuel that had entered via the Qaim border crossing into Syria, the officials said. The convoy crossed the border into Syria after obtaining "all necessary legal approvals from Iraq" and according to the transportation documents the Iranian fuel was heading to Lebanon through Syria, two border police officials said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Protesting Rapper's Video Foretelling Iranian Regime's Future Leads To Arrest As Fans Fear For His Life
Toomaj Salehi's lyrical support for protesters in Iran has landed him behind bars before, but this time the popular rapper's fortune-telling has fans and family members fearing for his life.
Just days before his September 30 arrest, the 32-year-old Salehi released his latest music video, in which he makes foreboding predictions about the future of Iran's clerical regime if it continues its violent crackdown against ongoing anti-government demonstrations.
"I am the predictor, the fortune teller," he raps in the video for Omen, which shows him reading the patterns left in his coffee cup and warning that brute force will not prevail.
"I saw a cage in the coffee grounds -- a lion was hunting a jackal," he explains, alluding to a fairy tale about wisdom defeating physical strength. "We will rise from the bottom and target the top of the pyramid."
Salehi goes on to warn that the regime's protectors -- including the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the Basij paramilitary forces, the Intelligence Ministry, and the state media -- will all get their day in court.
Salehi followed up on the new video by posting on social media images of him standing alongside protesters and chanting against security forces in his native city in Isfahan Province. The rapper, an ethnic Lur who was arrested last year after releasing other songs critical of the government, offered to turn himself in if protesters detained in his hometown of Shahinshahr were released.
In subsequent posts, he called the provincial authorities "cowardly vermin" and "scum who suppress and arrest [innocent] people."
Shortly afterward, Salehi went missing and has not been heard from since.
State media reported on September 30 that Salehi had been arrested, and a news agency close to the IRGC published a photo of the blindfolded rapper inside a car.
A short video later released by a press club associated with Iran's state broadcaster purports to show the rapper admitting he made a mistake.
But the reports' claims he had been caught while "illegally exiting the western borders of the country" have been fiercely disputed, and the video confession has been labeled a fake by some and a coerced confession by others.
Family members as well as Salehi's official Twitter account have said the rapper was, in fact, arrested in the southwestern Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, hundreds of kilometers from Iran's western border.
In a statement, Salehi's uncle Eghbal Eghbali said his nephew was in the province's city of Borujen on the morning of September 30 when he wrote saying "suspicious things" were happening outside his home. Soon after, Salehi stopped communicating. Eghbali said he learned from Salehi's neighbors and friends that security personnel had arrived to take the rapper away.
Later on September 30, a prosecutor in nearby Isfahan Province was quoted by the Meezan news agency, which is close to Iran's judiciary, as saying Salehi was arrested "in one of the provinces of the country." The prosecutor alleged the rapper had played a key role in "creating disturbances and inviting and encouraging the recent disturbances in Isfahan Province and in Shahinshahr."
The official IRNA news agency, meanwhile, quoted a judiciary official from Isfahan Province as saying Salehi stood accused of "propagandistic activity against the government, cooperation with hostile governments, and the formation of illegal groups with the intention of creating insecurity in the country."
Thousands of Iranians, many of them from the younger generation, have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died shortly after being arrested for allegedly violating Iran's hijab law requiring that women cover their hair.
As the protests have continued, the authorities have intensified their crackdown, resulting in the deaths of at least 305 people, including 41 children, according to the latest figures released by the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) on November 6.
Salehi is among the hundreds of prominent young voices, including activists, artists, and athletes, who have been arrested for speaking out against the state’s bloody crackdown on the protests. Overall, activists estimate thousands of people have been arrested by the authorities since the rallies erupted.
Faced with a potential existential threat to Iran's clerical rule, 227 of 290 Iranian lawmakers this week called for even greater force by urging the judiciary to "deal decisively" with those behind the protests.
In recent years, Salehi has gained notoriety for his open opposition to the country's leadership, using his music and social media presence to take on issues that resonate with Iranian youths.
In the song Normal, he highlights the effects of poverty, saying "Our children sleep hungry at night" and asking Iran's leaders how their conscience can let them sleep.
The song Rathole, released in 2021, accuses members of the media and art community both inside and outside Iran of being an "ally of the tyrant," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In another song, he blasts Tehran's close relationships with Moscow and Beijing, asking: "Haven't you robbed us enough? Now, you want to give away half [of our resources] to China and the rest to Russia."
Salehi was detained in September 2021 after security agents raided his home in Isfahan, with Human Rights Watch decrying the detention of the artist for "exercising his right to freedom of expression."
Salehi was charged with "spreading propaganda against the state," but after more than a week was released on bail. In January, he was sentenced to six months in prison but was released on a suspended sentence in February.
While out, he continued his work and released Omen amid the state’s increasingly violent crackdown on anti-government protesters.
"Someone's crime was dancing with her hair in the wind," he raps. "Someone's crime was that she was brave and criticized."
Listing a litany of violent acts carried out by the authorities against protesters, Salehi asks, "How many young people did you kill building a tower for yourself?" and predicts that next year, the 44th year of the clerical regime's rule, will be its "year of failure."
Salehi's arrest has led to widespread condemnation inside and outside Iran, and his advocates have spread the #FreeToomaj hashtag on Twitter to shed light on his situation.
His family has said they do not know Salehi's whereabouts or health, leaving them wondering if he is even alive.
But the authorities have shed some light on the fate of another Iranian rapper arrested shortly before Salehi. The judiciary announced on November 7 that Saman Yasin, a rapper from Kermanshah Province -- a northwestern region with a significant Kurdish population and that has been a focus of the government crackdown -- has been accused of waging "warfare" against Iran and acting against the country's security.
Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, with contributions by RFE/RL senior correspondent Michael Scollon
