Breaking News

Iran

Frenchman 'Weakened' By Iranian Prison Ordeal

Benjamin Briere

The family of a Frenchman released after he had been jailed by Iran said on May 13 he was "relieved" to be back in France. On May 12, Benjamin Briere, whose ordeal in Iran lasted three years, and French-Irish citizen Bernard Phelan, held since October 2022, were freed from a prison in the northeastern city of Mashhad, the French Foreign Ministry said. There had been grave concerns about the health of the two men, both of whom had been on hunger strikes to protest their conditions. Briere, 37, was first detained while traveling in Iran in May 2020 and later sentenced to eight years in prison for espionage.

More News

'They Took Everything From Me': Iranian Mother Seeks Justice For Son Killed In State Crackdown

Farzaneh Barzekar poses with her son Erfan Rezai.

Erfan Rezaei was taking part in street protests in the northern Iranian city of Amol when he was shot and killed.

Eight months later, the 21-year-old's family is still seeking justice, despite threats and intimidation from the authorities.

Rezaei is among the at least 500 protesters that rights groups say were killed in the state's brutal crackdown on the antiestablishment protests that erupted in September 2022. The demonstrations are the biggest threat to Iran's clerical regime in decades.

The Protests That Shook Iran’s Clerical System
Mahsa Amini standing outside. Date unknown. Mahsa Amini standing outside. Date unknown.
Thousands of Iranians, including this defiant unveiled woman, make their way toward the Aichi cemetery in Saqhez, Mahsa Amini's hometown in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death.
Saqez, Kurdistan Province
A police motorcycle and a trash bin burn during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini.
Downtown Tehran
Students of Amirkabir University protest against the killing of Mahsa Amini.
Tehran
Mosaic of protest victims' faces.
Mosaic of protest victims' faces.

On September 16, 2022, Mahsa Amini died from injuries she allegedly sustained in the custody of Iran’s notorious morality police.

Her death six months ago sparked antiestablishment protests that grew into the most widespread and sustained challenge to Iran's clerical regime in decades.

More than 500 protesters have reportedly been killed in the subsequent state crackdown. Another four people have been executed after trials criticized as grossly unfair by human rights groups.

The Protests That Shook Iran’s Clerical System

By Golnaz Esfandiari, Fereshteh Ghazi, Frud Bezhan, and Wojtek Grojec

March 15, 2023

RFE/RL’s Radio Farda has independently verified the identities of more than 300 protesters who died at the hands of Iranian security forces.

Here, we profile six people who lost their lives and explain why the monthslong demonstrations are unprecedented.

Nika Shakarami
September 20, 2022

Nika Shakarami, 16

Three days after Amini’s funeral on September 17, 2022, Nika Shakarami left to join demonstrations in Tehran's central Keshavarz Boulevard. After posting a video showing her burning her own head scarf, the 16-year-old was never seen alive again.

Death to the dictator!

Death to the dictator!

Death to the dictator!

00:00 / NaN:NaN

Nika Shakarami in Tehran on September 20, 2022. Twitter / @1500tasvir

Nasrin Shakarami, her mother, last spoke to her around 11:30 p.m. "I could hear her friends mentioning the security forces and saying that they were escaping from them," she said in a video message sent exclusively to Radio Farda.

Tehran

Tehran Province, Iran

Iran's sprawling capital city was the scene of constant protests.

After nine days, police told her family that she was dead. They said her body was found in a courtyard of a nearby four-story building and claimed that she either jumped or was thrown from the roof. They insisted her death had nothing to do with the protests.

But her family believes she was killed by security forces deployed to crush the protests. Nasrin Shakarami said the authorities were "lying" and had pressured her family to echo the official account of her daughter's death.

Mohammad Nayeb-Zehi
September 30, 2022

Mohammad Nayeb-Zehi, 16

By the end of September, the protests reached Sistan-Baluchistan, an impoverished province in southeastern Iran and home to the Baluch minority.

Mohammad Nayeb-Zehi was among the hundreds who gathered on September 30, 2022, at the Great Mosalla, a religious site in the provincial capital of Zahedan, for Friday Prayers.

Zahedan

Sistan-Baluchistan Province, Iran

Zahedan is the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan, an impoverished province that is home to the Baluch minority.

After the sermons ended, worshippers gathered outside a police station, chanting anti-regime slogans and throwing rocks. Police fired on the crowd. Public anger at the authorities had been raised further by reports that a teenage Baluch girl had been raped by a local police official.

Security forces then raided the Great Mosalla and the nearby central mosque, opening fire on worshippers. At least 94 people were killed that day, according to rights campaigners. At least 13 minors were among the dead, including Nayeb-Zehi.

"He was a simple laborer and not political," Nayeb-Zehi’s brother, Ahmad, told Radio Farda. "He was martyred inside the Mosalla while holding his prayer mat."

Yahya Rahimi
October 8, 2022

Yahya Rahimi, 31

Sistan-Baluchistan was the site of the single deadliest day during the protests.

But by October, Iran’s western Kurdistan region had become the epicenter of the demonstrations and the focus of the government’s bloody crackdown. The region, home to the Kurdish minority, was where Mahsa Amini hailed from.

Sanandaj

Kurdistan Province, Iran

Sanandaj, the capital of western Kurdistan Province, was also the scene of major protests.

In the city of Sanandaj, Yahya Rahimi was on his way to work as protesters marched through the streets. As he was driving, two men armed with large sticks attacked his car. As the 31-year-old slowly drove off, a gunshot was heard. Rahimi was dead.

00:00 / NaN:NaN

Twitter / @HengawO

Kurdistan’s police force claimed Rahimi was shot dead by "anti-revolutionary forces." But activists said Rahimi was killed by plainclothes security agents on October 8, 2022, because he had honked his car horn in support of protesters.

"[Government] agents had damaged his car, yet they didn’t leave him alone," Rahimi’s father, Ahmad Rahimi, told Radio Farda. "A few steps farther, they martyred him."

Mehrshad Shahidinejad
October 25, 2022

Mehrshad Shahidinejad, 19

Even as Kurdistan became the hotbed of the protests, antiestablishment demonstrations continued across Iran.

Mehrshad Shahidinejad, a 19-year-old chef and social media influencer, was among the dozens of people who rallied in the central city of Arak on October 25, 2022. It was the last day he was seen alive.

Arak

Markazi Province, Iran

Arak is an industrial city and the capital of central Markazi Province.

Shahidinejad was attacked by security forces, who used tasers and beat him with batons, eyewitnesses told Radio Farda. Security officers then dragged the motionless man away, they said.

Authorities told Shahidinejad’s family that he went into cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital, where he died. His father identified his body on his birthday on October 26.

Sources close to the family said Shahidinejad’s body was badly bruised and that he had suffered blows to the head.

Kian Pirfalak
November 16, 2022

Kian Pirfalak, 9

Khuzestan, an oil-rich but impoverished province home to Iran’s Arab minority, had been the center of anti-government protests in recent years. But the region had been conspicuously quiet during the latest demonstrations. That changed, however, in November 2022.

As protesters rallied in the city of Izeh, security forces opened fire on a car carrying 9-year-old Kian Pirfalak and his parents. Pirfalak was killed instantly, and his father was hospitalized.

Izeh

Khuzestan Province, Iran

Izeh is a city of around 100,000 in Khuzestan, is an oil-rich province home to Iran’s Arab minority.

State media said Pirfalak was killed in a "terrorist attack" when gunmen on motorbikes shot seven people dead. But Pirfalak’s mother blamed security forces who she said "shot repeatedly" at their car.

"Hear my words about what happened," said Zeynab Molaeirad. "Don’t say they were terrorists. They are lying."

Pirfalak’s death led to an outpouring of grief and anger among Iranians. A video appeared to show a banner with an image of Pirfalak and the words "child-killing government" waving along a highway in Tehran.

Borhan Eliasi
December 31, 2022

Borhan Eliasi, 22

By the end of December, the protests began to fizzle out as the authorities intensified their violent crackdown and publicly executed two young men for their involvement in the demonstrations.

Still, Iranians continued to express their dissent at scattered street gatherings and memorials for the victims of the crackdown. Some spray-painted slogans and hung protest signs in the streets, while others chanted anti-regime slogans from their rooftops and windows at night.

On December 31, 2022, security forces reportedly opened fire on a group of mourners marking 40 days since the deaths of several protesters in the western city of Javanrud.

Javanrud

Kermanshah Province, Iran

Javanrud is a town in Kermanshah, a Kurdish-majority province in western Iran.

Borhan Eliasi, a 22-year-old shopkeeper, was among those shot. He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died. Dozens of people attended his funeral, where mourners chanted anti-regime slogans.

Later, photos posted on social media appeared to show children placing flowers outside the shop where Eliasi worked.

The protests have not culminated in a revolution and the overthrow of Iran’s theocratic regime.

But the demonstrations have illustrated that a significant segment of Iran’s youthful population is no longer willing to tolerate the authoritarian rule of the country’s aging clerics.

More anti-regime protests are likely to rock the Islamic republic in the future as calls grow for greater freedom and political change. Worsening economic conditions are likely to fuel more anger toward the authorities.

Significantly, an increasing number of opposition figures and civil society groups inside Iran have proposed changes that would transform or even replace the current theocratic system with a democracy, moves that were unheard of until recently.

Additional Project Credits

Ivan Gutterman assisted with code and design.

The Fallen

Reports indicate that more than 500 people have been killed in the protests across Iran since September 2022. Radio Farda has verified the deaths of the 317 individuals listed below.

September 2022
September 11
Anoshirvan (Amir Ali) Fouladi, 15
Eslamabad-e-Gharb, Kermanshah Province
Foad Ghadimi
September 18
Foad Ghadimi, 39
Divandarreh, Kurdistan Province
September 19
Reza Lotfi
Dehgolan, Kurdistan Province
Fereydoun Mahmoudi
September 19
Fereydoun Mahmoudi, 33
Saqez, Kurdistan Province
Zkaria Khial
September 20
Zkaria Khial, 16
Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan Province
Nika Shakarami
September 20
Nika Shakarami, 17
Tehran, Tehran Province
Minoo Majidi
September 20
Minoo Majidi, 55
Kermanshah, Kermanshah Province
Reza Shahparnia
September 20
Reza Shahparnia, 23
Kermanshah, Kermanshah Province
Abolfazl Akbaridoost
September 20
Abolfazl Akbaridoost, 28
Langarud, Gilan Province
Abolfazl Bahou
September 20
Abolfazl Bahou, 17
Qaem Shahr, Mazandaran Province
Mohammad Hosseinikhah
September 20
Mohammad Hosseinikhah, 20
Sari, Mazandaran Province
Milan Haghighi
September 21
Milan Haghighi, 21
Oshnavieh, West Azerbaijan Province
Amin Marefat
September 21
Amin Marefat, 16
Oshnavieh, West Azerbaijan Province
Sadraldin Litani
September 21
Sadraldin Litani, 27
Oshnavieh, West Azerbaijan Province
Farjad Darvishi
September 21
Farjad Darvishi, 29
Urmia, West Azerbaijan Province
Abdullah Mahmoudpour
September 21
Abdullah Mahmoudpour, 16
Urmia, West Azerbaijan Province
Danesh Rahnama
September 21
Danesh Rahnama, 25
Urmia, West Azerbaijan Province
Mohsen Gheisari
September 21
Mohsen Gheisari, 32
Ilam, Ilam Province
Parsa Rezadoust
September 21
Parsa Rezadoust, 18
Hashtgerd, Alborz Province
Hadis Najafi
September 21
Hadis Najafi, 23
Karaj, Alborz Province
Rouzbeh Khademian
September 21
Rouzbeh Khademian, 32
Karaj, Alborz Province
Kanan Aghaei
September 21
Kanan Aghaei, 20
Karaj, Alborz Province
Mohammad Hossein Morovati
September 21
Mohammad Hossein Morovati, 18
Varamin, Tehran Province
Mohammad Zamani
September 21
Mohammad Zamani, 15
Tehran, Tehran Province
Omid Barzegar
September 21
Omid Barzegar
Golestan, Tehran Province
Siavash Mahmoudi
September 21
Siavash Mahmoudi, 16
Tehran, Tehran Province
Mohammad Farmani
September 21
Mohammad Farmani, 24
Shahr-e-Rey, Tehran Province
Moahammad Zarei
September 21
Moahammad Zarei
Qarchak, Tehran Province
Mohammad Reza Eskandari
September 21
Mohammad Reza Eskandari, 25
Pakdasht, Tehran Province
Erfan Khazaei Dikouei
September 21
Erfan Khazaei Dikouei, 30
Shahriar, Tehran Province
Mohsen Pazouki
September 21
Mohsen Pazouki, 32
Pakdasht, Tehran Province
Mehdi Babrinejad
September 21
Mehdi Babrinejad, 22
Quchan, Razavi Khorasan Province
Amir Mehdi Hassani
September 21
Amir Mehdi Hassani, 23
Quchan, Razavi Khorasan Province
Mehrdad Ghorbani
September 21
Mehrdad Ghorbani, 18
Zanjan, Zanjan Province
Mehdi Mousavi Nikou
September 21
Mehdi Mousavi Nikou, 16
Zanjan, Zanjan Province
Alireza Fathi
September 21
Alireza Fathi, 22
Qazvin, Qazvin Province
Saeid Mohammadi
September 21
Saeid Mohammadi, 25
Eslamabad-e-Gharb, Kermanshah Province
Iman Mohammadi
September 21
Iman Mohammadi, 22
Eslamabad-e-Gharb, Kermanshah Province
Amir Hossein Basati
September 21
Amir Hossein Basati, 15
Kermanshah, Kermanshah Province
Morteza Norouzi
September 21
Morteza Norouzi, 22
Langarud, Gilan Province
Sayyid Abbas Mirmousavi
September 21
Sayyid Abbas Mirmousavi
Langarud, Gilan Province
Mehrab Doulatpanah
September 21
Mehrab Doulatpanah
Talesh, Gilan Province
Yasin Jamalzadeh
September 21
Yasin Jamalzadeh, 29
Rezvanshahr, Gilan Province
September 21
Farzin Lotfi
Rezvanshahr, Gilan Province
Sasan Ghorbano
Sasan Ghorbano, 31
Rezvanshahr, Gilan Province
Mohammad Rasoul Momenzadeh
September 21
Mohammad Rasoul Momenzadeh, 24
Rasht, Gilan Province
Behnam Layeghpour
September 21
Behnam Layeghpour, 37
Rasht, Gilan Province
Sina Louh Mousavi
September 21
Sina Louh Mousavi, 15
Amol, Mazandaran Province
Rahim Kalij
September 21
Rahim Kalij, 27
Qaem Shahr, Mazandaran Province
Mohsen Malmir
September 21
Mohsen Malmir, 26
Nowshahr, Mazandaran Province
Amir Hossein Shams
September 21
Amir Hossein Shams
Nowshahr, Mazandaran Province
Merzad Avazpour
September 21
Merzad Avazpour
Nowshahr, Mazandaran Province
Hananeh Kia
September 21
Hananeh Kia, 23
Nowshahr, Mazandaran Province
Hossein Ali Kia
September 21
Hossein Ali Kia
Nowshahr, Mazandaran Province
Milad Zare
September 21
Milad Zare, 25
Babol, Mazandaran Province
Mohammad Hossein Torkaman
September 21
Mohammad Hossein Torkaman, 26
Babol, Mazandaran Province
Abolfazl Mehdipour
September 21
Abolfazl Mehdipour
Babol, Mazandaran Province
Ghazaleh Chalabi
September 21
Ghazaleh Chalabi, 32
Amol, Mazandaran Province
Erfan Rezaei
September 21
Erfan Rezaei, 21
Amol, Mazandaran Province
Mohsen Mohammadi
September 21
Mohsen Mohammadi
Qaem Shahr, Mazandaran Province
Mohammad Javad Zahedi
September 21
Mohammad Javad Zahedi, 16
Sari, Mazandaran Province
Mahsa Mogoui
September 22
Mahsa Mogoui, 18
Fuladshahr, Isfahan Province
Mohammad Reza Sarvi
September 22
Mohammad Reza Sarvi, 14
Shahr-e-Rey, Tehran Province
Setareh Tajik
September 22
Setareh Tajik, 17
Tehran, Tehran Province
Milad Javidpour
September 22
Milad Javidpour, 22
Tehran, Tehran Province
Ali Mozafari
September 22
Ali Mozafari, 17
Quchan, Razavi Khorasan Province
September 22
Javad Heidari, 36
Qazvin, Qazvin Province
Pedram Azarnoush
September 22
Pedram Azarnoush, 16
Dehdasht, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province
Mehrdad Behnam Asl
September 22
Mehrdad Behnam Asl, 21
Dehdasht, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province
Maziar (Mohammad Reza) Salmanian
September 22
Maziar (Mohammad Reza) Salmanian
Rasht, Gilan Province
Amir Mohammad Norouzi
September 22
Amir Mohammad Norouzi, 18
Bandar-e Anzali, Gilan Province
Shirin Alizadeh
September 22
Shirin Alizadeh, 35
Motel Ghoo, Mazandaran Province
Sarina Esmailzadeh
September 23
Sarina Esmailzadeh, 16
Karaj, Alborz Province
Hamid Fooladvand
September 23
Hamid Fooladvand
Pakdasht, Tehran Province
Pouya (Ali) Ahmadpour Pasikhani
September 23
Pouya (Ali) Ahmadpour Pasikhani, 17
Rasht, Gilan Province
Mahmoud Keshvari
September 24
Mahmoud Keshvari, 37
Karaj, Alborz Province
Mohammad Jamebozorg
September 24
Mohammad Jamebozorg, 52
Karaj, Alborz Province
Abdulsalam Qader Golvan
September 26
Abdulsalam Qader Golvan, 32
Oshnavieh, West Azerbaijan Province
Samad Barginia
September 28
Samad Barginia, 55
Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan Province
Hamid Saneipour
September 29
Hamid Saneipour, 27
Hamedan, Hamedan Province
September 30
Hasti Narui, 7
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mirshekar, 2
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Eghbal Naebzehi, 16
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Omid Sarani, 13
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Jaber Shirozehi, 12
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Rakhshani, 12
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Omid Safarzehi, 17
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Javad Pousheh, 12
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Sadis Kashani, 14
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Samer Hashemzehi, 16
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Ali Barahui, 14
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Yasser Shahouzehi, 16
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Matin Ghanbarzehi (Gorgij), 18
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Ali Gamshadzehi, 18
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mahmoud Barahui (Levarzehi), 18
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mousa Anshini, 18
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mousa Devira, 18
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Sadigh (Rafe) Narui, 23
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mostafa Barichi, 24
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Ali Agheli (Narui), 28
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Amir Hossein Parnian (Mirkazehi Rigi), 19
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Narui, 24
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Ahmad Sarani (Jama Alizehi), 28
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Behzad Rigi, 30
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Hamzeh Narui, 26
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Salman Maleki, 25
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdulmajid Rigi (Shahuzehi), 27
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Jalil Rakhshahi, 25
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abubakr Alizehi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abubakr Nahtani
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Ahmad Sargolzaei
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Ahmad Shahbakhsh
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Arman Hassanzehi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Esmail Abil
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Esmail Hosseinzehi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Omid Shahnavazi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Amir Hamzeh Shahnavazi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Aminallah Ghaljaei
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Amin Golbacheh
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Balal Anshini
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Balal Dehmardeh
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Balal Rakhshani
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Samer Shahnavazi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Jalil Mohammadzehi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Jamal Abdulnasser Mohammadhasani (Barahui)
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Hamid Isazehi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Hamid Narui
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Zolfagharjan Hasanzehi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Soleyman Arab
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Sharifkhan Barahui (Eydozehi)
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Salahedin Gamshadzehi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdullah Shahbakhsh
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abduljalil Ghanbarzehi (Shahbakhsh)
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdulrahman Baluchikhah
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdulsamad Barahui (Eydozehi)
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdulsamad Sabetizadeh (Shahuzehi)
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdulghafour Dehmardeh
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdulghafour Nourbarahui
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdullah Narui
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdulmalek Shahbakhsh
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdulmanan Rakhshani
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Abdulvahid Touhidnia
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Azizallah Kabdani
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Ali Akbar Halghehbegoush
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Emran Hassanzehi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Emran Shahbakhsh
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Gholamnabi Notizehi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Farzad Shahbakhsh
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Lal Mohammad (Lalbaksh) Anshini
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Lal Mohammad Alizehi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mahuldin Shirouzehi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Majid Baluchzehi (Shahbakhsh)
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohsen Gamshadzehi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Amin Gamshadzehi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Barahui
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Reza Adib Toutazehi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Rigi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Farough Rakhshani
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Ghaljaei
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Ali Esmailzehi (Shahbakhsh)
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mohammad Omar Shahnavazi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mahmoud Hasanzehi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Morteza Hasazehi
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mansour Rakhshani
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mehdi Anshini
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Mousa Nahtani
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Najmeldin Tajik
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Nematollah Kabdani
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Yasser Shahbakhsh
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Younes Narui
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
September 30
Omid Narui
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
October 2022
Mokhtar Ahmadi
October 1
Mokhtar Ahmadi, 19
Marivan, Kurdistan Province
October 2
Khodanur Lojei, 27
Zahedan, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
Nima Shafiqdoust
October 5
Nima Shafiqdoust, 16
Urmia, West Azerbaijan Province
Sayyid Ahmad Shokrollahi
October 8
Sayyid Ahmad Shokrollahi, 24
Isfahan, Isfahan Province
Mohsen Mousavi
October 8
Mohsen Mousavi, 30
Tehran, Tehran Province
Abolfazl Adinehzadeh
October 8
Abolfazl Adinehzadeh, 16
Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan Province
Mohammad Amini
October 8
Mohammad Amini
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Yahya Rahimi
October 8
Yahya Rahimi, 21
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Peyman Manvari
October 8
Peyman Manvari, 29
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Dariush Alizadeh
October 8
Dariush Alizadeh
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Arian Moridi
October 9
Arian Moridi, 22
Salas-e Babajani, Kermanshah Province
Esmail Dezvar
October 10
Esmail Dezvar
Saqez, Kurdistan Province
Kamal Faqihi
October 12
Kamal Faqihi, 52
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Asra Panahi
October 12
Asra Panahi, 15
Ardabil, Ardabil Province
October 12
Sayyid Mohammad Hosseini
Saqez, Kurdistan Province
Aziz Moradi
October 12
Aziz Moradi
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Ramin Karami
October 12
Ramin Karami, 31
Kermanshah, Kermanshah Province
Armin Sayadi
October 12
Armin Sayadi, 17
Kermanshah, Kermanshah Province
Sina Naderi
October 12
Sina Naderi, 17
Kermanshah, Kermanshah Province
Milad Kord
October 15
Milad Kord, 32
Shahriar, Tehran Province
Sepehr Esmaili
October 15
Sepehr Esmaili, 22
Kiashahr, Gilan Province
Esmail Shanbodi
October 19
Esmail Shanbodi, 29
Shiraz, Fars Province
Ramin Fatehi
October 21
Ramin Fatehi
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Sina Malayeri
October 22
Sina Malayeri, 38
Arak, Markazi Province
Mohammad Khajavi
October 22
Mohammad Khajavi
Dezful, Khuzestan Province
Esmail (Semko) Molodi
October 26
Esmail (Semko) Molodi, 35
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Mehrshad Shahidinejad
October 26
Mehrshad Shahidinejad, 19
Arak, Markazi Province
Ali Rouzbahani
October 26
Ali Rouzbahani, 35
Tehran, Tehran Province
Sayyid Ali Sayyidi
October 26
Sayyid Ali Sayyidi, 25
Parand, Tehran Province
Behnaz Afshari
October 26
Behnaz Afshari
Tehran, Tehran Province
Milad Ostadhashem
October 26
Milad Ostadhashem, 37
Tehran, Tehran Province
Moahammad Shariati
October 26
Moahammad Shariati, 25
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Sarina Saedi
October 26
Sarina Saedi, 16
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Afshin Asham
October 26
Afshin Asham, 28
Qasr-e Shirin, Kermanshah Province
October 26
Maedeh Javanfar, 28
Rasht, Gilan Province
Shahou Khezri
October 27
Shahou Khezri
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Zaniar Aboubakri
October 27
Zaniar Aboubakri
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Kobra Sheikheh
October 27
Kobra Sheikheh, 52
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Fereshteh Ahmadi
October 27
Fereshteh Ahmadi, 32
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Masoud Ahmadzadeh
October 27
Masoud Ahmadzadeh
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
October 27
Fereydoun Faraji, 28
Saqez, Kurdistan Province
October 27
Motaleb Saeed-Pirou, 40
Baneh, Kurdistan Province
Ali Fazeli
October 27
Ali Fazeli, 29
Amol, Mazandaran Province
Hadi Chaksari
October 27
Hadi Chaksari, 30
Amol, Mazandaran Province
October 28
Dastan Rasoul, 31
Baneh, Kurdistan Province
Kumar Daroftadeh
October 30
Kumar Daroftadeh, 16
Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan Province
Mohammad Hossein Faraji
October 31
Mohammad Hossein Faraji, 18
Tehran, Tehran Province
November 2022
Momen Zandkarimi
November 2
Momen Zandkarimi, 18
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Nima Nouri
November 3
Nima Nouri, 18
Karaj, Alborz Province
Mehdi Hazrati
November 3
Mehdi Hazrati, 17
Khorramdasht, Alborz Province
Erfan Zamani
November 3
Erfan Zamani, 27
Lahijan, Gilan Province
Nasrin Ghaderi
November 4
Nasrin Ghaderi, 35
Tehran, Tehran Province
November 4
Mobin Mirkazehi, 14
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
November 4
Yasser Bahadorzehi, 17
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
November 4
Ali Kordkalahouri (Moradzehi), 25
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
November 4
Azim Mahmoudzehi
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
November 4
Younes Salahshouran (Mirbaluchzehi)
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
November 4
Mohammad Shahbakhsh (Mirbaluchzehi)
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
November 4
Sadegh Barahoei
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
November 4
Saeid Sohrabzehi
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
November 4
Rahimdad Shahlibar
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
November 4
Kambiz Rigi
Khash, Sistan-Baluchistan Province
Abbas Shafiei
November 5
Abbas Shafiei, 42
Karaj, Alborz Province
Mohammad Ghaemifard
November 6
Mohammad Ghaemifard, 18
Dezful, Khuzestan Province
Komeil Amirkhanlou
November 8
Komeil Amirkhanlou, 27
Karaj, Alborz Province
Fayegh Mam-Ghaderi
November 9
Fayegh Mam-Ghaderi, 27
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Sam (Sepehr) Beiranvand
November 9
Sam (Sepehr) Beiranvand, 20
Khorramabad, Lorestan Province
November 10
Ardalan Ghasemi, 48
Gilan-e Gharb, Kermanshah Province
Hemin Hamzeh
November 11
Hemin Hamzeh, 30
Sardasht, West Azerbaijan Province
Mohammad Hossein Hajiani
November 11
Mohammad Hossein Hajiani, 27
Bushehr, Bushehr Province
Milad Khoshkam
November 13
Milad Khoshkam, 27
Shiraz, Fars Province
Sayyid Ali Araghi
November 15
Sayyid Ali Araghi, 23
Tabriz, West Azerbaijan Province
Isa Biglari
November 15
Isa Biglari, 39
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Zaniar Allahmoradi
November 15
Zaniar Allahmoradi, 26
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Foad Mohammadi
November 15
Foad Mohammadi, 38
Kamyaran, Kurdistan Province
Aylar Haghi
November 16
Aylar Haghi, 23
Tabriz, West Azerbaijan Province
Asad Rahimi
November 16
Asad Rahimi, 30
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Mohammad Hasanzadeh
November 16
Mohammad Hasanzadeh, 28
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Salar Mojaver
November 16
Salar Mojaver, 30
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Ali Abbasi
November 16
Ali Abbasi
Semirom, Isfahan Province
Moslem Houshangi
November 16
Moslem Houshangi
Semirom, Isfahan Province
Morad Bahramian
November 16
Morad Bahramian
Semirom, Isfahan Province
Asghar Hazhirlotf
November 16
Asghar Hazhirlotf
Tehran, Tehran Province
Ali Moulaei
November 16
Ali Moulaei, 23
Izeh, Khuzestan Province
Reza Shariati
November 16
Reza Shariati, 21
Izeh, Khuzestan Province
Ashraf Nikbakht
November 16
Ashraf Nikbakht, 45
Izeh, Khuzestan Province
Artin Rahmani
November 16
Artin Rahmani, 15
Izeh, Khuzestan Province
Kian Pirfalak
November 16
Kian Pirfalak, 10
Izeh, Khuzestan Province
Sepehr Maghsoudi
November 16
Sepehr Maghsoudi, 14
Izeh, Khuzestan Province
Sajjad Ghaemi
November 16
Sajjad Ghaemi, 30
Shiraz, Fars Province
Danial Pabandi
November 16
Danial Pabandi, 17
Saqez, Kurdistan Province
Borhan Karami
November 16
Borhan Karami, 32
Kamyaran, Kurdistan Province
Javad Rezaei
November 16
Javad Rezaei, 47
Lahijan, Gilan Province
Mostafa Shabani
November 17
Mostafa Shabani, 44
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Hiva Janan
November 17
Hiva Janan
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Hezhar Mom Khosravi
November 17
Hezhar Mom Khosravi
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Amjad Enayati
November 17
Amjad Enayati, 18
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Azad Hosseinpour
November 17
Azad Hosseinpour
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Ghafour Moloudi
November 17
Ghafour Moloudi
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Milad Maroufi
November 17
Milad Maroufi, 23
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Hamidreza Rouhi
November 17
Hamidreza Rouhi, 20
Tehran, Tehran Province
Arman Emadi
November 17
Arman Emadi
Marvdasht, Fars Province
Asou Ghaderi
November 17
Asou Ghaderi, 22
Baneh, Kurdistan Province
Abdulrahman Bakhtiari
November 17
Abdulrahman Bakhtiari
Saqez, Kurdistan Province
Shahu Bahmani
November 17
Shahu Bahmani, 24
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
November 17
Aram Habibi, 27
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Hamed Mollaei Shahrdashti
November 17
Hamed Mollaei Shahrdashti
Parsian, Hormozgan Province
Hamed Sadighi
November 17
Hamed Sadighi, 20
Dargahan, Hormozgan Province
Shahriar Mohammadi
November 18
Shahriar Mohammadi
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Amir Farasati Shad
November 18
Amir Farasati Shad
Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan Province
Mohammad Ahmadi Gagesh
November 18
Mohammad Ahmadi Gagesh, 43
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Mehran Rahmani
November 18
Mehran Rahmani
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Kamal Ahmadpour
November 18
Kamal Ahmadpour
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Omid Hassani
November 18
Omid Hassani, 20
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Hossein Shirazi
November 19
Hossein Shirazi, 41
Shiraz, Fars Province
Habib Fathi
November 19
Habib Fathi
Divandarreh, Kurdistan Province
Foad Savari
November 19
Foad Savari
Divandarreh, Kurdistan Province
Hossein Abdpanah
November 19
Hossein Abdpanah, 70
Sanandaj, Kurdistan Province
Mehran Tavan
November 19
Mehran Tavan, 29
Sowme'eh Sara, Gilan Province
Taher Azizi
November 20
Taher Azizi, 30
Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan Province
Karvan Qadershakeri
November 20
Karvan Qadershakeri, 16
Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan Province
Jalal Ghorbani
November 20
Jalal Ghorbani
Piranshahr, West Azerbaijan Province
Amir Javad Asadzadeh
November 20
Amir Javad Asadzadeh, 30
Mashhad, Razavi Khorasan Province
Mohsen Niazi
November 20
Mohsen Niazi, 25
Dehgolan, Kurdistan Province
Bahaedin Veisi
November 20
Bahaedin Veisi, 16
Javanrud, Kermanshah Province
Erfan Kakaei
November 20
Erfan Kakaei, 45
Javanrud, Kermanshah Province
Reza Sharafi
November 20
Reza Sharafi, 33
Sisakht, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province
Masoud Teymouri
November 21
Masoud Teymouri
Javanrud, Kermanshah Province
Esmail Golanbar
November 21
Esmail Golanbar
Javanrud, Kermanshah Province
Jouhar Fatahi
November 21
Jouhar Fatahi
Javanrud, Kermanshah Province
Jamal Azami
November 21
Jamal Azami
Javanrud, Kermanshah Province
Tahsin Miri
November 21
Tahsin Miri
Javanrud, Kermanshah Province
Kourosh Pajokh
November 21
Kourosh Pajokh
Javanrud, Kermanshah Province
Ribaz Salehi Vand
November 22
Ribaz Salehi Vand, 21
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Hemin Aman
November 23
Hemin Aman, 26
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Mohammad Omid Khadiripour
November 24
Mohammad Omid Khadiripour, 32
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Soleiman Shooresh Niknam
November 26
Soleiman Shooresh Niknam, 33
Mahabad, West Azerbaijan Province
Reza Kazemi
November 27
Reza Kazemi, 16
Kamyaran, Kurdistan Province
Masoud Doulatshahi
November 28
Masoud Doulatshahi, 38
Tehran, Tehran Province
Ebrahim Sharifi
November 29
Ebrahim Sharifi, 29
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Mehran Samak
November 29
Mehran Samak, 27
Bandar-e Anzali, Gilan Province
Avat Qaderpour
November 30
Avat Qaderpour, 20
Bukan, West Azerbaijan Province
Ehsan Ghasemifar
November 30
Ehsan Ghasemifar, 32
Karaj, Alborz Province
Hamed Salahshour
November 30
Hamed Salahshour, 22
Izeh, Khuzestan Province
December 2022
Borhan Eliasi
December 31
Borhan Eliasi, 22
Javanrud, Kermanshah Province

The authorities told Rezaei's family that the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization, an exiled opposition group, might have been involved in his killing, without providing evidence. But eyewitnesses told the family that government security forces shot and killed the young man on the street.

"I want justice for Erfan," Farzaneh Barzekar told RFE/RL by telephone. "I raised my child in very tough conditions. I suffered so that my child could be successful. They took everything from me."

The mother of two described her son as a lively and strong young man who "could have lived for another 50 years."

"But they took him from me," added the 42-year-old, who spent years looking after her ex-husband, a veteran of the Iran-Iraq War who was exposed to chemical weapons and suffered from severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

Barzekar recalls the day Rezaei was killed. The streets were ringing with gunfire and choking with smoke. When she called her son, he said he was taking a walk.

But hours later, the family identified his body inside an ambulance parked outside a hospital in Amol. When Barzekar found out, she fainted.

Hours before his death, Rezaei was filmed tearing down a poster of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei outside the governor's office, where hundreds of protesters had gathered.

'Someone Has Killed My Child'

Barzekar filed a lawsuit with Iran's judiciary demanding that the authorities find and punish those behind her son's death. But she has little hope that real justice will be served. "It's like filing a complaint with the killer against the killer," she said.

Barzekar says the police told her that protesters destroyed the security cameras installed in the area where Rezaiei was killed, making it difficult for them to identify the perpetrator. The authorities have also refused to let the family see the coroner's report, she says.

"I told them that I have a right to know how my child was killed," she said.

Barzekar has waged a social-media campaign in an attempt to bring the perpetrators to account. She has publicly condemned the state's use of violence and the lack of official accountability.

"No tyrannical government will last forever," she wrote in an Instagram post in February. "One day you will join the dustbin of history."

Her posts on Instagram, where she has nearly 50,000 followers, appear to have angered the authorities. In March, she was summoned for questioning. She was told that she was "spreading propaganda against the establishment," a crime in the Islamic republic.

Farzaneh Barzekar
Farzaneh Barzekar

"Someone has killed my child, they have taken his life away, and you think I should be silent?" she recalled telling the two intelligence officers who had summoned her.

More recently, one of Barzekar's close relatives was summoned for questioning.

"They said that I'm insulting [officials]," she added. "They said they have a judicial order and that they can arrest me but are giving me a chance."

Despite the pressure on her and her family, Barzekar says she will seek justice for her son "until the end."

Read more

Iranian Journalist Shot Dead By Unknown Gunman

An Iranian journalist was shot dead in the country's southwestern Khuzestan Province, the Tasnim news agency reported on May 13. Akbar Limuchi, chief editor of the Tavsa-e Jonob (Expansion of the South) newspaper, was killed when an unknown gunman entered a cafe in Izeh and opened fire. The attacker fled after the shooting. Attacks, the motives of which remain unclear, have increasingly been reported in the country in recent weeks. Iran has been gripped by unrest since September 2022, following the death of Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in police custody for allegedly violating Islamic dress codes.

Read more

Lost In Transactions: Afghans Living In Iran Left Stranded By Lack Of Access To Bank Cards

"In the subway, you need to pay with a bank card. They don't accept cash," an Afghan said.. "Some [Iranians] buy tickets for us [in exchange for cash], but others don't."

Iran is implementing modern new payment systems to make it easier for its citizens to use public transportation and get their subsidized daily bread. But Afghans living in the country say they are being left behind due to immigration policies that restrict their access to bank cards.

Afghan migrants are complaining that not being able to have bank cards makes it difficult to use city subways, access mobile phone services, and even to get their daily bread.

Mirwais, who has lived in the southwestern city of Shiraz for over 20 years, says the limitations add to the "pressure" he and other Afghans face every day in Iran.

"All the migrants face this," said Mirwais, who gave only his first name in a telephone interview with RFE/RL's Radio Azadi. "Whether in Shiraz, Tehran, or Isfahan, migrants suffer and are under pressure all over Iran."

Digital Divide

The lack of access to basic services can be traced to requirements imposed years ago that effectively prevent many members of Iran's large Afghan community from obtaining bank cards. While Iran has made the leap to Internet banking, online purchases, and digital card readers, migrants must still go in person to a bank to make withdrawals or send wire payments.

Some Afghans living in Iran say they cannot open a bank account at all, while others complain that they face limits on the amount they can withdraw. Getting mobile phone service has also been made difficult due to Iran's crackdown on unregistered SIM cards.

The problem has been compounded by the need for bank cards to purchase transportation tickets or to apply for new smart cards introduced for purchasing subsidized goods from bakeries, meaning Afghans have to rely on workarounds just to put food on the table or travel around.

Iran - Iranians queue at a bakery in Tehran to buy traditional bread.
Iran - Iranians queue at a bakery in Tehran to buy traditional bread.

Mohammad Amiri, 26, has lived in Tehran with his wife and child for more than two years, but still faces difficulties carrying out everyday tasks.

"In the [Tehran] subway, you need to pay with a bank card. They don't accept cash," he told Radio Azadi. "Some [Iranians] buy tickets for us [in exchange for cash], but others don't."

"Unfortunately, as Afghan migrants, we don't have the right to have a bank card or even a SIM card. This is a real problem for us," he said.

Mirwais expressed the same frustration, saying that if fellow passengers are not willing to purchase electronic passes for them, he and other Afghans must take taxis at much greater expense.

He said the same goes for bakeries, which recently introduced a new "smartization" system that uses special cards that allow customers to automatically deduct their purchases from a state-subsidized account.

The initiative has been touted by officials as a way of more effectively distributing subsidies, easing skyrocketing prices for flour and bread, and eliminating graft.

'They Make It Hard'

Officials have denied they are excluding anyone and have pledged to fix any difficulties stemming from the new systems, saying that there are alternatives to using bank cards and that the Tehran subway allows Afghan nationals experiencing payment issues to ride for free.

But Afghans who spoke to Radio Azadi said the reality is much different.

"My wife offered the baker money six times, but the baker would not accept it, saying she must bring a bank card," Mirwais said this week. "There are some [Iranians] who offer their cards, one in 1,000. They give their cards and take cash to resolve the problem."

"We go to the bank, they don't accept our passports; we go to buy a SIM card, they don't accept our passports," Mirwais said. "It should be easy to use the subway, but the government makes it hard for migrants."

Millions Of Migrants

An estimated 3 million Afghans, many of them undocumented refugees and migrants, live in Iran. Many have complained of widespread discrimination and abuse.

More than 1 million Afghans crossed into Iran in 2021, often en route to third countries, as the Taliban advanced and eventually seized power in Afghanistan that year. Iranian authorities have reportedly deported more than half of recent arrivals.

Many Afghan migrants in Iran moved to the Islamic republic decades ago amid political upheaval and war. Iran has also long been a destination country for Afghan migrant workers seeking seasonal jobs.

Migrants are officially divided into two categories in Iran: those who are documented and have passports, residency, or immigration cards, and the undocumented. The latter group includes Afghans who never held passports in their home country.

Iran provides one-year residency permits for more recent arrivals, and has said that full access to banking and social services, including health insurance, are available to all migrants who officially register their names and information with the Interior Ministry. More than 2 million foreign nationals have complied and are on the books, according to the ministry.

But mired in its own economic crisis amid skyrocketing inflation and rising food prices, Iran has often expressed alarm at the number of undocumented Afghans on its soil.

Undocumented Afghans like Amiri have little hope of gaining access to basic services, and even those who have residency permits can only hold bank accounts for the one-year period of their stay.

"We can't open a bank account because we don't have any [identity] documents with us," Amiri said.

"We applied at several banks, but they've told us that we must wait. So, we're just waiting to see what will happen. Having a bank card is essential for us, for our daily lives."

Written by Michael Scollon based on reporting by Freshta Negah of RFE/RL's Radio Azadi
U.S. Military To Bolster Defensive Posture In Gulf Following Seizure Of Vessels By Iranian Forces

A U.S. Navy video shows fast-attack craft from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps swarming an oil tanker as it transits the Strait of Hormuz on May 3.

The U.S. military will work to bolster defenses in the Persian Gulf region following Iran's seizure and harassment of commercial shipping vessels in recent months, U.S. officials said on May 12. The U.S. Navy's Bahrain-based Fifth Fleet said it was working with regional allies to increase the rotation of ships and aircraft patrolling around the Strait of Hormuz. "Iran's unwarranted, irresponsible, and unlawful seizure and harassment of merchant vessels must stop," fleet commander Vice Admiral Brad Cooper said in a statement. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.

Read more

Iranian Official Says 26 Security Officers Indicted For 'Bloody Friday' Massacre

Some of those who died in the Zahedan massacre on November 30.

The head of Iran's Armed Forces Judicial Organization has revealed that indictments have been issued for 26 individuals suspected of having links to the November 30 massacre in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan that saw at least 100 people killed.

The November 30 incident, a day that has become known as "Bloody Friday," was marked by widespread protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander before direct gunfire from security forces mowed down dozens of people.

During a visit to Zahedan, Ahmadreza Pourkhaqan said charges have been filed against 11 security officers for shootings that resulted in death and injury. An additional 15 have been accused of abusing their professional positions.

The province of Sistan-Baluchistan, particularly the city of Zahedan, has been the epicenter of protests in Iran for months.

Last December, in an audio file leaked from a meeting of the Iranian pro-regime Coalition Council of Islamic Revolution Forces, the secretary of the council, Reza Davari, was recorded confessing to the "very egregious mistake" made by security forces during "Bloody Friday."

Molavi Abdolhamid, a spiritual leader for Iran's Sunni Muslim population, had previously said senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killing of protesters during the massacre in Zahedan.

Anger over Amini's death in police custody on September 16 prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights. The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.

Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, touched off a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country. The authorities have responded to the unrest with a harsh crackdown that rights groups say has killed more than 500 people, including 71 children.

Sunni Muslims make up the majority of the population in Sistan-Baluchistan Province in southeastern Iran, where Abdolhamid is based, but make up only about 10 percent of the population in Shi'a-dominated Iran overall.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Two Jailed Iranian Educators Launch Hunger Strikes As More Colleagues Detained

Farzad Safi Khanpor (left) and Atekeh Rajabi

Two jailed Iranian educators have launched hunger strikes after authorities detained three more of their colleagues -- bringing the total to 16 -- for supporting nationwide protests over what is seen as the government's trampling of rights and freedoms.

The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates in Iran said in a statement on May 11 that Atekeh Rajabi, from the city of Mashhad, and Farzad Safi Khanpor, from Sanandaj, commenced hunger strikes in protest of their arrests.

Rajabi, a prominent teachers' union activist, was dismissed from her role in January due to her public support -- conveyed through video messages -- of the recent nationwide protests.

She was arrested by security forces during a rally in front of the Khorasan Razavi Education Department in the city of Mashhad. Shortly after her arrest, security forces raided her home and detained her sister, Arezu Rajabi, for several hours.

In a phone call with her family, Rajabi revealed she was being held in solitary confinement and had begun a "dry hunger strike" since her arrest on May 9.

SPECIAL REPORT: The Protests That Shook Iran's Clerical System


Similarly, Farzadn Safi Khanpor allegedly was arrested violently during a teachers' rally in front of the Kurdistan Education Department in the city of Sanandaj on May 9. Another teacher, Fateh Osmani, was also reportedly violently detained in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj on the same day. Khanpor has since announced a hunger strike to protest his arrest, which he says was illegal.

The Coordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said in its statement that responsibility for any harm resulting from the hunger strikes of Khanpor and Rajabi, or any other incidents involving the arrested teachers lies squarely with the judicial authorities and the security forces of the Islamic republic.

Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the protests, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.

The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.

Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
HRW Raises Alarm Over Surge In Iran Executions

Human Rights Watch says that Iran has executed at least 60 people since late April.

Human Rights Watch on May 12 said a dramatic recent rise in the number of executions in Iran amounts to "a serious violation of the right to life" and urged condemnation by the international community. "Since late April, the Iranian authorities have executed at least 60 people, including an Iranian-Swedish national on alleged terror-related charges," HRW said in a statement. “The international community should unequivocally condemn this terrifying trend and press Iranian officials to halt these executions,” said HRW's Tara Sepehri Far, adding that Iran uses executions "against its own people, who are demanding fundamental change." To read the original statement by HRW, click here.

Human Rights Group Outraged Over Appointment Of Iran's UN Ambassador To Chair Forum

CHRI Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi said the appointment of Ali Bahreini at a time when the council is investigating the deaths of hundreds of peaceful protesters in Iran "reflects a shocking ethical blindness."

The Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) has expressed outrage over the appointment of Iran’s UN ambassador to serve as chairman of the UN Human Rights Council’s 2023 Social Forum. CHRI Executive Director Hadi Ghaemi said in a statement on May 11 the appointment of Ali Bahreini at a time when the council is investigating the deaths of hundreds of peaceful protesters in Iran “reflects a shocking ethical blindness.” CHRI called for the immediate retraction of the appointment. The Social Forum, scheduled for November, is to focus on the contribution of science, technology, and innovation to promote human rights. To read the Center for Human Rights in Iran's statement, click here.

Read more

Iranian Supreme Court Upholds Deaths Sentences Of Three Protesters

The trio were implicated in an incident on November 16, 2022, during which two Basij paramilitary force members and a law enforcement officer were fatally shot in the central Iranian city of Isfahan.

Iran's Supreme Court has upheld the death sentences of Majid Kazemi, Saeed Yaqoubi, and Saleh Mirhashemi, all three of whom were arrested during the recent nationwide protests and charged with "waging war against God," a crime often applied to political dissidents.

The trio were implicated in an incident on November 16, 2022, during which two Basij paramilitary force members and a law enforcement officer were fatally shot in the central Iranian city of Isfahan. The clash occurred at the height of widespread protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last September while she was in police custody for allegedly breaking Islamic hijab rules.

Amir Kazemi, Majid Kazemi's cousin, informed RFE/RL’s Radio Farda of the court decision and said the only evidence presented were the defendants' self-incriminating confessions, which were obtained under duress.

He added that the legal representatives assigned to the case were consistently denied access to their clients by the court. Meanwhile, the lawyers themselves have received numerous anonymous death threats for defending the three.

Kazemi said that in its decision, the court noted that if the victims' families were to give their consent, leniency may be applied. However, he also pointed out the specific charge that led to the death sentences “is waging war against God, and not on the charge of murder,” suggesting a change in the sentence is unlikely.

Human rights organizations have strongly objected to death sentences being issued against protesters in Iran after "sham trials" that are often rushed through the courts.

Authorities have warned for months after unrest broke out following Amini's death that they will react harshly to any dissent. Lawmakers have pushed the judiciary to render the death penalty in trials for those arrested during the protests, which are seen as one of the biggest threats to the Islamic leadership since it took power in 1979.

So far, Iranian authorities have followed through with their threats by executing at least four protesters.

Majidreza Rahnavard was hanged in a public execution on December 12 -- just 23 days after he was arrested -- after being convicted of killing two members of Iran's security forces. The group Iran Human Rights said Rahnavard's sentencing was based on "coerced confessions after a grossly unfair process and a show trial."

Reflecting on the execution of Majidreza Rahnavard, Kazemi expressed his family's growing apprehension over the situation. They fear that after Majid Kazemi's quick trial authorities may also hold a rushed execution without the opportunity for a proper appeal or retrial.

Iran has seen a surge in executions in recent months, a trend that has drawn widespread domestic and international condemnation.

The High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on May 9 called the statistics "frightening" and demanded a halt to executions by the Islamic republic. He said Iran has executed an average of 10 people per week this year.

Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to instill fear in society rather than to combat crime.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Rights Group Alleges Kurdish Prisoner Beaten, Tortured To Death In Tehran Prison

Saman Darvishi was arrested on theft charges last year and was serving time at Fashafuyeh prison. He also served a three-year stint at the Central Karaj prison on similar charges. (file photo)

Human rights watchdog Hengaw says Saman Darvishi, a Kurdish prisoner held at Iran’s Evin prison, has died with the cause of death attributed to assault and torture by Iranian security forces.

Darvishi's death, which Hengaw said occurred on May 9, follows a year of reports that he suffered severe beatings and torture while incarcerated for theft and allegedly injuring a police officer during his arrest. The group also noted that Darvishi had previously fallen into a coma after being beaten by guards.

Hengaw did not reveal the source of the report it received on Darvishi's death.

Darvishi was arrested on theft charges last year and was serving time at Fashafuyeh prison. He also served a three-year stint at the Central Karaj prison on similar charges.

Hengaw's report highlights widespread concerns over the treatment of prisoners in Iranian prisons. Deaths allegedly resulting from beatings and torture are not uncommon, but official authorities often dismiss the accounts and attribute the deaths to other causes.

International human rights organization Amnesty International has consistently spotlighted the issue of prisoner deaths in Iran, often pointing to the lack of government accountability and oversight.

Recent data from Hengaw shows that at least 16 prisoners, including 11 Kurdish inmates, have died over the past five months from suspected beatings and torture.

Hana, another human rights organization, reported the May 10 arrest of Fatemeh Moqaddami. the mother of Adris Faqihi, a member of the Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK).

She was detained while staging a protest against the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) intelligence agency in Urmia over her son, who reportedly vanished following a clash between the PJAK and the IRGC in Bukan in July 2022. His arrest by government forces was confirmed several months later.

The PJAK, an outlawed group seeking self-governance for Iran's Kurds and with known links to Turkey's militant Kurdistan Workers Party, operates in the northern Iraqi border area alongside other armed Kurdish groups.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
German-Iranian Charged With Tehran-Guided Arson Attempt On Synagogue

German prosecutors on May 11 charged a German-Iranian dual national for an attempted arson attack near a synagogue on the orders of the government in Tehran. Babak J. was instructed by an intermediary "acting on behalf of unknown Iranian state agencies" in November 2022 to carry out an arson attack on a synagogue in the region of North Rhine-Westphalia, the federal prosecutor's office said in a statement. Subsequently, the accused is said to have sought to convince an acquaintance to set fire to a synagogue in Dortmund using a Molotov cocktail but was refused.

Read more

Tehran Prosecutor Summons Newspaper Editor Over Reports Of Increased Sales Of Body Parts

The Jahan Sanat report, published on May 5, detailed a sharp increase in the buying and selling of body parts in Iran. (file photo)

Tehran's prosecutor has filed charges against the Jahan Sanat newspaper after it published a report on the increasing trade of body parts in Iran due to the deteriorating economic conditions hitting households across the country.

The Judiciary Media Center on May 9 cited the reason for the charges as the newspaper's failure to provide evidence and documentation regarding the "fabricated news" of increased body part sales.

The managing editor of Jahan Sanat said he was summoned on May 7 to provide the necessary documentation for the reporting and to explain the claims published in the report to judicial authorities. The Islamic republic's judicial system announced afterward that the case against the newspaper is currently under review.

One-third of Iran's population reportedly lives in extreme poverty. Some people are so poor that they have resorted to selling their organs on the black market to make ends meet. (file photo)
SEE ALSO:

The Farda Briefing: Poor Iranians Sell Their Organs Amid Deepening Economic Crisis

The Jahan Sanat report, published on May 5, detailed a sharp increase in the buying and selling of body parts in Iran, attributing it to citizens falling into the abyss of poverty. RFE/RL has not independently verified the report in the newspaper.

It mentioned a street near Valiasr Square in Tehran, which runs opposite the Justice Palace, that it said has become a "human kidney market" in recent years as people wishing to buy or sell kidneys consult ads posted on the street's walls.

According to the Health Ministry's statistics, there were 420 cases of kidney transplants from living donors in Iran in 2020.

The growing poverty and an economic crisis in Iran have forced low-income groups to seek unconventional ways to make money. There have been numerous reports in Iranian media about the sale of kidneys, blood plasma, and body parts. Recently, reports emerged about young girls and women selling their hair to beauty salons for extra income.

Iranian domestic media have published reports about the deepening economic crisis in recent months. However, the Islamic republic has consistently tried to prevent domestic Iranian media from publishing such stories.

Iran's ranking in terms of freedom of expression remains low, with Reporters Without Borders placing the country 177th out of 180 countries in its latest annual report on press freedom around the world.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Executes At Least Seven More People Despite Mounting Criticism

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on May 9 called the statistics "frightening" and demanded a halt to executions by the Islamic republic. He said Iran has executed an average of 10 people per week this year.

Iran executed at least seven more people in the early hours of May 10 despite mounting criticism from governments and rights activists over Tehran's frequent usage of the death penalty.

According to the judiciary's Mizan news agency, three people executed at a prison near the capital on May 10 were identified as members of the "largest cocaine distribution cartel in Iran.”

Human rights websites have identified the individuals as Hossein Panjak, Abdulhossein Emami Moghaddam, and Babak Aghaei. The Iran Human Rights Organization and the rights group Hengaw also reported that they were sentenced to death in connection with drug-related crimes.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk (file photo)
SEE ALSO:

UN Rights Chief Calls For Iran To End Death Penalty Amid Spate Of Executions

In a separate case, four people were executed at the Rajai Shahr Prison in Karaj on May 10 on charges of "violent rape."

The executions occurred hours after families and relatives of prisoners who are scheduled to be executed gathered late on May 9 to protest against the death penalty. Social media reports indicate that the rally was met with gunfire and tear gas by security forces.

The recent spike in executions has drawn international attention and condemnation. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on May 9 called the statistics "frightening" and demanded a halt to executions by the Islamic republic. He said Iran has executed an average of 10 people per week this year.

Human rights activists say authorities in Iran are using the executions to try to instill fear in society rather than to combat crime. The recent increase in executions, especially those related to charges of "insulting the Prophet," has sparked widespread anger among Iranian citizens.

In the past week, Iran has admitted to executing two men -- Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare -- who had been sentenced to death for using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities," as well as Habib Chaab, a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody, accused of terrorism.

According to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization, Tehran has executed one person every six hours in the past two weeks.

Iranian opposition activist Hamed Esmaeilion reacted to the rise in death sentences "of innocent people caught under the oppressor's blades" in Iran by calling for people to "return to the streets."

Iran Human Rights, which maintains a running log of executions in the country, said 205 people have been executed in Iran so far this year, most of them on drug charges. Half of the more than 40 people killed in the past two weeks belonged to the Baluch ethnic minority, according to the rights group.

In March, Amnesty International accused Iran of executing members of ethnic minorities as a "tool of repression."

Maulvi Abdul Hamid, the influential Sunni Baluch leader of Iran, last week condemned the wave of executions, saying that the Islamic republic had made capital punishment an "art."

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Turkey, Syria, Russia, Iran In Highest-Level Talks Since Syrian War

(Left to right) Foreign ministers Hossein Amirabdollahian of Iran, Sergei Lavrov of Russia, Faisal Mekdad of Syria, and Mevlut Cavusoglu of Turkey pose for a picture in Moscow on May 10.

The foreign ministers of Turkey, Syria, Russia, and Iran met on May 10 in Moscow, marking the highest-level talks so far on rebuilding ties between Ankara and Damascus after years of animosity during Syria's civil war. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed the need for "cooperation in the fight against terrorism and working together to establish the basis for the return of Syrians." Turkey has backed the opposition to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during the war and sent troops into the country. It is also hosting millions of refugees from its neighbor. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.

Read more

The Farda Briefing: Poor Iranians Sell Their Organs Amid Deepening Economic Crisis

One-third of Iran's population reportedly lives in extreme poverty. Some people are so poor that they have resorted to selling their organs on the black market to make ends meet. (file photo)

Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.

I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.

The Big Issue

An Iranian newspaper has reported that an increasing number of poverty-stricken Iranians are selling their organs to make ends meet.

The daily Jahan-e Sanat said in a May 4 report that kidneys, bone marrow, parts of livers, and “anything else that can be transplanted is being bought and sold on the black market” in Iran.

The newspaper said many of the organ sellers are men and women aged between 18 and 45. Some of them, the report said, have attempted to sell their organs in neighboring countries, including Turkey, for up to $15,000.

A 37-year-old mother-of-two told Jahan-e Sanat that she will sell one of her kidneys so her family can survive. Similarly, a 22-year-old man said his dire finances have forced him to consider selling part of his liver.

Meanwhile, Iran’s reformist Etemad daily reported on May 3 that a growing number of Iranians are unable to buy meat due to soaring prices. The newspaper said that some people have tried to exchange food items like yogurt and cheese for meat at stores.

The daily quoted a butcher in Tehran as saying that the “sale of chicken meat has decreased by 50 percent in the past few months” and the “situation regarding red meat is even worse.”

On May 6, the judiciary summoned the chief editors of Jahan-e Sanat and Etemad to “provide documentation regarding the publication of undocumented materials.” Since then, Jahan-e Sanat removed its report from its website. Etemad’s article was still accessible as of May 10.

Why It Matters: The reports have highlighted the deepening economic crisis in Iran, which has witnessed soaring inflation, rising unemployment, and growing poverty in recent years.

A report by the Labor Ministry released in January suggested that the number of people living under the poverty line has doubled over the past year. It said one-third of the population of around 88 million lives in extreme poverty.

The official inflation rate is about 50 percent, although the prices of some food items have risen by 70 percent. Meanwhile, the national currency, the rial, dropped to a record low against the U.S. dollar in February.​

What’s Next: The worsening economic situation has fueled street protests in recent years. More demonstrations by workers are likely in the months ahead.

Many Iranians have blamed the government of ultraconservative President Ebrahim Raisi, who came to power in 2021 promising to improve an economy devastated by crippling U.S. sanctions and years of mismanagement.

The authorities have responded to the criticism by cracking down on media outlets that have published reports critical of the government.

Lawmaker Gholamali Jafarzadeh warned in January that poverty and unemployment are likely to rise further, adding that many Iranians face “a darker life.”​

Stories You Might Have Missed

Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, scores of Iranian athletes who have shown anything but complete loyalty to the clerical establishment have been barred from competitions, arrested, or even executed. Amid mass antiestablishment protests that have broken out in recent years, sports figures who raised their voices have again been targeted by the authorities.

Iranian artist Parastou Forouhar visits her homeland every year to mark the day that her parents were murdered in 1998. She opens her family home in Tehran to dissidents and catches up on the latest developments. Now back in her studio in Germany, she revealed her latest works and told RFE/RL how her most recent trip to Iran revealed a society going through profound change that the regime was increasingly unable to control.​

What We're Watching

Iran on May 10 announced that three men were executed outside Tehran after being convicted of drug-related offences.

Two days earlier, the authorities announced the executions of two men on blasphemy charges. Yousef Mehrad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare were accused of using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities.”

Their executions followed the May 6 hanging of Swedish-Iranian dissident Hamid Chaab who was accused of leading a terrorist group and convicted of spreading “corruption on earth.”​

Why It Matters: The six hangings came amid a surge in executions in the Islamic Republic, which is among the top executioners in the world.

A spokesman for the UN's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said on May 9 that Iran had executed 209 people so far this year, describing its record as "abominable."

Human rights groups have said Iran’s escalating use of the death penalty is aimed at spreading fear in society amid growing opposition to the clerical establishment.

That's all from me for now. Don't forget to send me any questions, comments, or tips that you have.

Until next time,

Golnaz Esfandiari

If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.

Iranian Students, Teachers, Activists Team Up In Rallies Decrying State Of Education

Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. (file photo)

Students and teachers' rights activists across Iran joined forces to stage nationwide rallies on May 9 against what they call the deteriorating state of the educational system and the systematic suppression of students, teachers, and parents.

The call for action, dubbed a "revolution of women, life, and freedom," was joined by a number of organizations, including the Iranian Retirees Council, students from the Ferdowsi University of Mashhad, and the so-called "Revolutionary Students" of Tehran and Bushehr.

In a statement published last week on "Commemorating the Status of Teachers," the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council called on Iranian educators to hold the May 9 rally to coincide with the birthday of Jabbar Baghtcheban, the founder of the first Iranian kindergarten and deaf education in Iran in the 1920s.

The protesters issued a series of statements and social media slogans condemning a range of shortcomings caused by education officials and touched on the wave of suspected poisonings in girls' schools, the assassination of activist teacher Hossein Mahdipor, and the government's inability to pay teachers' salaries and arrears.

The Teachers' Union's Coordination Council has added its voice to the outcry, stating that the Islamic Republic's behavior has left "no hope for positive change."

Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the unrest, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh -- and sometimes deadly -- measures.

The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.

Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
UN Rights Chief Calls For Iran To End Death Penalty Amid Spate Of Executions

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk (file photo)

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk has slammed Iran for its "abominable record" on the death penalty and called on authorities to end capital punishment as the number of executions is "frightening."

Since January 1, Turk's Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said at least 209 people have been executed -- mostly for drug-related offences and a "disproportionately high number" representing minorities.

The exact number of executions is unknown, the office said, due to "a lack of government transparency," so the figure is "likely to be higher."

“On average so far this year, over 10 people are put to death each week in Iran, making it one the world’s highest executors,” Turk said.

“At this rate, Iran is worryingly on the same track as last year when around 580 people were reportedly executed...This is an abominable record, particularly when you consider the growing consensus for universal abolition of the death penalty,” he added.

In the past four days, Iran has admitted to executing two men -- Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare -- who had been sentenced to death for using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities" and Habib Chaab, a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody accused of terrorism.

According to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization, Tehran has executed one person every six hours in the past two weeks.

Turk's office said that at least 45 people, including 22 from the Baluch minority, were executed in the last 14 days alone, most of whom were accused of drug-related charges.

“Imposing the death penalty for drug offences is incompatible with international human rights norms and standards,” Turk said.

Iranian Court Reduces Sentence Of Activist Arash Sadeghi After Retrial

Iranian rights activist Arash Sadeghi (left) poses with his father on January 21.

After holding a retrial, the Islamic Revolutionary Court of Tehran has reduced the sentence for Iranian rights activist Arash Sadeghi, who has been diagnosed with cancer, to four years and three months in prison on charges for his activities related to nationwide protests.

Sadeghi's lawyer Ramin Safarnia said in a post on Twitter that following the retrial Sadeghi was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison for the charge of assembly and collusion against national security and an additional eight months for propaganda activities against the system.

Sadeghi, who has been imprisoned several times for his rights activism, has the right to request an appeal, Safarnia added.

Details of the court ruling were not immediately available.

The announcement comes after a retrial of the case -- which was ordered by the court after Safarnia lodged objections to the initial trial -- that saw the activist sentenced by the court on January 26 to five years on the first charge and eight months on the second charge.

Sadeghi, who was diagnosed with cancer during his previous incarceration, was released from prison a year and a half ago after enduring more than five years behind bars on two separate sentences totaling 19 years that were handed down in 2013 on charges of propaganda against the government, defamation of the supreme leader, and threatening national security.

A political activist while a student at Allameh Tabatabaei University in Tehran, he has gone on hunger strike several times, including in 2016 to protest the arrest of his wife, who was detained on a charge of writing fiction that had not yet been published.

Sadeghi was released in 2021 before being arrested again in October during protests over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was detained by morality police for allegedly improperly wearing her hijab.

Anger over Amini's death in September 2022 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets nationwide to demand more freedoms and women's rights.

The widespread unrest represents the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.

The news agency affiliated with the activist group HRANA said that more than 500 people had been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.

Many high-profile activists, rights advocates, and intellectuals have also been arrested in recent months because of the protests, including Fatemeh Sepehri and Majid Tavakoli.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Hangs Two Men For Blasphemy

Iranian police officers prepare a noose for a hanging. UN experts have called on majority Shi'ite Muslim Iran to stop the persecution and harassment of religious minorities. (file photo)

Iran has executed two men who had been sentenced to death for using social media to promote "atheism and insulting religious and Islamic sanctities."

The executions of Yousef Mehrdad and Sadrollah Fazeli Zare were announced on May 8 by the judiciary's news website, Mizan, which did not say when the two men were executed.

Zare's and Mehrdad's cases reportedly date to 2019, when charges were filed against them in the Arak Revolutionary court. Mehrdad, a father of three young children, was accused of online blasphemy, as well as having burned a Koran. Zare was reported to have confessed to insulting the prophet and Islam.

Their hangings add to a growing list that has seen Iran execute one person every six hours in the past two weeks, according to the Norway-based Iran Human Rights organization.

On May 6, a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody was executed on terrorism charges.

Habib Chaab, a founder and former leader of a separatist group called the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), had been accused of leading a terrorist group and sentenced to death for being "corrupt on Earth," a capital offense under Iran’s strict Islamic laws.

The ASMLA was blamed for a bomb attack on an annual military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in 2018 that killed at least two dozen people and injured scores more.

The raft of executions, coming amid continuing protests against Iran's clerical establishment, has led to an outcry from rights groups and calls by UN experts on Shi'ite-majority Iran to stop the persecution and harassment of religious minorities.

Iran Human Rights, which maintains a running log of executions in Iran, said 205 people have been executed in Iran so far this year, most of them on drug charges. Half of the more than 40 people killed in the past two weeks belonged to the Baluch ethnic minority, according to the rights group.

In March, Amnesty International accused Iran of executing members of ethnic minorities as a "tool of repression."

Maulvi Abdul Hamid, the influential Sunni Baluch leader of Iran, last week condemned the wave of executions said that the Islamic republic had made capital punishment an "art."

Protests Are A Deadly Game For Iranian Sports Figures

Iranian international soccer player Habib Khabiri, who was executed by his country's clerical regime in 1984.

Iran's clerical leadership has often lauded the impact of sports in rallying the nation, but commendations can quickly turn to condemnation for athletes who dare to step out of line.

Since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, scores of athletes who have shown anything but complete loyalty to the clerical establishment have been barred from competitions, arrested, or even executed. Amid mass anti-government protests that have broken out in recent years, sports figures who raised their voices have again been targeted by the authorities.

Revolutionary Change

While meeting a group of Iranian athletes in 1979, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini expressed his faith in their ability to use international competition to spread the ideals of the revolution across the globe.

Iranian soccer players meet with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Jamaran shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
Iranian soccer players meet with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in Jamaran shortly after the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

"I am not an athlete, but I love athletes. I love the doers of good, although I am not one of them," he said. "I beseech God, the most blessed and exalted, to grant greater success to you young people, who are the assets of this country and the source of hope for the nation and Islam, in doing sports in all human dimensions."

But not all of Iran's athletes fit the mold. Among the prominent stars missing from the photo op was soccer star Habib Khabiri, a key factor in Iran's march to its first-ever appearance at the World Cup in 1978. While Khabiri would go on to captain the national squad in 1980, he would eventually pay the ultimate price for his alleged disloyalty to the revolution.

A team photo taken prior to a game in 1982 in which Habib Khabiri (front row, far left) is the only player not holding up a portrait of Ayatollah Khomeini.
A team photo taken prior to a game in 1982 in which Habib Khabiri (front row, far left) is the only player not holding up a portrait of Ayatollah Khomeini.

While Khabiri initially joined the street protests that ushered in the revolution, he later allegedly joined the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), which itself had participated in the Islamic Revolution that toppled the shah but was soon branded a threat by the new clerical establishment.

A team photo taken prior to a game in 1982 in which Khabiri is the only player not holding up a portrait of Khomeini has long been taken as black and white proof of his differences with the authorities.

Fellow teammate Ebrahim Kian Tahmasebi, also seen in the photo, explained the backstory.

"Habib turned Khomeini's picture upside down in the dressing room," Tahmasebi told RFE/RL's Radio Farda from Sweden. And when other players turned on him, Khabiri didn't budge. "Habib was calm, as always, and said: ‘The revolution will not be overturned by overturning the photo.'"

Habib Khabiri
Habib Khabiri

In 1983, as the authorities cracked down on suspected sympathizers and members of the MKO -- which by then openly called for Khomeini's overthrow and had aligned with Baghdad in the Iran-Iraq War -- Khabiri was arrested.

After being subjected to torture in prison, according to fellow prisoners and teammates, Khabiri was executed at the age of 29 alongside 40 other alleged dissidents in July 1984.

Deadly Trend

Recent cases involving prominent sports figures caught up in the crackdown on ongoing antiestablishment protests bear some resemblance to Khabiri's. Two athletes have been executed despite international outcry, while others have been killed during protests, arrested, or pressured to get in line with the authorities' demands. Many have been subjected to sham trials with little or no chance to defend themselves, according to rights groups. And athletes' immediate families have often faced pressure as well.

Navid Afkari

Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari
Iranian wrestler Navid Afkari

Navid Afkari, once one of Iran's highest-ranked Greco-Roman wrestlers, was executed at the age of 27 in September 2020 after being convicted of murdering a security guard during antiestablishment protests in the southern city of Shiraz in 2018.

There were worldwide calls for Afkari to be pardoned, and his execution was condemned by rights groups who criticized the trial as a "travesty of justice" that denied him legal representation and refused to take into account his testimony that he had been forced to confess under torture.

The former wrestling champion's last recorded words were: "If I am executed, I want you to know that an innocent person, even though he tried and fought with all his strength to be heard, was executed."

An impromptu shrine to Navid Afkari who was executed by the authorities in 2020.
An impromptu shrine to Navid Afkari who was executed by the authorities in 2020.

An attorney who advocated for Afkari argued that there was no proof of guilt, and decried that the wrestler's family was not allowed to meet him prior to his execution, a violation of Iranian law. His brothers, Vahid and Habib, were sentenced to 54 and 27 years, respectively, in prison in the same case.

Many Iranians condemned his execution on social media, and as other Iranian athletes have been targeted by the authorities, the "United4Navid" hashtag is quickly revived as a reminder of his legacy.

In September 2021, Shahin Naseri, a prisoner who claimed he witnessed Afkari being tortured before his execution, was himself executed.

Mohammad Mehdi Karami

Mohammad-Mehdi Karami speaks in a courtroom in December 2022, a month before before being executed by hanging for allegedly being involved in the death of a security officer during nationwide protests.
Mohammad-Mehdi Karami speaks in a courtroom in December 2022, a month before before being executed by hanging for allegedly being involved in the death of a security officer during nationwide protests.

The mass protests that broke out in September over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini soon after she was arrested by the morality police for allegedly violating the head-scarf law have also resulted in the arrests and deaths of sports figures who supported her cause.

In January, three-time youth karate champion and national team member Mohammad Mehdi Karami was executed after being found guilty of involvement in the death of a member of the Basij paramilitary forces during a demonstration in the city of Karaj, west of Tehran.

Karami's execution took place just 65 days after his arrest and following a trial in which he was given just 15 minutes to defend himself in court. The 22-year-old was denied the right to choose his own legal representation, and had begun a dry hunger strike in protest. Activists alleged that Karami was beaten unconscious by prison guards and threatened with rape while incarcerated, and rights groups said that the court relied on forced confessions.

Of the 16 people detained in relation to the killing of the Basij officer, Karami and one other were executed, while the others, including minors, received lengthy prison sentences.

Keeping Score

One of the biggest stars to ever suit up for Iran's national soccer team, Ali Daei, ran into trouble after he voiced support for the protests. In December, the 53-year-old former player and coach was denied the right to leave the country to attend Iran's World Cup appearance in Qatar, and has also had his business shuttered by the authorities owing to his support for the protests.

Iranian soccer player Ali Daei, who won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and retired in 2007 as the world's all-time top international goal scorer, hitting the net 109 times for his country in 149 appearances. (file photo)
Iranian soccer player Ali Daei, who won the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and retired in 2007 as the world's all-time top international goal scorer, hitting the net 109 times for his country in 149 appearances. (file photo)

Voria Ghafouri, who was left off the World Cup squad, was arrested in November for "insulting the national soccer team and propagandizing against the government" just days after expressing sympathy for Amini's family and calling for an end to the state crackdown on protesters.

And members of the national team reportedly got a talking to from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps after they appeared to support the protests by abstaining from singing Iran's national anthem ahead of their game with England.

In January, wrestler Mohammad Namjoo-Motlagh told Radio Farda he was seeking asylum in Germany after facing "constant threats and psychological pressure" from the Iranian Wrestling Federation and other state bodies over his support for the ongoing protests.

"It was clear where this was going," said Namjoo-Motlagh, who is believed to have posted social-media posts that were critical of the authorities and supportive of the protests. "I would either lose my life or they would blind me, or in the best-case scenario, I would be sent to prison."

Iranian soccer player Amir Nasr Azadani
Iranian soccer player Amir Nasr Azadani

The same month came news that a death sentence handed down to Amir Nasr-Azadani, a soccer player who played for a number of clubs in Iran's top domestic league and had campaigned for women's rights, had been overturned. But Nasr-Azadani, who the previous month was found guilty of complicity in the killings of three Basij officers during protests, still faces 16 years in prison.

The trend of punishing sports figures who protest has extended to the chessboard and reached great heights.

In October, sport-climbing champion Elnaz Rekabi competed in South Korea without her hair covered, a violation of Iran's strict rules during international competition. The act was widely seen as one of support for the protests.

Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi landed in hot water for competing without her hijab, or head scarf.
Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi landed in hot water for competing without her hijab, or head scarf.

When Rekabi returned to Iran, she offered an apology that some fellow athletes said was forced. In April, it was reported that she was not allowed to leave the country to continue her training in Spain.

Sara Khadem, a top female Iranian chess player, competed without a head scarf at an international tournament in Kazakhstan in December. Khadem refused to return to Iran for fear of retribution and moved to Spain with her husband. She recently said while competing in a tournament there that she has no regrets for her actions.

Iranian chess player Sara Khadem competes without wearing a hijab at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in December.
Iranian chess player Sara Khadem competes without wearing a hijab at the FIDE World Rapid and Blitz Chess Championships in Almaty, Kazakhstan, in December.

Soccer player Reza Shekari, meanwhile, has been banned from playing in Iran’s domestic league and summoned to face a disciplinary committee after he refused to celebrate after scoring a goal.

Gone But Not Forgotten

To this day, Tehran has given no explanation for the reasons for Khabib's arrest, the charges against him, or details regarding his trial. His reported denunciation of the MKO appears not to have been taken into consideration, and his family members were not allowed to attend his funeral.

But his legacy is undeniable, both on and off the pitch.

Journalist Faridun Shibani, who traveled with the national team when Khabib played, said that there were some things about the man and player that he could not write at the time.

"I fell in love with the morals of this young man," Shibani told Radio Farda. "Habib is one of the leaders in recognizing and opposing the Islamic republic. He opened the eyes of others to the new system."

Buried in secret in an unmarked grave, the authorities eventually relented to the public, allowing a simple gravestone bearing the soccer legend's name to mark his plot at Tehran's Behesht-e Zahra cemetery.

Habib Khabiri's grave in Tehran
Habib Khabiri's grave in Tehran
Written by Michael Scollon based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
Satellite Images Show Tankers Iran Seized Off Bandar Abbas

A satellite image from Planet Labs PBC shows the detained oil tankers the Niovi (left) and Advantage Sweet off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran, on May 6.

Satellite images analyzed on May 7 by the Associated Press show two oil tankers recently seized by Iran off the coast of one of its key port cities on the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The photos from Planet Labs PBC showed the Advantage Sweet and the Niovi anchored just south of Bandar Abbas, near a naval base in the port city in Iran's Hormozgan Province. Their capture represents just the latest ship seizure conducted by Iran amid tensions with the West over its rapidly advancing nuclear program, though it appears the two ships may have been taken for different reasons. To see the original story by AP, click here.

Read more
Swedish-Iranian Dissident Executed By Iran For Being 'Corrupt On Earth'

Habib Chaab, aka Habib Asyud, went missing during a visit to Turkey in October 2020 before resurfacing in Iranian custody a month later.

Iran has executed a Swedish-Iranian dissident who went missing from a Turkish airport two years ago before turning up in Iranian custody accused of terrorism, state media reported on May 6.

Habib Chaab, a founder and former leader of a separatist group called the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz (ASMLA), had been sentenced to death for being "corrupt on earth,” a capital offense under Iran’s strict Islamic laws.

Iranian officials accused Chaab of leading a "terrorist group" called Harakat al-Nidal and organizing and carrying out bombings and terrorist operations in the southwestern Khuzestan Province.

The group was blamed for a bomb attack on an annual military parade in the southwestern city of Ahvaz in 2018 that killed at least two dozen people and injured scores more.

The execution was carried out in Tehran, state media reported, after the Iranian Supreme Court upheld the death sentence on March 21.

At the time of the court ruling Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom blasted the death sentence, saying it was "an inhumane and irreversible punishment and that Sweden, together with the rest of the EU, condemns its use in all circumstances.”

Chaab, also known as Habib Asyud, went missing during a visit to Turkey in October 2020.

A month after his disappearance, he was shown in a video on Iranian state television in which he claimed responsibility for launching an attack and working with Saudi intelligence services.

Former prisoners and rights groups say Iran systematically uses torture and forced, televised confessions against alleged criminals and political detainees.

Iran's foreign minister at the time of the Ahvaz attack, Mohammad Javad Zarif, later blamed that bombing on foreign enemies and their "U.S. masters."

Chaab's former wife, Hoda Havashemi, told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda in January 2022 that she didn't believe he was involved in the Ahvaz bombing and feared he wouldn't get a fair trial.

She said Swedish authorities were not being granted access to Chaab. Iran does not recognize dual citizenship.

ASMLA is primarily based in the Netherlands and Denmark. Its leadership has been accused by Danish authorities of financing and promoting terrorism in Iran with Saudi Arabia's backing.

In late October 2018, the Danish intelligence service accused the Iranian intelligence service of plotting to assassinate at least one of the three leaders of the group's Danish branch, which Tehran denied.

In November 2017, a leader of the ASMLA was shot dead in The Hague in an attack that the Dutch government said was linked to Iran.

With reporting by AP and Reuters
Iranian Activist Gholian Handed Two-Year Sentence For Comments About Khamenei

Sepideh Gholian was released from prison on March 15. As she left the notorious Evin prison in Tehran, she shouted, "Khamenei, the tyrant, we will bury you in the ground," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (file photo)

Iranian labor activist Sepideh Gholian has been handed a two-year prison sentence for chanting a slogan against Iran’s supreme leader shortly after her recent release from detention.

Gholian was released from prison on March 15. As she left the notorious Evin prison in Tehran, she shouted, "Khamenei, the tyrant, we will bury you in the ground," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. A video of her comments was circulated on social media, and four hours after her release she was rearrested.

Mehdi Gholian, Sepideh's brother, said on his Instagram page that Sepideh was handed the two-year sentence and now faces another stint in prison before her life could return to normal after her previous incarceration.

"We received the news yesterday [May 4] that Sepideh has been sentenced to another two years in prison, which effectively means starting over what we thought had just ended," he said.

Iran's judiciary has not commented publicly on the sentence.

Gholian was originally arrested along with more than a dozen activists, protest organizers, and workers during the Haft Tappeh Sugar Factory strike in November 2018. While most were released on bond the next day, Gholian was imprisoned for a month.

Her release from prison in Ahvaz in December 2018 was short-lived as she was again arrested in January 2019 after Iranian state television aired footage in which it purported to show Gholian confessing to taking part in alleged Western-backed efforts to overthrow the government. She promptly countered those accusations on social media by saying she had been beaten and forced to make a false confession.

Her release in March 2023 was part of an amnesty granted by Khamenei to hundreds of prisoners.

Gholian declared during her incarceration that she does not recognize the legitimacy of the Islamic republic's "sham trials" and will not participate in any court proceedings as long as the government continues its oppressive policies against activists and dissenters.

Unrest has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of insurance support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.

Adding to the dissent, the September death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into demonstrations, which officials across the country have since tried to quell with harsh measures.

The activist HRANA news agency said that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.

Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Activist Dies After An Attack That Teachers' Union Calls An 'Assassination'

Hossein Mahdipor, who was the administrator of a Telegram channel called Teachers' Demands, was attacked by unknown assailants on May 2, coinciding with Teacher's Day in Iran.

An Iranian teacher and labor activist has died from injuries he suffered in an attack by unknown assailants in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan.

The Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council said on May 5 that Hossein Mahdipor, a sociology teacher and labor activist in the region, died from injuries he suffered in what it called "an assassination attempt" that occurred three days earlier.

Mahdipor, who was the administrator of a Telegram channel called Teachers' Demands, was attacked by unknown assailants on May 2, coinciding with Teacher's Day in Iran.

In condemning the attack, the council also warned of a rise in violence faced by people in Sistan-Baluchistan Province, which has been the epicenter of protests in Iran for months.

Almost 100 people were killed and hundreds injured by security forces in the province's main city, Zahedan, on September 30 amid unrest triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.

Mahdipor was a well-known labor activist who advocated for the rights of teachers and workers in Iran and had been detained by security forces previously for his activities.

Judicial and disciplinary authorities in Sistan-Baluchistan have yet to provide any explanation or updates on the attack on Mahdipor.

Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran since last summer in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support. Labor law in Iran does not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.

Adding to the dissent, Amini's death in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly breathed new life into the demonstrations, which officials across the country have tried to quell with harsh measures.

The activist HRANA news agency says that more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.

Thousands have been arrested in the clampdown, with the judiciary handing down harsh sentences -- including the death penalty -- to protesters.

Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
