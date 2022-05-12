France Demands Iran Release Two French Citizens Detained In Tehran

France's Foreign Ministry has condemned the "baseless arrests" of two French citizens and called for their immediate release after being detained in Iran.

The ministry said in a statement on May 12 that French authorities are "fully mobilized" to address the situation after Iran's Intelligence Ministry announced a day earlier that two "Europeans" had been arrested on accusations of seeking to "destabilize the country."



Details of the charges have not been revealed.



"As soon as this information became known, our ambassador in Tehran took steps with the Iranian authorities to obtain consular access to our two compatriots and the charge d'affaires of the Iranian Embassy in Paris was summoned to the Ministry for Europe. and Foreign Affairs by the Director General of Political and Security Affairs," the statement said.



"The French government condemns this baseless arrest. It demands the immediate release of these two French nationals and will remain fully mobilized for this purpose," it added.



The arrests came as a European Union envoy visited Tehran for talks on stalled negotiations to renew a nuclear pact with world powers.

With reporting by AFP