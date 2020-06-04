U.S. Navy Veteran Detained In Iran Freed, On His Way Home

The mother of U.S. Navy veteran Michael White, who was arrested in Iran in 2018, says he has been released and is “on his way home.”



“I am blessed to announce that the nightmare is over, and my son is safely in American custody and on his way home,” White’s mother, Joanne White, said in a statement on June 4.



The U.S. special envoy for Iran, Brian Hook, flew to Zurich on a Swiss government aircraft with a doctor to meet White, the AP news agency quoted U.S. officials as saying.



Hook will accompany White to the United States aboard a U.S. plane, they said.



Iranian authorities detained White in July 2018 while he was visiting a woman he had met online and fallen in love with.



He was sentenced to 13 years in prison for allegedly insulting Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and posting private information online.



The U.S. Navy veteran was temporarily released from prison in March on medical grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.



His release was not related to the deportation to Iran this week of Iranian scientist Sirios Asgari, U.S. officials said.



Several other U.S. citizens are currently imprisoned in Iran or out on bail.



Relations between Washington and Tehran have become increasingly hostile since 2018, when President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.​