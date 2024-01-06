Iran
French Minister Urges Iran To Stop 'Destabilizing Acts'
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna told her Iranian counterpart on January 6 that Iran and its affiliates must stop "destabilizing acts" that could spark a broader conflict in the Middle East. During a telephone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Colonna "gave him a very clear message: the risk of regional conflagration has never been so great; Iran and its affiliates must immediately stop their destabilizing acts." Colonna said on X, formerly Twitter, that in the call she also told Abdollahian that no one would gain from an escalation.
More News
Iran Says Death Toll From Twin Bombings Rises To 91
A bombing attack in Iran claimed by the Islamic State extremist group has killed 91 people, state media said on January 6, raising an earlier toll after two victims died of their wounds. The two blasts in Kerman on January 3 hit crowds at a memorial ceremony near the tomb of Qasem Soleimani, a revolutionary guards general killed in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq in January 2020. "The death toll... reached 91 after two people, including a child, hospitalized in intensive care, succumbed to their injuries," official news agency IRNA quoted a health official as saying.
Iranian Commander Challenges 'Enemy' Naval Presence In Region
The commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps vowed on January 6 to reach "the enemy" far and near as tensions soar on key shipping routes where Tehran’s allies have been attacking vessels. "Today, we are facing an all-out battle with the enemy," said Hossein Salami at a ceremony in the Gulf port city of Bandar Abbas, where the revolutionary guards unveiled a new ship and 100 missile launchers. Salami didn't name the enemy, but 22 nations have agreed to participate in a U.S.-led coalition to safeguard commercial traffic in the Red Sea from attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi movement.
Iran Moves To Seal Borders With Afghanistan And Pakistan After Deadly Blasts
Iran said it is shutting its vast borders with neighboring Afghanistan and Pakistan to increase security after the twin bombing that killed at least 89 people in the southeastern city of Kerman on January 3.
The Iran Students News Agency (ISNA) quoted Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi as saying his government was prioritizing border crossings along borders with Afghanistan and Pakistan, both of which range for almost 1,000 kilometers.
The bombings in Kerman targeted people attending ceremonies to mark the fourth anniversary of the assassination of the late military commander General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a U.S. drone.
The Islamic State (IS) extremist group has claimed responsibility for the blasts saying that two of its members detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered for Soleimani's memorial. IS has in the past claimed responsibility for some terrorist attacks in Iran.
On January 5, Vahidi told state TV that the country's intelligence agencies "have found very good clues regarding elements involved in the terrorist explosions in Kerman."
He said that a number "of those who had a role in this incident have been arrested," but did not elaborate.
Afghanistan's Taliban-led government and Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs have yet to react to the announcement of the border closures. Both condemned the attack on January 3.
In the past, Tehran has accused both countries of allowing illegal immigrants, and sometimes terrorists, to slip across the border and harming Iran's national security.
"Iran is indirectly accusing Afghanistan by insinuating that terrorists come from that country," Aziz Ma'araj, a former Afghan diplomat who had served in Tehran, told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Ahmad Khan Andar, an Afghan security expert, warned against blocking landlocked Afghanistan's borders.
"The two countries should jointly fight terrorists along their shared border," he told Radio Azadi.
In Afghanistan, the Taliban has been fighting against the Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), a local branch of IS, since it first emerged in 2015.
Since seizing power in August 2021, the Taliban has tried to launch an intense crackdown on the IS-K, but many analysts say the mountainous border regions remain porous and it is far from eliminating the hard-line Salafist group that considers Shi'ites apostates.
Iran and Afghanistan's northern central Asia neighbors and Russia consider the IS and IS-K to be a significant threat to security.
Iran Says Several Suspects Detained Over Suicide Bombings As Country Mourns Victims
Several suspects have been detained in Iran in connection with the Islamic State-claimed deadly suicide bombings this week that killed at least 91 people during commemorations for a former Iranian commander as President Ebrahim Raisi joined mourners on January 5 for the funerals of some of the victims.
State TV showed footage of crowds chanting “revenge, revenge” at the funerals in the southeastern city of Kerman, the scene of the twin explosions that also injured scores on January 3.
The attack -- the bloodiest in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution -- targeted a memorial service for military commander General Qasem Soleimani, who was assassinated in Iraq in 2020 by a U.S. drone.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV on January 5 that the country’s intelligence agencies “have found very good clues regarding elements involved in the terrorist explosions in Kerman.”
The minister said that a number “of those who had a role in this incident have been arrested,” but did not elaborate.
State news agencies quoted Deputy Interior Minister Majid Mirahmadi as saying that "various individuals have been arrested in five cities in five provinces” in connection with the attacks. Mirahmadi said the details will be announced in “the next few hours.”
The Islamic State (IS) extremist group claimed on January 4 that two of its members had detonated explosive belts in the crowd that had gathered for Soleimani's memorial. IS has in the past claimed responsibility for some terrorist attacks in Iran.
But Iranian leaders and state media have sought to link the latest bombings to the wider Middle East tensions arising from the ongoing conflict in Gaza and indirectly blame the United States for the attacks.
“The enemy always sees the power of the Islamic republic. The whole world is recognizing this power and this ability,” Raisi said, without naming any country.
"Be sure, the initiative is in the hands of our powerful forces. The place and time will be determined by our forces.”
The gathered crowd in the funerals shouted in response: "Death to America!" and “Death to Israel!”
Washington has rejected any suggestion that it or its ally Israel were behind the bombings. Israel, Iran's arch foe, has not commented on the allegations.
Iranian state television aired comments from 2016 from then-U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump, who wrongly accused then-President Barack Obama of being the “founder” of IS.
The attacks killed at least 91 people authorities said on January 6 in an update of the death toll. Around 280 were injured by the blasts. The bombings have sparked condemnation from around the world.
Soleimani had been part of the Iranian response to IS in Syria, while focusing on keeping embattled Syrian President Bashar al-Assad -- an ally of Tehran -- in power.
Soleimani also had extensive ties to proxy groups around the wider Middle East, including Hamas, which is designated a terrorist organization by the United States and European Union. He was seen by Washington as the mastermind behind deadly roadside bombings targeting American soldiers in Iraq.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP
- By dpa
Iranian Shop Owner Sentenced To Two Years For Photo Without Head Scarf
A shop owner in Iran has been sentenced to two years in prison after publishing photos without a hijab, or head scarf, the U.S.-based human rights network HRANA said on January 5. According to the activists, Zeinab Khenyabpour had already been sentenced to three months in prison in early December in another case for "propaganda against the state." The woman from southwestern Iran had attracted attention as part of the nationwide protests when the authorities had her shop shut down.
U.S. Puts Baku On Religious Freedom Watch List As Commission Takes Dim View Of Belarus Law
The United States has put Azerbaijan and three other countries on a watch list for engaging in or tolerating “severe violations of religious freedom” after Baku took over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement on January 4 that Azerbaijan joins the list along with the Central African Republic, Comoros, and Vietnam.
The designation comes after the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) pointed to concerns about the preservation of Christian religious sites in Nagorno-Karabakh. The takeover by Azerbaijan in September prompted virtually the entire population of 100,000 ethnic Armenians to flee to Armenia.
The commission also voiced alarm over regulations on religious practice in the Muslim-majority country under President Ilham Aliyev, including a requirement that all religious groups be registered and their literature approved by an official body.
Blinken said in addition to the State Department's “special watch list,” there are 12 “countries of particular concern” -- Burma, China, Cuba, Eritrea, Iran, Nicaragua, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan. There was no change in this list from the year before.
In a separate statement on January 4, the USCIRF, which makes recommendations but does not set U.S. policy, complained about a setback to religious freedom in Belarus.
It said a law signed on January 3 by authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka tightening the activities of religious organizations retains the most regressive provisions of the country’s 2002 religion law and imposes more undue restrictions on religious communities.
The legislation requires compliance within a year and sets guidelines for religious organizations' activities to help those with addictions and provide social services for the elderly and disabled.
“Instead of repealing its highly restrictive religion law enacted over two decades ago, which did not meet international human rights standards, Belarusian officials have doubled down and implemented a more repressive religion law that grants the government unbridled control over religious communities and their affairs,” said USCIRF Chairman Abraham Cooper.
The final text has not been published, but the draft version bars people deemed to have participated in extremist activities from leading religious groups.
Cooper said the restrictions mean religious communities “will face the daunting choice of practicing their religion or belief ‘illegally’ or submitting to a brutal regime that uses indiscriminate force and intimidation against its own people.”
Blinken said advancing the freedom of religion “has been a core objective of U.S. foreign policy ever since Congress passed and enacted the International Religious Freedom Act in 1998.”
He said governments must end abuses such as attacks on members of religious minority communities and their places of worship. He also called for an end to lengthy imprisonment for peaceful expression and calls to violence against religious communities.
With reporting by AFP
As Tehran Vows Revenge For Deadly Bombings, Iranians Complain About Distractions To Their Security
While Iranian officials promised a "harsh response" to the twin bombing that killed at least 84 people on January 3, ordinary Iranians appeared more concerned about their security and the loss of innocent lives than retribution.
The feelings expressed by Iranians in comments to RFE/RL's Radio Farda and on social media were a mix of sadness, anger, and bewilderment. Many questioned how such an attack could be allowed to happen, or how Tehran could justify its military adventures abroad and intrusion into their everyday lives when dangerous threats exist at home.
Officially, the focus on the day after the deadly attacks was to honor the dead with a day of mourning. But revenge against those who targeted commemorations in the southeastern city of Kerman four years after the assassination of Iranian Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani was clearly on the minds of authorities.
"A very strong retaliation will be handed to them on the hands of the soldiers of Soleimani," First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber told reporters on January 4 at a hospital where some of the more than 280 people injured in the attack were being treated.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), of which the Quds Force serves as an elite fighting force abroad, vowed in a statement that the attack would "strengthen the resolve to decisively and justly punish the perpetrators.”
Describing the attack as a cowardly act, the IRGC said the perpetrators' intention was "creating insecurity and seeking revenge against the nation's deep love and devotion to the Islamic republic."
Iranian officials and tightly controlled state media first pinned responsibility for what they called a "terrorist attack" on Israel and the United States, which denied any involvement. Later on January 4, the Islamic State extremist group said two of its suicide bombers were responsible for the attack in Kerman.
But there has been little questioning among the authorities or state media of the security forces' inability to prevent the attack on a gathering of thousands of people.
Only a member of parliament's Energy Security Commission, Fereydoun Abbasi, suggested in an interview with the IRGC-affiliated Tabnak news site that "negligence on the part of guards or security forces" may have played a part.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi, after claiming that the attack was part of a broader conspiracy by Iran's enemies to attack large ceremonies, gave televised assurances on January 4 that "security, intelligence, and law enforcement agencies are fully aware and in control."
Comments sent by Iranians to Radio Farda questioned that narrative, referencing Iran's military involvement in the Middle East and the ongoing crackdown on opposition activists and women who violate Iran's strict hijab law.
"Why do you ensure the security of Karbala [in Iraq] but not a street in Iran!?" asked one listener who gave their name as Parham.
"Have you noticed that instead [of freedom], we have security?" asked a listener named Atefeh. "Or are more [military] operations being carried out?"
Similar sentiments were expressed by Iranians on social media.
"When all your focus is on the hijab, fines, and confiscating cars, you become negligent of the people's security!" wrote one user of X, formerly Twitter. Confiscating cars is one of many penalties for drivers and passengers caught not wearing a hijab.
"I am saddened for Kerman and worried for Iran, worried about the security that has faded," wrote another X user from Iran.
Others singled out recent cases of pressure against Iranian civilians and activists, such as that of pediatrician Mohammad Shojaa, who was arrested in North Khorasan Province on January 3 for an Instagram post that allegedly insulted those killed in the Kerman bombing.
"Well done, Mr. Prosecutor," one X user wrote sarcastically.
Written by Michael Scollon based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda
- By AP
U.S.: Russia Has Used North Korean Ballistic Missiles In Ukraine, Is Seeking Iranian Missiles
The White House on January 4 said U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russia has acquired ballistic missiles from North Korea and is seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran for use in its war in Ukraine. White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said recently declassified intelligence found that North Korea has provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles. Russian forces fired at least one of those ballistic missiles into Ukraine on December 30, Kirby said, adding that a Russia-Iran deal on ballistic missiles had not been completed but is “actively advancing.”
Islamic State Claims Deadly Blasts In Iran As Tehran Says Suspects Arrested
The Islamic State (IS) extremist group has claimed responsibility for a pair of explosions in Iran that killed at least 89 people during commemorations for a former Iranian commander slain four years ago in a U.S. air strike, as the interior minister said on January 5 a number of suspects had been arrested over the attacks.
In a statement on Telegram, Islamic State said two of its members "activated their explosives vests" at a gathering in the southeastern city of Kerman marking the anniversary of the death of Qasem Soleimani, a former commander of the elite Quds Force.
The incident has intensified fears of widening conflict in the region as Israel continues its war against the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip and Yemeni-based Huthi rebels also allied with Iran continue their attacks on Red Sea commercial shipping.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told state TV that a number of suspects had been arrested.
"Our country's capable intelligence agencies have found very good clues regarding elements involved in the terrorist explosions in Kerman and a section of those who had a role in this incident have been arrested," he said.
Iranian officials tried on January 5 to link Israel and the United States to the attack, seeking to intertwine the assault with wider Middle East tensions from the Israel-Hamas war.
While speaking to a mass funeral for the victims, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Hossein Salami, the top commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, sought to make the link without offering evidence for their claims. The gathered crowd shouted: “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!”
The United States rejected suggestions that either Israel or Washington was behind the blasts.
Raisi has vowed that the perpetrators "of this cowardly act will soon be identified and punished for their heinous act by the capable security and law enforcement forces."
During a visit to a hospital treating some of the injured, First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber said "a very strong retaliation will be handed to [the perpetrators] on the hands of the soldiers of Soleimani."
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the blasts, while the UN Security Council said they were "reprehensible." A statement from the Security Council "condemned in the strongest terms the cowardly terrorist attack in the city of Kerman."
Commemorations of Soleimani's death have previously drawn large crowds.
During his funeral in 2020, a stampede broke out and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a procession of thousands of Iranians.
Considered at the time to be one of the most powerful men in Iran and the architect of Tehran's foreign policy in the region, Soleimani was killed in what the United States called a "defensive" drone strike while he was traveling in a two-car convoy near Baghdad's international airport early on January 3, 2020.
The Quds Force is the elite foreign arm of the IRGC and has been declared a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.
With reporting by dpa, AFP, and Reuters
Deadly Blasts In Iran Strike Memorial For Slain General Soleimani
More than 100 people were reported dead and scores were wounded when two explosions went off in Kerman, Iran, during commemorations of the death of Qasem Soleimani. A commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds force, Soleimani was killed in a U.S. air strike near Baghdad in January 2020. The double blast on January 3, with the explosions timed about 15 minutes apart, struck crowds who had gathered near Soleimani's grave site.
Iran Vows Response After Explosions Kill Nearly 100 During Ceremony For Slain General
At least 95 people died and more than 200 others were injured in two explosions set off during commemorations of the fourth anniversary of the death of Qasem Soleimani, a former commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force killed in January 2020 in an air strike by U.S. forces near Baghdad.
The death toll from the blasts was revised downward after officials realized that some names had been repeated on a list of victims, Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi told state TV. Many of the wounded are in critical condition, however, so the death toll could rise.
The Mizan news agency, which is close to Iran's judicial system, reported on January 3 that the blasts occurred in the city of Kerman, near Soleimani's grave site. Soleimani was from the city.
The Fars news agency first reported that a "terrible explosion" was heard in one of the roads leading to Kerman's Martyrs' Gulzar, while the Mehr news agency reported that a "second explosion" also was heard.
Video from the area showed the blasts occurred about 15 minutes apart.
The Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the IRGC, said the first explosion was 700 meters from a shrine for Soleimani. The second explosion was 1 kilometer away from the shrine and was outside the pilgrims' path and inspection gates, it added.
One local official called the blasts, which come at a time of heightened tensions in the Middle East over the ongoing war between Israel and Iran-supported Hamas, a "terroristic" attack, but gave no evidence to back up the claim. Hamas is designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said most of the victims died in the second explosion and that authorities would react "quickly and forcefully" to the bombings.
"Our police forces are vigilant and will bring those who committed this crime to justice," he said on state television.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi condemned the blasts.
"Undoubtedly, the perpetrators...of this cowardly act will soon be identified and punished for their heinous act by the capable security and law enforcement forces," said Raisi in a statement.
"The enemies of the nation should know that such actions can never disrupt the solid determination of the Iranian nation."
The United States rejected suggestions that either Israel or Washington was behind the blasts.
"The United States was not involved in any way, and any suggestion to the contrary is ridiculous," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said. "We have no reason to believe that Israel was involved in this explosion," he added.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the twin blasts, while the U.S. deputy special envoy for Iran told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that the United States is closely following developments.
"And while information is still coming in, as we would anywhere, we mourn any loss of civilian life. We’ll continue to closely monitor the situation," the envoy, Abram Paley, said.
Commemorations of Soleimani's death have previously drawn large crowds.
During his funeral in 2020, a stampede broke out and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured in a procession of thousands of Iranians.
Considered at the time one of the most powerful men in Iran and the architect of Tehran's foreign policy in the region, Soleimani was killed in a drone strike while traveling in a two-car convoy near Baghdad's international airport early on January 3, 2020.
The U.S. military said it carried out the "defensive" strike to prevent Soleimani from orchestrating further attacks against U.S. interests in the region.
The assassination of Soleimani was a significant blow to the clerical regime, which was already reeling from biting U.S. sanctions, a free-falling economy, and anti-government protests.
The Quds Force is the elite foreign arm of Iran's IRGC and has been declared a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Iran Reportedly Executes Kurdish Prisoner Of Conscience
Dawood Abdullahi, a Kurdish prisoner of conscience, has been executed in Iran's Qazalhasar prison, local media reports said, after spending more than 14 years in prison.
The Ha-Ngao and Kurdpa news outlets reported on January 2 that Abdullahi was executed at the prison in Karaj and that his body has been handed over to family members.
News of the execution came just days after Abdullahi's family said they met with him before he was transferred to solitary confinement, often a step indicating a prisoner's death sentence is about to be carried out, according to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network.
Abdullahi and six other Kurds were arrested in November 2009 for allegedly murdering their teacher, Abdul Rahim Tina. Human rights organizations have repeatedly said the accused were "severely tortured" into giving forced confessions.
They were convicted of taking "action" against national security interests, propaganda against the regime, and "corruption on Earth."
The Supreme Court overturned their death sentences in 2015, but after a retrial in 2017, they were again put on death row. The Supreme Court confirmed the sentences in 2018.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged hijab violation.
Iran Human Rights said that, as of December 2023, more than 700 people have been executed in Iran, with a marked increase in recent months.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executed more people than any other country in the world other than China in 2023.
Official Iranian state news outlets have reported that nine people convicted of drug trafficking have been executed in recent days.
Amnesty has accused Iranian authorities of turning prisons into "killing fields" on the back of a sharp increase in drug-trafficking convictions.
"The shameless rate at which the authorities are carrying out drug-related executions, in violation of international law, exposes their lack of humanity and flagrant disregard for the right to life," Diana Eltahawy, Amnesty International’s deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a report in June.
Iran Deploys Destroyer To Tense Red Sea
The Iranian destroyer Alborz – a 51-year-old warship – has entered the tense Red Sea through the strategic Bab al-Mandeb Strait, Iranian state media reported on January 1. The Tasnim news agency, which has ties to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), said the move was connected to developments involving the Tehran-backed Huthi rebels operating in the region. The United States has established a multination naval task force to protect shipping in the region against Huthi attacks. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Iran Executes Five On Armed Robbery Convictions
Iran’s judiciary announced on January 1 that five unidentified people had been executed after being convicted of multiple armed robberies “that rendered roads unsafe and spread fear among people.” The five were accused of stealing livestock in rural areas west of Tehran. Iran executes more people than any country except China. Activists say at least 31 people have been executed by hanging in the last week. At least 823 people were executed in 2023. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Iran Says Final Spaniard Arrested In October 2022 Released From Detention
The Iranian Embassy in Madrid said Tehran had released from detention Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, who was arrested after entering Iran in October 2022 in an incident reportedly related to protests over the death in custody of Iranian-Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini.
"The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is pleased to announce the release of Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, the only Spanish citizen detained in Iran," the Iranian Embassy posted on X on December 31.
"His release comes amid friendly and historic relations between the two countries and in accordance with the law," the embassy statement added.
Sanchez arrived in Iran in mid-October 2022 during the Women, Life, Freedom protests. His family in early November 2022 said he was an adventurer who was planning to walk to the World Cup venue in Qatar.
Sanchez had cycled to the Arabian region on previous adventures as part of efforts to raise funds for hospitals and other organizations, his family said.
According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA), the 41-year-old Sanchez was arrested in Saghez after visiting Amini’s burial place.
Ana Baneira Suarez, a 24-year-old activist who works for a human rights NGO, was arrested and detained along with fellow Spaniard Sanchez but was released in February.
The 22-year-old Amini died in custody on September 16, 2022, shortly after being detained by the so-called “morality police” for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code. Supporters say she was subjected to physical abuse while in custody.
Iranian authorities launched a brutal crackdown against mass demonstrations that became some of the most daunting challenges faced by the Islamist government since Iran’s 1979 revolution.
Iran’s government for years has been accused of charging foreign citizens with espionage and using them as hostages to receive the easing of sanctions against the country imposed for its financing of terrorism in the region. Tehran denies it has links to regional terror groups despite widespread evidence.
With reporting AFP
U.K. Tells Iran It Shares Responsibility For Preventing Huthi Red Sea Attacks
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron told his Iranian counterpart in a call that Tehran shares responsibility for preventing attacks by Huthi rebels in the Red Sea. “I spoke to [Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian] today about Huthi attacks in the Red Sea, which threaten innocent lives and the global economy. I made clear that Iran shares responsibility for preventing these attacks given their long-standing support to the Huthis,” he wrote on social media on December 31. Huthis rebels have claimed attacks on ships they say have Israeli links or are en route to Israeli ports.
Four Iranians Tehran Accused Of Spying For Israel Executed
Four Iranians -- three men and one woman -- have been executed after being accused of spying for Israel, the Mizan news agency said.
Wafa Hanareh, Aram Omri, Rahman Parhazo, and Nasim Namazi were charged and found guilty of "enmity against God and corruption on Earth," for their alleged involvement in intelligence cooperation with Israel's Mossad, Mizan, which is affiliated with the judiciary, said on December 29.
They were originally sentenced to death in February 2023.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network said that according to a family member of one of the four prisoners, the death sentences were carried out even though their lawyers had filed for a retrial with the same court and also submitted a petition to the Amnesty and Clemency Commission.
"Amid the review of these appeals, the prisoners were transferred to solitary confinement in Tehran, where they were executed, presumably as an act of retribution against Israel," the family member said.
Human rights groups have accused the Iranian authorities of torturing the four during their detention.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network released an audio file purportedly from two of the prisoners, detailing physical and psychological torture, including threats of assault and family member arrests, to extract forced confessions.
Meanwhile, the Norway-based human rights organization Hengaw condemned the executions and urged the global community to react, saying the punishments were "not only a clear violation of the right to life and human dignity but also a gross disregard of international laws and human rights principles."
Roya Boroumand, executive director of the Abdorrahman Boroumand Center, a Washington-based organization specializing in Iranian human rights research, also condemned the executions.
"In the absence of an independent judiciary, due process, transparency, and accountability, these sentences have no legitimacy," Boroumand said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
The executions come shortly after the death of Razi Musavi, a commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Syria, fueling speculation about potential retaliatory motives.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a years-long shadow war. Tensions have been exacerbated by the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas, which has been deemed a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Tehran has long supported Hamas, though the relationship has been at times difficult.
Meanwhile, the rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by Mahsa Amini's death.
Iran Human Rights said that, as of December 2023, more than 700 people had been executed in Iran, with a marked increase in recent months.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran has executed more people than any other country in the world other than China so far this year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Family Of Iranian Prisoner Warns Of Missed Medical Appointments
The family of Miryousef Younesi, a prisoner held in Tehran's notorious Evin Prison, says it is concerned after a series of his specialized medical appointments were abruptly canceled as he marks a full year in detention for allegedly being part of a supply network for activists, a claim his supporters say is baseless.
Reza Younesi, Miryousef's son, said that despite confirmation from a medical professional within the prison that his father requires treatment beyond that available at the facility, scheduled appointments have been inexplicably canceled.
He described the move as a "disturbing tactic" by the Ministry of Intelligence "to harass" his father.
Miryousef Younesi, the father of Ali Younesi – a noted student prisoner – was arrested in December 2022 and subsequently transferred to the high-security Ward 209 at Evin prison. A year has passed since his arrest, yet no court proceedings have been initiated in the case.
The ministry alleges Miryousef Younesi was involved with the Mujahedin-e Khalq organization, accusing him of being part of a network supplying financial and logistical support to operational teams within Iran. However, the claims have been met with skepticism by rights supporters.
Ali Younesi, along with Amirhossein Moradi, were arrested in April 2020 and held in detention until April 2022, when a court convicted them of sabotaging public facilities, cooperating with opposition groups, and spreading propaganda against the system. They were handed sentences of 10 years, five years, and one year for the alleged offenses.
The cases prompted a wave of protests from students and professors at the Sharif University of Technology where they were enrolled.
In November 2021, Amnesty International said the two detained students had been tortured by Iranian intelligence agents and held "in prolonged solitary confinement in harsh conditions to extract forced confessions.”
Further adding to the family's ordeal, Aida Younesi, Miryousef's daughter, reported a week after his arrest that he had been subjected to severe interrogation techniques, including sexual slurs and pressure to admit to unfounded charges.
Highlighting the dire situation of his father, Reza Younesi revealed that his father is suffering from pain and hearing impairment.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
What Might 2024 Have In Store? RFE/RL Journalists Make Their Predictions
We asked some of our most perceptive journalists and analysts to anticipate tomorrow, to unravel the future, to forecast what the new year could have in store for our vast broadcast region. Among their predictions:
- The war in Ukraine will persist until the West realizes that a return to the previous world order is unattainable.
- In Iran, with parliamentary elections scheduled for March, the government is likely to face yet another challenge to its legitimacy.
- In Belarus, setbacks for Russia in Ukraine could prompt the Lukashenka regime to attempt to normalize relations with the West.
- While 2024 will see a rightward shift in the EU, it is unlikely to bring the deluge of populist victories that some are predicting.
- The vicious spiral for women in Afghanistan will only worsen.
- Peace between Armenia and its neighbors could set the stage for a Russian exit from the region.
- Hungary's upcoming leadership of the European Council could prove a stumbling block to the start of EU accession talks with Ukraine.
- Kyrgyzstan is on course to feel the pain of secondary sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine if the West's patience runs out.
Here, then, are our correspondents' predictions for 2024. To find out more about the authors themselves, click on their bylines.
The Ukraine War: A Prolonged Stalemate
In September 2022, Ukrainian generals Valeriy Zaluzhniy and Mykhaylo Zabrodskiy presciently warned that Russia's aggression against Ukraine would unfold into a protracted conflict. Fast forward 15 months, and the front line is effectively frozen, with neither Ukrainian nor Russian offensives yielding substantial changes.
As 2023 comes to a close, observers find themselves revisiting themes familiar from the previous year: the potential for a major Ukrainian counteroffensive, the extent of Western aid to Kyiv, the possibility of a "frozen conflict,” security assurances for Ukraine, and the prospects for its Euro-Atlantic integration ahead of a NATO summit.
It is conceivable that, by the close of 2024, we will still be grappling with these same issues. A political resolution seems elusive, given the Kremlin's steadfast refusal to entertain discussions on vacating the parts of Ukraine its forces occupy. Conversely, Ukraine’s definition of victory is the full restoration of its territorial integrity.
Even if, in 2024, one side achieves a military victory -- whether through the liberation of part of Ukraine or Russia seizing control of additional regions -- it won't necessarily bring us closer to a political resolution. Acknowledging this impasse is crucial, as Russian President Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine is part of a broader agenda: a push to reestablish, if not the Soviet Empire, at least its sphere of influence.
Even if, in 2024, one side achieves a military victory, it won't necessarily bring us closer to a political resolution.
For Ukraine, resistance to Russian aggression is about not just reclaiming occupied territories but also safeguarding statehood, political identity, and national integrity. Western support is crucial for Ukraine's survival and the restoration of its territorial integrity. However, this backing aims to avoid escalation into a direct conflict between Russia and the West on Russia's sovereign territory.
The war's conclusion seems contingent on the depletion of resources on one of the two sides, with Ukraine relying on continued Western support and Russia on oil and gas revenues. Hence, 2024 might echo the patterns of 2023. Even if external factors shift significantly -- such as in the U.S. presidential election in November -- we might not witness tangible changes until 2025.
Another potential variable is the emergence of major conflicts akin to the war in the Gaza Strip. Nevertheless, this would likely signify the dissipation of Western resources rather than a shift in approaches to war.
In essence, the war in Ukraine will persist until the West realizes that a return to the previous world order is unattainable. Constructing a new world order demands unconventional measures, such as offering genuine security guarantees to nations victimized by aggression or achieving peace, or at least limiting the zone of military operations to the current contact line, without direct agreements with Russia.
So far, such understanding is lacking, and the expectation that Moscow will eventually grasp the futility of its ambitions only emboldens Putin. Consequently, the conflict between Russia and Ukraine will endure, potentially spawning new, equally perilous local wars worldwide.
Iran: Problems Within And Without
Iran has been dealing with complex domestic and international challenges for years and the same issues are likely to plague it in 2024. But officials in Tehran appear to be taking a “wait-and-see” approach to its lengthy list of multilayered problems.
Iran enters 2024 as Israel's war in Gaza continues and the prospects for a peaceful Middle East are bleak, with the situation exacerbated by militia groups firmly supported by Tehran.
Iran’s prominent role in supporting paramilitary forces in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen has also drawn the ire of the international community and will continue to be a thorn in the side of relations with the West.
Tehran has refused to cooperate with the UN’s International Atomic Energy Agency over its nuclear program, resulting in an impasse in talks with the international community. And with the United States entering an election year that could see the return of Donald Trump to the presidency, the likelihood of Tehran and Washington resuming negotiations -- which could lead to a reduction in sanctions -- is considered very low.
But Iran's problems are not limited to outside its borders.
Another critical issue Iranian officials must continue to deal with in 2024 is the devastated economy.
The country’s clerical regime is still reeling from the massive protests that began in 2022 over the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody after her arrest for not obeying hijab rules. The aftershocks of the Women, Life, Freedom movement that emanated from her death were reflected in acts of civil disobedience that are likely to continue in 2024.
At the same time, a brutal crackdown continues as civil rights activists, students, religious minorities, and artists are being beaten, detained, and/or given harsh prison sentences.
With parliamentary elections scheduled for March, the government is likely to face yet another challenge to its legitimacy as it struggles with low voter turnout and general disinterest in another round of controlled elections.
Another critical issue Iranian officials must continue to deal with in 2024 is the devastated economy resulting from the slew of international sanctions because of its controversial nuclear program. After a crushing year of 47 percent inflation in 2023 (a 20-year high, according to the IMF), costs are expected to continue to rise for many foods and commodities, as well as real estate.
Iran’s widening budget deficit due to reduced oil profits continues to cripple the economy, with the IMF reporting that the current government debt is equal to three annual budgets.
With neither the international community nor the hard-line Tehran regime budging, most analysts see scant chances for significant changes in Iran in the coming year.
Belarus: Wider War Role, Integration With Russia Not In The Cards
Belarus has been pulled closer into Moscow’s orbit than ever by Russia’s war in Ukraine -- but in 2024, it’s unlikely to be subsumed into the much larger nation to its east, and chances are it won’t step up its so-far limited involvement in the conflict in the country to its south.
The most probable scenario in Belarus, where the authoritarian Alyaksandr Lukashenka will mark 30 years since he came to power in 1994, is more of the same: No letup in pressure on all forms of dissent at home, no move to send troops to Ukraine. And while Russia’s insistent embrace will not loosen, the Kremlin will abstain from using Belarusian territory for any new ground attacks or bombardments of Ukraine.
But the war in Ukraine is a wild card, the linchpin influencing the trajectory of Belarus in the near term and beyond. For the foreseeable future, what happens in Belarus -- or to it -- will depend in large part on what happens in Russia’s assault on Ukraine.
Should the current equilibrium on the front persist and Western support for Ukraine persist, the likelihood is a continuation of the status quo for Belarus. The country will maintain its allegiance to Russia, marked by diplomatic and political support. Bolstered by Russian loans, Belarus's defense industry will further expand its output.
If Russia wins or scores substantial victories in Ukraine, Lukashenka will reap "victory dividends."
The Belarusian state will continue to militarize the border with Ukraine, posing a perpetual threat to Kyiv and diverting Ukrainian troops from the eastern and southern fronts. At the same time, however, Russia is unlikely to use Belarusian territory as a launching point for fresh assaults on Ukraine, as it did at the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022.
If Russia wins or scores substantial victories -- if Ukraine is forced into negotiations on Moscow’s terms, for example, or the current front line comes to be considered the international border -- Lukashenka, consolidating his position within the country, will reap "victory dividends." But relations between Belarus and Russia are unlikely to change dramatically.
Potentially, Moscow could take major steps to absorb Belarus, diminishing its sovereignty and transforming its territory into a staging ground for a fresh assault on Kyiv. This would increase tensions with the West and heighten concerns about the tactical nuclear weapons Moscow and Minsk say Russia has transferred to Belarus. However, this seems unlikely due to the absence of military necessity for Moscow and the problems it could create on the global stage.
The loss of Belarusian sovereignty would pose a major risk for Lukashenka and his regime. An overwhelming majority of Belarusians oppose the direct involvement of Belarus in the war against Ukraine. This fundamental distinction sets Belarus apart from Russia, and bringing Belarus into the war could trigger a political crisis in Belarus -- an outcome Moscow would prefer to avoid.
If Russia loses the war or sustains significant defeats that weaken Putin, Lukashenka's regime may suffer economic and political repercussions. This could prompt him to seek alternative global alliances, potentially leading to an attempt to normalize relations with the West.
Russia, Ukraine, And The West: Sliding Toward World War III
2024 will be a critical year for the war in Ukraine and for the entire international system, which is quickly unraveling before our eyes. The most crucial of many challenges is a revanchist, resentful, belligerent Russia, bent on destroying and remaking the world order. In his mind, President Vladimir Putin is fighting World War III, and Ukraine is a prelude to a global showdown.
Despite Western sanctions, Russia has consolidated its position militarily, domestically, and internationally in 2023. After setbacks and shocks in 2022, the military has stabilized the front and addressed shortages of arms, supplies, and manpower. Despite latent discontent, the population is not ready to question the war, preferring to stay in the bubble of learned ignorance and the lies of state propaganda.
Here are four scenarios for 2024:
Strategic stalemate in Ukraine, chaos in the international system: The West, relaxed by a 30-year “peace dividend,” lacks the vision and resolve of the 1980s, when its leaders helped bring about the U.S.S.R.’s collapse, let alone the courage of those who stood up to Nazi Germany in World War II. Putin’s challenge to the free world is no less significant than Hitler’s was, but there is no Roosevelt or Churchill in sight. Probability: 70 percent
While breakup into many regions is unlikely, the Russian empire could crumble at the edges.
Widening war, collapse or division of Ukraine: Russia could defend and consolidate its gains in Ukraine, waging trench warfare while continuing to destroy civilian infrastructure, and may consider a side strike in Georgia or Moldova -- or against Lithuania or Poland, testing NATO. A frontal invasion is less likely than a hybrid operation by “unidentified” units striking from Belarus, acts of sabotage, or unrest among Russian-speakers in the Baltic states. Other Kremlin operations could occur anywhere in the world. The collapse of Ukraine’s government or the division of the country could not be ruled out. Probability: 15 percent.
Russia loses in Ukraine: A military defeat for Russia, possibly entailing a partial or complete withdrawal from Ukraine. Consistent Western support and expanded supplies of arms, like F-16s or Abrams tanks, or a big move such as closing the skies over Ukraine, could provide for this outcome. It would not necessarily entail Russia’s collapse -- it could further consolidate the nation around Putin’s regime. Russia would develop a resentful identity grounded in loss and defeat -- and harbor the idea of coming back with a vengeance. Probability: 10 percent
Russia’s Collapse: A military defeat in Ukraine could spark social unrest, elite factional battles, and an anti-Putin coup, leading to his demotion or violent death. Putin’s natural death, too, could set off a succession struggle, causing chaos in a country he has rid of reliable institutions. While breakup into many regions is unlikely, the empire could crumble at the edges -- Kaliningrad, Chechnya, the Far East – like in 1917 and 1991. Russia’s nuclear weapons would be a big question mark, leading to external involvement and possible de-nuclearization. For all its perils, this scenario might provide a framework for future statehood in Northern Eurasia. Probability: 5 percent
EU: 'Fortress Europe' And The Ukraine War
2024 will see a rightward shift in the European Union, but it is unlikely to bring the deluge of populist victories that some are predicting since Euroskeptics won national elections in the Netherlands, Poland, and Slovakia and polled well in Austria and Germany.
The European Parliament elections in June will be the ultimate test for the bloc in that respect. Polls still suggest the two main political groups, the center-right European People's Party and the center-left Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats, will finish on top, albeit with a smaller share of the vote. But right-wing populist parties are likely to fail once again to agree on the creation of a single political group, thus eroding their influence in Brussels.
This, in turn, is likely to prod more pro-European groups into combining forces again to divvy up EU top jobs like the presidencies of the European Commission, the bloc's top executive body, and the European Council, which defines the EU's political direction and priorities. Center-right European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is widely tipped to get a second term, even though she might fancy NATO's top job as secretary-general. Charles Michel, on the other hand, will definitely be out as European Council president after serving the maximum five years.
While right-wing populists may not wield major influence in the horse-trading for those top jobs, they will affect policy going forward. They have already contributed to a hardening of attitudes on migration, and you can expect to hear more of the term "fortress Europe" as barriers go up on the EU's outer border.
The one surefire guarantee in Europe isn't about the European Union at all but rather about NATO.
The biggest question for 2024, however, is about how much support Brussels can provide Ukraine going forward. Could the "cost-of-living crisis" encourage members to side with Budapest to block financial aid or veto the start of de facto accession talks with that war-torn country? The smart money is still on the EU finding a way to green-light both those decisions in 2024, possibly by unfreezing more EU funds for Budapest.
Although it seems like a remote possibility, patience could also finally wear out with Hungary, and the other 26 members could decide to strip it of voting rights in the Council of the European Union, which amends, approves, and vetoes European Commission proposals -- essentially depriving it of influence. In that respect, Austria and Slovakia, Budapest's two biggest allies right now, are the EU countries to watch.
The one surefire guarantee in Europe isn't about the European Union at all but rather about NATO: After somehow failing to join as predicted for each of the past two years, against the backdrop of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Sweden will become the transatlantic military alliance's 32nd member once the Turkish and Hungarian parliaments vote to ratify its accession protocol.
Caucasus: A Peace Agreement Could Be Transformative
Could 2024 be the year that Armenia and Azerbaijan finally formally resolve decades of conflict?
This year, Azerbaijan effectively decided -- by force -- their most contentious issue: the status of the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh. With its lightning offensive in September, Azerbaijan placed Karabakh firmly under its control. Both sides now say they've reached agreement on most of their fundamental remaining issues, and diplomatic talks, after an interruption, appear set to resume.
A resolution of the conflict could transform the region. If Armenia and Azerbaijan made peace, a Turkish-Armenian rapprochement could soon follow. Borders between the three countries would reopen as a result, ending Armenia's long geographical isolation and priming the South Caucasus to take full advantage of new transportation projects seeking to ship cargo between Europe and Asia while bypassing Russia.
Peace between Armenia and its neighbors also could set the stage for a Russian exit from the region. Russian-Armenian security cooperation has been predicated on potential threats from Azerbaijan and Turkey. With those threats reduced, what's keeping the Russian soldiers, peacekeepers, and border guards there?
There are mounting indications that Azerbaijan may not see it in its interests to make peace.
A Russian exit would be a messy process -- Moscow still holds many economic levers in Armenia -- but Yerevan could seek help from the United States and Europe to smooth any transition. Washington and Brussels have seemingly been waiting in the wings, nudging Armenia in their direction.
But none of this is likely to happen without a peace agreement. And while there don't seem to be any unresolvable issues remaining, there are mounting indications that Azerbaijan may not see it in its interests to make peace. Baku has gotten what it wanted most of all -- full control of Karabakh -- without an agreement. And maintaining a simmering conflict with Armenia could arguably serve Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev well, as it would allow him to continue to lean on a reliable source of public support: rallying against an Armenian enemy.
But perhaps the most conspicuous indication of a broader strategy is Aliyev's increasing invocation of "Western Azerbaijan" -- a hazily defined concept alluding to ethnic Azerbaijanis who used to live on the territory of what is now Armenia and their presumed right to return to their homes. It suggests that Azerbaijan might keep furthering its demands in hopes that Armenia finally throws in the towel, and each can accuse the other of intransigence.
Hungary: The Return Of Big Brother?
Critics might be tempted to believe that Big Brother will be watching over Hungarians in 2024 like at no point since the fall of communism.
A new law on the Defense of National Sovereignty will allow the Office for the Defense of Sovereignty, which the law created, to investigate and request information from almost any group in Hungary that receives foreign funding. This will apply to civic groups, political parties, private businesses, media companies -- in fact, anyone deemed to be conducting activities (including "information manipulation and disinformation") in the interests of a foreign "body, organization, or person."
The law has been criticized by experts from the United Nations and the Council of Europe over its seemingly vague language, lack of judicial oversight, and fears that it could be used by the government "to silence and stigmatize independent voices and opponents."
The head of the Office for the Defense of Sovereignty should be nominated for a six-year term by right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban and appointed by President Katalin Novak by February 1. This would allow the new authority to carry out investigations and present findings ahead of simultaneous elections to the European Parliament and Hungarian municipal bodies in early June -- possibly influencing their outcomes.
Orban has said in recent interviews that he wants to "fix the European Union" and that "we need to take over Brussels."
Asked by RFE/RL's Hungarian Service, some experts said fears of the new authority are overblown and that the government is more likely to use it as a threat hanging over opponents than as a direct tool for repression -- at least until it finds it politically necessary or expedient to tighten control.
On the international scene, meanwhile, Hungary will take over the Council of the European Union's six-month rotating presidency in July, a few weeks after voting to determine the composition of a new European Parliament.
MEPs from Orban's Fidesz party exited the center-right European People's Party bloc in 2021 and have not joined another group since then, although some observers expect them to join the more Euroskeptic and nationalist European Conservatives and Reformists.
Orban has for years predicted a breakthrough of more radical right-wing forces in Europe. But while that has happened in Italy, the Netherlands, and Slovakia, experts suggest that's not enough to fuel a significant shift in the European Parliament, where the center-right and center-left should continue to hold a clear majority.
Because of the June elections, the European Parliament's activities will initially be limited -- and its election of a European Commission president could prove complicated. Nevertheless, Orban has said in recent interviews that he wants to "fix the European Union" and that "we need to take over Brussels." So, Hungary's leadership may make progress difficult on issues that Orban opposes, like the start of EU accession talks with Ukraine or a possible reelection bid by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Stability And The 'Serbian World'
By Gjeraqina Tuhina and Milos Teodorovic
Serbia, once again, will be a key player in the region -- and its moves could significantly shape events in the Balkans over the next 12 months.
For over a decade, the dialogue to normalize relations between Serbia and its former province Kosovo has stymied both countries. Then, in February in Brussels and March in Ohrid, North Macedonia, European mediators announced a path forward and its implementation. There was only one problem: There was no signature on either side. Nine months later, little has changed.
Many eyes are looking toward one aspect in particular -- a renewed obligation for Pristina to allow for an "appropriate level of self-management" for the Serb minority in Kosovo. This also entails creating possibilities for financial support from Serbia to Kosovar Serbs and guarantees for direct communication of the Serb minority with the Kosovar government.
In October, EU mediators tried again, and with German, French, and Italian backing presented both parties with a new draft for an association of Serb-majority municipalities. Both sides accepted the draft. EU envoy to the region Miroslav Lajcak suggested in December that the Ohrid agreement could be implemented by the end of January. If that happened, it would mark a decisive step for both sides in a dialogue that began in 2011.
"The Serbian world" is a phrase launched a few years ago by pro-Russian Serbian politician Aleksandar Vulin, a longtime cabinet minister who until recently headed the Serbian Intelligence Service. It is not officially part of the agenda of either Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic or the government, but it underscores the influence that Serbia seeks to wield from Kosovo and Montenegro to Republika Srpska in Bosnia-Herzegovina. But how Vucic chooses to exert the implicit ties to Serb leaders and nationalists in those countries could do much to promote stability -- or its antithesis -- in the Balkans in 2024.
Another major challenge for Vucic revolves around EU officials' request that candidate country Serbia harmonize its foreign policy with the bloc. So far, along with Turkey, Serbia is the only EU candidate that has not introduced sanctions on Russia since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. It is unclear how far the Serbian president is willing to push back to foster ongoing good relations with Moscow.
But first, Serbia will have to confront the fallout from snap elections in December dominated by Vucic's Serbian Progressive Party but rejected by the newly united opposition as fraudulent. The results sparked nightly protests in the capital and hunger strikes by a half-dozen lawmakers and other oppositionists. A new parliament is scheduled to hold a session by the end of January 2024, and the margins are seemingly razor-thin for control of the capital, Belgrade.
Central Asia: Don't Write Russia Off Just Yet
Will the empire strike back? 2023 has been a galling year for Russia in Central Asia as it watched its traditional partners (and former colonies) widen their diplomatic horizons.
With Russia bogged down in a grueling war in Ukraine, Moscow has less to offer the region than ever before. Central Asia’s five countries have made the most of the breathing space, with their leaders holding landmark talks with U.S. and German leaders as French President Emmanuel Macron also waltzed into Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan with multibillion-dollar investments.
And China has reinforced its dominant position in the region, while Turkey has also increased its influence.
But don’t write Russia off just yet.
One of Moscow’s biggest wins in the neighborhood this year was an agreement to supply Uzbekistan with nearly 3 billion cubic meters of gas every year, a figure that could increase.
Power deficits in Uzbekistan and energy-rich Kazakhstan are the most obvious short-term sources of leverage for Moscow over those important countries.
The coming year will likely bring more in terms of specifics over both governments’ plans for nuclear power production, with Russia fully expected to be involved.
And Moscow’s confidence in a region that it views as its near abroad will only increase if it feels it is making headway on the battlefield in Ukraine.
Tajikistan
Tajikistan’s hereditary succession has been expected for so long that people have stopped expecting it. Does that mean it is back on the cards for 2024? Probably not.
In 2016, Tajikistan passed a raft of constitutional changes aimed at cementing the ruling Rahmon family’s hold on power. Among them was one lowering the age to run for president from 35 to 30.
Turkmenistan’s bizarre new setup begs a question: If you’re not ready to let it go, why not hold on a little longer?
That amendment had an obvious beneficiary -- veteran incumbent Emomali Rahmon’s upwardly mobile son, Rustam Emomali. But Emomali is now 36 and, despite occupying a political post that makes him next in line, doesn’t look any closer to becoming numero uno.
Perhaps there hasn’t been a good time to do it.
From the coronavirus pandemic to a bloody crackdown on unrest in the Gorno-Badakhshan region and now the shadows cast by the Ukraine war, there have been plenty of excuses to delay the inevitable.
Turkmenistan
But perhaps Rahmon is considering events in Turkmenistan, where Central Asia’s first father-son power transition last year has ended up nothing of the sort. Rather than growing into the role, new President Serdar Berdymukhammedov is shrinking back into the shadow of his all-powerful father, Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov.
And this seems to be exactly how the older Berdymukhammedov wanted it, subsequently fashioning himself a post-retirement post that makes his son and the rest of the government answerable to him.
But Turkmenistan’s bizarre new setup begs a question: If you’re not ready to let it go, why not hold on a little longer?
Kyrgyzstan/Kazakhstan
Writing on X (formerly Twitter) in November, a former IMF economist argued that Kyrgyzstan would be the "perfect test case" for secondary sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Robin Brooks described the country as "small, not remotely systemically important, and very clearly facilitating trade diversion to Russia."
Official statistics show that countries in the Eurasian Economic Union that Moscow leads have become a “backdoor” around the Western-led sanctions targeting Russia. Exports to Kyrgyzstan from several EU countries this year, for example, are up by at least 1,000 percent compared to 2019.
Data for exports to Kazakhstan shows similar patterns -- with larger volumes but gentler spikes -- while investigations by RFE/RL indicate that companies in both Central Asian countries have forwarded “dual-use” products that benefit the Kremlin’s military machine.
Belarus is the only Russian ally to get fully sanctioned for its support of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine -- but will that change in 2024?
Central Asian governments will argue they have resisted Russian pressure to provide political and military support for the war. They might even whisper that their big friend China is much more helpful to Russia.
But the West’s approach of targeting only Central Asian companies actively flouting the regime is failing.
So, while Western diplomats continue to credit the region’s governments for their anti-evasion efforts, their patience may wear out. And if it does, Kyrgyzstan might be first to find out.
Afghanistan: The Vicious Spiral Will Worsen
With little internal threat to Afghanistan’s Taliban regime and the failure of the international community to affect change in the hard-line Islamist regime’s policies, the Taliban mullahs’ control over the country continues to tighten.
And that regime’s continued restrictions on Afghan women -- their rights, freedom, and role in society -- signals a bleak future for them in 2024 and beyond.
Many observers say the move by the Taliban in December to only allow girls to attend religious madrasahs -- after shutting down formal schooling for them following the sixth grade -- is an effort by the Taliban to radicalize Afghan society.
“Madrasahs are not an alternative to formal schooling because they don’t produce doctors, lawyers, journalists, engineers, etc. The idea of [only] having madrasahs is…about brainwashing [people] to create an extremist society,” says Shukria Barakzai, the former Afghan ambassador to Norway.
The crackdown on women’s rights by the Taliban will also continue the reported uptick in domestic violence in the country, activists say.
Since the Taliban shut down Afghanistan’s Independent Human Rights Commission and Women Affairs Ministry, women find themselves with nowhere to turn to and find it extremely difficult to seek justice in Taliban courts.
The Taliban seems adamant about maintaining its severe limits on women and reducing their role in society.
With no justice for victims of abuse on the horizon, women’s rights activists say violence against women will continue with no repercussions for the perpetrators.
Barakzai argues that Taliban officials have already normalized domestic violence and do not consider it a crime.
“According to [a Taliban] decree, you can [confront] women if they are not listening to [your requests]. Especially a male member of the family is allowed to use all means to punish women if they refuse to follow his orders. That is basically a call for domestic violence,” she said.
The vicious spiral for women will only worsen.
Being banned from education, work, and public life, Afghan women say the resulting psychological impact leads to panic, depression, and acute mental health crises.
Although there are no official figures, Afghan mental health professionals and foreign organizations have noted a disturbing surge in female suicides in the two years since the Taliban came to power.
"If we look at the women who were previously working or studying, 90 percent suffer from mental health issues now," said Mujeeb Khpalwak, a psychiatrist in Kabul. "They face tremendous economic uncertainty after losing their work and are very anxious about their future."
Heather Bar, associate director of the women's rights division at Human Rights Watch, says, "It's not surprising that we're hearing reports of Afghan girls committing suicide. Because all their rights, including going to school, university, and recreational places have been taken away from them."
Promising young Afghan women who once aspired to contribute to their communities after pursuing higher education now find themselves with no career prospects.
“I do not see any future. When I see boys continuing their education, I lose all hope and wish that I was not born a girl,” a former medical student in Kabul told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi.
Despite immense global pressure, the Taliban seems adamant about maintaining its severe limits on women and reducing their role in society. This will result in a tragic future for the women of Afghanistan with no relief in sight.
Iran Says It Executes Four 'Saboteurs' Linked To Israel's Mossad
Iran has executed four "saboteurs" linked to Israel's Mossad intelligence service, the Mizan news agency affiliated to the judiciary said on December 29. "Four members of a sabotage team associated with the Zionist regime, who had committed extensive actions against the country's security under the guidance of Mossad officers, were executed this morning following legal procedures," it said. Two weeks ago, Iran's official IRNA news agency said an alleged Mossad agent was executed in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province, without naming the individual or detailing the allegations. Iranian officials frequently accuse outside powers of interference, and trials in Iran can be intransparent.
France, Germany, U.K., U.S., Condemn Iran's Increase In Uranium Enrichment
France, Germany, Britain, and the United States on December 28 condemned Iran's increase in production of highly enriched uranium following an International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report earlier this week. "We urge Iran to immediately reverse these steps and de-escalate its nuclear program," the countries said in a joint statement. "We remain committed to a diplomatic solution and reaffirm our determination that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon," they said. The IAEA report said Iran had "increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023." (Reuters)
U.S. Sanctions Target Iranian Financing Of Huthi Rebels In Yemen
The United States has imposed sanctions on one individual and three currency-exchange houses that it says are responsible for facilitating the flow of Iranian financial assistance to Huthi rebels in Yemen. The individual who was designated is the head of the Currency Exchangers Association in Sana'a. The three exchange houses are in Yemen and Turkey. U.S. Treasury Undersecretary Brian Nelson said in a statement on December 28 that the action "underscores our resolve to restrict the illicit flow of funds to the Huthis, who continue to conduct dangerous attacks on international shipping and risk further destabilizing the region."
Imprisoned Iranian Activist On Hunger Strike Again
Imprisoned Iranian civil rights activist Zartosht Ahmadi Ragheb has reportedly begun a new hunger strike to protest what he describes as the authorities' "fabricating" new charges against him.
Ragheb, a former employee of the fire department, is one of the 14 civil and political activists who in June 2018 called for the resignation of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the final say on almost every important decision in Iran, is considered a red line by the regime and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
The new accusations against Ragheb, as filed by the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Karaj, charge him with "propaganda against the system."
Following the new charges, Ragheb announced a hunger strike in a letter to the investigator handling his latest case, according to sources close to RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
He also released an audio message from prison, which prompted him being moved to the security ward of Ghezel Hesar prison in Karaj, west of Tehran, where he has been cut off from any contact with his family.
Ragheb, who has been repeatedly arrested and jailed for his activism, has also called for a new political system within the framework of a new constitution that would secure equal rights for women and for the abolition of the death penalty.
In February 2022, Ragheb was sentenced to one year in prison for "propaganda against the state," prompting him to declare his first hunger strike.
He was released from prison in February following the completion of the sentence but was rearrested in March during a protest against poisoning attacks on schools.
Ragheb was sentenced again in May to five years and eight months in prison for charges of "assembly and collusion against national security" and for "propaganda against the state."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's Supreme Leader Leads Prayers During Funeral Of Senior IRGC Adviser
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei led prayers on December 28 at the funeral of Razi Mousavi, a senior Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) adviser who was killed in what Iran said was an Israeli air strike in Syria. Khamenei paid tribute "to this martyr's tireless struggle and called for his companionship with the guardians of God," state TV said. His body was flown from Syria to the holy Shi'ite city of Najaf in Iraq before being taken to Tehran. An Israeli military spokesperson declined specific comment about Mousavi's death, but said it took whatever action that was necessary to defend the country.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Iran Vows Response After Explosions Kill Nearly 100 During Ceremony For Slain General2
Islamic State Claims Deadly Blasts In Iran As Tehran Says Suspects Arrested3
The Monster Returns: Stalin Looms Large Over Putin's Russia4
Russia Admits To Accidentally Bombing Its Own Village5
'Hot Potato': Ukrainian Mobilization Bill Driving A Wedge Between President And Armed Forces6
11 Killed In Strike On City In Eastern Ukraine After Russian Military Positions In Crimea Hit7
Ukraine Says It Hit Russian Command Post, Military Unit On Crimea8
Attack On Kherson Region Kills One As Ukraine Claims Successful Mission in Russian-Occupied Crimea9
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine10
U.S.: Russia Has Used North Korean Ballistic Missiles In Ukraine, Is Seeking Iranian Missiles
Subscribe