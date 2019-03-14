Iran Gas-Pipeline Blast Kills At Least Two

A gas-pipeline explosion has killed at least two people in Iran’s southwestern province of Khuzestan, local media report.

The March 14 reports said that the blast hit a pipeline between the provincial capital, Ahvaz, and the city of Mahshahr, near the Persian Gulf.

The semiofficial Fars news agency quoted the fire chief in Ahvaz as saying that the number of injured was still unknown.

A bus, a truck, and a private car caught fire in the blast, Ali Torabpour said.

Iran has an aging infrastructure, which it has struggled to maintain in working order through years of Western sanctions. Safety measures are also poorly enforced in Iran.

In August 2018, a gas explosion in a sports complex in Tehran killed at least three workers.

Based on reporting by Reuters and AP