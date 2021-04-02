Accessibility links

From Tehran To Tbilisi, An Iranian Free Spirit Seeks A Different Life

From Tehran To Tbilisi, An Iranian Free Spirit Seeks A Different Life

Twenty-five-year old Pegah plays music on the street, gathers with friends in the park, and dresses as she pleases -- all things that were difficult or impossible in her native Iran. She fled to Georgia following repeated arrests for violating Iran's dress code, and after she appeared in a documentary that put her on the authorities' radar. RFE/RL's Georgian Service spoke to Pegah about her new and sometimes difficult life in a very different culture.

