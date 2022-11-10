Iran
Iran Warns Germany: Our Response Will Be 'Proportionate And Decisive'
Tehran says German criticism of the country's crackdown on protests shows Berlin is choosing confrontation over diplomacy. Reacting to statements by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock that Germany supports protesters across Iran who have taken to the streets over the death of a young woman while in police custody, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter on November 10 that Berlin's "provocative, interventionist, and undiplomatic attitudes do not show sophistication and wisdom." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Two Spanish Nationals Reportedly Arrested in Iran During Protests
Amid nationwide protests in Iran, security forces have arrested at least two Spanish nationals who are still in detention. According to the U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA), 41-year-old Santiago Sanchez was arrested in Saghez after visiting Mahsa Amini's burial place. HRANA has identified the second individual as Ana Baneira, 24, who was arrested and jailed in Iran. Baneira's whereabouts and the date she was arrested are still unknown. An informed source close to her family told HRANA that she was arrested recently. To read the original story from HRANA, click here.
Iranian Shopkeepers Strike To Mark 40 Days Since Zahedan Massacre
Shopkeepers have gone on strike in several Iranian cities to mark 40 days -- the official end of the mourning period -- since the "Bloody Friday" massacre in the southeastern city of Zahedan that saw almost 100 people killed and hundreds injured in protests sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman while in custody with the morality police and the alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a local police commander.
Videos posted on social media showed shops closed in the cities of Sanandaj, Baneh, and Saqez in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan on November 9, with anti-government protests also blocking some streets.
Reports also indicate that shopkeepers in Tehran's Valiasr market have gone on strike and closed their shops in solidarity with the protestors in Zahedan, the site of the deadly September 30 clashes where rioters attacked police stations and security forces retaliated by opening fire on worshipers holding Friday Prayers at a mosque.
At least 96 protesters were reported killed in the violence, with more than 300 others injured.
Earlier this month, top Iranian Sunni cleric Molavi Abdulhamid said senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killings in Zahedan and called for an immediate referendum with the presence of international observers to "change policies based on the wishes of the people."
Since then, the police commander of Sistan and Baluchistan Province, where Zahedan is located, has resigned.
Anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The alleged rape of a 15-year-old Baluchi girl by a local police official on September 30 further fueled the animosity as protesters demanded accountability.
Amnesty International has called the police reaction to the deadly clashes part of an "alarming escalation in the use of force and firearms" in dealing with protesters.
Since Amini's death, more than 300 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Tehran Designates London-Based Iran International News A 'Terrorist' Organization
Iran’s intelligence minister says the London-based Iran International news channel has been designated as a "terrorist" organization and that employees and those "related" to the outlet will be prosecuted.
Speaking in an interview with the website of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ismail Khatib said that any connection with the Persian-language broadcaster would be considered cooperation with terrorists and a threat to national security.
He also attacked the United Kingdom for hosting three Persian-language TV channels and threatened that Britain "will pay for its actions to harm the security of Iran."
Iran International, Manoto TV, and BBC Persian are all headquartered in London, aimed at Iranian viewers, and broadcast free-to-air by satellite.
Iran International has yet to comment on the designation. Khatib did not say whether the other two broadcasters also received the "terrorist organization" designation. Iran International is believed to have links to the Saudi Arabian government, Tehran’s regional rival.
The move comes weeks after a senior Iranian judiciary official said the broadcasters should be given the designation for supposedly inciting riots that are currently sweeping across the country.
Officials have tried to blame Western governments for the unrest, which was sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while she was in police custody for an alleged dress-code violation relating to how she was wearing a head scarf.
They have not presented any evidence to back up the claim, but have used it in part to launch a deadly crackdown on dissent, the media, and civil society that rights groups say has resulted in more than 300 deaths and thousands of arrests.
Iran's Ministry of Intelligence had previously named employees of Iran International as "enemies of the state," saying that those who "serve foreigners" and "betray the country" will be punished.
The move by Tehran comes a day after Iran International said in a statement that London's Metropolitan Police had informed the broadcaster of an imminent threat against two of its journalists and their families.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
The Farda Briefing: Iran Supplying Combat Drones To Russia Because A Defeat In Ukraine Could 'Weaken' Tehran
Welcome back to The Farda Briefing, an RFE/RL newsletter that tracks the key issues in Iran and explains why they matter. To subscribe, click here.
I'm RFE/RL correspondent Golnaz Esfandiari. Here's what I've been following during the past week and what I'm watching for in the days ahead.
The Big Issue
Iran has for the first time admitted that it sent "a small number" of drones to Russia, but it said they were supplied months before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February. Kyiv and its Western allies have accused Russian forces of using Iranian-made combat drones to destroy civilian infrastructure in Ukraine in recent weeks.
Following Iran's admission, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Tehran was lying about the number of drones it had supplied Russia. He said Ukrainian air defenses shoot down at least 10 Iranian-made drones every day. The U.S. envoy to Iran, Rob Malley, said Iran had transferred dozens of drones to Russia in recent months and deployed military personnel to help Russia use the drones.
Why It Matters: Iran's decision to supply combat drones -- and potentially ballistic missiles -- to Russia is a sign of the deepening ties between Tehran and Moscow. Both countries, which have pledged to work together against the West, have been hit by international sanctions and isolation.
The move also reflects Tehran's policy of looking to the East -- turning to allies Russia and China -- after then-U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew Washington from the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers and reimposed sanctions in 2018.
Ali Vaez, the director of the Iran project at the International Crisis Group, told me Tehran has concluded that Russia's potential defeat in Ukraine would "weaken Iran." Raz Zimmt, a research associate at Tel Aviv University, said Tehran is looking to exploit Russia's "weakness in Ukraine in order to make their relations with Moscow more equal and beneficial toward Iran."
He added that Tehran can also "now show that it has the ability of using its military asymmetric capabilities even outside the Middle East."
What's Next: Britain and the European Union have imposed sanctions on Iran for supplying Iranian-made drones to Russia that are being used in attacks on Ukraine. Tehran could face further punitive measures from the West, but it is unlikely to change course.
Henry Rome, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, told me that "Iran probably calculates that the strategic and security benefits outweigh greater opprobrium from the West." Rome also said Iran's decision to send drones to Russia allows Tehran to deepen its relationship with Moscow, "a country that the leadership likely considers essential to Iran's geopolitical and security interests, especially in a world in which the [nuclear deal] is not revived."
Stories You Might Have Missed
A new investigation by Schemes, the investigative unit of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, found that the Iranian combat drones Russia is deploying in its war against Ukraine use Western components, raising questions about how Tehran obtains this technology despite sanctions. Iran's Mohajer-6 drones contain components produced by companies from the United States and the European Union, both of which have sanctions restricting the export of such technology to Iran.
A resident of Iran's Kurdistan region, Yahya Rahimi, was allegedly shot dead by security forces for honking his car horn in support of the ongoing anti-government protests. His father, Ahmad Rahimi, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that the authorities had pressured him to declare his son was a member of the Basij paramilitary forces, a branch of Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), in an apparent attempt to blame his death on protesters.
What We're Watching
Iranian lawmakers urged the judiciary on November 6 to "deal decisively" with anti-government protesters as the authorities struggle to suppress the biggest show of dissent in years. A majority of 227 lawmakers from Iran's 290-seat, hard-line parliament made the request. The lawmakers called for the judiciary to enforce the Islamic "eye for an eye" retribution law. Separately, a judicial spokesman said sentences against "rioters" should create "regrets" and teach them a lesson.
Why It Matters: At least 300 people have been killed and several thousand arrested in the state's violent crackdown on nationwide protests since mid-September. Yet, the protests have continued. The call by lawmakers for harsher sentences appears to be an attempt by the establishment to stoke fear and pressure protesters to end the rallies.
That's all from me for now.

Until next time,

Golnaz Esfandiari
Until next time,
Golnaz Esfandiari
If you enjoyed this briefing and don't want to miss the next edition, subscribe here. It will be sent to your inbox every Wednesday.
Russian Security Council Chief In Tehran, Discusses Ukraine With Iranian Counterpart
A senior Russian security official met Iranian leaders in Tehran on November 9 and the two countries pledged closer ties in the face of Western pressure over Russia's war in Ukraine. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev's visit took place following accusations by Ukraine and the West that Moscow has used Iranian Shahed-136 drones to target Ukraine's energy infrastructure in a series of attacks in recent weeks. Patrushev and Iran's top security official, Ali Shamkhani, discussed the situation in Ukraine and measures to combat what they called "Western interference" in their internal affairs, Russian state media reported. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Unidentified Drone Strike Targets Iranian Fuel Convoy In Syria
At least two fuel trucks were destroyed in an air strike by an unidentified drone on the Syrian side of the border with Iraq late on November 9, Iraqi security and border officials told Reuters. The strike was carried out by a drone and targeted a tanker-truck convoy carrying Iranian fuel that had entered via the Qaim border crossing into Syria, the officials said. The convoy crossed the border into Syria after obtaining "all necessary legal approvals from Iraq" and according to the transportation documents the Iranian fuel was heading to Lebanon through Syria, two border police officials said. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Protesting Rapper's Video Foretelling Iranian Regime's Future Leads To Arrest As Fans Fear For His Life
Toomaj Salehi's lyrical support for protesters in Iran has landed him behind bars before, but this time the popular rapper's fortune-telling has fans and family members fearing for his life.
Just days before his September 30 arrest, the 32-year-old Salehi released his latest music video, in which he makes foreboding predictions about the future of Iran's clerical regime if it continues its violent crackdown against ongoing anti-government demonstrations.
"I am the predictor, the fortune teller," he raps in the video for Omen, which shows him reading the patterns left in his coffee cup and warning that brute force will not prevail.
"I saw a cage in the coffee grounds -- a lion was hunting a jackal," he explains, alluding to a fairy tale about wisdom defeating physical strength. "We will rise from the bottom and target the top of the pyramid."
Salehi goes on to warn that the regime's protectors -- including the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the Basij paramilitary forces, the Intelligence Ministry, and the state media -- will all get their day in court.
Salehi followed up on the new video by posting on social media images of him standing alongside protesters and chanting against security forces in his native city in Isfahan Province. The rapper, an ethnic Lur who was arrested last year after releasing other songs critical of the government, offered to turn himself in if protesters detained in his hometown of Shahinshahr were released.
In subsequent posts, he called the provincial authorities "cowardly vermin" and "scum who suppress and arrest [innocent] people."
Shortly afterward, Salehi went missing and has not been heard from since.
State media reported on September 30 that Salehi had been arrested, and a news agency close to the IRGC published a photo of the blindfolded rapper inside a car.
A short video later released by a press club associated with Iran's state broadcaster purports to show the rapper admitting he made a mistake.
But the reports' claims he had been caught while "illegally exiting the western borders of the country" have been fiercely disputed, and the video confession has been labeled a fake by some and a coerced confession by others.
Family members as well as Salehi's official Twitter account have said the rapper was, in fact, arrested in the southwestern Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province, hundreds of kilometers from Iran's western border.
In a statement, Salehi's uncle Eghbal Eghbali said his nephew was in the province's city of Borujen on the morning of September 30 when he wrote saying "suspicious things" were happening outside his home. Soon after, Salehi stopped communicating. Eghbali said he learned from Salehi's neighbors and friends that security personnel had arrived to take the rapper away.
Later on September 30, a prosecutor in nearby Isfahan Province was quoted by the Meezan news agency, which is close to Iran's judiciary, as saying Salehi was arrested "in one of the provinces of the country." The prosecutor alleged the rapper had played a key role in "creating disturbances and inviting and encouraging the recent disturbances in Isfahan Province and in Shahinshahr."
The official IRNA news agency, meanwhile, quoted a judiciary official from Isfahan Province as saying Salehi stood accused of "propagandistic activity against the government, cooperation with hostile governments, and the formation of illegal groups with the intention of creating insecurity in the country."
Thousands of Iranians, many of them from the younger generation, have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died shortly after being arrested for allegedly violating Iran's hijab law requiring that women cover their hair.
As the protests have continued, the authorities have intensified their crackdown, resulting in the deaths of at least 305 people, including 41 children, according to the latest figures released by the Oslo-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) on November 6.
Salehi is among the hundreds of prominent young voices, including activists, artists, and athletes, who have been arrested for speaking out against the state’s bloody crackdown on the protests. Overall, activists estimate thousands of people have been arrested by the authorities since the rallies erupted.
Faced with a potential existential threat to Iran's clerical rule, 227 of 290 Iranian lawmakers this week called for even greater force by urging the judiciary to "deal decisively" with those behind the protests.
In recent years, Salehi has gained notoriety for his open opposition to the country's leadership, using his music and social media presence to take on issues that resonate with Iranian youths.
In the song Normal, he highlights the effects of poverty, saying "Our children sleep hungry at night" and asking Iran's leaders how their conscience can let them sleep.
The song Rathole, released in 2021, accuses members of the media and art community both inside and outside Iran of being an "ally of the tyrant," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
In another song, he blasts Tehran's close relationships with Moscow and Beijing, asking: "Haven't you robbed us enough? Now, you want to give away half [of our resources] to China and the rest to Russia."
Salehi was detained in September 2021 after security agents raided his home in Isfahan, with Human Rights Watch decrying the detention of the artist for "exercising his right to freedom of expression."
Salehi was charged with "spreading propaganda against the state," but after more than a week was released on bail. In January, he was sentenced to six months in prison but was released on a suspended sentence in February.
While out, he continued his work and released Omen amid the state’s increasingly violent crackdown on anti-government protesters.
"Someone's crime was dancing with her hair in the wind," he raps. "Someone's crime was that she was brave and criticized."
Listing a litany of violent acts carried out by the authorities against protesters, Salehi asks, "How many young people did you kill building a tower for yourself?" and predicts that next year, the 44th year of the clerical regime's rule, will be its "year of failure."
Salehi's arrest has led to widespread condemnation inside and outside Iran, and his advocates have spread the #FreeToomaj hashtag on Twitter to shed light on his situation.
His family has said they do not know Salehi's whereabouts or health, leaving them wondering if he is even alive.
But the authorities have shed some light on the fate of another Iranian rapper arrested shortly before Salehi. The judiciary announced on November 7 that Saman Yasin, a rapper from Kermanshah Province -- a northwestern region with a significant Kurdish population and that has been a focus of the government crackdown -- has been accused of waging "warfare" against Iran and acting against the country's security.
Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, with contributions by RFE/RL senior correspondent Michael Scollon
Iran Charges Two Female Journalists Who Broke Story About Amini's Death
Iran's judiciary has charged two female journalists who have reported on the death of Mahsa Amini with propaganda offenses as a government crackdown on unrest and dissent sparked by the tragedy continues.
Judiciary spokesman Massoud Setayeshi told reporters on November 8 that Niloufar Hamedi and Elahe Mohammadi are accused of colluding with the intention of acting against national security and propaganda against the state.
Hamedi is the journalist who took a photo of Mahsa Amini's parents embracing in a Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly. Her post of the photo on Twitter was the first report about the case.
Amini, 22, died days after being detained by the notorious morality police for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code. Authorities have blamed "underlying diseases" for the cause of death, but supporters and family members say Amini was beaten while in custody.
Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, which marked the beginning of mass protests that have swept across the country.
Iran's intelligence services have accused Hamedi, 30, and Mohammadi, 35, of being CIA agents, part of a government narrative -- put forward without evidence -- that the United States and other Western powers are behind the unrest.
Hundreds of journalists have issued a joint statement criticizing the detention of the two women and the denial of their basic rights, including access to a lawyer.
The protests have seen more than 300 people killed and thousands detained, according to human rights groups. Despite government warnings that the crackdown will intensify, Iranians continue to take to the streets.
Students at the prestigious Sharif University in Tehran on November 8 staged a new demonstration, singing one of the protest anthems that refers to the high number of students who leave Iran, asking them "to stay and take the country back."
The International Monetary Fund says more than 150,000 educated Iranians leave their country each year in the hope of finding a better life abroad.
Videos published on social networks show students and professors at the Kurdistan University of Medical Sciences in western Iran refusing to attend classes in solidarity with the protesters on November 8.
Meanwhile, Amirhossein Sadeghi, a former player for Iranian soccer giant Esteghlal, rejected an invitation from the football federation to participate in the unveiling of the jersey for the Iranian national football team for this month's 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Sadeghi wrote on Instagram that "in a country where the parliament orders killings and the police are ruthless, football has no meaning anymore," a reference to a statement by the Iranian parliament urging the judiciary to approve the death sentence for some protesters
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Lawyer Who Has Represented Protesters Arrested In Tehran
Iranian lawyer Mustafa Nili, who has represented many political and civic activists as well as a number of those arrested during ongoing anti-government protests, has been arrested by intelligence agents affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
According to Fatemeh Nili, Mustafa Nili's sister, he was arrested at the Mehrabad Airport in Tehran on November 7. Agents then went to his home and confiscated his work and identity documents.
Since his arrest, she said she has yet to hear what the charges against him are.
Nili is one of several lawyers -- including Nazanin Salari, Bahar Sahraian, Mahmoud Taravatroy, and Amin Adel Ahmadian -- to have been arrested after representing people detained during nationwide protests sparked by the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Since the beginning of the protests, at least 15 lawyers have been arrested. Two of them, Babak Paknia and Ghodseh Ghodsbin, have been released, while the other 13 are still being held in custody, according to rights groups.
Anger over the death of Amini has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
More than 270 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
It's the second time this year that Nili has been arrested. Earlier, he was among a group of activists detained before they could file a legal challenge against the government and Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei over the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic in Iran, which suffered the Middle East's deadliest COVID-19 outbreak.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Faces Death Penalty After Trash Bin Set On Fire In Tehran
Iran's judiciary has charged a man with setting fire to a trash can with "waging war against God," an offense that is punishable by death.
The state judiciary's Mizan news agency quoted a prosecutor's representative as saying on November 7 that Sahand Nourmohammadzadeh caused the blockage of a highway in Tehran "by tearing down the fences of the highway and setting fire to trash cans and tires."
Nourmohammadzadeh has rejected the allegations, saying a protest took place in front of his business in Tehran when the bin was set ablaze, but that he was not a participant and had no intention of creating a disturbance.
The news comes after 227 lawmakers from Iran's 290-seat, hard-liner-led parliament urged the judiciary to approve the death sentence for some protesters arrested amid a wave of demonstrations across the country sparked by the death of a young woman in September while in police custody for allegedly wearing a headscarf improperly.
Iran's chief justice, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, subsequently told a meeting of the Supreme Judicial Council on November 7 that he agreed with parliament's request and that some protesters can be executed under the Qisas principle, or retaliatory law.
Earlier, Mohseni-Ejei asked judges responsible for dealing with the cases of those arrested at the protests to refrain from issuing "weak sentences" to the people he called the "main elements" of the protests.
Hard-line cleric Ahmad Khatami, a member of the Assembly of Experts, also addressed judiciary officials regarding the arrested protesters, saying that "rioters" should be dealt with in such a way that "there would be no desire to riot again."
Human rights groups have decried the push for harsh sentences, noting that political prisoners in Iran are already deprived of many of their rights, including access to their chosen defense attorney.
Earlier, a group of 40 Iranian lawyers published a statement saying the judicial system "has become one of the authoritarian forces with the presence of non-independent and disobedient officials, and because of this, a corrupt network has ruled the country's destiny."
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
The activist HRANA news agency said that as of November 5, at least 318 protesters had been killed during the unrest, including 49 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Summons Norwegian Ambassador Over Comments Supporting Protesters
Iran summoned Norway's ambassador over the weekend to protest against what it characterized as "interventionist comments" by the Nordic country's parliamentary speaker in support of massive demonstrations sweeping the country after a young woman died while in police custody over how she was wearing a head scarf. "Iran strongly condemned interventionist comments by the Norwegian parliament speaker which were also judgmental and untrue," the semiofficial Fars news agency reported on November 7. Masud Gharahkhani, the head of Norway's parliament, expressed his support for the demonstrators in an interview with London-based Iran International. Gharahkhani is the 38-year-old son of Iranian refugees. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Iranian Opposition Calls For Elections As Way To End Protests As Crackdown Continues
An Iranian opposition party has called for new elections to end the unrest and violent government crackdown on dissent that have rocked the country since the death of a young woman while in police custody over how she was wearing a head scarf.
Anger over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini on September 16 has prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Azar Mansoori, the general secretary of the Union of Islamic Iran People Party, said in a tweet on November 7 that the country's leadership must address the root causes of the protests instead of blaming outside forces such as the West.
"Lack of political legitimacy is the most obvious threat to the country's national security," she wrote.
"Do you want to make legitimate changes? Don't erase the problem, find out the reason for people's protest and ask yourself, is there any way other free elections and an independent civil society?"
Mansoori's call came after another night of protests despite a widening crackdown by authorities.
A total of 227 of 290 Iranian lawmakers urged the judiciary on November 6 to "deal decisively" with perpetrators of unrest.
In the face of the request, many gathered in the western Iranian city of Marivan hours after the burial of Nasrin Ghaderi, a Kurdish female student who was killed in Tehran during the protests.
Videos published on social media from the central Iranian city of Kerman showed young girls burning their headscarves in protest against the mandatory hijab law while protesters in the port city of Bushehr in the south blocked streets, honking their car horns and chanting the slogan "Freedom, freedom."
In a show of support for the protesters, players from the Iranian national beach soccer team refused to celebrate after winning the Emirates Intercontinental Beach Soccer Cup on November 6. When awarded the championship trophy, the team solemnly stood on the podium with their arms crossed in solidarity with the protest movement.
The team earlier refused to sing the national anthem during their semifinal, prompting state television to cut the live broadcast of the match.
Reports also indicate that Iranian prominent political activist Majid Tavakoli was beaten by Evin prison guards and transferred to solitary confinement.
The activist HRANA news agency said 318 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of November 5, including 49 minors.
The Iranian government has not taken responsibility for the killing of any protesters and in most cases has attributed their deaths to suicide, illness, and accidents.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Father Says Son Killed For Honking His Car Horn In Support Of Iranian Protests
Yahya Rahimi was driving to work when two men armed with large sticks attacked his car, shattering his windscreen.
As the 31-year-old slowly drove off, a gunshot was heard. Rahimi was dead, his bloodied head resting on the smashed driver’s window.
That is according to a video shared by Hengaw, a rights group registered in Norway that reports on Iran's Kurdish region.
Activists said Rahimi was targeted by plainclothes security agents on October 8 because he had honked his car horn in solidarity with anti-government protests in the northwestern city of Sanandaj, the provincial capital of Iran's Kurdistan Province.
Rahimi is among at least 300 people who have been killed in the government’s brutal crackdown on nationwide protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman, in September.
Ali Azadi, the head of Kurdistan’s police force, said Rahimi was shot dead by "anti-revolutionary forces." But his family says government forces killed him.
"Islamic republic agents had damaged his car, yet they didn't leave him alone," Rahimi's father, Ahmad Rahimi, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda. "A few steps further, they martyred him."
Ahmad Rahimi said the authorities had pressured him to declare his son was a member of the Basij paramilitary forces, a branch of Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), in an apparent attempt to blame his death on the protesters.
"When we received the body, the authorities said, 'We will register him as a martyr, you will receive [benefits], and we will give you blood money.' I told them I don't want such a thing."
Rahimi's father said police officers visited their home and offered condolences. But he responded, he said, by asking why they had killed his son.
"What crime did my son commit on that street? He was innocent. Why did you kill him?" he said, recalling what he told the officers.
Iran’s western Kurdistan region has become the epicenter of the months-long demonstrations raging in cities, towns, and villages across Iran and the focus of the government's bloody crackdown.
Amini's funeral in Kurdistan Province on September 17 was the catalyst for the protests. She died three days after she was arrested by Iran’s morality police for allegedly violating the country's mandatory hijab law.
Human rights groups say the authorities have intensified their crackdown in provinces with significant Kurdish populations, including Kurdistan, Kermanshah, and West Azerbaijan.
WATCH: Social-media video from Sanandaj, capital of the province, shows protesters hurling rocks at police and security forces allegedly using firearms, tear gas, and firing directly into residential homes.
Iran Human Rights (IHR), an Oslo-based group, said on November 5 that at least 60 people have been killed in the three provinces since the protests erupted. Overall, at least 304 people have lost their lives in demonstrations across the country, IHR said.
Over the weekend, Iranian security forces opened fire on protesters in the predominately Kurdish city of Marivan, wounding at least 35 people, according to Hengaw.
The protest was triggered by the death in Tehran of a Kurdish student from Marivan, Nasrin Ghaderi, who according to Hengaw died on November 5 after being beaten by police.
Videos posted on social media showed protesters throwing stones at a government building and burning the Iranian flag.
State media quoted a local prosecutor as saying Ghaderi’s body showed no signs of trauma and she had died from alleged poisoning.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network said on November 6 that security forces in Marivan had used tear gas and fired metal pellets at protesters.
Iran Arrests 26 Foreigners It Says Were Behind Shiraz Mosque Attack
Iran's Intelligence Ministry says it has arrested 26 people -- all foreigners -- in connection with last month's attack on a Shi'ite pilgrimage site in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz that has been claimed by the Islamic State (IS) militant group.
In a statement published on November 7, the ministry alleged an Azerbaijani national was the main person inside Iran who was involved in directing and coordinating the attack.
"All of those arrested are non-Iranians. They are nationals from the Republic of Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, and Afghanistan," the statement added.
At least 15 people were killed on October 26 in an attack on a key Shi'ite Muslim shrine in southern Iran, with IS claiming responsibility for the assault.
State television said the attack, carried out by a lone gunman during evening prayers at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in Shiraz, also left at least 19 people wounded.
The attack came amid a brutal state crackdown on weeks of antiestablishment protests that erupted following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
Many Iranians believe the regime is trying to exploit the attack to weaken and suppress the protests, which have become one of the most serious challenges to the Islamic leadership since the revolution in 1979.
The Institute for the Study of War says the attack does not fit the typical IS profile and believes it could have been an attempt by authorities to stoke sectarian tensions in Iran.
Referring to such accusations, the Intelligence Ministry threatened in its November 7 statement to prosecute those who attribute the attack to the intelligence agencies of the Islamic republic.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Lawmakers Demand Severe Punishment For 'Rioters' As Protests Rage
Hard-line Iranian lawmakers urged the judiciary on November 6 to "deal decisively" with perpetrators of unrest, as the Islamic Republic struggles to suppress the biggest show of dissent in years. A majority of 227 lawmakers from Iran’s 290-seat, hard-liner-led parliament made the request to the judiciary, according to a statement from deputies quoted by state media. The activist HRANA news agency, meanwhile, said that 318 protesters had been killed in the unrest as of November 5, including 49 minors. Thirty-eight members of the security forces had also been killed, it added. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
Four Police Officers Killed In Unclear Circumstances In Iran As Unrest Continues
Four police officers have been killed in unclear circumstances in Iran’s Sistan and Baluchistan Province amid ongoing unrest sparked by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody in September.
A regional police chief told the IRNA state news agency that the four had been killed at a police station along the Iranshahr-Bampour highway. He said an official probe had been launched.
However, the semiofficial Tasnim news agency said a soldier had shot dead three policemen and a fellow soldier. It quoted a local police commander as saying that the soldier opened fire after a dispute with another soldier over personal issues. The soldier was detained immediately. There were no additional details.
Such shootings are rare in Iran. In 2016 a soldier killed himself after shooting to death three of his comrades. Military service of up to 24 months is mandatory for men aged 19 and above in Iran.
Elsewhere, Tasnim reported that a “terrorist” was killed during an attack by two assailants on a station staffed by Iran's powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps in the city of Mahshahr in southwestern Khuzestan Province. There were no other details.
Iran has been rocked by protests and other unrest since Mahsa Amini died in mid-September after being arrested by Iran's notorious morality police for “improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country met by authorities with a harsh crackdown. The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says at least 277 people, including 40 children, have been killed in the government’s crackdown.
Protests continued at universities across Iran on November 5 despite what activists said were new measures by security forces to halt them.
Students were subjected to dress-code inspections at the north Tehran branch of Azad University, and at the Sharif University of Technology, a leading higher education institution and traditionally a hotbed for dissent.
Students were seen demonstrating and chanting "I am a free woman, you are the pervert" at the Islamic Azad University of Mashhad, in northeast Iran, in a video published by BBC Persian.
"A student dies, but doesn't accept humiliation," sang students at Gilan University in the northern city of Rasht, in footage posted online by an activist.
Dozens were heard chanting similar slogans at a mourning ceremony 40 days after the death of protester Javad Heydari in the northwestern city of Qazvin.
People were observing a "widespread strike" in Amini's home town of Saqez, in Iran's Kurdistan province, where shops were shuttered, according to the Norway-based Hengaw rights group.
On November 4, foreign ministers from the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations condemned Tehran's response to the wave of protests.
"We further condemn the brutal and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters," the ministers said in a statement after two days of talks in the German city of Muenster.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Iran Says It Successfully Tests Satellite Launch Rocket
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps says it successfully tested the first suborbital stage of the three-stage Ghaem-100 satellite launch vehicle, Iranian state media reported on November 5. "The flight test of this satellite carrier with a solid-fueled engine...was successfully completed," the state news agency lRNA reported. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Fresh Anti-Government Protests Take Place In Iran, Despite Widening Crackdown
Students from Iranian universities staged fresh demonstrations while many shopkeepers went on strike on November 5, despite a widening crackdown by authorities as protests that flared over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody entered an eighth week.
Mahsa Amini died in mid-September after being arrested by Iran's notorious morality police for “improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic head scarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country met by authorities with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 277 people, including 40 children.
Security forces adopted new measures to halt protests at universities in the capital, Tehran, on November 5, searching students and forcing them to remove face masks, activists said.
Students were subjected to dress-code inspections at the north Tehran branch of Azad University and at the Sharif University of Technology, a leading higher education institution and traditionally a hotbed for dissent.
Students were seen demonstrating and chanting, "I am a free woman, you are the pervert," at Islamic Azad University of Mashhad, in northeast Iran, in a video published by BBC Persian.
"A student dies, but doesn't accept humiliation," sang students at Gilan University in the northern city of Rasht, in footage posted online by an activist.
Dozens were heard chanting similar slogans at a mourning ceremony 40 days after the death of protester Javad Heydari in the northwestern city of Qazvin.
People were observing a "widespread strike" in Amini's home town of Saqez, in Iran's Kurdistan Province, where shops were shuttered, according to the Norway-based Hengaw rights group.
Foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations on November 4 condemned Tehran's response to the wave of protests.
"We further condemn the brutal and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters," the ministers said in a statement after two days of talks in the German city of Muenster.
With reporting by AFP
- By AP
Iran Acknowledges Sending Drones To Russia For First Time
Iran's foreign minister on November 5 acknowledged for the first time that his country has supplied Russia with drones, insisting the transfer came before Moscow's war on Ukraine, which has seen the Iranian-made drones dive-bombing Kyiv. The comments by Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian come after months of confusing messaging from Iran about the weapons shipment, as Russia sends the drones slamming into Ukrainian energy infrastructure and civilian targets. To read the original AP story, click here.
Spiritual Leader Of Iran's Sunni Muslims Calls For Referendum On Protesters' Demands
A top Sunni cleric in Iran has called for an immediate referendum with the presence of international observers to "change policies based on the wishes of the people."
In his Friday Prayers sermon on November 4 in the southeastern Iranian city of Zahedan, Molavi Abdulhamid Ismaeelzah asked the Qom seminary and the country's authorities to listen to the voices of the people who have been protesting for the past 50 days.
The cleric, who is known across the country as Molavi Abdolhamid, has previously called on the country’s rulers to respond to the demands of the protesters.
There has been no comment from the Iranian government on his call for a referendum.
The cleric, regarded as a spiritual leader for Iran’s Sunni Muslim population, is the director of main Sunni seminary in Iran. He is a vocal critic of the Iranian government and has been under pressure for his comments against the Islamic republic.
Earlier this month in his Friday Prayers sermon, he said senior officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were "responsible" for the killings in Zahedan on September 30.
At the same time, people in different cities of Sistan and Baluchistan Province demonstrated in the streets for the fifth consecutive week after the September 30 massacre in Zahedan.
According to the videos published on social media on November 4, the security forces shot directly at protesters in the city of Khash, near Zahedan.
Reports also indicate clashes and shooting at protesters in some other cities of Sistan and Baluchistan Province, including Saravan, Zahedan, and Iranshahr.
It was not possible to independently verify the social media posts and the reports of violence at protests across Iran.
Gatherings took place on November 3 in the cities of Tehran, Tabriz, Shiraz, Rasht, and many other cities of Kurdistan Province in western Iran.
According to the videos published on social media, in the central Iranian city of Arak hundreds of mourners gathered at the grave of Mehrshad Shahidinejad, a 19-year-old aspiring chef who reportedly was killed after being arrested during a protest.
Reports also indicate that on November 3 in the city of Isfahan state security forces fired tear gas as mourners gathered at the grave of Mahsa Mougoei, an 18-year-old woman who was killed on September 22 during the nationwide protests against the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody.
At least one woman was shot in Isfahan on November 3, a video published on Twitter indicates. The woman is shown on the ground with blood on her face, apparently shot in the head. The video also shows people trying to revive her. There’s no report about her condition.
In the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, security agents prevented the memorial of late RFE/RL journalist Reza Haghighatnejad. People who had gone to the location of the ceremony protested the security agents' move, chanting slogans in memory of Haghighatnejad and in protest of the government.
Iranian authorities secretly buried Haghighatnejad on October 30 at a location near Shiraz after seizing his body upon repatriation to Iran, angering his family.
Meanwhile, domestic and international reactions to the suppression of protesters in Iran continue.
Iranian wrestling legend and Olympic gold medalist Rasoul Khadem addressed President Ebrahim Raisi on his Instagram account and criticized him for suppressing the protests.
Also, more than 100 professors at Tehran University protested the October 29 attack on the university in a statement describing the attack of the security forces on the students as "barbaric." The statement says the continuation of security approaches and actions such as the "terrible attack" of the plainclothes security forces on the university is disastrous.
The signatories said that all detained students should be released unconditionally.
The antigovernment protests have been met by a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 277 people, including 40 children.
The Iranian government has not taken responsibility for the killing of protesters and in most cases has attributed their deaths to reasons such as suicide, illness, and accidents.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
How Western Tech In Iranian Drones Is Helping Russia Wage War On Ukraine
Over the past five years, Iranian officials and state media have touted the "indigenous" ingenuity in the Islamic republic's mass-produced Mohajer-6 combat drone, which Russia has deployed in its war against Ukraine.
But a new investigation by Schemes, the investigative unit of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, has found that electronic components underpinning Tehran's production of the Mohajer-6 are far from homegrown.
The Mohajer-6 drones contain components produced by companies from the United States and the European Union, both of which have sanctions restricting the export to Iran of such technology that can be used for both civilian and military purposes – dual-use technology.
The presence of these components in the Mohajer-6 does not mean their producers are in violation of U.S. or EU sanctions, and RFE/RL does not have evidence that this is the case.
The investigation also found Mohajer-6 components produced in China, including a real-time mini-camera made by a Hong Kong firm that said it was "very sorry" that its products were being used in war.
At least one major foreign-produced component of the Mohajer-6 has previously been identified by reporters in a Mohajer-6 recovered from the battlefield by the Ukrainian military: an engine made by the Austrian manufacturer BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG, a subsidiary of the Canadian company Bombardier Recreational Products.
But Ukrainian intelligence assesses that the Iranian combat drone contains components from nearly three dozen different technology companies based in North America, the EU, Japan, and Taiwan, the Schemes investigation has found. A majority of these companies are based in the United States.
A Schemes reporter who personally inspected the foreign-made drone parts identified components produced by at least 15 of these manufacturers.
These include parts made by the U.S. technology firm Texas Instruments, which said in a statement that it does not sell into Russia or Iran and complies with applicable laws and regulations.
To identify these components, Schemes reporters examined parts of the Mohajer-6 drone that the Ukrainian military shot down over the Black Sea near the Mykolayiv region coastal town of Ochakiv. They also reviewed Ukrainian intelligence records on the sources of these components.
The drone also contains a microchip bearing the logo of a California technology company and a thermal-imaging camera that Ukrainian intelligence says may have been produced by a firm based in Oregon or China.
Both Western officials and experts on illicit technology transfers say Iran has built a broad, global procurement network using front companies and other proxies in third countries to obtain dual-use technology from the United States and the EU.
"Exporters will look at the request coming from the [United Arab Emirates] or another third country, and they'll think that they're selling to an end user based there, when really the end user is in Iran," Daniel Salisbury, a senior research fellow with the Department of War Studies at King's College London, told RFE/RL.
In September, the U.S. Treasury Department imposed sanctions specifically targeting Iranian companies that Washington links to the production and transfer of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) to Russia for deployment in its war on Ukraine. Fighting rages with no sign of an end more than eight months after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an unprovoked invasion on February 24.
"Non-Iranian, non-Russian entities should also exercise great caution to avoid supporting either the development of Iranian UAVs or their transfer, or sale of any military equipment to Russia for use against Ukraine," U.S. Undersecretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement announcing the sanctions.
Chinese Cameras, California Chips
Development of the Mohajer-6, the latest model in a series of drones Tehran has used since the 1980s Iran-Iraq War, began in 2017, while mass production began the following year. During a ceremony commemorating the Islamic Revolution, then-Iranian Defense Minister Amir Hatami said that the new tactical drone could perform surveillance, reconnaissance, as well as help destroy targets.
Hatami extolled what he described as the drone’s domestic design, a portrayal echoed in later reports by Iranian media.
"The homegrown drone was made through cooperation among the army, Defense Ministry, and Quds Aviation Industries," the English-language Tehran Times quoted an Iranian military official as saying in July 2019.
The dismantling of the Mohajer-6 drone recovered by the Ukrainian military shows that the UAV is packed with foreign components.
One of these parts is a bright-orange real-time mini-camera produced by the Hong Kong-based company RunCam Technology. Documents seen by Schemes show that Ukrainian intelligence has also identified RunCam as the producer of the camera, which likely assists in remote guidance of the drone.
Founded in 2013, RunCam is involved in the development and production of so-called "first-person-view" real-time cameras. "Our users are our friends," the company's website states. The site says that RunCam has two authorized Iranian dealers.
Reached by Schemes for comment about the use of its camera in the Iranian drone deployed by Russia in its war on Ukraine, RunCam said in an e-mailed response: "We are very sorry to know that RunCam's products were used in warfare. RunCam is specialized in producing products for model aircraft hobby. We never contact any customer related to military."
The provenance of the Mohajer-6 drone-s thermal-imaging camera is more difficult to determine. A Ukrainian intelligence assessment reviewed by Schemes indicates it could be the Ventus Hot model produced by Sierra-Olympic Technologies, based in the U.S. state of Oregon, but that it also resembles a cheaper analog available for sale by the Chinese company Qingdao Thundsea Marine Technology.
Qingdao Thundsea Marine Technology said in an e-mailed statement that the company did not "have any business with Iran," because "it will affect our business." The company said it specializes in marine services and is not involved in manufacturing. It also said that it did not have a single successful order for its online advertisement of the thermal-imaging camera resembling the one recovered from the Iranian drone.
Sierra-Olympic Technologies did not respond to a request for comment on the possible use of its thermal-imaging cameras in Iranian combat drones in time for publication.
Microchips recovered from the drone also featured the logos of the California-based company Linear Technology Corporation and its parent company, the Massachusetts-based semiconductor company Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI). ADI did not respond to an e-mailed request for comment on the possible use of its technology in the Iranian combat drone.
Schemes reporters also observed among the components of the Iranian drone a voltage step-down converter produced by Texas Instruments. The company said in an e-mailed statement that it "does not sell into Russia, Belarus, or Iran."
"TI complies with applicable laws and regulations in the countries where we operate, and does not support or condone the use of our products in applications they weren't designed for," Texas Instruments said.
Schemes reporters also saw several components produced by the California-based technology manufacturer Xilinx, whose parent company is the multinational semiconductor company Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), also based in California.
According to Ukrainian intelligence, one of these Xilinx components was integrated into a video data-link module located in the wing of the Mohajer-6 that helped carry out attack missions.
"This module transmits information from the board to the missile head. That is, guidance for the missile. With the help of this module, it was possible to guide the missile to the target," a Ukrainian military intelligence representative told Schemes.
AMD did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.
'No Authorization'
Previous media reports about the components of the Mohajer-6 drone, including by CNN, have shown evidence that its engine was produced by the Austrian manufacturer BRP-Rotax GmbH & Co KG, whose parent company is the Quebec-based Bombardier Recreational Products (BRP).
The Canadian company responded to the reports on October 21, saying in a statement that it "has not authorized and has not given any authorization to its distributors to supply military UAV manufacturers in Iran or Russia."
"As soon as we were made aware of this situation, we started an investigation to determine the source of the engines," BRP said. .
But Schemes reporters found that the authorized Rotax distributor listed on the Austrian manufacturer's website advertised itself as a Rotax aircraft engines distributor for Iran as recently as December 2020.
The distributor, the Italian company Luciano Sorlini S.p.a., has posted multiple magazine advertisements on its websites in which it describes itself as a Rotax distributor for numerous countries. Prior to January 2021, Iran was listed among these countries.
The Rotax website also lists a Tehran-based company -- MahtaWing -- as an official service center for its engines. The company, known in Persian as Mahtabal, conducts repairs of Rotax engines, including the Rotax 912 iS, the engine that was found in the Mohajer-6 combat drone recovered in Ukraine.
BRP said in an e-mailed statement on November 4 that while Luciano Sorlini S.p.a. is the appointed distributor of Rotax aircraft engines in Iran, "since 2019, no Rotax engines have been sold in Iran, and we will not sell any engines to Iran moving forward."
The Canadian company said it had "internal controls" that "significantly" restrict the sale of its products for military purposes.
"For example, the sale of any BRP product to operators with any military activity in Iran, Turkey, and Russia is strictly prohibited," BRP said. "We conduct our business in compliance with all EU, Canadian, and U.S. applicable regulations."
BRP described the Iranian company MahtaWing as a "local service center" that "offers maintenance services for previously sold aircraft engines."
Shahriar Siami of RFE/RL's Radio Farda contributed to this report.
- By AFP
G7 Denounces 'Brutal' Iran Protest Crackdown
Foreign ministers from the G7 group of nations on November 4 condemned Tehran's response to a wave of protests in Iran sparked by the death of a 22-year-old Kurdish woman, Mahsa Amini. "We further condemn the brutal and disproportionate use of force against peaceful protesters," the ministers said in a statement after two days of talks in the German city of Muenster. "We advocate the right of all Iranians to access information, and we deplore the Iranian government's erosion of civil space, and independent journalism, its targeting of human rights defenders, including by shutting down the internet and social media," the ministers said. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Iran 'Freed' In 1979 Islamic Revolution, Raisi Says In Response To Biden Comment
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on November 4 that Iran had been freed by the Islamic Revolution of 1979 in response to U.S. President Joe Biden’s comment about Iran needing to be freed.
"I am telling Biden that Iran was freed 43 years ago," Raisi said in a live televised speech.
Biden made his statement on November 3 during a campaign speech in California as dozens of demonstrators gathered nearby holding banners supporting Iranian protesters who have been demonstrating against the government for weeks.
"Don't worry, we're gonna free Iran," Biden said. "They're gonna free themselves pretty soon."
The Iranian president noted that the comment came a day before the anniversary of the storming of the U.S. Embassy In Tehran in November 1979, which resulted in dozens of Americans being taken hostage for 444 days. "He [Biden] might have uttered [the comment] in a state of wackiness," Raisi added.
Raisi’s response comes amid a brutal state crackdown on nearly seven weeks of antiestablishment protests that erupted following the September 16 death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Iranian women have removed and burned their hijabs, the mandatory Islamic head scarves, while many protesters have called for an end to the Islamic republic. "Woman, life, freedom" and "Death to the dictator" have been among the main chants of protesters.
The authorities have claimed Iran's enemies, including the United States and Israel, are behind the unrest.
More than 270 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
On November 4, 1979, student followers of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini stormed the U.S. Embassy and took dozens of American hostages. The attack sparked a diplomatic crisis that reverberates through the region to this day.
Amid Iran's Islamic Revolution, students supported by large, angry crowds took control of the U.S. compound. They said they were outraged that the country's former leader, Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, had been admitted to the United States for cancer treatment.
It would be 444 days before 52 American hostages were freed. The diplomatic standoff inflicted grave damage to the presidency of Jimmy Carter, who was ousted in the 1980 election in a loss to Ronald Reagan, and U.S.-Iranian relations have never recovered.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Videos Of Latest Protests In Iranian Cities Appear To Show Violent Response Of Security Forces
Iranian protesters have gathered in the city of Karaj, northwest of Tehran, to mark 40 days since the death of Hadis Najafi, a 20-year-old woman who was shot dead by Iranian security forces near Tehran.
Videos posted on social media show a large number of protesters in Karaj chanting "Death to Khamenei," a reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and indicate the demonstrators clashed with security forces.
One video of the protest in Karaj appears to show armed forces shooting in the air and directly at protesters as people take shelter in their cars.
It was not possible to authenticate the videos, and there has been no comment from security forces in Karaj.
Najafi, who was active on the social media site TikTok, was shot six times on September 21 in Karaj during ongoing nationwide protests following the death of Mahsa Amini.
The demonstrations on November 3 were held to mark the end of the traditional 40-day mourning period following Najafi's death. The day also marks the end of the 40-day mourning period for many other protesters in Iran.
One of them was Javad Heydari, who was killed on September 22 due to a lack of medical attention after being shot by security forces in the central city of Qazvin. A large gathering on November 3 took place in Qazvin for Heydari, who was 40.
His family had been pressured to state that their son died by accident, but they repeatedly said that he was murdered in the public protests with a "war bullet."
The cities of Tehran, Isfahan, Sanandaj, and Tabriz on November 2 were the scene of anti-government protests that lasted into the night. These protests took place hours after Khamenei once again linked the protesters to foreign countries.
The authorities have always accused the United States, Saudi Arabia, and Israel of being involved in the protests.
Videos published on social media show that the authorities have cut off the electricity in the Chaharbagh neighborhood in the central city of Isfahan in response to the protests. However, people chanted slogans against the government in the dark.
Amini, 22, died in police custody in mid-September after being arrested for "improperly" wearing a mandatory Islamic headscarf, or hijab.
Her death, which officials blamed on a heart attack, sparked a wave of anti-government protests in cities across the country met by authorities with a harsh crackdown that the Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights says has killed at least 277 people, including 40 children.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
