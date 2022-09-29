Iranian Protests Appear To Wane Amid Crackdown, Internet Restrictions
Demonstrations across Iran appear be to waning as security forces continued their deadly crackdown on protests that have shaken the country for two weeks. Nationwide demonstrations erupted after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was detained by morality police for allegedly wearing the mandatory Islamic headscarf too loosely. Fewer protest videos have appeared on social media platforms after authorities restricted Internet access and launched the crackdown.