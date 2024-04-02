Iran
Mosque Project In Historic Tehran Park Sparks Protest Rally
Tehran residents against a city plan to construct a mosque within a historic park in the north of the Iranian capital have launched a protest, citing environmental concerns over the project.
The residents held a rally on April 1 on the heels of the announcement of the project by Tehran's municipality, with the mayor's office advocating for the construction of mosques in public spaces. Police maintained a significant presence at the protest site, though no disturbances were reported.
The campaign, particularly for the mayor's proposal for a mosque in Qeytarieh Park, has drawn criticism for coming at a time when the city's financial resources could be better allocated toward supporting the underprivileged rather than constructing new religious structures.
"We must continue until the complete cancellation of this project," said Shiva Arasteh, an architect and one of the protesters.
Meanwhile, concerns also have been raised about potential damage to the area's historical significance after the discovery by renowned Iranian archaeologist Seyfollah Kambakhshfard of 350 graves.
An official from the Cultural Heritage Department of Tehran Province announced that fences installed by the municipality around the site where the mosque is to be built had been dismantled, though the news has not been confirmed.
Nasser Amani, a member of the city council, noted two large mosques are already in the same area of the city, while relocating the park's ancient trees was "impractical."
The construction plan has drawn further scrutiny amid revelations last year by Mohammad Abolghassem Doulabi, a senior Iranian cleric, that 50,000 out of 75,000 mosques across the country had closed due to dwindling attendance.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
More News
Tehran Vows Revenge For Damascus Embassy Attack It Blames On Israel
Tehran has vowed revenge after several people, including a senior commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), were killed in an air strike on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus over the weekend that has been attributed to Israel.
Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on April 2 that Israel will be made to "regret" the strike at the Iranian Embassy compound in Damascus, which killed Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, and six others believed to be IRGC members.
Israel has not said it carried out the attack, though it has ramped up its campaign of air strikes on targets associated with Iran since a war against Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union, broke out in the Gaza Strip in October. Hamas is supported by Tehran.
The attack on a building adjacent to the main Iranian Embassy building in Damascus on April 1 has raised concerns that the conflict in Gaza may spread across the region.
Military sources said Israeli missiles were fired from the occupied Golan Heights and that the Syrian air defense system intercepted a number of them, though some hit their target, leading to the "total destruction of the building" and the killing and wounding of "everyone inside."
Iran said, however, that the consulate annex was hit by six missiles fired by F35 fighter jets.
Israel -- as per its usual policy -- has not commented on the strike, but the Reuters news agency quoted a senior Israeli government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, as saying those hit had "been behind many attacks on Israeli and American assets and had plans for additional attacks."
The White House said it was aware of the reports. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a daily news briefing that Washington was "concerned about anything that would be escalatory or cause an increase in conflict in the region."
Iran’s ambassador to Damascus, Hossein Akbar, said he and his family were unhurt, but he vowed that Iran’s response would be “harsh.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, in a phone call that his government holds Israel responsible for the attack and labeled it “a breach of all international conventions," according to Iranian state TV.
Ali Shamkhani, a political adviser to Khamenei, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, that the United States "remains directly responsible whether or not it was aware of the intention to carry out this attack."
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been a close ally of Iran and Russia, relying on their support to remain in power despite major opposition and a civil war in the country.
Tehran has maintained a heavy military presence in Syria, while Israel has periodically carried out attacks against Iranian-linked sites in the country, often targeting IRGC commanders.
The Quds Force is the elite foreign arm of the IRGC and has been declared a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.
With reporting by Reuters
Iranian Journalist Stabbed In Britain Says He's Out Of Hospital And 'Recovering'
Pouria Zeraati, the London-based Iran International news network TV host who was stabbed outside his home in Britain, said he has been discharged from the hospital, is feeling better, and "recovering." “My wife and I are residing at a safe place under the supervision of the Met[tropolitan] Police,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on April 1. Zeraati, 36, was attacked on March 29 in Wimbledon, southwest London, by a group of men who fled the scene in a car, said Iran International, which is critical of Iran’s government. No arrests have been made. Police said it wasn’t immediately clear why he was attacked. Zeraati said “good progress has been made” in the investigation.
Suspected Israeli Air Strike 'Flattens' Iranian Consulate In Damascus, Kills Top Quds Commander
Multiple people were killed, including a commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), in an Israeli air strike on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus on April 1, according to Syrian and Iranian officials, media, and opposition groups, prompting angry threats of retaliation by Iranian officials.
"Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a senior commander of the IRGC's Quds Force, was martyred in an attack by Zionist regime fighters on the Islamic Republic of Iran's consulate building in Damascus," Iranian state TV reported.
Some reports identified Zahedi, 63, as a former commander of the Quds Force, but full details were not immediately available.
A military source told the official Syrian news agency that Israeli missiles were fired from the occupied Golan Heights and that the Syrian air defense system intercepted a number of them, but that some hit the target, leading to "total destruction of the building" and the killing and wounding of "everyone inside."
Iran said, however, that the consulate annex was hit by six missiles fired by F35 fighter jets.
An Israeli military spokesperson did not comment specifically, saying only, "We do not comment on reports in the foreign media."
The White House said it was aware of the reports. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said at a daily news briefing that Washington was "concerned about anything that would be escalatory or cause an increase in conflict in the region."
Iran’s ambassador to Damascus, Hossein Akbar, told Syrian TV that five to seven people were killed in the attack.
The ambassador said he and his family were unhurt, but he vowed that Iran’s response would be “harsh.”
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Syrian counterpart, Faisal Mekdad, in a phone call that his government holds Israel responsible for the attack and labeled it “a breach of all international conventions," according to Iranian state TV.
Amir-Abdollahian "stressed the need for a serious response by the international community to such criminal actions," the report said.
The IRGC later said seven of its members had been killed, including Zahedi and his deputy, Hadi Haji Rahimi.
The Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement that Israel attacked the consulate building and that "all those present in the building have been killed or injured." It said rescue crews were evacuating the wounded.
"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack" that resulted in "the martyrdom of a number of innocent people," Mekdad said.
Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been a close ally of Iran and Russia, relying on their support to remain in power despite major opposition and a civil war in the country.
Tehran has maintained a heavy military presence in Syria, while Israeli has periodically carried out attacks against Iranian-linked sites in the country, often targeting IRGC commanders.
The Iranian state TV report said the Israeli strike was a targeted “assassination” attack on the Quds commander in what is sure to raise tensions in the already tense Middle East region.
The Quds Force is the elite foreign arm of the IRGC and has been declared a foreign terrorist organization by the United States.
The Iranian state TV report also said that several Iranian diplomats had been killed in the attack.
Saudi broadcaster Al-Arabiya reported that "a senior Iranian figure" was the target of the strike.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said that “Israeli missiles” had destroyed an annex building of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus and that eight people had been killed.
According to reporters from Reuters at the scene, smoke was rising from the ruins of a building that had been “flattened.” The reporters said an Iranian flag was seen on a pole in front of the rubble and that Syrian and Iranian officials were at the scene.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
- By Reuters
Iran Alerted Russia Before Moscow Attack, Sources Say
Iran tipped off Russia about the possibility of a major "terrorist operation" on its soil ahead of the concert hall massacre near Moscow last month, three sources familiar with the matter said. In the deadliest attack inside Russia in 20 years, gunmen opened fire with automatic weapons at concertgoers on March 22 at the Crocus City Hall, killing at least 144 people in violence claimed by the Islamic State extremist group. "Days before the attack in Russia, Tehran shared information with Moscow about a possible big terrorist attack inside Russia that was acquired during interrogations of those arrested in connection with deadly bombings in Iran," said one source. Reuters didn't further identify the sources. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he had no information about reports of a warning from Iran, while Tehran didn't immediately comment.
Iran's Repression Of Baha'is Amounts To 'Crime Against Humanity,' Says Rights Watchdog
Iran’s “decades-long systematic repression” of the Baha’i community “amounts to the crime against humanity of persecution,” Human Rights Watch said in a new report issued on April 1.
“Iranian authorities have intentionally and severely deprived Baha’is of their fundamental rights. Authorities have denied Baha’is their rights to freedom of religion and political representation. They have arbitrarily arrested and prosecuted members of the Baha’i community due to their faith. Authorities routinely trample on Baha’is’ rights to education, employment, property, and dignified burial,” the New York-based rights monitor said.
Baha’is, Iran’s largest non-Muslim minority, face systematic persecution in Iran, where their faith is not recognized in the constitution.
In recent years, as Iranian authorities have repressed widespread protests demanding political, economic, and social change in the country, the authorities have also targeted Baha’is.
Authorities have raided Baha’i homes, arrested dozens of Baha’i citizens and community leaders, and confiscated property owned by Baha’is, Human Rights Watch noted.
In its report, Human Rights Watch argues that the persecution faced by the Baha’is fell within the scope of the International Criminal Court (ICC) whose statute defines persecution as the intentional and severe deprivation of fundamental rights contrary to international law on national, religious or ethnic grounds.
HRW said that, while the intensity of violations against Bahai's "has varied over time," the persecution of the community has remained constant, "impacting virtually every aspect of Bahai's' private and public lives."
It said the Islamic republic holds "extreme animus against adherents of the Baha'i faith" and repression of the minority was enshrined in Iranian law and is official government policy.
"Iranian authorities deprive Bahai's of their fundamental rights in every aspect of their lives, not due to their actions, but simply for belonging to a faith group," said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at Human Rights Watch.
“It is critically important to increase international pressure on Iran to end this crime against humanity."
With reporting by AFP
- By dpa
Iranian Judiciary Rejects Allegations Over Death Of Young Woman
Iranian justice authorities have rejected a report that a 20-year-old woman had been questioned by the intelligence services a day before she died at home. The circumstances surrounding the death of Sara Tabrizi were under investigation, the Mizan news agency -- which is run by the country's judiciary -- reported on March 30. It said that her father had found her lifeless body at home. Tabrizi's death is reported to have occurred roughly a week ago in Shahriar, west of Tehran. Political activists have accused the judicial authorities of applying pressure on Tabrizi over recent months.
British Police Investigate Stabbing Of Iran International TV Host
A television host for the London-based Iran International news network has been stabbed outside his home in the city in an attack that British police said was being investigated by specialist counterterrorism officers.
Pouria Zeraati, 36, was attacked on March 29 in Wimbledon, southwest London, by a group of men who fled the scene in a car, said Iran International, which is critical of Iran’s government.
Zeraati is being treated at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. In a photograph posted on his Twitter account following the attack, Zeraati is pictured in his hospital bed smiling and flashing the ‘peace’ sign.
No arrests have yet been made. Police said it was not immediately clear why Zeraati was attacked, adding that they were “keeping an open mind as to any motivation” behind the assault.
London police said its Counter Terrorism Command had been assigned to the case because there had been a number of threats directed towards the network’s journalists “in recent times.”
In November 2022, two British-Iranian journalists working for Iran International were warned by British police of "credible" threats to their lives from Iranian security forces.
The channel had been reporting extensively on the nationwide anti-government protests that erupted in September of that year following the death of a young woman in police custody. Tehran accused the network of inciting the rioters.
Three months later, in February 2023, the network was forced to temporarily move its operations to Washington amid rising threats to its employees.
Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib said at the time that Iran International had been identified by Tehran as a "terrorist" organization.
Hannah Neumann, a member of the European Parliament, blamed the Iranian government for the attack on Zeraati.
“The long arms of the brutal Iranian regime. We all need to urgently do our homework to protect those who seek refuge here from transnational threats and violence,” she wrote on X.
The Iranian embassy in London immediately denied any involvement in the incident but dismissed Zeraati as a “so-called journalist.”
Zeraati hosted his own program called Last Word and has interviewed many influential politicians, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Israel is a sworn enemy of Iran.
Karim Sajadpour, an analyst at the Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, called the attack a “wake-up call” for the United States and Europe.
“Iran is actively trying to kill reporters and activists in the West and nearly succeeded in the middle of London,” he said in a March 30 tweet.
In 2021, U.S. prosecutors charged four Iranians with the attempted abduction of an Iranian-American journalist and activist living in Brooklyn.
The journalist had been critical of Tehran. The Iranian government was behind that plot, the United States said.
Iranian Women's Rights Activists Sentenced To Long Prison Terms
Lawyers for 11 women's rights activists who were detained in August in Iran's northwestern Gilan province say their clients have been sentenced to long prison terms amounting to more than 60 years.
The activists were detained separately by security and intelligence forces as officials attempted to silence critics ahead of the first anniversary of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini's death in police custody in September 2022 after being arrested for allegedly violating the country's strict Islamic dress code.
Mostafa Nili, representing two of the activists, told the Tehran-based Shargh network on March 27 that the sentences were handed down by an Islamic Revolutionary Court in Gilan's capital, Rasht.
The activists were charged in connection with their involvement in women’s rights campaigns.
Forough Samiminia received a sentence of three years, six months, and one day for "assembly and collusion to disrupt national security," and an additional two years, seven months, and 16 days for "membership in an illegal group."
Jelve Javaheri was sentenced to one year for "propaganda against the system."
Other activists, including Zahra Dadras, Sara Jahani, Matin Yazdani, Yasmin Hashdari, Shiva Shahsiah, Negin Rezai, and Azadeh Chavoshian, faced similar charges, receiving sentences ranging from one to six years for charges including "assembly and collusion" and "forming an illegal group."
Following their arrest, sources close to the activists told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that after being arrested, the activists were subjected to pressure to confess to "fabricated deeds."
One source said some of the women have faced "intense interrogation and physical abuse."
At least 500 people have been killed since protests broke out following the death of Amini, an Iranian Kurdish woman who was arrested while visiting Tehran by Iran's notorious morality police for allegedly wearing a hijab scarf improperly.
The Women, Life, Freedom protests and civil disobedience against the compulsory hijab that swept the country following Amini's death involved tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over the country's deteriorating living standards. Campaigns were also launched against the discriminatory hijab regulation.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
The UN Human Rights Council's fact-finding committee has categorized such actions against women as a crime against humanity.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AFP
Iranian Police Chief Sentenced To Death For Killing Protester In 2022
An Iranian court has sentenced a police chief to death after he was charged with killing a man during mass protests in 2022, local media reported on March 27. Jafar Javanmardi was arrested in December 2022 over the killing of a protester during demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest for allegedly violating the country's dress code. Javanmardi was sentenced to death "in accordance with the Islamic law of retribution…on the charge of premeditated murder," the lawyer for the victim's family said.
Poverty Forces Nearly 1 Million Iranians Out Of School
Some 930,000 Iranian children and adolescents were forced to abandon their education in the recent academic year, the Statistical Center of Iran reported, in a potential indication of rising poverty in the Islamic Republic.
According to official data, there are 3,6 million individuals of school age in Iran.
In an analysis of the latest data from the Statistical Center, Tejarat News, a website that covers economic issues, said the majority of school dropouts -- 556,994 -- come from the 15-17-year age group.
The phenomenon has been attributed to deepening poverty in the country, an opinion echoed by educational activists and experts alike.
At the start of the current academic year, the Organization of Iranian Teachers and the Cultural Educators' Assembly issued statements decrying the socio-economic disparities and that plague Iran's educational sector.
The government-affiliated Resalat newspaper acknowledged a surge in the dropout rate of more than 17 percent over the past six years, attributing this escalation to the country's worsening poverty.
Iran's economy has been ravaged by U.S. sanctions, hitting budget revenues hard while also leading to a surge in public protests.
Labor Ministry data shows that Iran's poverty rate doubled in 2021, with one-third of the population living in "extreme poverty." Since then, conditions have failed to improve.
Meanwhile, in September, Iran's Misery Index, calculated by the Iranian Statistics Center, rose to 60.4 -- its highest point ever and more than double what it was six years ago. The higher the rating, the worse off people feel.
Several protests have been held by Iranians over the past year in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly has added fuel to the unrest, as Iranians have also demonstrated against a lack of freedoms and women's rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Rejects Release Plea By Dissident Rapper Toomaj Salehi
Iranian authorities have once again denied imprisoned rapper and vocal government critic Toomaj Salehi's an early release request, according to an account on X, formerly Twitter, linked to the artist.
Salehi is currently in prison after an Iranian court sentenced him to six years for his involvement in the 2022 protests triggered by the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been detained for improperly wearing a mandatory Islamic scarf.
The @OfficialToomaj account said that one of the primary reasons for the rejection of Salehi's request was that one of the charges under which he was convicted was "corruption on earth," an accusation that can carry the death penalty.
Salehi's legal representative had previously said the artist was cleared of the "corruption on earth" charge last year.
Salehi, 33, was initially arrested in October 2022 after making public statements in support of the protests, which had erupted the previous month following Amini's death.
He spent much of his pretrial detention in solitary confinement.
He was subsequently sentenced to more than six years in prison but released after the Supreme Court, on appeal, found "flaws in the original sentence." His case was sent back to a lower court for reexamination and possible retrial.
He was temporarily released on bail in November after spending over a year in prison, including 252 days in solitary confinement, but then was rearrested shortly after publicly talking about his alleged torture in prison in a video.
Salehi has gained prominence for lyrics that rail against corruption, widespread poverty, executions, and the killing of protesters in Iran.
His songs also point to a widening gap between ordinary Iranians and the country's leadership, accusing the authorities of "suffocating" the people without regard for their well-being.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran Confirms Death Of IRGC Quds Force Officer In Strikes On Syria
Iran has confirmed the death of a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) in Syria following air strikes blamed on Israel.
The official IRNA news agency on March 26 said Behruz Vahedi, a member of the IRGC’s expeditionary wing, the Quds Force, had been killed in alleged Israeli air strikes on Deir al-Zor in eastern Syria.
Media close to the Syrian government have accused the United States of carrying out the strikes. Neither the United States nor Israel has commented.
Earlier, the U.K.-based Syrian Observatory For Human Rights said 13 people were killed in the attack, including 12 non-Syrian members of the IRGC.
At least 11 Iranian members of the IRGC have been killed in suspected Israeli strikes on Syria and Lebanon since the start of the war in Gaza in October.
Israel launched a deadly offensive against the Palestinian enclave in response to a multipronged attack by Hamas, which is designated as a terrorist group by the United States and European Union. Around 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the Hamas attack inside Israel, while more than 250 were taken hostage and brought back to Gaza.
Iran's regional allies -- the so-called axis of resistance -- have been targeting Israeli and U.S. interests in the Middle East following Israel's attack on Gaza. However, armed groups have scaled back their attacks on American bases following a series of U.S. strikes in February.
The strikes on Syria came hours before Hamas’s political bureau chief, Ismail Haniyeh, landed in Tehran for meetings with Iranian officials, including Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. He told a news conference that a March 25 UN Security Council resolution calling for a cease-fire in Gaza showed that Israel was experiencing "unprecedented political isolation."
The IRGC stepped in to defend President Bashar al-Assad in 2013 when his grip on power was challenged during the Syrian civil war. Hundreds of IRGC commanders and officers, described by Tehran as “military advisers” are believed to be present in Syria. Iran maintains a large network of militias in the Arab country, consisting mostly of Shi’ite Afghan and Pakistani fighters.
With reporting by AFP
Iranian Union Activist Still In Jail After Completing Term
Jafar Ebrahimi, a prominent Iranian teacher and union activist, has not been released from prison despite serving the whole jail term he was sentenced to for organizing teachers' protests, the Iranian Teachers' Union's Coordination Council reported on Telegram.
Ebrahimi was arrested in 2022, along with several other union activists, and was handed a two-year jail sentence for illegal assembly, collusion, and propaganda against Iran.
Ebrahimi, along with Rasul Bodaghi, Ali Akbar Baghani, and Mohammad Habibi, all union activists, were accused of coordinating teachers' protests with French teachers' union official Cecile Kohler and her partner, Jacques Paris.
Iranian officials have accused the French couple of "entering the country to sow chaos and destabilize society."
The arrests of the French nationals were largely seen as an attempt to discredit the Iranian teachers' rallies and increase pressure on the teachers' union to stop the protests.
Ebrahimi completed his term and was expecting to be released on March 20. But Iranian authorities ruled to keep him in prison to compensate for medical leave during his imprisonment, the Council said on Telegram.
Ebrahimi's health has reportedly deteriorated significantly during his imprisonment, with his lawyer, Erfan Karamveisi, saying his client, who suffers from diabetes, risked becoming blind.
Ebrahimi said in a November 2022 letter that after he was transferred from Tehran's infamous Evin prison to hospital due to illness, authorities chained him to the hospital bed for 12 days and denied him access to his lawyer and family.
Ebrahimi is not the only detainee who has been kept behind bars beyond his sentence.
Upon completing a 15-year sentence, political prisoner Maryam Akbari Monfared discovered that her jail term had been extended by two years due to new charges filed against her.
She has been in prison since December 2009, and sentenced in 2010 to 15 years for her support of an exiled opposition group. She is one of the longest-serving political prisoners in Iran.
Legal pretexts, including fresh charges, are employed by Iranian authorities to keep political and civil activists behind bars for extended periods.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Court Overrules Academic Purge, Reinstates Med School Professors
Iran's Court of Administrative Justice has ordered the reinstatement of nearly 40 faculty members of the Tehran University of Medical Sciences who had been either dismissed or pressured into retirement in recent years, a professor at the university said on March 25.
Reza Malekzadeh told Tehran-based Jamaran News that the academics have successfully contested their removal or enforced retirement -- part of what appears to be a broader clampdown on members of Iranian academia.
Malekzadeh lamented the loss of experienced staff and mentioned a state of "despair among the youth" and a notable decline in the global ranking of the Tehran University of Medical Sciences.
The clampdown on academia, which began to gain momentum under President Ebrahim Raisi, intensified in the aftermath of the widespread protests triggered by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody in September 2022.
The precise number of academics affected is not known, but it is believed to be significant. Despite government denials of any political motives, numerous professors have voiced concerns that their dismissals were politically motivated, and part of a "cleansing" of universities.
The clampdown and the subsequent deterioration of the quality of university education appears to have prompted a mass exodus of medical professionals, which Malekzadeh said is being driven by "despair."
Iran has witnessed the departure of approximately 16,000 doctors since 2020, fueled by an economic downturn, challenging working conditions, and constrained social and political freedoms, raising alarm over an impending public health-care crisis.
A report by the Etemad newspaper in September listed 52 professors ousted from Iranian universities since Raisi's tenure began in 2021, highlighting an intensification of faculty dismissals following the Women, Life, Freedom protests.
Mohammad Reiszadeh, the head of Iran's Medical System Organization, has described the departure of thousands of health professionals as a "serious crisis" for Iran's health-care sector.
For decades, Iran's universities have been at the center of the calls for reform.
In 1999, student demonstrations against the closure of a reformist newspaper were met with a violent raid on Tehran University dormitories, resulting in the death of a student.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Hamas Leader To Travel To Tehran For Meetings With Iranian Officials
The political bureau chief of the U.S.- and EU-designated terrorist group Hamas is slated to visit Tehran on March 26 for high-level meetings with Iranian officials, according to local media.
The official IRNA news agency said Ismail Haniyeh, who is based on Qatar, was scheduled to meet Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, among a slew of other officials.
The trip comes a day after the UN Security Council adopted a resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire between Israel and Hamas. Iranian media cited unnamed political pundits as saying that Haniyeh's visit coming after the resolution was “significant.”
The United States abstained from the March 25 vote, which upset Israel and prompted it to abruptly cancel the visit of a high-level delegation to Washington this week.
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani welcomed the adoption of the resolution but said it was “not enough.” He called for “effective measures to implement” the resolution and urged a “complete and permanent cessation” of Israeli attacks against the Hamas-run Gaza Strip.
Israel launched its deadly offensive after Hamas militants attacked Israeli towns on October 7, taking around 250 hostages and killing more than 1,100 people.
Haniyeh’s trip will mark his second visit to Tehran since the start of the war. His last visit came in early November, when he met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The trip was reported only after Hanyieh met Iranian officials.
Iran is a staunch supporter of Hamas and has praised the October 7 attack, but has insisted that it was not involved in its planning and execution.
Hamas is a member of the so-called axis of resistance, a network of Iran’s allies and proxies in the region. Some members of the network, particularly Shi’ite militias in Iraq and Syria, have launched attacks on Israel and targeted U.S. troops in the region since the start of the war. Iran maintains that the groups operate independently and rejects the proxy label.
With reporting by Reuters
Iran Mulls Financial Penalties For Hijab Rule Violations
An Iranian lawmaker says authorities are discussing introducing financial penalties for the violation of the mandatory hijab rule as a way to depart from physical coercion or criminal action against perceived perpetrators amid growing discontent among Iranians following a wave of repression against protests prompted by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in 2022.
Amirhossein Bankipour told state TV on March 24 that a consensus on such a step had been reached among key governmental and security bodies.
Bakinpour said the move comes after assessments found that morality police patrols and criminal proceedings have not proven effective and triggered protests. The ruling bodies, including the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution and the Supreme National Security Council, have found fines a less confrontational means of enforcing the dress code, he said.
Bankipour last month hinted at a forthcoming bill dubbed Hijab and Chastity that would fine violators 30 million Iranian rials ($50), directly debiting the fines from their bank accounts, with additional penalties for repeat offenses.
However, a police spokesman said no official notification has been received about the fines so far.
The envisaged legislation empowers three intelligence agencies -- the Intelligence Ministry, the Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Organization, and the Intelligence Organization of the Judiciary -- along with the police and the Basij paramilitary forces to take action against women who break the rules.
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls above the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
Amini's death in September 2022 following her arrest over allegedly wearing the hijab improperly sparked a wave of anger that has presented the Islamic regime with one of the biggest challenges since the 1979 revolution.
The Women, Life, Freedom protests and civil disobedience against the compulsory hijab that have swept the country involved tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over the country's deteriorating living standards. Campaigns were also launched against the discriminatory law.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach against noncompliant women.
The UN Human Rights Council's fact-finding committee has categorized such actions against women as a crime against humanity.
Jailed Scholar Initiates Sit-In Protest At Iran's Evin Prison
Prominent Iranian scholar and activist Sedigheh Vasmaghi, charged with appearing in public without a mandatory head scarf, has started a sit-in protest in Tehran's Evin Prison to denounce the authorities' refusal to grant her weekly family visits.
The move was brought to light by the For Narges account on X, formerly twitter, which said that Narges Mohammadi, a fellow detainee and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has joined Vasmaghi's protest in a sign of support, with both women staging the sit-in at the office of the women's prison guards.
Mohammadi has been convicted five times since March 2021, three times for activism carried out while she is imprisoned, and has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison during that period.
The authorities refused to allow Vasmaghi family visitation rights, citing her refusal to adhere to Iran's mandatory hijab regulation. Vasmaghi, arrested at her home by plainclothes officers on March 16, faces charges of "propaganda against the system in cyberspace" and "public appearances without Shari'a-compliant hijab."
Though she wore a head scarf for years, Vasmaghi has openly opposed the Islamic republic's hijab law, posting pictures and messages on social media condemning the government's crackdown on offenses related to the hijab and its repression of women, as well as appearing in public without the head scarf.
Vasmaghi also has been highly critical of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling him a dictator and slamming the country's "oppressive" leadership.
The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported, citing a source close to Vasmaghi's family, that she was denied family visitation for the second time on March 24.
Vasmaghi has reportedly been subjected to harsh conditions of detention despite her deteriorating health. She has been denied access to medical care both on the premises of the prison or at external hospitals.
In her criticism of the compulsory hijab regulation, Vasmaghi said the measure was a political move rather than a Shari'a-compliant one. She has called on women to keep resisting the measure in order to expose it as a tool of political repression. She has also boycotted the Islamic Revolutionary Court, denouncing it as illegitimate.
The case has highlighted the ongoing struggle for human rights and freedom of expression in Iran, particularly concerning women's rights and the mandatory hijab law.
The death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after her arrest for allegedly improperly wearing her head scarf led to months of nationwide protests that thrust women's rights and public disapproval of the hijab law to the forefront.
Iranian authorities responded by carrying out a violent crackdown that resulted in the deaths of over 500 protesters. They also implemented a stricter hijab law with harsher penalties and longer prison sentences for those who disobey it.
The fact-finding committee of the UN Human Rights Council labeled these government actions against women as a crime against humanity.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Workers Still 'Drowning' Despite Iran's Minimum-Wage Hike
The Iranian government’s 35.3 percent hike in the minimum wage for workers, announced at the start of the Persian New Year, has sparked a backlash among labor activists and the country’s labor force, who say it is inadequate in the face of years of economic decline and falling living standards.
The wage hike was sanctioned by the Supreme Labor Council and ratified by representatives of the government and employers but not labor delegates, who showed their disapproval by walking out of the council meeting and refusing to endorse the decree.
"Being underwater economically, whether by a little or a lot, doesn’t change the fact that you are drowning," Alireza Mirghafari, a council member and labor activist, was quoted by the semiofficial ILNA news agency as saying.
Labor analysts say the hike, made on the eve of the Persian New Year, won’t stop a rise in poverty levels among the workforce given the annual inflation rate for the past five years has been above 40 percent amid stagnant wages, decimating purchasing power for much of the country.
The country's economy has been ravaged by U.S. sanctions, hitting budget revenues hard while also leading to a surge of protests. Labor Ministry data shows that Iran's poverty rate doubled in 2021, with one-third of the population living in "extreme poverty." Since then, conditions have failed to improve.
Meanwhile, in September 2023, Iran's Misery Index, calculated by the Iranian Statistics Center, rose to 60.4 -- its highest point ever and more than double what it was six years ago. The higher the rating, the worse off people feel.
The situation surrounding price growth is only going to get worse, according to Hassan Sadeghi, the head of the Veterans' Union of the Labor Community. He says the inflation rate could be on its way to climbing as high as 67 percent.
The wage hike decision has also prompted calls for heightened labor activism, with organizations like the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Workers' Syndicate labeling the increase "humiliating" for workers. The syndicate, through a Telegram statement, has urged for continuous protests and strikes to fight for fair wages.
Further criticism has come from the Syndicate of Workers of the Tehran and Suburbs Bus Company, which said the new wage was still “insufficient” and called for collective action and the establishment of independent labor organizations as a means to defend workers' living standards.
A consortium of labor groups, including the Haft Tappeh Sugarcane Workers' Syndicate and the Retirees' Union, issued a joint statement emphasizing the importance of organized, strategic opposition to combat what they perceive as an exploitative system.
Unrest -- including several protests by teachers -- has rattled Iran in recent years in response to declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
Labor laws in Iran do not recognize the right of workers to form independent unions.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AP
Iran's Currency Hits Record Low Against Dollar
Iran’s currency fell to a record low on March 24, plunging to 613,500 rials to the dollar as Iranians celebrated the Persian New Year. Most of the shops in Tehran's main currency exchange hub were closed due to the Norouz holidays. Mohsen, an employee of one of the shops, told the Associated Press that the holiday was contributing to the plunge in the rate, giving only his first name over fear of retribution for speaking about Iran’s economic struggles. The demand for dollars is high because people travel abroad for the holidaysand only a few exchange shops are open.
Acclaimed Iranian Singer Faramarz Aslani Dies After Cancer Diagnosis
Faramarz Aslani, the acclaimed Iranian pop and folk singer, died of cancer on March 20, less than three weeks after he announced he had been diagnosed with the illness.
"On the evening of March 20, Faramarz Aslani succumbed to cancer, leaving this world during the dawn of Norouz. His departure, amidst the love of his family, brings a lasting goodbye," his wife, Marjan, said in a post on Instagram.
Aslani was being treated in the U.S. state of Maryland when he died.
On March 3, Aslani shared his cancer diagnosis, saying he was committing his remaining days to "treatment and reflection on his deep ties to Iran's rich cultural heritage."
Born in Tehran in 1954, Aslani studied at London University's College of Journalism before returning home in the early 1970s to start his career.
Even though the 1979 Islamic Revolution prompted him to head back to England and then on to the United States, he remained a pivotal figure in Iranian music for five decades, particularly resonant during times of protest in 2009 and again during Iran's recent Women, Life, Freedom protests.
His music, with flamenco-like guitar work fused with Persian poetry and contemporary sounds, created hits such as If, One Day (Age Ye Rooz).
With Iran's Islamic leadership stifling music and artistic creativity, Aslani and many fellow artists established in Los Angeles a vibrant and influential community of Iranians in exile. This diaspora is widely credited with playing a pivotal role in preserving and perpetuating the legacy of Iranian pop music in the decades since the revolution.
Tributes to Aslani have poured in since his death was announced, with fellow artist Dariush Eghbali describing the late singer as a "noble human" and "kind friend." Another prominent Iranian singer, Nasrollah Moein, remembered Aslani as a "star who can't be duplicated."
Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, imprisoned for his opposition to Iran's regime, praised Aslani for continuing to be an activist for human rights in Iran at a time when some artists have compromised.
Since the 1979 revolution, female vocalists have faced a blanket ban on performing, while music concerts in general have been subjected to significant regulatory hurdles.
Many noted entertainers and cultural figures have been arrested for joining in or supporting protests sparked by the death in September 2022 of Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody for an alleged head scarf violation.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
In Face Of Record-Low Election Turnout, Iranian Cleric Says Believers Matter, Not Majority
An influential cleric and the representative of the country's supreme leader in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi has called those who didn't vote in recent elections "inconsequential," even though they comprised almost 60 percent of the electorate as turnout hit a record low.
Ahmad Alamolhoda, who serves as Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s representative in the city of Mashhad, a significant Shi'ite center, was quoted by the Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), as criticizing the 59 percent of voters who did not cast ballots in the elections for not adhering to the "orders and command" of Khamenei.
Senior leaders pleaded with Iranians to show up en masse at the polls as Iran's theocracy is scrambling to restore its legitimacy in the wake of the 2022 repression and amid deteriorating economic conditions.
However, voter apathy, along with general dissatisfaction over living standards and a clampdown on basic human rights in Iran, has been growing for years, while many prominent figures, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, called for a boycott of the elections, labeling them as superficial and predetermined.
"In Islam, a majority is not inherently acceptable," Alamolhoda said, adding that the "preferred majority" is one that is "devout and committed, as opposed to one that is rebellious and dissenting."
The March 1 elections for a new parliament, or Majlis, and a new Assembly of Experts, which elects Iran's supreme leader, were the first since the deadly nationwide protests erupted following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022. She was detained for an alleged violation of the Islamic dress code.
Mostafa Tajzadeh, a prominent political activist currently incarcerated in Tehran's Evin prison, described the vote as a "historic failure" for the country's leaders that was directly attributable Khamenei, whose policies have sparked widespread public discontent with the Islamic republic.
Analysts and activists said the elections were “engineered” because only candidates vetted and approved by the Guardians Council were allowed to run. The council is made up of six clerics and six jurists who are all appointed directly and indirectly by Khamenei.
Official statistics released by the Ministry of Interior revealed that voter turnout exceeded 50 percent in only eight of the country's 31 provinces. In the Iranian capital of Tehran, the election faced a lukewarm reception from the public, with the Interior Ministry's statistics indicating that only about 26 percent of eligible voters participated.
Additionally, there were reports of a significant amount of invalid votes in Tehran and other major cities, although the Interior Ministry has withheld specific data related to the ballots.
In a display of dissent against the status quo, many Iranians deliberately spoiled their ballots as a form of anti-government protest.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Jailed Nobel Laureate Mohammadi Urges Extension Of UN Rights Probe In Iran
Iranian political prisoner and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has called for the extension of a United Nations investigation into human rights violations in Iran, including gender apartheid and crimes against humanity perpetrated by the government.
In a statement delivered by Mahmoud Amiri-Moghaddam, the director of the Iran Human Rights organization, at a UN Human Rights Council meeting, Mohammadi stressed the urgent need for continued international scrutiny.
Mohammadi has been convicted fives times since March 2021 -- three times for activism carried out while she was imprisoned -- and has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison during that period.
She was already serving a sentence of 10 years and nine months on charges of acting against national security and propaganda against the state before the more recent convictions.
Amid unrest within the country, Mohammadi stressed that the Iranian regime's violent suppression tactics were not only intensifying but also broadening in scope, affecting not just political dissidents but women, religious minorities, and ethnic groups indiscriminately.
The call for action coincided with a meeting of the UN Human Rights Council, where Javaid Rehman, the special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, criticized the Islamic republic for its discrimination against minorities and the enactment of repressive laws targeting women and girls.
Rehman advocated for the creation of an international mechanism to hold the Iranian government accountable, highlighting the long-standing impunity enjoyed by the regime.
Mohammadi, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2023, has been campaigning for human rights in Iran for decades and has been in and out of prison for the last 20 years.
Concerns were also raised about the well-being of Mohammadi herself, who is currently imprisoned and facing serious health issues, including heart and lung conditions that pose a significant risk to her life.
In November 2022, the Geneva-based UNHRC formed a fact-finding committee to investigate human rights violations amid a violent crackdown on anti-government protests that erupted over the death of Mahsa Amini.
The resolution provides for an independent investigative mission to document human rights violations in Iran in the context of the crackdown on the protests, which erupted in mid-September after Amini died after being arrested for allegedly wearing a head scarf improperly.
In a report presented earlier this month by Sara Hossain, head of the UN's Independent Fact-Finding Committee, the Iranian government was directly implicated in the physical violence leading to Amini's death, with the committee describing such government actions against women as "crimes against humanity."
However, Kazem Gharibabadi, the secretary of the Human Rights Council of Iran, accused the UN's Fact-Finding Committee of bias and a lack of independence.
Despite these accusations, 43 human rights organizations specializing in Iranian and international affairs have issued a joint statement urging the UN Human Rights Council to renew the mandates of both Javaid Rehman and the Fact-Finding Committee, emphasizing the critical nature of their missions in safeguarding human rights within Iran.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian Women's Rights Activist Vasmaghi Refuses To Appear In 'Illegitimate' Court
Iranian scholar and activist Sedigheh Vasmaghi, charged with appearing in public without the mandatory head scarf, has said she will not appear in court, calling it "illegitimate."
Vasmaghi, who was arrested at her home by plainclothes officers on March 16, was charged with "propaganda against the system in cyberspace" and "appearing in public places without the Shari'a-compliant hijab."
Though she wore a hijab for years, Vasmaghi has openly opposed the Islamic republic's hijab law, posting pictures and messages on social media condemning the government's crackdown on offenses related to the hijab and its repression of women, as well as appearing in public without a head scarf.
She has also been highly critical of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, calling him a "dictator" and slamming the country's "oppressive" leadership.
Vasmaghi said she will not appear for a hearing at the Islamic Revolutionary Court over the charges because of its "unjust judges" and a system she does not recognize as lawful.
Some sources say Vasmaghi's health has deteriorated significantly while she was detained, as she suffers from heart and blood-pressure issues.
She has reportedly refused to wear the mandatory hijab during her transfer to the prison infirmary, prompting prison officials to deny her medical attention with only a nurse with limited medical supplies attending to her in jail.
Mohammad Ebrahimzadeh, Vasmaghi's husband, has detailed the circumstances of her arrest, noting that agents threatened to "break down the door" before confiscating her personal items, including mobile phone, computer, and medication.
The case has highlighted the ongoing struggle for human rights and freedom of expression in Iran, particularly concerning women's rights and the mandatory hijab law.
The death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after her arrest for allegedly improperly wearing the hijab led to months of nationwide protests that thrust women's rights and public disapproval of the hijab law to the forefront.
Iranian authorities responded by carrying out a violent crackdown that resulted in the deaths of over 500 protesters. They also implemented a stricter hijab law with harsher penalties and longer prison sentences for those who disobey it.
The fact-finding committee of the UN Human Rights Council labeled these government actions against women as a "crime against humanity."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Senior Iranian Cleric Accused Of Corruption In Land Deal
Kazem Seddiqi, Tehran's temporary Friday Prayers Imam, and his sons have been accused by a local journalist of having acquired several thousand square meters of prime real estate in the Iranian capital's northern districts, which he denies.
According to documents published by Iranian journalist Yashar Soltani, Seddiqi and his children acquired of a lush 4,200 square meter garden in Tehran's Ozgol area.
Soltani's research appears to show that around two decades ago, Seddiqi laid the foundations for the Ozgol Seminary on an expansive 20,000 square meter site near Tajrish, a significant portion of which was under the stewardship of the Endowments Organization and Tehran Municipality, a semigovernmental body in Iran responsible for overseeing all endowments that do not have a designated guardian.
The documents appear to further show that in 2022, a section of the land measuring 4,200 square meters was transferred to a company allegedly owned by Seddiqi and his two sons, Mohammad Mehdi and Mohammad Hossein.
Seddiqi has rejected the accusations claiming signatures on the documentation are forged and that a trusted associate had fraudulently registered the institution under his name without his consent.
In his most recent public appearance during Friday Prayers on March 16, Seddiqi lauded the "financial discipline" of President Ebrahim Raisi's administration while chastising “the wealthy” for their electoral apathy with record-low turnout in elections on March 1 for a new parliament, or Majlis, and a new Assembly of Experts.
Seddiqi has come under fire from political figures, media personalities aligned with reformers, and even some government allies who are skeptical of his insistence that the land was appropriated unbeknownst to him.
The delay in Seddiqi's rebuttal to the forgery allegations has fueled further speculation and demands for his resignation or dismissal on grounds of either malfeasance or incompetence. Additionally, there are calls for a thorough investigation of the matter.
Friday Prayer leaders across all Iranian cities are appointed by the supreme leader of the Islamic republic, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and hold substantial influence.
In recent years, numerous figures closely linked to the supreme leader have been embroiled in scandals involving financial corruption. Though some have faced trials, the effectiveness of these legal proceedings and the subsequent enforcement of their sentences have been met with skepticism.
In one high-profile case, Akbar Tabari, a former senior official within Iran's judiciary, was released from prison in June 2023 after serving less than three years of a 58-year sentence for financial corruption.
Iran is among the world's most corrupt nations, according to Transparency International, which ranked it 149 out of 180 countries in its 2023 Corruption Perception Index.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
