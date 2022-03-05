News
IAEA Chief Holds 'Fruitful' Nuclear Talks In Iran, But 'Matters' Still To Be Resolved
The head of the United Nations' nuclear watchdog has held talks with Iranian officials in Tehran as all sides warn that time is running out to revive a 2015 nuclear deal crippled by a U.S. pullout and Iran's retreat from compliance.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Rafael Grossi emerged from the first of multiple planned meetings on March 5 saying he had had a "very fruitful exchange" but that there were "still matters that need to be addressed" by Iran.
Grossi said it was "clear" that a number of crucial differences still need to be resolved "together."
Multiple rounds of talks including U.S. and Iranian negotiators have been held in the Austrian capital over the past year to reach a new agreement to replace the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) exchanging curbs on Iranian nuclear activities for sanctions relief.
Grossi was scheduled to meet in Tehran with the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, Mohammad Eslami, and later with Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Eslami emerged from his meeting with Grossi saying he hoped Tehran's cooperation with the IAEA would not be "politicized."
Iranian state TV quoted Eslami as saying he was "very optimistic" of a resolution of nuclear issues with the IAEA.
Grossi said before his trip that it is "a critical time but a positive outcome for everyone is possible."
A quarterly IAEA report saying Iran has sharply increased it stockpile of enriched uranium of a purity allowing its quick processing to create weapons has added urgency to the negotiations.
Russian envoy and talks mediator Mikhail Ulyanov tweeted on March 3 that negotiations were "almost over."
The next day, his French counterpart Philippe Errera urged a quick return to talks "because we are very, very close to an agreement."
Iran signed the JCPOA with the United States, Britain, France, German, Russia, and China, plus the European Union.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
All Of The Latest News
Russia Claims Cease-Fire Around Two Besieged Ukrainian Cities, Broader Offensive Continues
Russian state media say the Defense Ministry has ordered at least a partial cease-fire in the besieged Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha on March 5 to allow humanitarian corridors for civilians to leave.
It said the humanitarian passages and exit routes had been coordinated with the Ukrainian side.
The Russian ministry said the break in fighting would begin at 10 a.m. Moscow time, which is 9 a.m. in Kyiv and 0700 GMT/UTC.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
But it was not immediately possible to confirm whether Russian guns around the two southern urban areas had fallen silent.
Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, and thousands of people have been killed and more than 1.2 million war refugees have fled the country.
The Russian Defense Ministry added on March 5 that its broad offensive was continuing in Ukraine, Russian media reported.
Mariupol is a strategically important city of more than 400,000 people on the Sea of Azov where water and power have been cut off for days.
The mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, appeared to say via Telegram that the break would "give an opportunity to begin the restoration of critical infrastructure -- electricity, water, and mobile communications. It will also be possible to provide Mariupol with essential food and medicine."
Ukrainian and international accusations of possible war crimes and the targeting of civilians have mounted in recent days as images of blown-up Ukrainian apartment buildings and other residential areas have spread and local officials have warned of cutoffs of electricity and water.
The Ukrainian military has warned that invading Russian forces are fighting to surround the capital, Kyiv, and the besieged second city of Kharkiv in the east, as Western diplomats seek measures to curb the conflict and warn that civilians are likely to come under more intense attack.
Meanwhile Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed in a video message posted early on March 5 that he and senior officials remain in Kyiv where "We continue to fight. We will protect our state. We will liberate our land."
But Zelenskiy reacted bitterly to NATO's rejection of pleas to impose a no-fly zone over non-member Ukraine.
"All the people who die from this day forward will also die because of you, because of your weakness, because of your lack of unity," he said in his overnight address "The alliance has given the green light to the bombing of Ukrainian cities and villages by refusing to create a no-fly zone."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said amid intense diplomatic efforts in Brussels that the situation in Ukraine "is likely to get worse before it gets better."
The Ukrainian military said in a report early on March 5, the 10th day of the invasion, that Russian forces were using aerial support and high-precision weapons in their assault.
NATO foreign ministers meeting on March 4 rejected calls, including from Kyiv, for the West to impose a no-fly zone in Ukraine to put its army and civilian defenses on more even footing with the Russian forces.
Ukraine's military said on March 5 that Russian soldiers were trying to expand their captured territory to the administrative borders of the eastern Luhansk and Donbas regions, where Kremlin-backed separatists have been fighting an eight-year war against the central government.
The Ukrainian command said Kyiv continued to fight off the "enemy offensive."
Tens of thousands of residents were crowding Kyiv's main train station as mostly women and children tried to flee the threat of encirclement and bombardment.
Western intelligence officials believe Russia is poised to try to "bombard cities into submission," according to CNN.
The UN has estimated at least 331 civilian deaths, although a lack of access to many besieged areas means that could be an undercount. Ukrainian authorities say at least 2,000 civilians have died.
The UN refugee agency said more than 1.2 million people had fled Ukraine since the launch of the war on February 24. More than half of those war refugees have gone to Poland.
In Russia, authorities have intensified their crackdown on domestic and international media.
Traditional and social media have been blocked or prevented from newsgathering and reporting by moves that have affected major international news providers like BBC, CNN, and RFE/RL, as well as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.
CNN cited "indications" that Russian mercenaries could already be fighting "in some places." It quoted an unnamed U.S. official as saying Russia appears to be planning to deploy up to 1,000 more mercenaries soon.
Meanwhile Ukrainian workers continue to operate a nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhya where a building caught fire under Russian bombardment a day earlier "at gunpoint," according to energy officials.
WATCH: Staff at Ukrainian nuclear sites, Zaporizhzhya and Chernobyl, are being held by Russian forces and working under the barrel of a gun, according to the former head of Ukraine's nuclear inspectorate.
The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the world had "narrowly averted" a nuclear catastrophe and noted that Russian fighting forces were now approaching another Ukrainian nuclear plant, at Yuzhnoukrayinsk in southern Ukraine.
Moscow has said a third round of cease-fire talks with Ukrainian officials is planned this weekend, but no time or site has been confirmed.
CNN cited sources saying Zelenskiy was scheduled to hold an online meeting with U.S. senators on March 5.
With reporting by AP, dpa, AFP, Reuters, CNN, BBC, and RFE/RL's Russian and Ukrainian services
Russian Air Strike Kills Six People In Village Near Kyiv
MARKHALIVKA, Ukraine -- A Russian air strike has killed six people, including a child, in the village of Markhalivka near Kyiv, regional police say.
Two adults and two children were wounded in the air strike and rushed to a hospital, the Kyiv regional police also announced.
The office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights said earlier in the day that as of midnight, March 3, there had been 1,006 casualties, including 331 deaths, registered among civilians in Ukraine since Russian started its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
The statement said that the real number of casualties among civilians in Ukraine may be much higher.
Ukrainian authorities said on March 2 that more than 2,000 civilians had been killed by Russian strikes since last week.
Ukraine's presidential office on March 4 quoted Children's Ombudswoman Darya Herasymchuk as saying that 28 children had been killed and 64 wounded by Russian attacks on towns and cities across Ukraine.
WATCH: Patients and medical staff at Ukraine's largest children's hospital have been forced to shelter in the building's basement as Russian forces continue to shell and advance on Kyiv.
Russian Activist Charged Over Anti-War Actions
MOSCOW -- Russian opposition activist and former Moscow lawmaker Yulia Galyamina has been detained and charged with violating the law on public events over her attempt to organize a protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Galyamina's lawyer Sergei Telnov said on March 4 that his client was being held in custody until her trial, which is expected to be held in the coming days.
If found guilty, Galyamina may be sentenced to up to 30 days in jail.
Russian authorities have been trying to stamp out any opposition to the unprovoked attack on Ukraine.
According to OVD-Info, a nonprofit that monitors police arrests nationwide, 8,255 people have been detained so far for anti-war actions in Russia.
Ethnic Kazakh From Xinjiang Says Released From Ukrainian Custody, Now In EU
An ethnic Kazakh from China's northwestern province of Xinjiang who was held in immigration custody in Ukraine for months says he has been released and is on his way to an unspecified Western country.
Chinese citizen Ersin Erkinuly told RFE/RL on March 4 that he was now on the Polish side of the border along with thousands of refugees, mainly women and children, who fled as Russian armed forces continued their attack on Ukraine.
Erkinuly told RFE/RL that there were many foreign nationals among the people who left Ukraine for Poland as refugees.
According to Erkinuly, the Polish side is sheltering refugees in various buildings, including malls, and providing them with food, clothes and other necessities.
Ukrainian border guards arrested Erkinuly in October 2020 when he tried to cross into Poland without proper documentation.
He was released from custody in the western city of Lviv in December that year after an appeals court canceled a lower court decision to deport him back to China.
In August 2021, Slovak border guards detained Erkinuly after he attempted to illegally cross the Ukrainian-Slovak border and sent him back to Ukraine, where he was arrested and held in an immigration center in Lviv.
Locked Up In China: The Plight Of Xinjiang's Muslims
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty is partnering with its sister organization, Radio Free Asia, to highlight the plight of Muslims living in China's western province of Xinjiang.
Erkinuly has claimed he lost his Chinese passport and that he would face imprisonment and torture if he was sent back to China. Ukrainian authorities eventually granted him refugee status.
In recent years, many Uyghurs, Kazakhs, and members of Xinjiang's other mostly Muslim, indigenous ethnic groups have fled the country, fearing detention.
The U.S. State Department has said that as many as 2 million members of these ethnic groups have been taken to Chinese detention centers.
China denies that the facilities are internment camps, calling them reeducation centers instead.
Kazakhs are the second-largest Turkic-speaking indigenous community in Xinjiang after Uyghurs. The region is also home to ethnic Kyrgyz, Tajiks, and Hui, also known as Dungans.
Russian-Friendly Ukrainian Lawmaker Detained While Taking Pictures Of Checkpoint
KYIV -- A Russian-friendly Ukrainian lawmaker has been detained by Ukrainian soldiers after they said he was taking pictures of a military checkpoint in Kyiv, where Ukrainian forces have been fighting Russian invasion since last week.
Ukrainian soldiers of the 206th battalion of the territorial defense of the Ukrainian capital told RFE/RL on March 4 that Shufrych's three bodyguards were detained as well.
"Shufrych arrived at the checkpoint, stepped out of the car with his three bodyguards, and started taking pictures of the checkpoint, for which he was detained. His bodyguards tried to use firearms to prevent Shufrych's detention," one of the soldiers told RFE/RL, adding that all four had been handed over to the police.
The soldiers said they became suspicious when Shufrych explained that he came to the site to take pictures of himself with the "city's sights in the background."
The soldiers at the checkpoint told RFE/RL that they confiscated three assault rifles, including one with no serial number, and three pistols.
Shufrych is a leading member of the pro-Russian Opposition Platform -- For Life party founded by Kremlin-friendly tycoon and politician Viktor Medvedchuk.
Medvedchuk, who has a close personal relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been under house arrest on suspicion of treason since May 2021.
Ukrainian authorities said last week that Medvedchuk fled Kyiv in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that started on February 24.
Poland Arrests Spanish Journalist On Charges Of Spying For Russia
Poland says it has detained a Spanish journalist it accuses of spying for Russia.
The country's ABW counterintelligence agency said in a statement on March 4 that it detained the suspect at the Polish-Ukrainian border town of Przemysl and subsequently charged him with "participating in the activities of foreign intelligence against Poland."
"The man was identified as an agent of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation (GRU).
"He carried out activities for Russia using his journalistic status. As a result, he was able to move freely around Europe and the world, including zones affected by armed conflicts and areas of political tension," the Internal Security Agency statement said.
The ABW did not name the suspect, but his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, revealed him as Pablo Gonzalez, a freelance reporter who has worked for the online media Publico and the television channel La Sexta.
Boye said that Gonzalez had been held incommunicado for 72 hours, "subjected to interrogations and without access to consular protection."
The media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said on Twitter it was urging the "ABW to explain the legal basis for his arrest, guarantee his safety and allow him immediate access to his lawyer and #Spain's consular services."
Meanwhile, the Committee to Protect Journalists has called on Polish officials to "immediately release" Gonzalez.
If found guilty of the charges, Gonzalez faces up to 10 years in prison.
U.S. Supreme Court Reimposes Boston Marathon Bomber's Death Sentence
The U.S. Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.
The justices voted 6-3 on March 4 in favor of reinstating the death sentence, siding with the Biden administration's arguments that a federal appeals court was wrong to throw out the death sentence.
Tsarnaev, an ethnic Chechen born in Kyrgyzstan, and his brother carried out the bombings in 2013, one of the worst attacks in the United States since the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
Tsarnaev, who was 19 at the time of the bombings, and his older brother, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, detonated two homemade pressure-cooker bombs at the marathon's finish line. Three people were killed and hundreds of others were wounded.
A jury found Dzhokhar Tsarnaev guilty of all 30 counts against him and later determined he deserved to be executed.
In July 2020 an appeals court ruled that the trial judge improperly excluded evidence that could have shown Tsarnaev was deeply influenced by his brother.
The appeals court also said the judge in the initial trial "fell short" in screening jurors for potential bias following news coverage of the bombing.
The appeals court ordered a new trial on the sentence, while leaving the conviction intact.
Based on reporting by AP
- By Current Time
How Russians Reacted When We Showed Them Pictures From Ukraine
UN Security Council Convenes Over Damage, Russian Actions At Ukrainian Nuclear Plant
Diplomats say the UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for March 4 following a fire at a nuclear power plant that Russian forces have seized in northeastern Ukraine that left atomic experts scrambling to monitor for radiation leaks.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Ukraine's nuclear agency, and nuclear officials from around the world said no leak had been detected from the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant after responders finally put out the fire that burned out of control overnight after nearby shelling by invading Russian forces.
Local officials said Russian forces opened fire as their column approached Zaporizhzhya.
The incident prompted the UN and international atomic authorities to adopt emergency postures, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said he would request an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the situation.
"Changes in the radiation situation have not been registered," Ukraine's State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate (SNRIU) said later.
WATCH: Staff at Ukrainian nuclear sites, Zaporizhzhya and Chernobyl are being held by Russian forces and working under the barrel of a gun, according to the former head of Ukraine's nuclear inspectorate.
The nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhya, on the banks of a reservoir on the Dnieper River, is the largest in Europe and generates more than one-fifth of Ukraine's domestic electricity.
The IAEA said it was putting its incident and emergency center into full response mode due to the situation.
IAEA Director-General Raphael Grossi later said a "projectile" had struck an area that was "not part of the reactor" and described the situation as "normal operations." But he added that, "in fact, there is nothing normal about this."
Grossi praised the plant's Ukrainian staff for their bravery and resilience under "very difficult circumstances."
He said only one of six reactors was working, at around 60 percent capacity.
Video overnight showed a building, reportedly a training facility, burning at Zaporizhzhya.
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed, without evidence, that a Ukrainian "sabotage group" had set fire to the building.
But Zaporizhzhya Mayor Dmytro Orlov said Russian forces had opened fire on a checkpoint a few kilometers from the nuclear plant and civilians there and shelling pounded the area for at least an hour. He said the city had no water supply and power outages.
The regional administration in Zaporizhzhya later said Russian troops had seized the plant and "operational personnel are monitoring the condition of power units."
A protocol to the Geneva Convention restricts military attacks on nuclear facilities.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a video address after the fire began, urging Europeans to "please wake up. Tell your politicians -- Russian troops are shooting at a nuclear power plant in Ukraine."
Zelenskiy spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to update them about the situation at Zaporizhzhya.
Johnson's office said "the reckless actions of [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin could now directly threaten the safety of all of Europe."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, and Reuters
Kyrgyzstan Arrests Turkish Citizen Allegedly Involved In 2007 Killing Of Turkish-Armenian Journalist Hrant Dink
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz authorities have arrested a Turkish citizen suspected of being involved in the 2007 killing of a prominent Turkish-Armenian journalist in Istanbul.
The Interior Ministry said on March 4 that the suspect, a Turkish national born in 1984, was detained on February 26 with a fake passport and driving license. It did not release any further details about his identity.
The ministry said investigators found out that the man is wanted in Turkey for several alleged crimes, including involvement in the killing of journalist Hrant Dink.
The suspect was charged with illegally crossing the border and forgery, and sent to pretrial detention for at least two months.
Dink was gunned down in broad daylight on January 19, 2007, outside the Istanbul offices of the bilingual Turkish-Armenian Agos newspaper, where he was the editor. He was 53.
Dink had been an arduous proponent of reconciliation between Armenians and Turks and was repeatedly prosecuted for insulting "Turkishness" over his comments on Armenian identity and the massacres of Armenians by Ottoman Turks in 1915.
After the murder, tens of thousands of people gathered in central Istanbul to mourn.
Dozens of suspects were charged in Turkey after the high-profile killing with charges including failing to uncover the plot to kill Dink.
Three former top police officials were sentenced to life in prison for their involvement in the killing.
In 2012, ultranationalist sympathizer Ogun Samast, who was 17 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to 23 years in prison for Dink's killing.
Ali Oz, a former Interior Ministry commander of the Black Sea region of Trabzon where Samast came from, was sentenced to 28 years in prison in March last year.
Director Of Kyrgyz TV Station Detained Over Report On War In Ukraine
BISHKEK -- Kyrgyz authorities have detained the director of the NEXT television channel over the airing of a controversial report on an alleged agreement between Bishkek and Moscow to send troops to Ukraine to assist Russian armed forces in their ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Akmat Alagushev, the lawyer for Taalai Duishembiev, told RFE/RL on March 4 that his client was detained overnight and that pretrial restrictions will be decided within 48 hours.
On March 3, the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) said that it had launched a probe against the television channel for inciting inter-ethnic hatred.
The charge stems from a recent report on the channel that quoted the exiled former chief of the Committee for National Security (KNB) of neighboring Kazakhstan, Alnur Musaev, as saying that Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan had agreed to support Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by sending troops to help Russia.
The television station's owner, Ravshan Jeenbekov, has rejected the charge, insisting that the report quoted Musaev directly while giving other people's opinions on the issue as well.
The Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry has rejected the report and has called on local media outlets to base their reporting on the ongoing war in Ukraine solely on official government statements.
'A Whole New Level': No-Fly Zone In Ukraine Is Not Something The U.S. Says It's Prepared To Do
Despite a new plea from Kyiv, Washington is not prepared to support a no-fly zone over Ukraine as it would escalate the conflict with Russia “to a whole new level,” U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price says.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has called for a no-fly zone several times since Moscow's unprovoked invasion started on February 24 and reiterated the plea on March 4 after Russia shelled Europe's largest nuclear plant.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
But Price told RFE/RL in an interview from Brussels that while the West is doing what it can to help Ukraine defend itself, “putting NATO's forces in potential contact or conflict with Russia would take this conflict to a whole new level.”
“That is not something the United States is prepared to do,” he said.
Price’s comments via video from Brussels came as foreign ministers from members of NATO -- which Ukraine is not a part of -- met to discuss what he called Russia’s "unjustified, unprovoked, premeditated invasion.”
The meeting in the Belgian capital took on more urgency after blasts lit up the night sky around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in the southeastern city of Zaporizhzhya, while Russian troops advanced in southern Ukraine and bombarded several cities elsewhere.
Price said the fact that Russian artillery hit the nuclear site is “something that is of deep concern, and it speaks to the fact that this conflict needs to come to an end.”
“The Russians need to de-escalate the risk to civilian populations beyond what has already transpired. It's something that carries grave, grave consequences,” he said.
Price said that the United States and its allies will also continue to ratchet up sanctions against Moscow for its aggressive actions, warning that “if [Russian President Vladimir] Putin continues to escalate, we also will escalate our response.”
He added that the West must keep the diplomatic path “open and alive” even though diplomacy is “unlikely to succeed under these coercive conditions when Russia continues to fire missiles, to launch bombs, as its forces continue to advance inside Ukraine, as its forces continue to pour over from within Russian territory into Ukraine.”
“What we need to see is de-escalation -- that is, a cessation of these hostilities. Russian forces pulling back. We need to see that if this diplomacy is to have promise," Price said.
With additional reporting by Current Time and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Fire At Data Center Disrupts Internet In Tehran
Internet outages have been reported across Tehran after a fire at a telecommunications building.
Iran’s Communications Ministry said the incident at a data center caused only a minor disruption to service in the capital, but the state ISNA news agency noted a widespread outage that affected access to mobile and fixed Internet services, including two of the main mobile telecom operators, Shuttle and Mobinont.
The ministry said the fire was caused by a malfunction in a power connection and that the nearby city of Karaj was also affected by the outage.
Iran's conservative authorities maintain tight control over the Internet and block access to various social-media websites such as YouTube and Twitter.
China Moves Hint At Beijing Unease Over Russia's Ukraine Invasion
Beijing has expressed concern and urged "restraint" over events in Ukraine while a China-backed lender cut off Russia and Belarus in a possible signal of rising tensions with Moscow since President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine nine days ago.
Official China publicly acknowledged Russia's public warnings of perceived security threats from NATO ahead of the Russian attack and has since avoided condemning it or describing it as a "war" on its fellow post-Soviet neighbor.
But China's Foreign Ministry took a dim view of the risks of a nuclear catastrophe after a facility at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Station in southeastern Ukraine caught fire as Russian forces were shelling the area ahead of its seizure early on March 4.
"We will monitor the situation and call on all sides to exercise restraint, avoid escalation, and ensure the safety of relevant nuclear facilities," ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a daily briefing.
Local atomic monitors and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have each said that no elevated radiation levels have been detected at Zaporizhzhya, despite the fire.
The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, which is backed by China, announced on March 3 that it was suspending operations related to Russia and Belarus.
Belarus's strongman leader, Alyaksander Lukashenka, allowed tens of thousands of Russian troops to stage a northern prong of the invasion following weeks of joint "exercises" near the Ukrainian border.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The 5-year-old AIIB said that "in the best interests of the bank, management has decided that all activities relating to Russia and Belarus are on hold and under review."
China proposed the AIIB's creation in 2013 in an effort to rival the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
It is regarded as the brainchild of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Russia is a founding AIIB member and the third-largest vote holder after China and India in the $40 billion institution.
Russia's economy has been slammed by financial and other international sanctions as the Ukraine war rages, and analysts regard Beijing as an increasingly crucial trade and diplomatic partner to an increasingly isolated Moscow.
Chinese authorities issued instructions via the social media platforms of Beijing News last week telling media outlets to post only pro-Russian content and to censor anti-Russian or pro-Western views. The post was subsequently deleted, according to AP.
Putin issued a call on March 4 saying Russia would meet its international economic obligations and urged other countries to normalize relations with Moscow.
The New York Times this week quoted an unspecified Western intelligence report as concluding that Chinese officials had prior knowledge of Putin's intentions in Ukraine and urged him to avoid an invasion until after the Beijing Winter Olympics ended on February 20.
Xi Jinping and Putin met on February 4 ahead of the Olympics and issued a lengthy statement pledging a partnership with "no limits" and their intentions to usher in a new world order.
The New York Times said the underlying intelligence was "collected by a Western intelligence service and considered credible by officials."
With reporting by Reuters and The New York Times
UN Human Rights Council Approves Investigation Of Russian Violations In Ukraine
The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has voted strongly in favor of a resolution condemning alleged rights violations during Russia's military actions in Ukraine and setting up a commission of inquiry to investigate them.
In the March 4 ballot, 32 members voted yes and 13 abstained. Only Russia and Eritrea voted no on the 47-seat body.
"The Human Rights Council has decided to urgently establish an independent international commission of inquiry as a result of Russia's aggression against Ukraine," the UNHRC said in a tweet.
Just ahead of the vote, Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Yevheniia Filipenko, urged the council to remember its "common duty to ensure accountability by mandating the documentation and verification of Russia's crimes and identification of those responsible."
Russia has denied committing any human rights violations, such as the intentional targeting of civilians, in its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russian Lawmakers OK Bill On 'False News' About Military Operations, In Further Curb On Media
Russian lawmakers have approved a draft law criminalizing the distribution of "false news" about military operations amid a crackdown on independent media outlets covering Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The bill, approved on March 4, will be added as a separate article to the Criminal Code to "prevent the discrediting of the armed forces of the Russian Federation during their operations to protect the interests of the Russian Federation and its citizens, maintaining international peace and security."
Subscribe To RFE/RL's Watchdog Report
RFE/RL's Watchdog report is a curated digest of human rights, media freedom, and democracy developments from our vast broadcast region. It arrives in your in-box every Thursday. Subscribe here.
The new law envisions penalties of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of the offense. The penalty for the distribution of fake news about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" rises to up to 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a penalty possible of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
The move comes as Russian authorities ratchet up pressure on media outlets, threatening them for their reporting about the invasion on topics such as the heavy resistance being put up by Ukrainian forces despite Russia's overwhelming military power.
Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor has ordered media across the country to only publish information provided by official sources. It also forbids describing the unprovoked actions as an "invasion" or a "war," instead insisting they are called "special military operations."
Earlier on March 4, media regulator Roskomnadzor said it had "limited" access to independent media outlets, including multiple RFE/RL websites, the Russian sites of BBC and Deutsche Welle, as well as Facebook and Twitter. It also limited access to the app stores for Apple and Google.
On March 3, one of the most popular media outlets in the country, the Moscow-based Ekho Moskvy radio station, said it would be closing, at least temporarily, after being taken off air this week over its coverage of the invasion.
Rights Group Memorial Says Police Searched Moscow Office
Memorial International, Russia's most venerated human rights group, says police have raided one of its offices in Moscow.
"The office of Memorial on Karetny Ryad [street] is being searched," the group said in a post on its Telegram channel on March 4.
TASS news agency quoted a source close to law enforcement as saying that the searches were linked to the case of well-known human rights activist Bakhrom Khamroev, who was arrested last month on a charge of justifying extremism, which he rejected as politically motivated.
According to OVD-Info, a nonprofit that monitors police arrests nationwide, police also searched the offices of Civic Assistance, an organization that provides legal assistance to refugees and migrants in Russia.
Civic Assistance said that officers of the Federal Security Service (FSB) conducted the search. The reason for the search remains unclear.
Russia's Supreme Court in December ordered the closure of Memorial, claiming it violated the onerous "foreign agent" law, which is increasingly being used by officials to shutter civil-society and media groups.
Memorial has appealed the ruling and said its work has not stopped, since parts of the organization are not legal entities.
After the Russian Supreme Court decision on liquidating Memorial International, the European Court of Human Rights ordered the Russian government to suspend implementation of the decision pending the resolution of a case contesting the "foreign agent" laws brought by a group of Russian NGOs, including Memorial.
With reporting by Meduza and TASS
RFE/RL Condemns 18-Month Prison Sentence For Belarusian Journalist
RFE/RL has decried as "illegitimate" a Belarusian court's 18-month prison sentence for one of its journalists for allegedly participating in demonstrations that Aleh Hruzdzilovich says he was covering.
“We strongly condemn this illegitimate persecution of an innocent journalist," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said in a statement after Hruzdzilovich's sentencing in a Minsk court on March 3. "His only ‘crime’ was reporting the truth to Belarusians who are now denied that truth by their government. We call for Aleh’s immediate release."
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our ongoing coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election, widely seen as fraudulent.
Prosecutors had sought the 18-month term in a maximum security penal colony following mass protests challenging the official results of a 2020 presidential election that handed authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in office.
Hruzdzilovich was also ordered to pay 56,000 rubles ($18,111) in compensation to the Mensktrans city transportation agency, which was a plaintiff in the case. Mensktrans claimed Hurzdzilovich's participation in three unsanctioned rallies cost it revenue.
As the trial kicked off on March 2 at the Soviet district court, judges barred many supporters, friends, and colleagues of Hruzdzilovich from attending the proceedings, even though there were many empty places.
Hruzdzilovich's wife, Maryana, was in attendance at the court but was not allowed to speak to her husband, while a journalist from Russia's Sputnik news agency was allowed to be near the glass cage where Hruzdzilovich sat.
At one demonstration, Hruzdzilovich said he was working as a correspondent with accreditation issued by the Foreign Ministry, while at the other two protests he was working as a correspondent for the Narodnaya volya (People's Will) newspaper.
Hruzdzilovich was arrested in December as Belarusian authorities continued their harsh crackdown on independent media, rights activists, and democratic institutions in the wake of the protests.
The opposition and West say the vote was rigged and that opposition candidate Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya won the election. Thousands of people have been detained by security forces in the crackdown.
Russian Media Watchdog Blocks Facebook After Limiting Access To Multiple Other Sites
Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor has blocked Facebook, the world’s largest social-media platform by number of users, in the latest broadside against freedom of information in the country as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
"This is part of their effort...to cut off a range of information from their public," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on March 4, referring to the cutoff of Facebook. "We are deeply concerned about this and concerned about the threat on freedom of speech in the country."
Russian citizens confirmed to RFE/RL that they were experiencing problems with Facebook access.
Roskomnadzar based its decision on claims that Facebook was discriminating against Russian media and information resources such as RT, RIA Novosti, and Sputnik.
Roskomnadzor said the decision blocked Facebook in Russia and that there had been "26 instances of discrimination toward Russian media" by Facebook since October 2020.
Roskomnadzor said earlier that it had "limited" access to independent media websites as the authorities stepped up an apparent effort to prevent Russian speakers from getting access to outside information amid the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Multiple RFE/RL websites and the Russian sites of the BBC and Deutsche Welle, along with Facebook, Twitter, and Apple and Google's app stores were all blocked overnight on March 3-4, according to monitoring group GlobalCheck and other indicators.
Roskomnadzor said later on March 4 that it had "restricted access" to Twitter. Access was restricted on the basis of a request by the Prosecutor-General's Office from February 24, according to the Interfax and RIA Novosti news agencies.
Facebook and Twitter have circulated videos of the Kremlin's war on Ukraine that contradict the official narrative of a successful "special operation." The videos include captured and killed Russian soldiers and destroyed Ukrainian cities.
WATCH: Many Russians are being fed a daily media diet of Kremlin propaganda that hides the terrible destruction and human cost of their country's invasion of Ukraine. So how did ordinary Russians in Perm and Vladivostok react when Current Time reporters showed them some images?
Some of the sites sites were still available to Rostelecom subscribers, GlobalCheck said.
The blockages are preventing Russian access to the Russian Service of RFE/RL.
RFE/RL's regional Russian-language North.Realities and Siberia.Realities sites, the websites of the Tatar-Bashkir service, Azatliq.org and Idelreal.org, and the Caucasus.Realities site run by its North Caucasus Service, are also blocked in Russia.
The website of Current Time, the Russian-language network led by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA, has been blocked by Russian authorities since February 28, although the service has published methods to bypass the block.
"Putin is feeding Russians a steady diet of lies about the scope and costs of the war in Ukraine," RFE/RL President Jamie Fly said on March 4. "RFE/RL refuses to censor our content at this critical moment for our Russian audiences. They deserve the truth and we will continue to provide them with factual information about their government’s actions and the consequences that they must now endure."
Journalists at the Latvian-based Russian- and English-language news outlet Meduza also said that "everything looks like Meduza's site is blocked in Russia," adding: "These times will pass. We continue our work."
The editorial offices of RFE/RL's Russian Service received six notifications from Roskomnadzor late on March 2 in which the Russian media-monitoring agency threatened to block the service's website amid ongoing coverage of the conflict in Ukraine.
The service reported that Roskomnadzor said it would use its powers to block news on Svoboda.org about the shelling of Kharkiv, in Ukraine, as well as the hacking of some Russian websites by cyber-actors sympathetic to Ukraine and material about social media reactions to the hostilities.
The media regulator said the materials "delivered deliberately false socially significant information about Russia's alleged attack on the territory of Ukraine" in ways that could "create panic among people."
The regulator's move to block Facebook, which has more than 2.9 billion monthly active users globally, including tens of million in Russia, further isolates the country from the rest of the world.
Western governments have largely cut Russia off from their financial systems since its invasion of Ukraine, while dozens of Western firms have announced they are withdrawing from the country.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Western Military Support For Ukraine Will Continue, Blinken Says As NATO Rejects No-Fly Zone
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has defended the West's focus on sanctions and providing weapons to Ukraine as effective ways to stop Russia's invasion of the country.
Blinken was speaking in Brussels after NATO rejected Ukraine's calls to implement a no-fly zone over the country aimed at shutting the airspace to Russian jets, bombers, and helicopters and stopping their attacks.
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The United States and NATO have said implementing a no-fly zone could put the alliance into a direct confrontation with Russia and that could lead to a full-fledged war.
Blinken said more military support and more sanctions, as well as increased humanitarian aid for Ukrainians, were the focus of his talks at the NATO and European Union headquarters.
"We are going to tremendous lengths with allies and partners to provide Ukrainians with the means to effectively defend themselves," he said.
The supply of weaponry that the United States and European countries have sent has helped the Ukrainian military stall some of the Russian advance, he said.
Economic sanctions implemented thus far are only beginning to have a punishing impact, but have already hurt the Russian economy, causing the ruble to drop to unprecedented lows and forcing Russia to close its stock exchange over fears of a vast sell-off.
But he admitted that the impact of the sanctions can't provide immediate relief to millions of Ukrainians. "Unfortunately, this is not like flipping a light switch," Blinken said.
Earlier on March 4, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance's members agreed that its planes should not fly in Ukraine's airspace and that its troops should not be present on the ground in Ukraine during its conflict with Russia.
After meeting with foreign ministers from NATO members, Stoltenberg again called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to stop his unprovoked war against Ukraine "immediately, and without conditions."
Stoltenberg admitted that Russia was likely to intensify its attack on Ukraine, which began on February 24, with the coming days "likely to be worse."
Blinken later echoed that comment, saying, "The terrible expectation is that the suffering we've already seen is likely to get worse before it gets better."
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy strongly criticized NATO's decision, saying the alliance had given Russia the green light to continue its bombing campaign.
"Today there was a NATO summit, a weak summit, a confused summit, a summit where it was clear that not everyone considers the battle for Europe's freedom to be the No. 1 goal," Zelenskiy said in a televised address.
Ukraine's stated goal to join NATO and the European Union is strongly opposed by Moscow, which says Ukraine's membership in the organizations would threaten its security.Diplomatic language and financial and other sanctions have hardened amid mounting civilian and other casualties and huge refugee flows from Putin's invasion.
Multiple NATO members have said they are united against Russian aggression but expressed unwillingness to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine, whose officials have pleaded for the move to allow them to counter more numerous Russian forces.
Ukraine neighbors NATO members Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland.
Zelenskiy adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak told reporters in Kyiv that Russia was "fighting with a deliberate violation of all conventions, laws, and rules of war" and clearly "could not help knowing what threatens Ukraine and, frankly, the whole of Europe, with a large-scale tank attack directed against the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant."
"I believe that all encouragements for NATO to get involved into the military conflict now are irresponsible," said Simonyte, whose country shares a nearly 300-kilometer border with Russia and has consistently warned of Moscow's increasingly bold challenges toward the international community.
Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on March 4 that NATO would discuss "all scenarios" to stop the war. But she added that the alliance wants to "avoid triggering an international conflict."
Romanian Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu said that "we need to rethink everything" in light of the current conflict. He said NATO should reconsider its posture on its eastern flank, where Romania has a 600-kilometer-plus border with Russia.
WATCH: Fires could still be seen smoldering in what used to be a row of high-rise apartment buildings in Borodyanka on March 3. The small town northwest of Kyiv came under Russian air strikes and artillery shelling the previous day.
Aurescu said countries need to adapt to Belarus "becoming a military district of Russia."
Thousands of Russian troops staged offensives from southern Belarus, which is only about 150 kilometers from the Ukrainian capital.
Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has kept a tight lid on Belarus for nearly three decades and relies more heavily on Moscow's support since a flawed election two years ago, repeated his claims on March 4 that Belarus's military was not participating in Russia's military operations in Ukraine.
Lukashenka said he had spoken with Putin earlier in the day.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock declared solidarity with the Ukrainian people and said Putin's war "is also bringing ruin upon his own country."
Baerbock vowed at the NATO meeting that Europe would "take further measures that specifically target Putin's center of power."
With reporting by Reuters, FT, Mike Eckel, and RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service
Ukraine Demands World Take Heed Of Attack On Nuclear Plant As Russia Continues Assault
The United States and its allies have heavily criticized Russia at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over its shelling and seizure overnight of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in southeastern Ukraine.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said the world "narrowly averted a nuclear catastrophe" when Russian forces fired on the plant, causing a fire that burned overnight.
"Russia's attack last night put Europe's largest nuclear power plant at grave risk. It was incredibly reckless and dangerous. And it threatened the safety of civilians across Russia, Ukraine, and Europe," Thomas-Greenfield told the council on March 4.
British UN Ambassador Barbara Woodward said: "It must not happen again. Even in the midst of an illegal invasion of Ukraine, Russia must keep fighting away from and protect the safety and security of nuclear sites."
Russia's UN envoy, Vasily Nebenzya, dismissed their statements and called the Security Council meeting another attempt by Ukrainian authorities to create "artificial hysteria." "At present, the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and adjacent territory are being guarded by Russian troops," he said.
Ukraine earlier called the seizure of the power plant "nuclear terrorism" and warned that the danger at the plant was not over.
WATCH: Staff at Ukrainian nuclear sites, Zaporizhzhya and Chernobyl, are being held by Russian forces and working under the barrel of a gun, according to the former head of Ukraine's nuclear inspectorate.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on March 4 described the attack on the plant the day before as "a terrorist act of an unbelievable level."
Live Briefing: Russia Invades Ukraine
Check out RFE/RL's live briefing on Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and how Kyiv is fighting and the West is reacting. The briefing presents the latest developments and analysis, updated throughout the day.
The attack, which the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said caused the fire, occurred as Russian forces pressed their military campaign across Ukraine. Kyiv was shelled again overnight and Russian troops were reportedly in the center of Kherson on the Black Sea coast.
Heavy fighting continued on the outskirts of another strategic port, Mariupol, knocking out electricity, heat, and water along with most phone service.
Zelenskiy and other Ukrainian officials blasted Russia for the attack on the Zaporizhzhya power plant.
"This station alone could be like six Chernobyl [tragedies]," Zelenskiy warned, saying Russian tanks "knew what they were shelling" and accusing them of erasing the Chernobyl nuclear disaster in 1986 from their memories.
Zelenskiy said it had been a very dangerous night for all of humanity after a fire burned out of control at Zaporizhzhya. The fire started after a projectile hit a nuclear training center inside the perimeter of the plant, according to Ukrainian government officials.
Firefighters put out the fire by morning, and nuclear officials from around the world said no leak had been detected.
The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine called the Russian assault on the plant a "war crime," and Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said it showed how reckless the Russian invasion had been.
"It just raises the level of potential catastrophe to a level that nobody wants to see," he told CNN.
Russian units caused alarm last week when they captured the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant within days of Russian President Vladimir Putin ordering the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Yuriy Kostenko, Ukraine's former minister of nuclear security, said what Russian forces were doing at Chernobyl and Zaporizhzhya is "nuclear terrorism," and international law requires all countries to stand against it, he added in an apparent reference to a protocol to the Geneva Convention that restricts military attacks on nuclear facilities.
"That is why Ukraine must not ask for no-fly zone from NATO, but to demand it. That would be a defense of Ukraine and Europe as a whole from the international nuclear terrorism," he said.
The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency meeting for March 4, according to diplomats.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in a telephone call that Russia was ready for dialogue if all its demands are met, the Kremlin said. These include for Ukraine to demilitarize, accept Moscow's sovereignty over Crimea, and surrender territory to Russian-backed separatists in the east, the Kremlin said in its readout of the call.
WATCH: A residential apartment building in Irpin, northwest of Kyiv, was pounded by shelling as Russian forces continued attacking districts around the Ukrainian capital. Amateur video posted to social media on March 4 showed shells crashing into the high-rise building.
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators met on March 3 for a second round of talks, reaching a tentative agreement on setting up safe corridors to allow civilians to leave besieged Ukrainian cities and the delivery of humanitarian supplies. They also agreed to keep talking on ways to negotiate a settlement.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on March 4 accused Russian soldiers of targeting civilians with bombs and committing rape in Ukrainian cities, without giving evidence for the claim.
RFE/RL and international agencies were unable to independently verify Kuleba's accusation of rape.
"When bombs fall on your cities, when soldiers rape women in the occupied cities -- and we have numerous cases of, unfortunately, when Russian soldiers rape women in Ukrainian cities -- it's difficult, of course, to speak about the efficiency of international law," Kuleba, speaking in English, told an event at Chatham House in London.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said after a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels that the alliance has seen the use of cluster bombs in Ukraine.
In Kherson, where Russian troops had reached the city center and were said to be seeking to establish local control on March 3, the regional administration said Russian actions had shut down several telephone networks.
The port city of Mariupol remained "under siege" with Ukrainian forces battling to avoid allowing Russian forces to surround the city, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovich said.
The cities of Kharkiv and Okhtyrka were under fire but defenses were holding, he said.
Arestovich credited defense of those cities with "gaining time" and diverting Russian forces from other goals, including Kyiv.
The head of the region, Dmytro Zhyvytskiy, warned that water and electricity had been lost since an air strike destroyed Okhtyrka's power plant. He also said Russian troops were capturing ground in Enerhodar near the Zaporizhzhya nuclear plant in southeastern Ukraine.
The regional branch of Ukraine's state administration on March 4 raised the death toll to at least 47 following a Russian air strike in the city of Chernihiv, a city of around 300,000 near the northeastern border with Russia.
Images circulated of heavily damaged residential buildings and a burning oil depot in Chernihiv.
WATCH: Many Russians are being fed a daily media diet of Kremlin propaganda that hides the terrible destruction and human cost of their country's invasion of Ukraine. So how did ordinary Russians in Perm and Vladivostok react when Current Time reporters showed them some images?
Protests against Russian occupation meanwhile continued early on March 4 in the Zaporizhzhya region, a RFE/RL Ukrainian Service correspondent said, including in Primorsk and Melitopol, where a local organizer said thousands turned up at a central square.
Regional authorities said the Russian military had surrounded a local TV tower in Melitopol and began broadcasting Russian programs.
Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin gave a speech in which he claimed to have no "bad intentions" toward Russia's neighbors.
"I would like to stress once again: We do not have any, as we have said earlier, bad intentions toward our neighbors," Putin said. "I would advise them not to intensify tension as well, not to introduce any restrictions. We are fulfilling all our commitments and will follow to stick to them further."
Putin declared his unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine on February 24, saying Moscow's aim was the "demilitarization" of Ukraine and accusing Kyiv of extremism with labels that he has routinely used in the eight years since he occupied Ukraine's Crimea and began support for armed separatists in eastern Ukraine.
As international financial and other sanctions increased and the United Nation's top human rights body voted 32-2 on a resolution to form a panel to monitor human rights in Ukraine, Putin placed the blame for Russian's isolation on other countries.
"If some [countries] do not want to cooperate with us on the international level, they will inflict damages both to themselves and to us, but we will solve all the issues ourselves," Putin said.
He called on other countries to "normalize relations" with Russia, whose invasion was overwhelmingly condemned this week by the UN membership.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov urged Russians, thousands of whom have been detained for anti-war protests as media and other measures are tightened against dissent, to "rally around" Putin.
Thousands of people are thought to have been killed and more than 1 million Ukrainians have fled west amid a burgeoning refugee crisis since Putin launched his invasion.
Ukraine's commissioner for children's rights, Darya Herasymchuk, said on March 4 that at least 28 children had been killed and 64 injured so far in the conflict.
She said around 1.5 million children reside in the most affected areas and cited "destroyed maternity hospitals, kindergartens, and schools."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service and Reuters
Paralympics Committee Bans Russian, Belarusian Athletes From Games
The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has reversed its decision to allow Russian and Belarusian Paralympic teams to compete under a neutral flag in the upcoming Paralympics and now says they will be banned.
The (IPC) decision means the 71 Russians and 12 Belarusians will not be allowed to participate in the Winter Paralympics, which are set to open on March 4 in Beijing.
"You are victims of your governments' actions," IPC President Andrew Parsons told the affected athletes.
Organizers had faced the possibility that other athletes might boycott the games if they had stuck to their original decision to simply remove the flag and let the teams compete after Russia last week launched its invasion of Ukraine.
"If Russian and Belarusian athletes stayed in Beijing, nations were likely to withdraw and a viable games would not have been possible,” Parsons said.
Russia called the decision a "disgrace" and said it would file a lawsuit with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to multiple decisions across international sport to exclude Russian athletes or cancel events scheduled to take place in Russia. The decisions have also affected athletes from Belarus, which has provided a staging area for the full-scale invasion of Ukraine launched on February 24.
One of the most severe punishments against Russia was the suspension of its teams from the men's 2022 World Cup, a decision announced on February 28 by FIFA, football’s world governing body, and UEFA, the governing body of the sport in Europe.
The Russian Football Union (RFU) says it also will appeal that decision to the CAS. The RFU is looking to expedite the process in hopes that the punishment is either overturned or suspended so the national team can play in qualifying playoffs this month.
Poland, Sweden, and the Czech Republic, who are in the same qualifying path as Russia, have all ruled out playing against the team.
The Beijing Winter Paralympics will bring together about 600 athletes for events stretching over 10 days.
The movement against the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes picked up steam early this week when a group of Ukrainian athletes wrote a letter condemning Russia's invasion and asking for an immediate ban of Russian and Belarusian athletes from the Olympics and Paralympics.
The list of signers of the letter grew rapidly and would have been more, but as the letter stated, it was a challenge to speak with all athletes from Ukraine “as they are seeking safety in bomb shelters.”
Rob Koehler, the head of the advocacy group Global Athlete, called the moment “a clear message to every single athlete about how valuable and important their voices are for change.”
With reporting by AP and Reuters
Aerial Footage Of Ukrainian Town Reveals Devastation After Russian Attack
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
'Dad, Please Don't Die!': Harrowing Video Captures Deadly Russian Attack On Ukrainian Father And Son2
After Talks, Macron Says 'Nothing Reassuring' From Putin, Believes 'Worst Is Yet To Come' In Ukraine3
'Hungry' Russian Soldiers Loot Ukrainian Shops4
'I'm In Shock': Russians Brace For Hardship As Putin's War On Ukraine Plunges Economy Into Crisis5
Georgia, Moldova Formally Apply For EU Membership Amid Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine6
As War In Ukraine Rages, Russians Begin Grieving Over Dead Soldiers7
'An Economic Target': Russia's Kaliningrad Exclave Confronts New Levels Of Isolation8
Live Briefing: Ukraine Under Attack9
Why A No-Fly Zone Over Ukraine Probably Won't Fly10
UN Approves Resolution Deploring Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Subscribe