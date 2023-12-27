Iran
Iran Rejects IAEA Report On Increased Enriched-Uranium Output
The head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization has rejected a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that production of highly enriched uranium has been ramped up sharply. "We are pursuing our current activities within the rules framework," Mohammad Eslami said, the Iran Students' News Agency (ISNA) reported on December 27. IAEA chief Rafael Grossi informed the organization's member states about the increased activity on December 26. An international deal from 2015 limits Iran to only 4 percent enrichment, but Iran began violating the terms in 2018 after the United States pulled out of the deal.
Israeli Air Strike In Syria Kills Commander Of Iran's Revolutionary Guards
An Israeli air strike in Syria killed a top commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), prompting Tehran to threaten that Israeli will “certainly pay” for its actions.
Iranian state media on December 25 identified the commander as Razi Mousavi, a senior adviser of the IRGC Quds Force, saying he had been killed in an air strike near the Syrian capital, Damascus.
Full details of the attack were not disclosed, although Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported it took place in the Zeinabiyah district in the Damascus suburbs.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a statement that Israel "will certainly pay for this crime."
Reuters quoted three sources as saying that Mousavi was responsible for military coordination between Tehran and Damascus as part of the IRGC's Quds Force.
The Tasnim news agency, which is close to the IRGC, said Mousavi was one of the oldest advisers of the force in Syria and "an associate" of Qasem Soleimani, a former Quds commander who was killed in January 2020 in an air strike by U.S. forces near Baghdad. The United States held Soleimani responsible for the deaths of many of its soldiers in Iraq.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Israel targeted Mousavi at a farm in the area that reportedly housed several offices for the Lebanon-based Hizballah extremist group. Israeli forces have been exchanging intensified gunfire with Hizballah fighters along the Lebanese border in recent months.
Israel did not immediately comment on the attack, but it has consistently vowed that Iran will not be allowed to establish a presence in Syria. President Bashar al-Assad of Syria is a close ally of Iran and Russia, relying on their support to remain in power despite major opposition and a civil war in the country.
In early December, Israel said its air strikes had killed two IRGC members in Syria who had served as military advisers there, also prompting vows of revenge by Tehran.
A U.S. State Department report this month said Iran remained the leading state sponsor of global terrorism last year, involved in backing terrorist recruitment, financing, and plotting across Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.
The report said Tehran also provided support to extremist groups in Bahrain, Iraq, and Syria through its Quds Force with the aim of creating instability in the region.
Iran Says It Will Seek Release Of Ex-Official Jailed By Sweden For Mass Executions
Iran said on December 25 that it would continue efforts to gain the release of a former Iranian official sentenced in Sweden to life in prison for his part in a mass execution of political prisoners in Iran. "This unjust and outrageous ruling does not end Iran's diplomatic efforts to repatriate and free this Iranian citizen, and we will use all legal and available means," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said, without providing details. Last week, a Swedish appeals court upheld the guilty verdict and life sentence for murder and serious crimes against international law for the former Iranian official Hamid Noury.
Iran Rejects U.S. Claims That Tehran Targeted A Tanker Off India
Iran's Foreign Ministry has rejected on Washington's claims that a drone attack targeting a tanker off the coast of India was "fired from Iran.” The December 23 targeting of the Japanese-owned Chem Pluto chemical tanker came amid a flurry of drone and missile attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, where Israel is battling militants from Hamas, a group designated as a terrorist organization by Washington and the EU. The Pentagon later openly accused Tehran of the attack. "We declare these claims as completely rejected and worthless," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said on December 25 when asked about the U.S. accusations.
Iran's Navy Adds Sophisticated Cruise Missiles To Its Armory
Iran’s navy on December 24 added domestically produced sophisticated cruise missiles to its arsenal, state TV reported. The TV said both Talaeieh and Nasir cruise missiles have arrived at a naval base near the Indian Ocean in the southern Iranian port of Konarak, some 1,400 kilometers southeast of Tehran. Navy chief Shahram Irani said the Talaeieh has a range of more than 1,000 kilometers and called it "fully smart.” Irani said the cruise missile is capable of changing targets during travel. He said the Nasi has a range of 100 kilometers and can be installed on warships.
Pentagon Says Iranian Drone 'Attack' Hit Chemical Tanker Near India
A drone launched from Iran struck a chemical tanker in the Indian ocean early on December 23, the U.S. Department of Defense said. "The motor vessel CHEM PLUTO, a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned, and Netherlands-operated chemical tanker was struck at approximately 10 a.m. local time today in the Indian Ocean, 200 nautical miles from the coast of India, by a one-way attack drone fired from Iran," a Pentagon spokesperson told Reuters. The incident highlights escalating regional tensions and new risk to shipping lanes after the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas, a group designated a terrorist organization by Washington and EU.
Iranian Authorities Seize Sakharov Prize Awarded To Honor Mahsa Amini, Rights Groups Say
Iranian authorities have seized the prestigious Sakharov Prize that was awarded by the European Parliament to honor Mahsa Amini, whose September 2022 death in custody sparked nationwide anti-government protests and who came to symbolize battle for human rights for Iranian women.
The Norway-based Human rights organization Hengaw and the France-based Kurdistan Human Rights Network on December 23 said the award was confiscated by security forces at the Tehran airport as the Amini family attorney, Saleh Nikbakht, was returning to the country with the award, which he had planned to hand over to the family.
The Iranian government did not immediately comment on the reports of the seizure of the award.
The prize, which was set up in 1980 to honor individuals and organizations promoting human rights and basic freedoms, includes a 50,000 euro ($54,000) prize.
“The European Parliament proudly stands with the brave and defiant who continue to fight for equality, dignity, and freedom in Iran,” European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said at the time, adding that the award “remembers their struggle and continues to honor all those who have paid the ultimate price for liberty.”
The European Parliament had invited the Amini family to participate in the ceremony.
But on December 8, Amini’s mother, father, and brother were told at Tehran’s Iman Khomeini Airport that they had been barred from travelling abroad for the December 13 ceremony in Strasbourg, France.
Nikbakht was able to leave through the exit gate to travel to France to accept the award.
At the Sakharov Prize ceremony, Nikbakht read a message from Mojgan Eftekhari, Mahsa Amini's mother, to the audience.
Nikbakht himself on October 18 was sentenced to one year in prison and to a supplementary sentence on charges of "propaganda against the state" in events linked to interviews with foreign media outlets. He had been given notice to turn himself in to begin his sentence, according to the Kurdistan Human Rights Network.
Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, died in custody on September 16, 2022, shortly after being detained by the so-called “morality police” for allegedly violating the country’s strict Islamic dress code. Supporters say she was subjected to physical abuse while in custody.
Iranian authorities launched a brutal crackdown against mass demonstrations that were sparked by Amini’s death and which became one of the most daunting challenges faced by the Islamist government since Iran’s 1979 revolution.
In October 2022, Amini’s family reported receiving death threats aimed at preventing them from participating in the peaceful protests.
UN Says Swedish Citizen Faces Iran Execution 'Shortly'
The United Nations on December 23 warned that an Iranian-Swedish citizen is facing imminent execution in Iran, after a Swedish court upheld the conviction of a former Iranian prison official. "Disturbing news that Dr. Ahmadreza Djalali could be shortly executed on charges of 'enmity against God,'" the UN human rights office said. Djalali was sentenced to death in 2017 on espionage charges that have been denounced as baseless by Stockholm and his supporters. The comments came amid fears that a Swedish appeals court decision confirming the conviction of former Iranian prison official Hamid Noury could jeopardize the fate of several Swedish prisoners in Iran.
Tehran Appears To Criticize Moscow's Stance On Persian Gulf Islands
Ali Akbar Velayati, the senior adviser to Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has apparently criticized Russia's position on the long-standing dispute over Iran’s sovereignty of three strategic islands in the Persian Gulf.
Velayati, a former foreign minister of Iran and now a key international affairs adviser, expressed regret over the Russian Foreign Ministry's stance, suggesting it undermines Moscow's credibility with Tehran.
Speaking on December 21, Velayati warned countries embroiled in political and military disputes to approach their relations with the Islamic republic with greater caution, in apparent reference to Russia and its ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Iran has had a decades-long territorial dispute with the United Arab Emirates (U.A.E.) over the Persian Gulf islands of Greater Tunb, Lesser Tunb, and Abu Musa.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, in a meeting with Arab counterparts earlier this week, said the dispute over the islands should be mediated by international organizations and urged Iran to enter negotiations over the islands, apparently signaling that Russia was supporting the U.A.E.'s claims.
The dispute over the islands dates back to 1971, when Iran's Imperial Navy reclaimed control of the islands days before the U.A.E.'s formation and just as the British Navy was withdrawing from the Persian Gulf.
Since then, the U.A.E. has continually contested Iran's sovereignty over these islands, although it has refrained from military action.
The U.A.E.'s claims are based on past administrative control over the islands by the Sharjah emirate -- one of the emirates that make up the U.A.E. -- while Iran cites agreements linked to the British withdrawal from the Gulf.
The islands have high strategic value, being situated near vital shipping lanes and potential oil reserves.
Iran has provided Russia with weapons for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, mainly the Shahed-131 and Shahed-136 drones that have been used regularly to attack civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine.
Iranian Spies Wanted To Assassinate London-Based Journalists, ITV Investigation Finds
Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) plotted to assassinate two U.K.-based Iranian journalists using a people smuggler to organize and carry out the killings in exchange for $200,000, British television channel ITV News has revealed.
The plot, dubbed by its organizers The Wedding, was to target Fardad Farahzad, a current presenter at Persian-language news channel Iran International, and former presenter Sima Sabet, codenamed the bride and the groom, according to the ITV News' investigation, which was broadcast on December 20.
The plot was foiled in the autumn of last year by the people smuggler, named by ITV as Ismail, who became a double agent working for an unnamed Western intelligence agency, the broadcaster reported.
IRGC operatives wanted to hit Iran International to force it off the air because its journalists were subjecting Tehran to “a lot of humiliation in the media,” Ismail said.
Initially, the assassination was to be carried out by a car bomb placed outside the TV station's studios in London, but because of the heavy security presence there, the IRGC subsequently decided it would be more likely to succeed if the two journalists were stabbed to death, ITV said.
When British police caught wind of the plot they alerted Iran International, which switched its broadcasting to Washington in November last year.
Mohammad Reza Ansari, a commander in the IRGC's Quds Force active in Syria, was identified as the alleged mastermind of the plot, ITV reported. Ansari has close ties to Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad's family, it said.
Ansari, sanctioned by the United States in June for his role in the IRGC, reportedly instructed Muhammad Abd al-Razek Kanafani, an associate of Assad, to execute the killings. ITV's investigation suggests that the plot was commissioned from Damascus by Assad's associates, and not from Tehran, which has not commented on the report.
International human rights organizations have consistently ranked Iran as one of the world's top oppressors of journalists and free speech.
In December last year, Iran's Foreign Ministry sanctioned several individuals and entities in the European Union, including RFE/RL's Persian-language Radio Farda. The sanctions include visa bans, prohibiting the listed individuals from entering Iran, and the seizure of their assets within territories under the jurisdiction of the Islamic republic.
Iranian Lawmaker Claims Up To 2,000 People Facing Execution For Alleged Drug Crimes In Small District
Yahya Ebrahimi, an Iranian lawmaker who represents the Delfan district of Lorestan Province, has alleged that up to 2,000 suspects are risking execution for drug-trafficking offenses in the small western Iranian district.
In a video that went viral after he shared it on social media, Ebrahimi spoke about his visit to Delfan, which has a population of about 150,000, and the meetings he had there with the families of individuals convicted of drug trafficking that face execution, voicing his deep concern about the alarmingly high number of death-row inmates in Delfan.
"I am profoundly shocked by this situation, how officials over the past 44 years have created the conditions leading to such a high rate of crime and subsequent executions," Ebrahimi said, in apparent reference to the time interval that passed since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, which brought the current Iranian rulers to power.
"Unfortunately, we are now witnessing these individuals on the verge of execution," Ebrahimi said, adding that he has appealed to authorities to stop the executions.
"I have asked the head of [Iran's] judiciary to refrain from carrying out these sentences for the sake of God and the people, and because we, the officials, should also be held accountable, because authorities could have helped this city to get rid of poverty and misery," he said.
The precise time when the video was recorded is unclear, although Ebrahimi's statements were reported by the website of the Tehran-based Ettela'at newspaper on December 20.
The rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of widespread protests that swept across the country last year following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
The United Nations General Assembly recently passed a resolution condemning widespread human rights violations in Iran, specifically highlighting the numerous executions carried out by the Islamic republic. The resolution noted that these executions often occur following forced confessions and without fair trials.
Amnesty International has also voiced concern, reporting a significant increase in drug-related executions in Iran.
In the first five months of this year alone, the number of drug-offense executions amounted to two-thirds of the total executions in the country, Amnesty said, adding that those facing capital punishment for drug offenses often come from marginalized and economically disadvantaged backgrounds.
Rights Groups Slam Iran For Executing 'Child Bride'
Human rights groups and others have condemned the execution of a woman in Iran who was found guilty of killing the man she was forced to marry as a child.
Amnesty International said it "is horrified by reports" of the "chilling execution" in Iran of Samira Sabzian, a mother of two.
Sabzian was reportedly hanged at dawn on December 20 in Ghezel Hesar prison in the Tehran satellite city of Karaj, according to human rights groups, although Iranian state media have not reported it.
She had been in prison for the past decade. Iran carried out the execution despite an international campaign for clemency.
In a social-media post, Amnesty International called on the international community to "urgently call on Iran's authorities to immediately establish an official moratorium on executions," noting that at least 115 people had been executed in Iran in November alone.
Amnesty noted that Sabzian had been convicted under the principle of "qesas" -- retribution-in-kind -- for the killing of the man she was forced to marry as a child.
"At the sentencing stage, qesas entails a mandatory death penalty for homicide, removing the ability of courts to consider relevant evidence and potentially mitigating circumstances such as history of abuse and trauma when issuing a sentence," the global human rights watchdog explained.
The Norway-based Iran Human Rights (IHR) group said Sabzian was a child bride who had married her husband at the age of 15 and had been a victim of domestic violence, according to relatives.
"Samira was a victim of years of gender apartheid, child marriage, and domestic violence, and today she fell victim to the incompetent and corrupt regime's killing machine," Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the director of IHR, said.
The office of the UN High Commissioner on Human Rights said it was "alarmed" by the execution.
"We again urge Iran to establish a moratorium on all executions with a view to abolishing death penalty," it added, AFP reported.
Her execution comes as concern grows over the number of people executed this year by Iran, where hundreds of people have been hanged mainly on drug and murder charges, including more than a dozen women.
Iranian 'Child Bride' Hanged For Murder Of Husband, Rights Groups Say
Iran on December 20 hanged a woman convicted of murdering her husband, whom she married while still a child, defying an international campaign for clemency, rights groups said. Samira Sabzian, who had been in prison for the past decade, was executed at dawn in Ghezel Hesar prison in the Tehran satellite city of Karaj, the Norway-based Iran Human Rights group said. Her execution comes as concern grows over the numbers of people this year executed by Iran, where hundreds of people have been hanged mainly on drug and murder charges, including more than a dozen women.
Filmmakers Call On Iran To Drop Charges Against Two Directors
Filmmakers and film-festival organizers from around the world have called on Iran in an open letter to drop all charges against Iranian filmmakers Behtash Sanaeeha and Maryam Moghadam and lift their travel ban.
In the letter released on December 19, the signatories urge the Iranian authorities to halt what they describe as the "merciless harassment" of filmmakers, writers, artists, and composers who give a voice to the aspirations and dreams of the Iranian people.
Among the prominent signatories of the letter are organizers of the Berlin Film Festival, Artists at Risk (affiliated with the PEN American Center), Addis International Film Festival, Naples Human Rights Film Festival, Geneva Human Rights Film Festival, and Cine INSTAR Festival.
Sanaeeha and Moghadam, who have gained international acclaim particularly for their film Ballad Of A White Cow, face accusations of "propaganda against the system and actions against national security."
The open letter highlights the couple's recent ordeal during the production of their new film, My Favorite Cake, when their passports were reportedly confiscated in Tehran as they planned to travel to Paris for postproduction work.
Sanaeeha and Moghadam as well as dozens of other Iranian filmmakers were among those who joined the Facebook hashtag #put_your_gun_down, to protest a violent crackdown during demonstrations that followed in the aftermath of a mall building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan that killed at least 41 people in May 2022.
Iranian officials have kept up the pressure on filmmakers amid a renewed crackdown on dissent over the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody for an alleged clothing violation in September 2022.
Several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including actress Katayoun Riahi.
Thousands Of Afghans Deported From Pakistani, Iranian Prisons
Thousands of Afghans who were detained in Pakistani and Iranian prisons have been sent back to Afghanistan as Islamabad and Tehran ramp up the expulsion of Afghan citizens.
In Karachi, the capital of the southern Pakistani province of Sindh, the Taliban's consul-general, Abdul Jabbar Takhari, said that over 3,000 Afghans detained in the region's prisons had been sent back during the past year.
"Women and children are among the 3,053 Afghans who were sent back," he told RFE/RL's Radio Azadi on December 19.
"During the past two months, more than 460 Afghans who had been detained despite possessing legal documents were repatriated after they were released," he added.
Takhari said that 356 Afghans still languished in prisons across Sindh.
Meanwhile, Taliban officials in the southern Nimroz Province said that during the past nine months, Iran has handed over 300 Afghan detainees.
The large number of Afghans detained, mostly on charges of staying illegally in the two countries, indicates the scale of the forced expulsions of Afghans from its eastern and western neighbors.
According to the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, Islamabad currently hosts more than 3 million Afghans, while more than 4.5 million displaced people live in Iran, the vast majority of whom are Afghan.
Taliban and Pakistani officials say that over half a million Afghans have returned to their country from Pakistan during the past three months.
In early October, Islamabad announced that all 1.7 million "undocumented foreigners" should leave the country by November 1.
During the past few months, several hundred thousand Afghans have been forced out of Iran in a similar campaign. Iranian officials say over half of the 5 million Afghans living in the country currently do not possess the documents required to stay in the country.
Most Afghans returning from Iran and Pakistan complain of harassment, abuse, and mistreatment.
"The police took away all our money after detaining us," Roman Yadgar, who was recently returned to Afghanistan after being freed from prison in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, told Radio Azadi.
"They didn't give us any food, mistreated our children and women, and treated us inhumanely," he added. "After a few days, they deported us here.”
Aid agencies have warned of a humanitarian catastrophe if Islamabad and Tehran continue to send millions of Afghans back.
With more than 29 million of the country's estimated 40 million population in need of humanitarian assistance, Afghanistan is already reeling from the world's worst humanitarian crisis.
Earlier this month, Asif Durrani, Pakistan's special envoy to Afghanistan, said that nearly 450,000 Afghan nationals returned to their home country since Islamabad announced two months ago that it would deport all undocumented foreigners.
Durrani shared the latest data while addressing a seminar in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, VOA reported on December 6. He was speaking the same day the United Nations renewed its warning that Afghans returning from Pakistan "face a precarious, uncertain future" in their crisis-hit and impoverished country.
U.S. Charges Foreign Nationals With Exporting Drone Components To Iran
The United States has charged two foreign nationals with supplying microelectronics to Iran for use in the drone program run by the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. The two men, Hossein Hatefi Ardakani of Iran and Gary Lam of China, are accused in an indictment unsealed on December 19 with conspiring to illegally export U.S.-made dual-use microelectronics to Iran. The indictment says Ardakani and his co-conspirators used foreign companies to evade U.S. export controls on the equipment. The U.S. Treasury Department also designated Ardakani and other people and entities involved in the procurement network for sanctions. Lam was previously designated.
Life Sentence of Former Iranian Official Upheld By Swedish Court
A Swedish Appeals Court on December 19 upheld the life sentence of Hamid Noury, a former assistant prosecutor at Gohardasht Prison in Iran, convicted last year for his role in the execution of political prisoners in Iran in 1988.
The executions had been ordered by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder and leader of the Islamic republic at the time.
The landmark trial lasted for nine months in Sweden and involved extensive testimonies from over 60 plaintiffs, witnesses, and experts in Islamic jurisprudence and international law.
In a statement, 452 civil and political activists highlighted the ruling as a major victory for the justice movement in Iran.
Activists expressed hope that Noury's conviction is a step toward bringing every perpetrator of human rights violations in Iran to justice, both domestically and internationally.
Khomeini's order, or fatwa, initially targeted members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), a militant leftist group that for years was considered a terrorist organization by the United States and Britain, but it eventually included all left-wing opponents of the theocratic regime.
The MKO killed U.S. personnel in Iran during the 1970s and carried out a series of terror attacks on Iranian embassies in 13 different countries in 1992, leading to its inclusion on the lists of terrorist organizations of the United States, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom.
In 2013 the group was removed from the list amid efforts by Washington to support it in its fight against the Islamic regime in Tehran.
The Iranian government has never acknowledged the mass executions, nor provided any information about the number of prisoners killed.
The rights watchdog Amnesty International has estimated that 4,500 people were executed, while the MKO places the number at around 30,000. Many of the victims were buried in secret.
Noury's verdict was issued amid ongoing tensions between Iran and Sweden. The fate of at least two Swedish citizens imprisoned in Iran, Ahmadreza Djalali and Johan Floderus, remains a point of contention.
Many Western governments have accused Iran's regime of taking dual and foreign nationals hostage for the sole purpose of using them in prisoner swaps or as bargaining chips in international negotiations. Tehran has denied the accusations.
Iranian Nobel Laureate Boycotts Latest Trial
Imprisoned Iranian human rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi has refused to attend a court hearing in a trial against her, calling the revolutionary tribunal "a slaughterhouse."
"The Revolutionary Court is a slaughterhouse for the youth of this land, and I will not set foot in this slaughterhouse. I do not acknowledge the authority or credibility of judges affiliated with security institutions and show trials," Mohammadi said in a statement on her Instagram account published by her family, who accepted the 2023 prize in Oslo on her behalf on December 10.
The hearing, the first since she was awarded the Nobel Prize, was reportedly set to address her recent activities in prison, and had been scheduled at Branch 26 of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Tehran.
Mohammadi, who has been in and out of prison for the better part of the last 20 years, began serving her current 10-year sentence on various charges in November 2021.
Her family said this will be the third trial that the 51-year-old activist for women's rights has faced related to her activities in prison.
The accusations for which Mohammadi was summoned to court were not immediately known. Even from Tehran's notorious Evin Prison, she has continued her political activism against Iran's strict dress code for women and against its ruling theocracy.
She has refused to wear a mandatory hijab during her transfers from Evin Prison to hospital and back on at least three occasions.
Renowned globally as a staunch advocate for the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement, Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on October 6.
For years, Mohammadi has voiced dissent against the hijab, or mandatory head scarf, rule imposed on Iranian women, as well as restrictions on women's freedoms and rights in the country by its Islamic regime.
Appeal Verdict Due In Ex-Iranian Official's Trial In Sweden
A Swedish appeals court will announce on December 19 its verdict in the trial of a former Iranian prison official handed a life sentence in a lower court for crimes committed during a 1988 purge of dissidents. The verdict could have repercussions on the fate of Swedish prisoners in Iran, including EU diplomat Johan Floderus, who has been held for more than 600 days. Hamid Noury, 62, was arrested at Stockholm's airport in November 2019 after Iranian dissidents in Sweden filed police complaints against him.
Iran's Water Reserves Plunge Amid Drought, Mismanagement
The water level in Iran's reservoirs has seen a steep decline due to an increased production of hydroelectricity amid shortages prompted by high temperatures, drought, and mismanagement.
The ISNA news agency on December 17 reported that the water volume in Iran's hydroelectric plant reservoirs is currently at 40 percent capacity -- a dangerously low level.
Official data reveals that while the water inflow into reservoirs was up by 7 percent in December compared to the same period last year, the outflow surged by 22 percent -- a year-on-year loss of 1 billion cubic meters of water reserves prompted apparently by a dramatic 57 percent increase in hydroelectric power generation over the first eight months of this year.
Energy Ministry data suggests that authorities ramped up hydroelectric power production in an unprecedented manner in response to an electricity shortage in summer due to high temperatures.
The dramatic increase in water usage for the production of electricity in a country that has already been confronted with major water shortages comes amid a drastic failure to meet the renewable electricity production targets set by the government.
Out of the 2,600 megawatts of solar and wind power promised at the start of the year, a meager 1 percent has been achieved so far.
Altogether, while the government had announced an ambitious extra 6,000-megawatts would be produced this year, so far only 15 percent of that target has been achieved, with the majority of new production facilities being based on low-efficiency plants that use gas, mazut, and diesel oil.
While Iran is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change in the Middle East, government mismanagement of scant water resources has added to the shortages, triggering angry protests in recent years, especially in drought-stricken areas.
Water scarcity has also led to conflict. Iran and Afghanistan engaged in deadly cross-border clashes in May after Tehran demanded that its neighbor release more water from upstream to feed Iran's endangered southeastern wetlands.
In July, officials warned that more than 1 million hectares of the country's territory -- roughly equivalent to the size of Lebanon -- is essentially becoming unlivable every year.
The Iranian Meteorological Organization has estimated that 97 percent of the country is experiencing drought to some degree annually.
Disruption At Iranian Gas Stations Likely Caused By 'Outside Interference'
Gas stations across Iran were hit by disruptions on December 18, with Oil Minister Javad Owji saying that foreign interference was the probable cause.
Owji told state television on December 18 that about 70 percent of the country's gas stations were hit, adding that it was possible the disruption was the result of "outside interference."
Owji later said 1,650 gas stations out of the 3,800 supervised by his ministry were operational.
A hacker group known as Gonjeshke Darande, or Predatory Sparrow, which Tehran accuses of having ties with Israel, claimed responsibility for the disruption.
"We, the Predatory Sparrow, have again targeted the Islamic republic's national fuel supply system with a cyberattack," the group claimed on social media.
The hacker group's claim could not be independently verified.
Iran's Civil Defense Agency, which is responsible for the country's cybersecurity, said it was still considering all possible causes for the disruptions, including hacking and infiltration, but cannot yet confirm any claims.
Reza Navaz, a spokesperson for Iran's fuel station owners, described the incident as a "software glitch in the smart fuel system" and said technicians are looking into the problem.
He urged motorists who are not in critical need of fuel to refrain from driving to the stations to avoid congestion.
Jafar Salari-Nasab, the CEO of the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company, acknowledged the widespread disruption and asked the public for patience.
Iran has faced a number of cyberattacks in recent years. It has also faced accusations that it has orchestrated cyberattacks on rival nations, including Israel and Saudi Arabia.
In June, Khuzestan Steel Company, one of Iran's biggest steel companies, was forced to halt its operations after being targeted by a cyberattack.
In 2021, an attack on the electronic-transaction system used to distribute subsidized fuel paralyzed more than 4,000 gas stations across the country and resulted in long lines of angry motorists unable to use their government-issued smart cards.
Iran was also targeted about a decade ago by the Stuxnet computer worm, which is widely believed to have been engineered by the United States and Israel to sabotage the country’s nuclear program.
Iran's Climate Migration Crisis Could Turn Into National 'Disaster'
Record temperatures, prolonged droughts, and the drying up of rivers and lakes are displacing tens of thousands of Iranians each year, experts say.
Many of the climate migrants are farmers, laborers, and fishermen who are moving with their families from the countryside to major urban areas in Iran in search of alternative livelihoods.
Iranian officials have blamed worsening water scarcity and rising desertification on climate change. But experts say the crisis has been exacerbated by government mismanagement and rapid population growth.
While the exact number of climate migrants is unknown, Iranian media estimated that around 42,000 people in 2022 were forced to migrate due to the effects of climate change, including drought, sand and dust storms, floods, and natural disasters. The estimated figure for 2021 was 41,000. Observers say the real figures are likely much higher.
Experts say a growing number of Iranians are likely to leave rural areas as more areas of Iran -- where most of the land is arid or semiarid -- become uninhabitable every year.
"It is visible because Iran is very dry, there is little rainfall, and a significant part of the country is desert," Tehran-based ecologist Mohammadreza Fatemi told RFE/RL. "As a result, the slightest change in the climate affects the population."
Fatemi cited the drying up of the wetlands and lakes in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan as an example. The Hamun wetlands were a key source of food and livelihood for thousands of people. But as the wetlands have diminished, many locals have migrated to the cities.
"Many people lived there, [but] they all moved to [the provincial capital] Zahedan and [the city of] Zabol," said Fatemi. Now, he adds, many are moving from these cities to other provinces.
Environmentalist Mehdi Zarghami from Tabriz University recently estimated that some 10,000 families have left Zabol for other parts of Iran during the past year due to drought and sandstorms.
Fatemi estimates that around 70 percent of migration inside Iran is driven by the effects of climate change. "We’ve entered the phase of crisis. The next level could be a disaster," he said.
'Water Bankruptcy'
Some Iranian officials have warned that many parts of the Islamic republic could eventually become uninhabitable, leading to a mass exodus from the Middle Eastern country.
In July, officials warned that more than 1 million hectares of the country's territory -- roughly equivalent to the size of Qom Province or Lebanon -- is essentially becoming unlivable every year.
In 2018, then-Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said that drought and water scarcity could fuel "massive migration" and eventually lead to a "disaster."
Iran is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change in the Middle East, which is warming at twice the global average.
Ahad Vazifeh of Iran's Meteorological Center said in October that average temperatures in Iran had increased by 2 degrees in the past 50 years.
But experts say that climate change only partly explains the environmental crisis that Iran is grappling with.
Tehran's failed efforts to remedy water scarcity, including dam building and water-intensive irrigation projects, have contributed to the drying up of rivers and underground water reservoirs.
Kaveh Madani, the director of the United Nations University Institute for Water, Environment, and Health, told RFE/RL's Radio Farda that Iran's "water bankruptcy" had been fueled by government mismanagement and the building of dozens of dams.
"Iran's consumption is more than its natural sources of water," he said. "Therefore, [the authorities are] using underground sources of water. [In response,] the wetlands have dried up, rivers have dried up, and now climate change has added to this equation."
"Temperatures are rising, there’s more dust, soil erosion will increase, and desertification will increase," predicted Madani, a former deputy head of Iran's Environment Department.
The government's mismanagement of Iran's scant water resources has triggered angry protests in recent years, especially in drought-stricken areas.
Water scarcity has also led to conflict. Iran and Afghanistan engaged in deadly cross-border clashes in May after Tehran demanded that its neighbor release more upstream water to feed Iran's endangered southeastern wetlands.
Social Problems
Some experts say rapid population growth in Iran has also contributed to the environmental crisis, although growth has slowed in recent years.
Iran's population has more than doubled since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, rising from about 35 million to almost 88 million, with about 70 percent of the population residing in cities.
Climate migration has put a growing strain on infrastructure and created socioeconomic problems in Iranian cities, including rising poverty, homelessness, and overcrowding, experts say.
Researcher Mohammad Reza Mahbubfar told the Rokna news site in February 2021 that Tehran was a major destination for many of the country's climate migrants. "Contrary to what officials say -- that Tehran has a population of 15 million -- the [real] figure has reached 30 million," he said.
Mahbubfar added that "unbalanced development" had "resulted in Tehran being drowned in social [problems]."
The influx has led some wealthier Tehran residents to move to the country's northern provinces, a largely fertile region that buttresses the Caspian Sea.
"My mother, who has a heart problem, now spends most of her time in our villa in Nowshahr," a Tehran resident told Radio Farda, referring to the provincial capital of Mazandaran Province.
"My husband and I are hoping to move there once we retire to escape Tehran's bad weather and pollution," the resident said.
Reza Aflatouni, the head of Iran's Land Affairs Organization, said in August that about 800,000 people had migrated to Mazandaran in the past two years.
Local officials have warned that Mazandaran is struggling to absorb the large influx of people.
Elahe Ravanshad of RFE/RL's Radio Farda contributed to this report
Iran Reports Execution Of Alleged Mossad Agent
Iran's official IRNA news agency says an alleged agent of the Israeli intelligence service Mossad was executed in the southeastern Sistan-Baluchistan Province on December 16, without naming the individual or detailing the allegations. It claimed that "this person communicated with foreign services, including Mossad, collecting classified information, and with participation with associates, provided documents to foreign services, including the Mossad." Iranian officials frequently accuse outside powers of interfering in Iranian affairs, and judicial processes in Iran are often untransparent. A day earlier, police in Sistan-Baluchistan said 11 officers were killed in a "terrorist" attack on a police station.
Mother Who Protested Son's Death During Iran Unrest To Start 13-Year Prison Sentence
Mahsa Yazdani, the mother of a young man killed during last year's nationwide unrest, has been summoned by the Iranian judiciary to serve a prison sentence for comments she made on social media over the killing of her son by government forces.
Yazdani was handed a 13-year prison term by the first branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in the northern city of Sari after being convicted on charges including "propaganda activities against the system" and "insulting the leadership" for her comments.
Yazdani announced on her Instagram account on December 14 that she was given three days to show up for the commencement of her sentence after an appeals court last month rejected her appeal.
Yazdani's son, Mohammad Javad Zahedi, was 20 years old when he was fatally shot by government forces in the northern Iranian city of Sari. Following his death, Yazdani expressed her grief on social media, writing, "I am broken, this loss has driven me insane, a curse on the entire regime."
Zahedi was one of hundreds of casualties during protests that erupted following the death of Amini, a 22-year-old woman who had been detained for an alleged head-scarf violation. The Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says more than 500 people have been killed during the unrest, including 71 minors, as security forces try to stifle widespread dissent.
The sentence against Zahedi's mother underscores the Iranian regime's unrelenting stance against criticism related to the protests, which erupted following the death of Mahsa Amini in September last year.
Amini's death while in police custody sparked widespread outrage and demonstrations against the government's policies, particularly those concerning women's rights and overall freedoms.
Tensions between the government and the families of those killed or arrested in the nationwide protests have been on the rise in recent months after the first anniversary of the deaths of many protesters, as well as Amini.
The government has been accused of stepping up the pressure on the victims' families through collective arrests and the summoning of grieving families by security agencies with the aim of keeping them from commemorating the lives of their loved ones, which the government fears will trigger more unrest.
International human rights organizations have condemned Iran's actions, with Amnesty International saying that Iranian authorities' efforts to obstruct justice and exacerbate the suffering of the families of the deceased have "no bounds."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
