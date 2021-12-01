Prices Soar In Iran Following Ban On South Korean Home Appliances

Iran has banned the import of home appliances from South Korea and is planning to apply similar bans on other foreign products. The move is seen as a response to the withdrawal of South Korean companies from Iranian oil and gas projects in reaction to U.S. sanctions in 2018. For consumers in Iran, the decision has driven prices up even further at a time of runaway inflation, while some businesspeople say foreign products will move to the black market. Iran's government systematically cracks down on the free flow of information and those who speak to foreign media may be subject to persecution. For that reason, the identities of the interviewees are not disclosed and their faces are blurred.