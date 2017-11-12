Iranian Reports Say At Least 61 Killed, 300 Hurt In 7.3-Magnitude Earthquake On Iraqi Border

Iranian state television says at least 61 people have been killed and 300 injured after a powerful earthquake struck near the Iran-Iraq border on November 12.

The IRNA news agency reported on November 12 that at least six people were also killed and dozens were hurt on the Iraqi side of the border, mainly in Kurdistan, although there were no official totals out of Iraq.

Mojtaba Nikkerdar, the provincial deputy governor in Iran's western Kermanshah Province, told state television that at least 30 people had been killed in his region, but he said exact casualty numbers would not be available for several hours.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered 19 miles (32 kilometers) southwest of the city of Halabja in northeastern Iraq at a depth of 33.9 kilometers (21 miles).

The semiofficial Iranian ILNA news agency reported that at least 14 provinces had been affected by the earthquake.

"The quake was felt in several Iranian provinces bordering Iraq...Eight villages were damaged...Electricity has been cut in some villages and rescue teams have been dispatched to those areas," state TV reported.

IRNA said water and electricity had been cut in some parts of Kermanshah Province.

News agency reported that Iranian President Hassan Rohani called on the Interior Ministry to make a maximum effort to aid victims.

Iraqi news agencies showed photos of crumbled buildings in around the city of Sulaimaniya in Kurdistan, saying at least 50 people had been injured in Darbandikhan town.

The quake was also felt in the Iranian capital of Tehran and in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

Residents of southwest Turkey and in Israel also said they had felt the temblor.

Iran is on many major fault lines and is often hit by damaging earthquakes. In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake destroyed the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, CNN, IRNA, Iraqi News, and ILNA