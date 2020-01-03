Iran-Backed Militias In Iraq Say Five Members, Two ‘Guests’ Killed In Air Strike On Vehicles

Iraqi paramilitary groups backed by Iran say five members of their groups and two “important guests” were killed in an air strike on their vehicles inside the territory of Baghdad International Airport.

The Al Arabiya broadcaster on January 3 reported that an official with Iraq's Hashd Shaabi militia (Popular Mobilization Forces, or PMF) was killed in the attack in the early morning hours.

Al Arabiya identified that fatality as Mohammed al-Jaberi, head of the public relations of the PMU.

The identities of the other casualties were not immediately clear.

Details remain sketchy have not been independently confirmed. Neither the Iraqi nor U.S. government has commented.

The reports come at a time of raised tensions between Washington and Tehran over actions in Iraq.

On December 31, thousands of supporters of the Shi’ite PMU militia broke into the U.S. Embassy compound in central Baghdad.

The embassy attackers said they were protesting recent U.S. air strikes that killed at least 25 members of an Iran-backed militant group.

Based on reporting by dpa, Reuters, AP, and Al-Jazeera