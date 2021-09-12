Accessibility links

Iran

Iraqi PM Visits Tehran For Economic-Cooperation Talks

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi (left) welcomes Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to Tehran on September 12.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has traveled to Tehran to become the first foreign leader to hold talks with newly installed Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

Kadhimi told a joint press conference on September 12 that the two "discussed certain joint economic questions and strategic projects," as well as boosting bilateral trade.

Raisi, who was sworn in as president in August, also stressed economic matters in summarizing the talks.

Iraq has been seeking a mediating role to resolve tense relations between regional powers Iran and Saudi Arabia. In April, Saudi and Iranian officials met in Baghdad, the first high-level meeting between the two countries since relations were severed in 2016.

Raisi said that Iraq had agreed to waive visa requirements for Iranian pilgrims visiting Shi'ite holy sites in Iraq this month for the occasion of the Arbain holiday.

Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP

