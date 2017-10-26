Iran's Supreme Leader Tells Iraqi PM To Shun U.S.

Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, told Iraq's U.S.-backed prime minister that he should not rely on the United States in the fight against the Islamic State militant group. During a visit in Tehran with Iraq's Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi on October 26, Khamenei was quoted on state TV as telling him: "Don't trust America... It will harm you in the future." Iraq is one of the only countries in the world that is closely allied to both the United States and Iran. Both have armed and trained pro-government forces in Iraq in the battle against Islamic State militants. (Reuters)