Iranian Lawmaker Says Explosions At IRGC Base Were Sabotage

A member of Iran's parliament has confirmed that explosions that occurred last week at an Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) base in Tehran were sabotage.



A video published on social media showed at least two explosions inside the Malik Ashtar base compound in the southeast of Tehran.



At the same time, the official website of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) published the news of the explosions at 9:15 p.m. on July 1.



Esmail Kosari, a member of parliament and former IRGC commander, confirmed on July 5 that the explosions occurred in the IRGC base.



Kosari did not mention any casualties from the two explosions and played down the incident.



"First of all, it was not an explosion, but two very weak, improvised explosive devices detonated," the Khabar Online website quoted him as saying.



The MKO "use internal agents with promises. It was Friday and a day off. They came at 9 p.m., using the darkness, they did such a move and took a video," Kosari added.



There have been several assassinations and deaths in recent months in Iran under unclear circumstances. Officials have blamed some of them on Israel.



The MKO has also increased its activities inside Iran in recent months and carried out cyberattacks on the country's infrastructure.



In the latest incident, the MKO-affiliated group Rise to Overthrow on July 3 claimed that it hacked and disabled the website of the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization.